Новый кубковый болид Porsche готовится к старту

\u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438 \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u043c\u0443\u0444\u043b\u044f\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043b\u0438\u0432\u0440\u0435\u0435: \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0434\u0430, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0443\u0431\u043a\u0430 Porsche Mobil 1 \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u0443\u0431\u043a\u043e\u0432 Carrera, \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043a \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0443 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Porsche 911 (992). \u0421\u0435\u0434\u044c\u043c\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0443\u0431\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u00ab\u0434\u0435\u0432\u044f\u0442\u044c\u0441\u043e\u0442 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u043d\u0430\u0434\u0446\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e\u00bb \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u044f\u043b\u043e \u044d\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0444\u0435\u0442\u0443 \u0438 \u0431\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043e\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043a\u0430, \u0443\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0432\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u0432 1990 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443: \u0437\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0439 Porsche \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d 4251 \u044d\u043a\u0437\u0435\u043c\u043f\u043b\u044f\u0440 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0434\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043a\u0443\u0431\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438. \u041e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0442\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0436 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 992, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0426\u0443\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043d\u0445\u0430\u0443\u0437\u0435\u043d\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u00ab\u0434\u0435\u0432\u044f\u0442\u044c\u0441\u043e\u0442 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u043d\u0430\u0434\u0446\u0430\u0442\u044b\u043c\u0438\u00bb, \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433 1410 \u044d\u043a\u0437\u0435\u043c\u043f\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043e\u0432: 673 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f 991.1 \u0438 737 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f 991.2, \u0432\u044b\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043e\u043a \u0432 2017 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443. \u0422\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b 12 \u0434\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0431\u0440\u044f. \u0420\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e 911 GT3 Cup \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0435 2018 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0441 \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438: \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0435\u043d \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434\u0435\u0442\u044c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043e\u043d \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0435\u043d \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d? \u0427\u0442\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0436\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043e\u0442 \u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b? \u00ab\u0411\u044b\u043b\u043e \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0437\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0431\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0438\u0434\u0435\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0441 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u0443\u0431\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439. \u041f\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0437\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439. \u041c\u044b \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0448\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0443\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0442\u044c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0438\u043c \u043d\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043d\u044b\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435 \u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0435 \u0445\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442, \u2013 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0434\u0436\u0435\u0440 \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0443 \u041a\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0444 \u0412\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0435\u0440. \u2013 \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c \u043c\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0443 \u043c\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0442\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0438 \u043a \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043a\u043b\u0443\u0431\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0435\u00bb. \u0420\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0446\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043d \u0437\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e \u0441\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0435 2019 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u00abTC01\u00bb \u2013 \u00ab\u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c 01\u00bb. \u00ab\u041f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043c \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0435 \u0432\u043e \u0424\u043b\u0430\u0445\u0442\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0441 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b, \u043c\u044b \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0434\u043d\u043e \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438, \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430 \u0434\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439, \u2013 \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442 \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430 \u042f\u043d \u0424\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0434\u043c\u0430\u043d\u043d. \u2013 \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f. \u041e\u043d \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432 2018 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443, \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u00bb. \u0412 \u0442\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f\u0443 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043b\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0442\u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0443\u0431\u0435 Porsche, \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0433\u043e\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0440\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a Porsche \u0432 \u0412\u0430\u0439\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0445\u0435. \u00ab\u0421\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u044f, \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044e \u043d\u0443\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u0445\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043a\u0438\u043b\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430, \u2013 \u0432\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0424\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0434\u043c\u0430\u043d\u043d. \u2013 \u0412 \u0438\u0442\u043e\u0433\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0432\u044b\u043b\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0432 30 \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433\u043e\u0432 \u0441 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u0449\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c \u041a\u043b\u0430\u0443\u0441\u043e\u043c \u0411\u0430\u0445\u043b\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0437\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u043c. \u041a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043e\u043d \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043b \u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0441 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0443 \u043d\u0430\u0441 \u0443 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0432\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044b \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u044b\u0431\u043e\u043c. \u0422\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0435, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 "\u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043b" \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0443\u0434\u0430\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c. \u041c\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0437\u044b\u0432\u044b\u00bb. \u0427\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435 \u0434\u043d\u044f \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0432 \u0412\u0430\u0439\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0445\u0435 \u00abTC01\u00bb \u043e\u0442\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0435\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0442\u0443\u0440\u043d\u0435: \u0441\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u041b\u0430\u0443\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0433 \u0432 \u0413\u0435\u0440\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u0432 \u041c\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435 \u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0445. \u00ab\u0414\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0441 