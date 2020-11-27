KIA расширяет линейку двигателей семейства Ceed

Kia \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0443 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u00ab\u043c\u044f\u0433\u043a\u043e-\u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445\u00bb \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043a \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 Ceed \u0421\u0430\u043c\u0430\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c KIA \u0432 \u0415\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c Smartstream 1,5 T-GDI \u0441 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432\u043f\u0440\u044b\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0434\u0434\u0443\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0441\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0438\u0442\u044c \u00a0\u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u044b CO2. \u041e\u043d \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 Ceed, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044e \u00a0GT-Line, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0432 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0435, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 EcoDynamics+, \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0445\u0435\u043c\u0435 \u00ab\u043c\u044f\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e\u00bb \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0430. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u043d\u0435\u043c\u0443 1,4 T-GDi. \u0412 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0443 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043b \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442 \u00ab\u043c\u044f\u0433\u043a\u043e-\u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439\u00bb \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 EcoDynamics+ \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f 1,0 T-GDi. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0445\u044d\u0442\u0447\u0431\u0435\u043a\u0430 Ceed \u0438 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0430\u043b\u0430 Ceed Sportswagon. \u00a0\u00ab\u0412\u043d\u0435\u0434\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044f \u00a0\u043e\u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0438\u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434 \u0432 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043a. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0441 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0447\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c 1,5 \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u043c\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c \u0441 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0443 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0430\u0445, \u2013 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 Kia Motors Europe \u042d\u043c\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043e \u042d\u0440\u0440\u0435\u0440\u0430 (Emilio Herrera). \u2013 \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 Ceed \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0435\u00bb. \u0412 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e Ceed \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u043f\u044f\u0442\u0438\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0445\u044d\u0442\u0447\u0431\u0435\u043a Ceed, \u0443\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0430\u043b Ceed Sportswagon, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u043f\u044f\u0442\u0438\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u00abshooting brake\u00bb ProCeed, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 XCeed. \u041b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0435\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0435 Kia \u0432 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u0416\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0430 (\u017dilina) \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0438\u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432 \u0415\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430. \u041d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u0432 \u0416\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043e \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f 1,5 T-GDi, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0432\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u0435 70 \u043c\u043b\u043d \u0435\u0432\u0440\u043e \u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u0414\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c Smartstream 1,5 T-GDi: \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c 1,5 T-GDi \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Ceed \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0435\u0439 (6\u041c\u0422) \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u043c\u044f \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 (7DCT). \u0415\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 160 \u043b.\u0441. \u043f\u0440\u0438 5500 \u043e\u0431\/\u043c\u0438\u043d, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0430 14% \u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e 1,4-\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0430 T-GDi (140 \u043b.\u0441.). \u041c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 4,5% \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 253 \u041d*\u043c (\u043e\u0442 1500 \u0434\u043e 3500 \u043e\u0431\/\u043c\u0438\u043d). \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u0440\u044f\u0434 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 Kia \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 Smartstream. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0430\u043f\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432 (Continuously Variable Valve Duration, CVVD) \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0441\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044f \u0432\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0440\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0440\u043a\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043b\u043e\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0433\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0434\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c LP-EGR \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u044e \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u0411\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0430\u0436\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0440 GPF \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0434\u044b\u0445 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0446. \u0425\u044d\u0442\u0447\u0431\u0435\u043a KIA Ceed, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c 1,5 T-GDi, \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0433\u043d\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043e 100 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447 \u0437\u0430 8,4 \u0441 (\u0432 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0441 6\u041c\u0422) \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0437\u0430 8,6 \u0441 (7DCT). \u0420\u0430\u0437\u0433\u043e\u043d \u0441 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u0434\u043e 100 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447 \u0443 KIA Ceed Sportswagon \u0438 KIA ProCeed \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0435\u0442 8,6 \u0441 (6\u041c\u0422) \u0438\u043b\u0438 8,8 \u0441 (7DCT). \u041f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432 CO2 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b 125 \u0433\/\u043a\u043c (\u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0435 WLTP \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0441 6MT) \u2013 \u00a0\u044d\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0430 6,7% \u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e 1,4-\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f. \u0413\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 KIA XCeed \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0433\u043e\u043d \u0434\u043e 100 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447 \u0437\u0430 9,0 (6\u041c\u0422) \u0438\u043b\u0438 9,2 (7DCT) \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043d\u0434. \u0423\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0432\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442 136 \u0433\/\u043a\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0430 6,2% \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0441 1,4-\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c, \u0443 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 145 \u0433\/\u043a\u043c. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430 EcoDynamics+, \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0445\u0435\u043c\u0435 \u00ab\u043c\u044f\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e\u00bb \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 1,5-\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0414\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c 1,5 T-GDi \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 EcoDynamics+, \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e \u00ab\u043c\u044f\u0433\u043a\u043e-\u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439\u00bb \u0441\u0445\u0435\u043c\u0435. \u041e\u043d \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0436\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043d\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u043d\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432. \u00ab\u041c\u044f\u0433\u043a\u043e-\u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u0430\u044f\u00bb \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 EcoDynamics+ \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043b\u0438\u0431\u043e \u0440\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0443\u044e \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u044e. