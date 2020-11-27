KIA расширяет линейку двигателей семейства Ceed

27 ноября 09:11 2020

Kia представляет расширенную линейку бензиновых и «мягко-гибридных» силовых установок для семейства Ceed

Самая востребованная модель KIA в Европе имеет четыре варианта кузова и благодаря новой расширенной гамме двигателей предлагает клиентам более разнообразный выбор, чем конкуренты в сегменте семейных компактных автомобилей.

Новый двигатель Smartstream 1,5 T-GDI с непосредственным впрыском топлива и турбонаддувом разработан таким образом, чтобы повысить мощность и производительность, а также чтобы уменьшить  выбросы CO2. Он будет доступен для всех четырех вариантов кузова Ceed, включая версию  GT-Line, как в бензиновом варианте, так и в составе новой гибридной силовой установки EcoDynamics+, выполненной по схеме «мягкого» гибрида. Новый двигатель приходит на замену прежнему 1,4 T-GDi. В обновленную линейку также вошел вариант «мягко-гибридной» установки EcoDynamics+ на базе двигателя 1,0 T-GDi. Такая опция будет предлагаться для хэтчбека Ceed и универсала Ceed Sportswagon.

 «Внедрение новых силовых агрегатов осуществляется в рамках стратегии перехода на гибридные технологии и снижения уровня  осуществляется в рамках стратегиивыбросов. Это также дополнительный вклад в увеличение объема продаж гибридных и электрических силовых установок. Новый двигатель с рабочим объемом 1,5 литра мы представляем с особой гордостью, так как задействованные при его создании передовые технологии позволили улучшить показатели мощности и динамику автомобиля при более низких выбросах, – комментирует операционный директор Kia Motors Europe Эмилио Эррера (Emilio Herrera). – Новые двигатели Ceed более экологичны, обеспечивают лучшие ходовые качества и предлагаются по доступной цене».

В семейство Ceed входят пятидверный хэтчбек Ceed, универсал Ceed Sportswagon, первый в истории марки автомобиль в пятидверном кузове «shooting brake» ProCeed, а также городской кроссовер XCeed. Линейка моделей производится на европейском заводе Kia в словацком городе Жилина (Žilina) и стала наиболее востребованной в Европе среди автомобилей бренда. На заводе в Жилине налажено также производство нового двигателя 1,5 T-GDi, что потребовало вложения инвестиций в объеме 70 млн евро в модернизацию производственной линии.

KIA Ceed

Двигатель Smartstream 1,5 T-GDi: мощность, динамичность и эффективность

Новый двигатель 1,5 T-GDi предлагается для всех четырех вариантов моделей Ceed и может агрегатироваться с шестиступенчатой механической трансмиссией (6МТ) или с семиступенчатой трансмиссией с двумя сцеплениями (7DCT). Его максимальная мощность составляет 160 л.с. при 5500 об/мин, что на 14% выше показателя прежнего 1,4-литрового силового агрегата T-GDi (140 л.с.). Максимальный крутящий момент увеличился на 4,5% и составляет 253 Н*м (от 1500 до 3500 об/мин).

Помимо повышения мощности, новый двигатель получил ряд инновационных решений, разработанных Kia для семейства Smartstream. Система изменения продолжительности открытия клапанов (Continuously Variable Valve Duration, CVVD) позволяет повысить мощность двигателя и при этом добиться снижения уровня вредных выбросов. Новая система рециркуляции выхлопных газов под низким давлением LP-EGR вступает в действие на низких оборотах двигателя, что также увеличивает экономию топлива и экологические показатели. Бензиновый сажевый фильтр GPF снижает количество выделяемых твердых частиц.

Хэтчбек KIA Ceed, оснащенный новым двигателем 1,5 T-GDi, способен разогнаться до 100 км/ч за 8,4 с (в версии с 6МТ) или за 8,6 с (7DCT). Разгон с места до 100 км/ч у KIA Ceed Sportswagon и KIA ProCeed теперь занимает 8,6 с (6МТ) или 8,8 с (7DCT). Показатели выбросов CO2 для всех трех версий модели равны 125 г/км (при замере в комбинированном цикле WLTP для автомобиля с 6MT) –  это на 6,7% ниже показателей прежнего 1,4-литрового двигателя.

Городской кроссовер KIA XCeed с новым мотором демонстрирует разгон до 100 км/ч за 9,0 (6МТ) или 9,2 (7DCT) секунд. Уровень вредных выбросов модели составляет всего от 136 г/км, что на 6,2% меньше по сравнению с 1,4-литровым предшественником, у которого показатель достигает 145 г/км.

KIA Ceed

Новая силовая установка EcoDynamics+, выполненная по схеме «мягкого» гибрида на базе 1,5-литрового бензинового двигателя

Двигатель 1,5 T-GDi разработан таким образом, чтобы иметь возможность работы в составе силовой установки EcoDynamics+, выполненной по «мягко-гибридной» схеме. Он имеет такую же мощность, как негибридный двигатель, но отличается более низкими эксплуатационными затратами и показателями выбросов.

