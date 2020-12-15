«Есть много всяких мелочей, которые делают автомобиль еще быстрее»

\u041f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0435\u0437\u0434\u044b \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u044b, \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u042e\u0436\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0410\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043a\u0443: 16-17 \u044f\u043d\u0432\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0432 \u0421\u0430\u043d\u0442\u044c\u044f\u0433\u043e-\u0434\u0435-\u0427\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430 TAG Heuer Formula E \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u0447\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0430 ABB FIA Formula E \u0412 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f\u0448\u043d\u0435\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u00abInside E\u00bb \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0410\u043d\u0434\u0440\u0435 \u041b\u043e\u0442\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0440 (\u0413\u0435\u0440\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f) \u0438 \u041f\u0430\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c \u0412\u0435\u0440\u043b\u044f\u0439\u043d (\u0413\u0435\u0440\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f) \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0435 \u043a \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u044e \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0430, \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e Porsche 99X Electric \u0438 \u043e \u0442\u043e\u043c, \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445\u0430 \u0441\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430. \u00ab\u041d\u0430\u043c \u0443\u0434\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0443 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0443 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u043c\u044b \u043f\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0441 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u043c \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043c \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0445\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u00bb. \u0422\u0430\u043a \u0410\u043d\u0434\u0440\u0435 \u041b\u043e\u0442\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0440 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0438\u0442\u043e\u0433 \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0448\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0437\u0430\u0435\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043c \u0432 \u0412\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0434. Porsche 99X Electric \u0441 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432 \u0412\u0430\u0439\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0445\u0435, \u0445\u043e\u0442\u044f \u0438 \u043d\u0435 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c, \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043a\u0430\u0441\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0431\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0430 \u0438 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d, \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u041b\u043e\u0442\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0440. \u00ab\u0415\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0441\u044f\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0439, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0435, \u2013 \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b, \u2013 \u0438 \u0442\u044b \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0435\u043d \u0438\u0445 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0438\u00bb. \u041f\u0430\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c \u0412\u0435\u0440\u043b\u044f\u0439\u043d \u043b\u0438\u0448\u0435\u043d \u0442\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0435 Porsche, \u043d\u043e \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043e\u043d \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0434\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0439. \u00ab\u0421 \u0430\u0432\u0433\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043b \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u0432 \u0412\u0430\u0439\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0445\u0435, \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0435 \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u043c\u043e\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u2013 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u043d. \u2013 \u0425\u043e\u0442\u044f \u044f \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0441 \u0424\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443\u043b\u043e\u0439 E, \u043c\u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0448\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u044b\u043a\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043e \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u043c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0432\u0435\u0449\u0430\u043c, \u0432\u0435\u0434\u044c \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e-\u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043c\u0443. \u041d\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u044b\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u043c\u043d\u0435 \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e. \u0422\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u044f \u0447\u0443\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u0432 Porsche \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0434\u043e\u043c\u0430\u00bb. \u0422\u043e\u0442 \u0444\u0430\u043a\u0442, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0441 \u043d\u0438\u043c \u0442\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0410\u043d\u0434\u0440\u0435 \u041b\u043e\u0442\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0440, \u043e\u043d \u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0443\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0439. \u00ab\u041e\u043d \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0445\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043e \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0443 \u0438 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043f\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u042f \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0443 \u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f\u00bb, \u2013 \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442 \u0412\u0435\u0440\u043b\u044f\u0439\u043d. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u043e\u043c \u043a \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445\u0443 \u0432 \u0424\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443\u043b\u0435 E: \u00ab\u041a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u043d\u0430\u0441 \u0445\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0435. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e. \u041d\u043e \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043c\u044b \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u044b, \u043c\u044b \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u043d\u044b \u0434\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u00bb. \u041f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u043a \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0443 \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0442 \u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432 Porsche \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u0414\u043e \u0432\u044b\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0432 \u0421\u0430\u043d\u0442\u044c\u044f\u0433\u043e-\u0434\u0435-\u0427\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u0432 \u0412\u0430\u0439\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0445\u0435, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0441 \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0445 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043d\u044e\u0430\u043d\u0441\u044b \u0441 \u0443\u0447\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u0435\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0445. \u041d\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u044d\u0442\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0430 \u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u0441 \u043d\u0435\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0436\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0420\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0432 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0443 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u044c\u0438. \u041a \u041f\u0430\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044e \u0412\u0435\u0440\u043b\u044f\u0439\u043d\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u0438 \u043e\u043d \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u043a\u043b\u0435\u0442 \u0438 \u0444\u043e\u043d\u0434\u044e. \u0410\u043d\u0434\u0440\u0435 \u041b\u043e\u0442\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0440\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0443\u043b\u043e\u043a \u0441\u043e \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u0442 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u044f: \u00ab\u042f \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0435\u043d \u0441\u044b\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0421\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u041a\u043b\u0430\u0443\u0441\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044c\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043b\u0435\u043c\u044f\u043d\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432\u00bb. \u041f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u0427\u0438\u043b\u0438. \u00ab\u0421\u0432\u043e\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044e\u044e \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443 \u044f \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0435. \u041c\u043d\u0435 \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0440\u043f\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u00bb, \u2013 \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442 \u0412\u0435\u0440\u043b\u044f\u0439\u043d. \u041b\u043e\u0442\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0440 \u0442\u043e\u0436\u0435 \u0430\u0431\u0441\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0441\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0432, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0430\u0445. \u00ab\u0412 \u044d\u0442\u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0437\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0443\u043c\u0435\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0435\u0441\u044f, \u2013 \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u043d. \u2013 \u041f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u044f \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445, \u043a\u0442\u043e \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c\u00bb. \u041f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u0430\u0441\u0442 Porsche Formula E \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u043d\u0433\u043b\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u044f\u0437\u044b\u043a\u0435, \u0438 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u044f\u043c\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0439\u0447\u0430\u0441 \u0441\u043a\u0430\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 Porsche Newsroom. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u00abInside E\u00bb \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0445, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u0430\u043a Apple Podcasts, Spotify \u0438 Google Podcasts.