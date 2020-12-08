Новый кубковый болид Porsche готовится к старту

08 декабря 20:11 2020

Новый Porsche 911 GT3 Cup проходит свои последние круги в камуфляжной ливрее: новая версия гоночного болида, предназначенного для суперкубка Porsche Mobil 1 и отдельных национальных кубков Carrera, практически готов к сезону 2021 года

Это первый гоночный автомобиль на базе современного поколения Porsche 911 (992). Седьмое поколение кубкового «девятьсот одиннадцатого» приняло эстафету и богатое наследство от своего предка, увидевшего свет в 1990 году: за это время компанией Porsche был выпущен 4251 экземпляр всемирно успешного гоночного болида для монокубков марки. Один только тираж непосредственного предшественника 992, который строился в Цуффенхаузене на одной и той же производственной линии с серийными «девятьсот одиннадцатыми», достиг 1410 экземпляров: 673 автомобиля поколения 991.1 и 737 автомобилей поколения 991.2, выведенного на рынок в 2017 году. Технические характеристики и дополнительная информация будут объявлены 12 декабря.

Работа над созданием нового 911 GT3 Cup началась в середине 2018 года с определения концепции: как должен выглядеть новый гоночный автомобиль и на что он должен быть способен? Что можно улучшить и чего ждут от него клиентские команды?

«Было очень полезно обменяться идеями в тесном сотрудничестве с гоночными командами и международными организациями по проведению наших кубковых соревнований. По всему миру, а также за пределами наших собственных гоночных серий. Мы внимательно выслушали инженеров и механиков, а также водителей и руководителей команд, чтобы узнать, что им нравится в нынешнем автомобиле и чего не хватает, – подчеркивает менеджер по продукту Кристоф Вернер. – Таким образом мы получили очень точную картину мнений и собрали большой объем информации, чтобы расставить правильные приоритеты для новой глобальной модели. Это относится также и к последующей эксплуатации автомобиля, например, в гонках на выносливость или клубном спорте».

Результатом целого года самоотверженной работы и нескольких сотен заново сконструированных деталей был поставленный на колеса в середине 2019 года «TC01» – «тестовый автомобиль 01».

«После того как в нашем спортивном центре во Флахте был готов первый каркас кузова и все компоненты, мы вместе со всей проектной командой доделали его в рекордно короткие сроки, всего за десять дней, – говорит руководитель проекта Ян Фельдманн. – Это был интересный этап. Он показал, что команда проекта, созданная в 2018 году, работает отлично».

В то время, как первому прототипу еще предстояло пройти испытания в собственной аэродинамической трубе Porsche, второй автомобиль уже направился на тестовый полигон на территории центра исследований и разработок Porsche в Вайссахе.

«Собственно говоря, автомобилю нужно было проехать всего несколько километров для функционального теста, – вспоминает Фельдманн. – В итоге это вылилось в 30 быстрых кругов с гонщиком Клаусом Бахлером за рулем. Когда он в первый раз пролетел мимо нас на полной скорости, у нас у всех волосы встали дыбом. Тем не менее, первый “выстрел” получился очень удачным. Мы получили прекрасные отзывы».

Через четыре дня дополнительных испытаний в Вайссахе «TC01» отправился в европейское турне: сначала на Лаузицринг в Германии, после чего последовали тесты на высокоскоростной трассе в Монце и на других международных гоночных трассах.

«Для нас было важно охватить как можно большее количество трасс с самыми разными характеристиками, – отмечает технический руководитель Мартин Мэйс. – Собранная нами информация затем была использована на финальном этапе разработки».

В середине 2020 года, после нескольких тысяч километров, откатанных на гоночных трассах, к «TC01» присоединился преемник: первый предсерийный автомобиль из Цуффенхаузена.

«Он был построен на одном и том же заводском сборочном конвейере вместе с серийными «девятьсот одиннадцатыми» и был очень похож на финальную гоночную версию», – говорит Фельдманн. – Основной задачей этого тестового автомобиля было прохождение испытаний длительным пробегом, в том числе на трассе Гран-при Нюрбургринга. Для этого к австрийцу Бахлеру присоединились его немецкие коллеги Марко Хольцер, рекордсмен Северной петли Ларс Керн, трехкратный чемпион суперкубка Porsche Mobil 1 Михаэль Аммермюллер и официальный представитель марки Porsche Йорг Бергмайстер. «При выборе водителей мы стремились, в том числе, и к широкому спектру личностей – поясняет Мэйс. – Все они дали нам точные и конкретные отзывы. Ведь мы, инженеры, воспринимаем автомобиль через то, как о нем отзываются водители».

Особенно польстил проектной команде отзыв Бергмайстера:

«В том, что касается динамики, новый 911 GT3 Cup сделал гигантский скачок вперед – это доказывает и время прохождения круга, – говорит опытный профи. – Автомобиль вновь улучшен во всех областях – от двигателя и подвески, аэродинамики и тормозов до электроники и эргономики».

После завершения всех тестов с опытными автомобилями, а также многих часов стендовых испытаний отдельных компонентов команда в октябре 2020 года направилась на Мотоспорт Арена Ошерслебен для финального тестирования еще одного нового автомобиля. К этому моменту он уже был идентичен серийному гоночному автомобилю и снова был одет в тот же неприметный камуфляж: психоделический узор, имитирующий очертания знаменитых гоночных трасс. Несколько водителей смогли еще раз убедиться в окончательной готовности последнего этапа разработки.

Кроме того, в Ошерслебене проектная команда проверила и кое-что еще: не возникнет ли у команд проблем с эксплуатацией нового кубкового автомобиля.

«Идея заключалась в том, чтобы смоделировать весь гоночный уик-энд с точки зрения наших клиентов и использовать автомобиль так, как это делают команды, включая намеренное создание проблем, ошибки в обслуживании и сценарии повреждений, – поясняет Вернер. – В результате мы столкнулись с незначительными проблемами, которые мы смогли устранить. При этом наши технические специалисты по обслуживанию клиентов на гоночных трассах и Марко Зеефрид, наш тренер-наставник в суперкубке Porsche Mobil 1, получили более глубокое представление о функциях, обслуживанию и управлению автомобилем. Для нас это было важно. Мы сделали все возможное, чтобы быть максимально подготовленными к выпуску на рынок нового 911 GT3 Cup».

«После этого обширного полевого испытания мы уверены: новый кубковый болид готов к передаче в руки клиентов, – подчеркивает Маттиас Шольц, общий руководитель проекта гоночных автомобилей GT. – Мы вернулись из Бёрде полностью удовлетворенными».

