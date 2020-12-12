Bentley возобновляет выпуск легендарного Blower спустя 90 лет

12 декабря 15:11 2020

40 000 часов потребовалось специалистам ателье Bentley Mulliner, чтобы завершить сборку уникального Bentley Blower – первого Blower за последние 90 лет. Им стал опытный образец Car Zero, созданный в рамках проекта Blower Continuation Series

12 уникальных автомобилей, каждый из которых уже нашел своего владельца, будут собираться по чертежам, которые использовались при создании четырех оригинальных автомобилей Blower для участия в гонках сэра Генри «Тима» Биркина в конце 1920-х годов. Эталонной моделью для проекта Continuation Series послужил принадлежащий Bentley оригинальный автомобиль № 2 (шасси HB 3403, двигатель SM 3902, регистрационный номер UU 5872). Для возрождения легенды каждая без исключения деталь эталонного автомобиля прошла лазерное сканирование.

На основании полученных данных для нового автомобиля Blower вручную изготовили 1846 деталей. Из них 230 деталей – это узлы и агрегаты, в том числе двигатель. Если учесть также детали крепежа и элементы отделки салона, то общее количество элементов превысит несколько тысяч. Все детали, узлы и агрегаты были созданы специалистами ателье Bentley Mulliner в сотрудничестве с лучшими мастерами со всей Великобритании.

Опытный образец Car Zero автомобиля Blower был создан специалистами ателье Bentley Mulliner перед началом производства 12 автомобилей серии для проведения ресурсных и динамических испытаний. Сегодняшний дебют Car Zero с черным глянцевым покрытием кузова и отделкой салона красной кожей Oxblood марки Bridge of Weir приурочен к официальному открытию нового комплекса Bentley Motors в Крю. Благодаря закрытию улицы Паймс Лейн, которая фигурирует в адресе марки с 1946 года, Bentley удалось существенно расширить площадь своей штаб-квартиры.

«Сегодняшний день войдет не только в историю реализации проекта Blower Continuation Series, но и в историю развития всей марки Bentley Motors в целом, – говорит Эдриан Холлмарк (Adrian Hallmark), председатель правления и глава Bentley Motors, который проехал на автомобиле Car Zero по улице Паймс Лейн. – Я очень рад возможности оказаться за рулем первого за последние 90 лет автомобиля Blower. Сэр Генри «Тим» Биркин мог бы гордиться этим удивительным автомобилем. С уверенностью заявляю, что этим автомобилем так же приятно управлять, как и нашим оригинальным гоночным автомобилем.

Не менее значимой и символичной была и дорога, по которой я ехал: улица Паймс Лейн, с которой многие десятилетия связана наша история, стала частью комплекса Bentley. Инвестиции в штаб-квартиру важны не только для развития марки, но и для города Крю. Наши конструкторские и архитектурные решения, как и наши технологические разработки, отражают стремление марки к лидерству в сфере устойчивой роскошной мобильности».

Blower Continuation Series – это первый проект, реализуемый в рамках новой программы Bentley Mulliner Classic, одного из трех направлений работы ателье Mulliner. В состав ателье также входят подразделение Coachbuilt, специалисты которого разрабатывают эксклюзивную модель Bacalar, и подразделение Collections, работающее над выпуском модели Continental GT Mulliner.

Проект Blower Car Zero: технологический триумф

Первым этапом создания опытного образца Car Zero стал обширный анализ исходных проектов и чертежей, на основании которых создавались оригинальные автомобили Blower. Также изучались архивные фотографии автомобилей 20-х годов прошлого века. Затем механики и инженеры Bentley полностью разобрали принадлежащий Bentley командный автомобиль № 2 – самый ценный автомобиль Bentley в мире – и подвергли лазерному сканированию все элементы его конструкции. В результате этого процесса в системе автоматизированного проектирования была создана цифровая модель автомобиля Blower.

К изготовлению деталей привлекли команду высококлассных мастеров, а специалисты Bentley Mulliner собрали из этих деталей новый автомобиль Blower.

«Сборка Car Zero – это удивительный и завораживающий процесс, – говорит Пол Уильямс (Paul Williams), директор Bentley Mulliner. – Новейшие цифровые технологии проектирования переплелись с тончайшей ручной работой, методиками и инструментами, характерными для производства 1920-х годов. В результате был создан этот уникальный автомобиль. Также нужно отметить, что мастерство инженеров Bentley подкреплялось навыками и разработками наших поставщиков. Мы создали тысячи чертежей и спецификаций для изготовления деталей. Их доставка и сборка в Mulliner стали для нас желанной наградой за проделанную работу. Теперь мы переходим к этапу испытаний, за которым последует производство 12 автомобилей для наших клиентов».