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0445\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441 \u0441 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u2013 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u041c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0438\u043d \u041c\u044d\u0439\u0441. \u2013 \u0421\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438\u00bb. \u0412 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0435 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0442\u044b\u0441\u044f\u0447 \u043a\u0438\u043b\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0445, \u043a \u00abTC01\u00bb \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u043e\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0435\u043c\u043d\u0438\u043a: \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0438\u0437 \u0426\u0443\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043d\u0445\u0430\u0443\u0437\u0435\u043d\u0430. \u00ab\u041e\u043d \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0436\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u00ab\u0434\u0435\u0432\u044f\u0442\u044c\u0441\u043e\u0442 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u043d\u0430\u0434\u0446\u0430\u0442\u044b\u043c\u0438\u00bb \u0438 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0436 \u043d\u0430 \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044e\u00bb, \u2013 \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442 \u0424\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0434\u043c\u0430\u043d\u043d. \u2013 \u041e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0439 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0433\u043e\u043c, \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u0413\u0440\u0430\u043d-\u043f\u0440\u0438 \u041d\u044e\u0440\u0431\u0443\u0440\u0433\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a \u0430\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0439\u0446\u0443 \u0411\u0430\u0445\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u043e\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0446\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0438 \u041c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e \u0425\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435\u0440, \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0434\u0441\u043c\u0435\u043d \u0421\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0442\u043b\u0438 \u041b\u0430\u0440\u0441 \u041a\u0435\u0440\u043d, \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0447\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0438\u043e\u043d \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0443\u0431\u043a\u0430 Porsche Mobil 1 \u041c\u0438\u0445\u0430\u044d\u043b\u044c \u0410\u043c\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043c\u044e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u0440 \u0438 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 Porsche \u0419\u043e\u0440\u0433 \u0411\u0435\u0440\u0433\u043c\u0430\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440. \u00ab\u041f\u0440\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u044b \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c, \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435, \u0438 \u043a \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0443 \u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u2013 \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0441\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u041c\u044d\u0439\u0441. \u2013 \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u0434\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u043c \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0440\u0435\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0437\u044b\u0432\u044b. \u0412\u0435\u0434\u044c \u043c\u044b, \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b, \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0435\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u0442\u043e, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043e \u043d\u0435\u043c \u043e\u0442\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438\u00bb. \u041e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0437\u044b\u0432 \u0411\u0435\u0440\u0433\u043c\u0430\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430: \u00ab\u0412 \u0442\u043e\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043a\u0430\u0441\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0438, \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 911 GT3 Cup \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043b \u0433\u0438\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u043a\u0430\u0447\u043e\u043a \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0434\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0438 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0430, \u2013 \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0438. \u2013 \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0432\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044c \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044f\u0445 \u2013 \u043e\u0442 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438, \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u043e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u044d\u0440\u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0438\u00bb. \u041f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0441 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u043e\u043a\u0442\u044f\u0431\u0440\u0435 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u041c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u0410\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u041e\u0448\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0431\u0435\u043d \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u041a \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0443 \u043e\u043d \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044e \u0438 \u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043e\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u043c\u0443\u0444\u043b\u044f\u0436: \u043f\u0441\u0438\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0437\u043e\u0440, \u0438\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043e\u0447\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044b\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441. \u041d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0438 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437 \u0443\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043e\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0432 \u041e\u0448\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0431\u0435\u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0435-\u0447\u0442\u043e \u0435\u0449\u0435: \u043d\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043d\u0435\u0442 \u043b\u0438 \u0443 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0441 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0443\u0431\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u00ab\u0418\u0434\u0435\u044f \u0437\u0430\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0435\u0441\u044c \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0438\u043a-\u044d\u043d\u0434 \u0441 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0438 \u0437\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0442\u0430\u043a, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c, \u043e\u0448\u0438\u0431\u043a\u0438 \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u2013 \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0441\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0412\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0435\u0440. \u2013 \u0412 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u043c\u044b \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u043a\u043d\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0441 \u043d\u0435\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u044b \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b \u043f\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0445 \u0438 \u041c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e \u0417\u0435\u0435\u0444\u0440\u0438\u0434, \u043d\u0430\u0448 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440-\u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0438\u043a \u0432 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0443\u0431\u043a\u0435 Porsche Mobil 1, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0433\u043b\u0443\u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f\u0445, \u043e\u0431\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0438 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0441 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e. \u041c\u044b \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0435, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043a \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043e\u043a \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e 911 GT3 Cup\u00bb. \u00ab\u041f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0448\u0438\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u044b \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u044b: \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0443\u0431\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0434 \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043a \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0435 \u0432 \u0440\u0443\u043a\u0438 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u2013 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u041c\u0430\u0442\u0442\u0438\u0430\u0441 \u0428\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0446, \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 GT. \u2013 \u041c\u044b \u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0438\u0437 \u0411\u0451\u0440\u0434\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438\u00bb.