Hyundai раскрывает подробности о дизайне минивэна STARIA

Hyundai раскрывает подробности о дизайне минивэна STARIA
19 марта 19:11 2021

Hyundai раскрывает подробности о дизайне новой линейки минивэнов STARIA в преддверии мировой онлайн-премьеры модели, запланированной на первую половину 2021 года

Минивэн STARIA предназначен как для семейных, так и для деловых поездок и предлагает клиентам мобильные решения нового уровня, которые позволят провести время в дороге намного более приятно, продуктивно и интересно. Кроме того, STARIA впервые демонстрирует инновационное пространство салона, которое будет доступно для всей линейки специализированного транспорта (PBV) с наступлением эпохи мобильности будущего.

Внешность минивэнов STARIA разработана по принципу «inside-out» («изнутри-наружу»). Это новый дизайнерский подход к проектированию транспортных средств будущего, при котором процесс разработки дизайна начинается с интерьера, а затем распространяется на экстерьер. Этот прием отражает отклик Hyundai на актуальные изменения потребностей клиентов, отдающих приоритет использованию внутреннего пространства автомобиля.

Hyundai STARIA

Устремленный в будущее инновационный дизайн экстерьера, напоминающего космический корабль

Внешность STARIA отличается футуристичным, обтекаемым и минималистичным профилем, который формируется с помощью изогнутой линии, проходящей по всей длине кузова. Она напоминает гало, освещающее горизонт Земли во время восхода при взгляде на него из космоса.

Переднюю часть STARIA украшает горизонтальная полоска дневных ходовых и габаритных огней, растянутая по всей ширине минивэна. Большая и широкая решетка радиатора с уникальным рисунком делает внешность модели узнаваемой с первого взгляда. Необычный «космический» облик автомобиля формируется и за счет низко посаженных фар головного света, расположенных по бокам.

Все детали передней части автомобиля окрашены в один цвет, чтобы максимально подчеркнуть современный и выверенный стиль новой модели Hyundai. Низкая линяя остекления и большие панорамные окна по бокам улучшают обзор и создают ощущение открытости. Благодаря этой особенности, вдохновленной традиционным стилем корейской архитектуры под названием «ханок», пассажиры STARIA могут почувствовать связь между внешним миром и обстановкой в салоне автомобиля.

Hyundai STARIA

Задней части минивэна присущи простота и минимализм, подчеркнутые выразительными вертикальными фонарями и широким задним стеклом. Заниженный задний бампер минивэна позволит пассажирам без труда загрузить и разгрузить багажник.

Дизайн модели в версии STARIA Premium дополнен эксклюзивными элементами, делающими внешность минивэна еще роскошнее. Решетка радиатора автомобиля в комплектации Premium имеет уникальный ячеистый рисунок. Хромированная окантовка светодиодных головных фар кубической формы, а также отделка эмблемы Hyundai, колесных дисков, внешних зеркал заднего вида и дверных ручек тонированным хромом выполнены в утонченном и премиальном стиле. Эксклюзивные 18-дюймовые колесные диски с ромбовидным дизайном и графикой подчеркивают роскошный и современный экстерьер минивэна в этой версии.

Hyundai STARIA

Блок задних фонарей STARIA в топовой комплектации оформлен в фирменной стилистике «параметрических пикселей», которая делает оптику еще красивее и подчеркивает идентичность моделей Hyundai.

Многофункциональный удобный интерьер с отделкой премиум-класса

Интерьер STARIA, вдохновленный салоном круизного лайнера, передает ощущение роскоши и комфорта. Инновационный дизайн архитектуры салона с большими панорамными окнами создает простор и приятную атмосферу для всех пассажиров.

Ориентированная на водителя передняя часть салона имеет футуристичный и высокотехнологичный дизайн, 10,25-дюймовый экран мультимедийной системы, сенсорную переднюю панель и кнопочный электронный селектор переключения передач. Расположенная в верхней части передней консоли цифровая приборная панель обеспечивает водителю беспрепятственный обзор.

Hyundai STARIA

Отсеки для хранения вещей расположены под потолком, под приборной панелью, а также в верхней и нижней частях передней панели автомобиля. Бокс на центральном тоннеле оборудован подстаканниками, USB-портами и дополнительным отсеком для хранения вещей водителя и пассажиров.

Версия STARIA Premium оснащается множеством дополнительных опций в салоне, которые изменят представления пассажиров о мобильности. Топовая 7-местная комплектация минивэна отличается премиальными сиденьями второго ряда со специальным режимом «релаксации», активируемым нажатием кнопки. Кресла легко переводятся в положение, при котором вес пассажира распределяется для достижения максимального комфорта и идеального равновесия тела.

В 9-местном минивэне STARIA Premium сиденья второго ряда могут дополнительно разворачиваться на 180 градусов – в сторону пассажиров третьего ряда. Благодаря этой особенности пассажиры задних рядов смогут разговаривать, смотря друг на друга.

Hyundai STARIA

Контурная подсветка салона, доступная на всех минивэнах STARIA Premium, создает уникальную внутреннюю атмосферу с помощью 64 цветовых оттенков. Для повышения чувства комфорта приятным прямым и непрямым светом можно подсветить салон, центральную консоль, двери и багажные отделения.

Hyundai STARIA

«STARIA – первая серийная модель Hyundai, созданная в соответствии с дизайнерским принципом «изнутри-наружу», – заявил Ли Санг Юп (SangYup Lee), старший вице-президент и глава глобального дизайн-центра Hyundai. – STARIA подарит клиентам совершенно новые ощущения и преимущества благодаря самобытному дизайну и инновационным функциям».

Hyundai STARIA

Разнообразие версий и конфигураций для удовлетворения потребностей клиентов

STARIA предлагается в различных вариантах компоновки салона – от 2-местного до 11-местного исполнения – и идеально подходит как для семейных, так и для деловых поездок. Топовая версия STARIA Premium доступна в 7-, 9- и 11-местном вариантах с эксклюзивной отделкой экстерьера и интерьера.

Hyundai STARIA

Мировая онлайн-премьера новых минивэнов STARIA

Hyundai проведет официальную мировую онлайн-премьеру STARIA в первой половине 2021 года. Дополнительная информация о мировом дебюте модели появится в ближайшее время.

Hyundai STARIA

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
Hyundai
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Старт продаж нового УАЗ Профи

Старт продаж нового УАЗ Профи 0

В Подмосковье сбили сотрудника ДПС

В Подмосковье сбили сотрудника ДПС 1

В Челябинске завершился Международный юношеский хоккейный турнир «КУБОК ŠKODA»

В Челябинске завершился Международный юношеский хоккейный турнир «КУБОК ŠKODA»

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.