«Мягко-гибридная» система EcoDynamics+ помогает добиться более высокой эффективности работы двигателя внутреннего сгорания, плавно отдавая либо рекуперируя электрическую энергию. При помощи нового стартер-генератора MHSG (mild-hybrid starter-generator) она позволяет дополнить выдаваемый основным двигателем крутящий момент за счет энергии от компактной 48-вольтовой литий-ионной полимерной аккумуляторной батареи, а также увеличивает время, которое бензиновый двигатель может пробыть в отключенном состоянии. MHSG связан приводным ремнем с коленчатым валом двигателя, переключение между режимами работы «мотор» и «генератор» происходит бесшумно и незаметно. В режиме «мотор», который задействуется при разгоне, MHSG помогает двигателю, передавая дополнительную энергию – это позволяет снизить как нагрузки на двигатель, так и уровень вредных выбросов. В случае, когда автомобиль замедляется, при определенных условиях MHSG переключается в режим «генератор», производя подзарядку батареи за счет рекуперируемой энергии с коленчатого вала двигателя.

Новая силовая установка EcoDynamics+ на базе двигателя 1,5 л доступна для всех четырех версий кузова в сочетании с трансмиссией 7DCT.

Объем выбросов CO2 для моделей Ceed, Ceed Sportswagon и ProCeed, оснащенных системой EcoDynamics+ с двигателем 1,5 л и трансмиссией 7DCT, снижается до 126 г/км (комбинированный цикл WLTP) – результат на 8%, чем у двигателя 1,4 T-GDi в сочетании с аналогичной трансмиссией.  XCeed (EcoDynamics+, 7DCT) выделяет 135 г/км – на 6,9% меньше, чем XCeed с предыдущим двигателем 1,4 T-GDi (145 г/км).

Только на модели XCeed новая «мягко-гибридная» силовая установка будет предлагаться также с новой шестиступенчатой «интеллектуальной» механической трансмиссией iMT. В этом случае показатель выбросов CO2 составляет 134 г/км (замеры в комбинированном цикле WLTP). Трансмиссия iMT имеет электронное управление приводом сцепления clutch-by-wire без механических связей, что уменьшает выбросы и позволяет сохранить вовлеченность водителя в процесс управления. Трансмиссия работает в паре с MHSG для экономии топлива: бензиновый двигатель может быть отключен раньше при замедлении накатом до полной остановки. В режиме Eco она также позволяет при движении по магистралям на скорости до 125 км/ч на краткое время переходить в режим движения по инерции с отключенным двигателем. Как только водитель снова прикасается к педали газа, тормоза или сцепления, двигатель вновь заводится.

Новая силовая установка EcoDynamics+ на базе двигателя 1,0 T-GDi для моделей Ceed и Ceed Sportswagon

Впервые для семейства моделей Ceed будет предлагаться еще одна дополнительная «мягко-гибридная» силовая установка на базе бензинового двигателя: система EcoDynamics+ в паре с популярным двигателем KIA Smartstream 1,0 T-GDi с мощностью 120 л.с. Установка будет доступна для хэтчбека Ceed и универсала Ceed Sportswagon. Двигатель будет агрегатироваться с трансмиссией 7DCT. В результате уровень выбросов CO2 для обеих моделей удалось снизить до 123 г/км (замеры в комбинированном цикле WLTP). Хэтчбеку Ceed силовая установка 1,0 EcoDynamics+ обеспечивает разгон до 100 км/ч за 11,2, а универсалу Ceed Sportswagon – за 11,3 с.

KIA Ceed

Самый широкий выбор в сегменте компактных автомобилей

Новый двигатель и силовые установки EcoDynamics+ значительно расширяют гамму двигателей, доступных для семейства моделей Ceed. Четыре различных варианта кузова, выбор между бензиновыми, дизельными двигателями и «мягко-гибридными» силовыми установками – такого разнообразия не предлагает ни одна другая модель в сегменте компактных семейных автомобилей.

Сохраняются и другие варианты двигателей Ceed. В зависимости от рынка автомобиль может быть оснащен обновленным 120-сильным двигателем 1,0 T-GDi. Версии Ceed, Ceed Sportswagon и XCeed предлагаются также в вариантах с «мягко-гибридной» системой EcoDynamics+ на базе 136-сильного дизельного двигателя.

Наиболее мощными и динамичными во всем семействе моделей Ceed остаются Ceed GT и ProCeed GT, оснащаемые двигателями 1,6 T-GDi с мощностью 204 л.с. На отдельных рынках с таким двигателем может быть доступен и городской кроссовер XCeed.

Запуск обновленной линейки двигателей

Модели семейства Ceed с обновленной гаммой силовых агрегатов уже доступны для заказа в Европе. Решение о расширении линейки двигателей для семейства Ceed на российском рынке еще не принято.