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0435\u0440-\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 MHSG (mild-hybrid starter-generator) \u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 48-\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0439-\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u043a\u043a\u0443\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0438, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u0438\u0438. MHSG \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0430\u043d \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0440\u0435\u043c\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044b\u043c \u0432\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u00ab\u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u00bb \u0438 \u00ab\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u00bb \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u0448\u0443\u043c\u043d\u043e \u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u043d\u043e. \u0412 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435 \u00ab\u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u00bb, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0433\u043e\u043d\u0435, MHSG \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u044e \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0432\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432. \u0412 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0434\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 MHSG \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c \u00ab\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u00bb, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0443 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0438 \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430 EcoDynamics+ \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f 1,5 \u043b \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0435\u0439 7DCT. \u041e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432 CO2 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Ceed, Ceed Sportswagon \u0438 ProCeed, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 EcoDynamics+ \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c 1,5 \u043b \u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0435\u0439 7DCT, \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043e 126 \u0433\/\u043a\u043c (\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b WLTP) \u2013 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442 \u043d\u0430 8%, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u0443 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f 1,4 T-GDi \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0435\u0439. \u00a0XCeed (EcoDynamics+, 7DCT) \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 135 \u0433\/\u043a\u043c \u2013 \u043d\u0430 6,9% \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435, \u0447\u0435\u043c XCeed \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044b\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c 1,4 T-GDi (145 \u0433\/\u043a\u043c). \u0422\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 XCeed \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u00ab\u043c\u044f\u0433\u043a\u043e-\u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u0430\u044f\u00bb \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u00ab\u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439\u00bb \u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0435\u0439 iMT. \u0412 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432 CO2 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 134 \u0433\/\u043a\u043c (\u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0435 WLTP). \u0422\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u044f iMT \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f clutch-by-wire \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0435\u0439, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u044b \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0422\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0435 \u0441 MHSG \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0438 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430: \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0442\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d \u0440\u0430\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0434\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438. \u0412 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435 Eco \u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u043c\u0430\u0433\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044f\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u043e 125 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447 \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0441\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043a \u043f\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0433\u0430\u0437\u0430, \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u0430 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0432\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044c \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430 EcoDynamics+ \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f 1,0 T-GDi \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Ceed \u0438 Ceed Sportswagon \u0412\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Ceed \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u00ab\u043c\u044f\u0433\u043a\u043e-\u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u0430\u044f\u00bb \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f: \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 EcoDynamics+ \u0432 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0435 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c KIA Smartstream 1,0 T-GDi \u0441 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 120 \u043b.\u0441. \u0423\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0445\u044d\u0442\u0447\u0431\u0435\u043a\u0430 Ceed \u0438 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0430\u043b\u0430 Ceed Sportswagon. \u0414\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0435\u0439 7DCT. \u0412 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432 CO2 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0443\u0434\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e 123 \u0433\/\u043a\u043c (\u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0435 WLTP). \u0425\u044d\u0442\u0447\u0431\u0435\u043a\u0443 Ceed \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430 1,0 EcoDynamics+ \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0433\u043e\u043d \u0434\u043e 100 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447 \u0437\u0430 11,2, \u0430 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0430\u043b\u0443 Ceed Sportswagon \u2013 \u0437\u0430 11,3 \u0441. \u0421\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 EcoDynamics+ \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0433\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0443 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Ceed. \u0427\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430, \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438, \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u00ab\u043c\u044f\u0433\u043a\u043e-\u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438\u00bb \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u2013 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0438 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0421\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Ceed. \u0412 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c 120-\u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c 1,0 T-GDi. \u0412\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 Ceed, Ceed Sportswagon \u0438 XCeed \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u0441 \u00ab\u043c\u044f\u0433\u043a\u043e-\u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439\u00bb \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 EcoDynamics+ \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 136-\u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f. \u041d\u0430\u0438\u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Ceed \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f Ceed GT \u0438 ProCeed GT, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 1,6 T-GDi \u0441 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 204 \u043b.\u0441. \u041d\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0441 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0438 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 XCeed. \u0417\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u041c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 Ceed \u0441 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430 \u0432 \u0415\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435. \u0420\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 Ceed \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u044f\u0442\u043e.