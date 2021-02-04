Infiniti объявляет о старте продаж обновленного премиального кроссовера QX50 в России

Infiniti объявляет о старте продаж обновленного премиального кроссовера QX50 в России
04 февраля 17:11 2021

Элегантный снаружи, безупречный по внутреннему содержанию, премиальный кроссовер Infiniti QX50 стал еще привлекательнее и уже поступил в официальные дилерские центры

Обновленный SUV воплотил все сильные стороны бренда: великолепный дизайн, роскошный салон и высокотехнологичное оснащение.

Внешне INFINITI QX50 не изменился. Его узнаваемый, неповторимый и стильный экстерьер по праву считается шедевром дизайнерского искусства. На обновленной модели лишь добавился новый вариант окраски кузова – коричневый металлик «Мокка миндаль». Кроме того, владельцев автомобиля порадует совершенно новый дизайн брелока ключа зажигания. Новый эргономичный и стильный корпус выгодно отличается от традиционного ключа Nissan.

Главной новостью в салоне обновленного INFINITI QX50 стало появление новой информационно-развлекательной системы INFINITI InTouch™ с двумя дисплеями и встроенной поддержкой протоколов CarPlay & Android Auto. Помимо стильного дизайна головного устройства, новая мультимедия может похвастать WXGA-дисплеем с высоким разрешением 1280×768 и улучшенной графикой. За быстродействие системы отвечает более мощный четырехъядерный процессор Arm Cortex-A9, а также увеличенный до 2 Гб объем оперативной памяти. Дополняют функционал системы современный Bluetooth-модуль версии 4.1 с новым программным обеспечением, усовершенствованное голосовое управление (распознает до 6000 команд вместо прежних 500) с функцией прогнозирования поиска текста, возможность выбирать “любимое” устройство для подключения, а также улучшенное отображение карт в навигации.

Также произошли изменения в комплектациях QX50. Оснащение базовой версии Pure дополнили камера заднего вида и задние датчики парковки.

В гамме появилась исполнение Essential с удаленным запуском двигателя, трехзонным климат-контролем и возможностью дозаказать пакет ассистентов-движения ProAssist и ProActive.

Как и прежде INFINITI QX50 уже в базовом исполнении оснащается системой интеллектуального полного привода, инновационным 2-литровым бензиновым двигателем VC-Turbo, а также бесступенчатым вариатором с электронным управлением. Мотор VC-Turbo – это первый в мире серийный ДВС с изменяемой степенью сжатия. Благодаря этой особенности 2-литровый мотор сочетает мощностные и динамические характеристики свойственные скорее автомобилям с шестицилиндровыми моторами (мощность 249 л.с., разгон до 100 км/ч за 7,5 с) с экономичностью присущей дизельным агрегатам – расхода топлива на 100 км в смешанном цикле составляет всего 8,6 л.

Infiniti QX50

Цены на обновленный INFINITI QX50 начинается с отметки в 3 390 000 руб. с учетом скидки по программе «трейд-ин».

