Infiniti объявляет о старте продаж обновленного премиального кроссовера QX50 в России

\u042d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0438, \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 Infiniti QX50 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0438 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0438\u043b \u0432 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u044b \u041e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 SUV \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043b \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u044b \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430: \u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d, \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435. \u0412\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0435 INFINITI QX50 \u043d\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f. \u0415\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0439, \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440 \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0443 \u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0448\u0435\u0434\u0435\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430. \u041d\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043b\u0438\u0448\u044c \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442 \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u2013 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0447\u043d\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043a \u00ab\u041c\u043e\u043a\u043a\u0430 \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u00bb. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435\u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043b\u043e\u043a\u0430 \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u0440\u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043f\u0443\u0441 \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430 Nissan. \u0413\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e INFINITI QX50 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b INFINITI InTouch\u2122 \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u043c\u044f \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432 CarPlay & Android Auto. \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430, \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0445\u0432\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c WXGA-\u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0435\u043c \u0441 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c 1280x768 \u0438 \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0439. \u0417\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445\u044a\u044f\u0434\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0440 Arm Cortex-A9, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u043e 2 \u0413\u0431 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c \u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043c\u044f\u0442\u0438. \u0414\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 Bluetooth-\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043b\u044c \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 4.1 \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c, \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 (\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e 6000 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434 \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u043d\u0438\u0445 500) \u0441 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043d\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0430, \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c "\u043b\u044e\u0431\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0435" \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0442 \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0448\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u0445 QX50. \u041e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 Pure \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0430\u0442\u0447\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438. \u0412 \u0433\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Essential \u0441 \u0443\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445\u0437\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0434\u043e\u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432-\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f ProAssist \u0438 ProActive. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435 INFINITI QX50 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c 2-\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c VC-Turbo, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044b\u043c \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0441 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c. \u041c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440 VC-Turbo \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0414\u0412\u0421 \u0441 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044e \u0441\u0436\u0430\u0442\u0438\u044f. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 2-\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0441 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 (\u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c 249 \u043b.\u0441., \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0433\u043e\u043d \u0434\u043e 100 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447 \u0437\u0430 7,5 \u0441) \u0441 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0430\u043c \u2013 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430 \u043d\u0430 100 \u043a\u043c \u0432 \u0441\u043c\u0435\u0448\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e 8,6 \u043b. \u0426\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 INFINITI QX50 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0432 3 390 000 \u0440\u0443\u0431. \u0441 \u0443\u0447\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043a\u0438\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0435 \u00ab\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0439\u0434-\u0438\u043d\u00bb.