Bentley возобновляет выпуск легендарного Blower спустя 90 лет

40 000 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0435 Bentley Mulliner, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043a\u0443 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e Bentley Blower \u2013 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e Blower \u0437\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 90 \u043b\u0435\u0442. \u0418\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0435\u0446 Car Zero, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430 Blower Continuation Series 12 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043b \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430, \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0435\u0436\u0430\u043c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Blower \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0441\u044d\u0440\u0430 \u0413\u0435\u043d\u0440\u0438 \u00ab\u0422\u0438\u043c\u0430\u00bb \u0411\u0438\u0440\u043a\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435 1920-\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432. \u042d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430 Continuation Series \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u043b \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0434\u043b\u0435\u0436\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0439 Bentley \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u2116 2 (\u0448\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438 HB 3403, \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c SM 3902, \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0440 UU 5872). \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0440\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u044b \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u0430 \u043b\u0430\u0437\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435. \u041d\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f Blower \u0432\u0440\u0443\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438 1846 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0418\u0437 \u043d\u0438\u0445 230 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0443\u0437\u043b\u044b \u0438 \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044b, \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c. \u0415\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0436\u0430 \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430, \u0442\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0441\u0438\u0442 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0442\u044b\u0441\u044f\u0447. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438, \u0443\u0437\u043b\u044b \u0438 \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044b \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0435 Bentley Mulliner \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0441 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0439 \u0412\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u041e\u043f\u044b\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0435\u0446 Car Zero \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f Blower \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0435 Bentley Mulliner \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 12 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0441\u0443\u0440\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439. \u0421\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u0431\u044e\u0442 Car Zero \u0441 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0433\u043b\u044f\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0439 Oxblood \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 Bridge of Weir \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0443\u0440\u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d \u043a \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u044e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0430 Bentley Motors \u0432 \u041a\u0440\u044e. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u044e \u0443\u043b\u0438\u0446\u044b \u041f\u0430\u0439\u043c\u0441 \u041b\u0435\u0439\u043d, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0444\u0438\u0433\u0443\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0430\u0434\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0441 1946 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, Bentley \u0443\u0434\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0439 \u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431-\u043a\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0440\u044b. \u00ab\u0421\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044e \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430 Blower Continuation Series, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 Bentley Motors \u0432 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u043e\u043c, \u2013 \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442 \u042d\u0434\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d \u0425\u043e\u043b\u043b\u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a (Adrian Hallmark), \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0430 Bentley Motors, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043b \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435 Car Zero \u043f\u043e \u0443\u043b\u0438\u0446\u0435 \u041f\u0430\u0439\u043c\u0441 \u041b\u0435\u0439\u043d. \u2013 \u042f \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0434 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0437\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 90 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f Blower. \u0421\u044d\u0440 \u0413\u0435\u043d\u0440\u0438 \u00ab\u0422\u0438\u043c\u00bb \u0411\u0438\u0440\u043a\u0438\u043d \u043c\u043e\u0433 \u0431\u044b \u0433\u043e\u0440\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u044d\u0442\u0438\u043c \u0443\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c. \u0421 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0437\u0430\u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u044d\u0442\u0438\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c. \u041d\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u043c\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0430, \u043f\u043e \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u044f \u0435\u0445\u0430\u043b: \u0443\u043b\u0438\u0446\u0430 \u041f\u0430\u0439\u043c\u0441 \u041b\u0435\u0439\u043d, \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044f, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0430 Bentley. \u0418\u043d\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431-\u043a\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443 \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u041a\u0440\u044e. \u041d\u0430\u0448\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u0430\u0440\u0445\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438, \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u043a \u043b\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443 \u0432 \u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u00bb. Blower Continuation Series \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442, \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u044b Bentley Mulliner Classic, \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u0437 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0435 Mulliner. \u0412 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432 \u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0435 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Coachbuilt, \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c Bacalar, \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Collections, \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Continental GT Mulliner. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442 Blower Car Zero: \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0438\u0443\u043c\u0444 \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u043c \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0446\u0430 Car Zero \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043e\u0431\u0448\u0438\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437 \u0438\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0435\u0436\u0435\u0439, \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 Blower. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u0443\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0430\u0440\u0445\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 20-\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0435\u043a\u0430. \u0417\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043c \u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b Bentley \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0434\u043b\u0435\u0436\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0439 Bentley \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u2116 2 \u2013 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c Bentley \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u2013 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0433\u043b\u0438 \u043b\u0430\u0437\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u0412 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f Blower. \u041a \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0443 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b Bentley Mulliner \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u044d\u0442\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c Blower. \u00ab\u0421\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043a\u0430 Car Zero \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0443\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441, \u2013 \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442 \u041f\u043e\u043b \u0423\u0438\u043b\u044c\u044f\u043c\u0441 (Paul Williams), \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 Bentley Mulliner. \u2013 \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0441 \u0442\u043e\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0440\u0443\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0439, \u043c\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 1920-\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432. \u0412 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0443\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 Bentley \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u043b\u044f\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0432\u044b\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0449\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432. \u041c\u044b \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0442\u044b\u0441\u044f\u0447\u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0435\u0436\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0418\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u0438 \u0441\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043a\u0430 \u0432 Mulliner \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0441 \u0436\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0434\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443. \u0422\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043c\u044b \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c \u043a \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f\u0443 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u0437\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e 12 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432\u00bb. \u041a \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Blower Continuation Series \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0438 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0439 \u0412\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u041e\u043d\u0438 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043a\u0438, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0437 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435. \u041d\u0430\u0434 \u0448\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 Israel Newton & Sons Ltd. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u0432\u0440\u0443\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0440\u044f\u0447\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043b\u0435\u043f\u043a\u0438. \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044f\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0441 \u0414\u0435\u0440\u0431\u0438, \u0435\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e 200 \u043b\u0435\u0442. Israel Newton & Sons \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043b\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0442\u044f\u0433\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0435\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0440\u0435\u0434\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0432\u044b\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0430. \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Vintage Car Radiator Company, \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432 \u0411\u0430\u0439\u0441\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440 \u0425\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0434\u0436, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043f\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Blower, \u0432 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0442\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0434\u043e \u0437\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0430 \u0438\u0437 \u043d\u0438\u043a\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u0432\u0440\u0443\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043e\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u043a \u0438\u0437 \u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438. \u0412\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0447\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043b\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0438 \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043b\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 Vintage Car Radiator Company \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Blower. \u041b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0440\u044b \u0438 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043f\u043e \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 Jones Springs Ltd. \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0423\u044d\u0441\u0442-\u041c\u0438\u0434\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0441, \u0435\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0438 75 \u043b\u0435\u0442. \u0424\u0430\u0440\u044b \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Blower \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 Vintage Headlamp Restoration International Ltd \u0438\u0437 \u0428\u0435\u0444\u0444\u0438\u043b\u0434\u0430. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0439 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0443\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0441 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0430\u0440\u044b \u043f\u043e \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c. \u0420\u0430\u043c\u0443 \u0438\u0437 \u044f\u0441\u0435\u043d\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Lomax Coachbuilders \u0438\u0437 \u041b\u0430\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0443, \u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b \u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0435 Bentley Mulliner \u0432 \u041a\u0440\u044e \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0435\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0443 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0442\u044f\u043d\u0443\u043b\u0438 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0441 25 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0430 Rexine. \u0420\u0443\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0443 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0438 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430 Mulliner. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 Car Zero \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0433\u043b\u044f\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0443 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0439 Oxblood \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 Bridge of Weir. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0432 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435, \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 10 \u043a\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0430. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u044c \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 Car Zero \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u0438\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0423.\u041e. \u0411\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043b\u0438, \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 NDR Ltd \u0432 \u0423\u043e\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0434\u0435. \u0417\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c 4\u00bd Litre \u0441 \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0434\u0434\u0443\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043a\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0432 1970-\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432, \u2013 \u0430\u043b\u044e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0448\u043d\u0438, \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0430\u043b \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0435 \u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a\u0430 \u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440, \u0434\u0432\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u043e\u043d \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043b\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430 Amherst Villiers. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c Blower \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043f\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0432, \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0445 Blower \u0422\u0438\u043c\u0430 \u0411\u0438\u0440\u043a\u0438\u043d\u0430, \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435 1920-\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432. \u041d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043c, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u043c\u0430\u0433\u043d\u0438\u0439. \u041f\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043e \u0441\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431-\u043a\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0435 Bentley \u0432 \u041a\u0440\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0443 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f 100 \u043b\u0435\u0442. \u041b\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044f Bentley \u043f\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0441 1938 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434. \u0418\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0434\u044b \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0431\u043a\u0430\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Merlin V12, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 Spitfire \u0438 Hurricane \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0412\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u043e\u0439\u043d\u044b. \u0412 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0448\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043f\u0438\u044e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u044b \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f Blower: \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043b\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0441\u044e \u0441\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043a\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0434 \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u044c\u044e\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0438\u0441\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c Bentley \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435. \u0421\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f Blower \u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0443 \u0438 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0435 \u043e\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Bentley, \u043f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0448\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f Merlin, \u0434\u043e \u0441\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0440 \u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0435\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u0422\u0449\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u0438\u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b Bentley \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u043a\u0430\u0442\u043a\u0443, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043e\u043d \u0437\u0430\u043d\u044f\u043b \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435. \u0421\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f \u041f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043a\u0438 Car Zero \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u0442 \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f \u0440\u0435\u0441\u0443\u0440\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445. \u0417\u0430\u0435\u0437\u0434\u044b \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0442 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0443\u0437\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 8 000 \u043a\u043c \u043f\u043e \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 35 000 \u043a\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0438\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u041f\u0435\u043a\u0438\u043d\u2013\u041f\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0436 \u0438 Mille Miglia. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0433\u043d\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0434\u043e \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0432 \u043e\u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u0442 \u042d\u0434\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d \u0425\u043e\u043b\u043b\u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a...