«Есть много всяких мелочей, которые делают автомобиль еще быстрее»
15 декабря 13:11 2020

Последние тестовые заезды завершены, гоночные автомобили отправляются в Южную Америку: 16-17 января в Сантьяго-де-Чили команда TAG Heuer Formula E выходит на старт своего второго сезона в чемпионате мира ABB FIA Formula E

В сегодняшнем подкасте «Inside E» основные пилоты Андре Лоттерер (Германия) и Паскаль Верляйн (Германия) рассказывают о подготовке к открытию сезона, своих впечатлениях относительно модернизированного Porsche 99X Electric и о том, насколько важна для успеха слаженная командная работа.

«Нам удалось без проблем пройти нашу сложнейшую программу тестов, мы по большей части были впереди и завершили первый день с лучшим временем – это всегда хороший знак».

Так Андре Лоттерер подводит итог успешным тестовым заездам в Валенсии две недели назад. Porsche 99X Electric с его новым приводом, разработанным в Вайссахе, хотя и не является полностью новым автомобилем, однако в том, что касается баланса и управляемости, был детально оптимизирован, отмечает Лоттерер.

«Есть много всяких мелочей, которые делают автомобиль еще быстрее, – говорит опытный профессионал, – и ты должен их точно найти».

Паскаль Верляйн лишен такой возможности для сравнения. Для него это будет первый гоночный сезон в составе Porsche, но даже за столь короткое время он уже сдружился с командой.

«С августа я провел много времени в Вайссахе, готовился на симуляторе и интенсивно общался с моими инженерами, – рассказывает он. – Хотя я уже знаком с Формулой E, мне пришлось привыкнуть ко многим новым вещам, ведь каждая команда работает по-своему. Но это привыкание далось мне очень легко. Теперь я чувствую себя в Porsche как дома».

Тот факт, что рядом с ним такой опытный коллега, как Андре Лоттерер, он считает настоящей удачей.

«Он очень хорошо знает команду и великолепно разбирается в настройке автомобиля. Я могу многому у него научиться», – говорит Верляйн. Для него командная работа также является ключом к успеху в Формуле E: «Каждый из нас хочет победить в гонке. Это нормально. Но чтобы мы действительно смогли добиться победы, мы должны до последнего момента действовать сообща».

Подготовка к старту сезона держит пилотов Porsche в напряжении. До вылета в Сантьяго-де-Чили они проведут еще много времени в Вайссахе, чтобы в тесном сотрудничестве с инженерами отработать на симуляторах все нюансы с учетом результатов, полученных в тестовых заездах. Но перед этим оба пилота с нетерпением ждут Рождества в кругу семьи. К Паскалю Верляйну приедут родители, и он собирается приготовить для них раклет и фондю. Андре Лоттереру помимо долгих прогулок со своей собакой предстоит еще одна особая миссия:

«Я должен сыграть Санта Клауса для моих маленьких племянников».

После праздников все внимание будет сосредоточено на начале сезона в Чили.

«Свою последнюю гонку я откатал в марте. Мне не терпится вернуться в гоночный режим», – говорит Верляйн. Лоттерер тоже абсолютно счастлив, что снова может участвовать в гонках. «В эти трудные времена это нельзя воспринимать как само собой разумеющееся, – добавляет он. – Поэтому я благодарю всех, кто делает это возможным».

Подкаст Porsche Formula E выходит на английском языке, и его можно уже прямо сейчас скачать на Porsche Newsroom. Кроме того, «Inside E» доступен и на других платформах, таких как Apple Podcasts, Spotify и Google Podcasts.