К изготовлению комплектующих для автомобилей Blower Continuation Series привлекли лучших специалистов со всей Великобритании. Они смогли выполнить работу в соответствии с уникальными требованиями проекта, применяя традиционные методики, передаваемые из поколения в поколение. Над шасси работали специалисты компании Israel Newton & Sons Ltd. Все элементы конструкции они вручную изготовили из стали крупного сечения, а соединения выполнили методом горячей клепки. Компания расположена рядом с Дерби, ее история насчитывает около 200 лет. Israel Newton & Sons специализируется на изготовлении котлов для паровых локомотивов и тяговых двигателей, поэтому ее специалисты обладают редкими навыками традиционной ковки и формовки металла.

Компания Vintage Car Radiator Company, расположенная в Байсестер Херитедж, создала точные копии некоторых важнейших деталей модели Blower, в числе которых отполированная до зеркального блеска радиаторная решетка из никелевого серебра и вручную отформованный топливный бак из меди и стали. Высочайшие стандарты работы сделали компанию признанным лидером в области производства и реставрации радиаторов и других элементов ретроавтомобилей. Это и определило выбор Vintage Car Radiator Company в качестве изготовителя столь важных деталей модели Blower.

Листовые рессоры и скобы по оригинальным спецификациям изготовили в мастерской Jones Springs Ltd. Компания находится в графстве Уэст-Мидлендс, ее история насчитывает почти 75 лет.

Фары легендарной модели Blower воспроизвели специалисты компании Vintage Headlamp Restoration International Ltd из Шеффилда. Это семейное предприятие известно во всем мире своей искусной работой с серебром и умением изготавливать ретрофары по оригинальным спецификациям.

Раму из ясеня создала компания Lomax Coachbuilders из Ладлоу, а специалисты ателье Bentley Mulliner в Крю выполнили ее доработку и обтянули каркас 25 метрами материала Rexine. Ручную отделку салона и кузова также выполнили мастера Mulliner. Для версии Car Zero выбрали глянцевое черное покрытие кузова и отделку салона красной кожей Oxblood марки Bridge of Weir. Как и в оригинальном автомобиле, сиденья набили 10 килограммами конского волоса.

Новая жизнь легендарного двигателя

Для версии Car Zero новый двигатель, изначально спроектированный У.О. Бентли, собрали специалисты компании NDR Ltd в Уотфорде. Знаменитый двигатель 4½ Litre с турбонаддувом демонстрирует многочисленные инновационные решения, достойные лучших спорткаров 1970-х годов, – алюминиевые поршни, распределительный вал в головке блока цилиндров, четыре клапана на цилиндр, две свечи зажигания на цилиндр. Кроме того, он дополнен турбокомпрессором лопастного типа Amherst Villiers. Новый двигатель Blower – это точная копия механизмов, установленных на четырех командных автомобилях Blower Тима Биркина, участвовавшего в гонках в конце 1920-х годов. Например, в соответствии с оригиналом, при изготовлении картера был использован магний.

Параллельно со сборкой двигателя велась работа по адаптации испытательного стенда в штаб-квартире Bentley в Крю под установку двигателя, конструкции которого скоро исполнится 100 лет. Лаборатория Bentley по испытанию двигателей действует с 1938 года, когда был построен завод. Изначально стенды использовались для обкатки и измерения мощности самолетных двигателей Merlin V12, которые устанавливались на истребители Spitfire и Hurricane во время Второй мировой войны.

В рамках подготовки пришлось создать копию передней части рамы автомобиля Blower: это позволило закрепить на ней двигатель и затем установить всю сборку на динамометрический стенд с компьютерным управлением. Для изменения параметров была написана новая версия программного обеспечения, которая позволила инженерам Bentley получить максимально точные данные о двигателе. Силовой агрегат автомобиля Blower существенно отличается по размеру и форме от современных серийных двигателей Bentley, поэтому пришлось использовать оригинальные крепления двигателя Merlin, до сих пор хранящиеся на складах компании.

Тщательно закрепив двигатель, специалисты Bentley выполнили его обкатку, после чего он занял свое место в автомобиле.

Следующий этап

После завершения сборки Car Zero предстоит этап ресурсных испытаний в реальных условиях. Заезды с постепенным увеличением продолжительности и скорости позволят удостовериться в работоспособности и надежности узлов и агрегатов автомобиля. Программой испытаний запланировано преодоление 8 000 км по гоночной трассе, что соответствует 35 000 км движения при обычной эксплуатации автомобиля, а также имитация знаменитых ралли, таких как Пекин–Париж и Mille Miglia. Кроме того, потребуется отважный водитель, который решится разогнать автомобиль до максимальной скорости. Первым в очереди стоит Эдриан Холлмарк…

