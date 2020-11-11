Обновленный Land Rover Discovery 21 модельного года

Discovery 21 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0438 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d, \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u0435 \u0434\u0443\u0445 \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0439, \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 Land Rover \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 30 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u041e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 Ingenium \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u2013 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 Pivi Pro. Discovery, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435, \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0430\u044f\u0441\u044c \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435. \u041e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u044f \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0441\u0444\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0435 \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u044c\u0435, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043f\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u043a\u0441\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0440\u0445\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u043e\u0439 Electrical Vehicle Architecture (EVA 2.0), \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0435 Terrain Response 2, \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0443\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f (SOTA), \u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0438 \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0443 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c, \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0446\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c. \u0414\u0436\u0435\u0440\u0440\u0438 \u041c\u0430\u043a\u0413\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d (Gerry McGovern), \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440 Jaguar Land Rover: \u00ab\u041e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 Discovery \u2013 \u0438\u0437\u044b\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438. \u041a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u044f \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 Discovery \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435\u00bb. \u041f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0423\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e Discovery \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u043c \u0442\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0446\u0430\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430. \u0425\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0442\u044b, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u043f\u043e\u0442, \u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0430\u044f \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0430 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f\u0441\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0430, \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b. \u0412\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441 \u0442\u0435\u043c, \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043c\u0435\u043b\u0443\u044e \u044d\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0446\u0438\u044e \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0435. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u044b \u0441 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0437\u043e\u0433\u043d\u0443\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0433\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0434. \u0428\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0443\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0443 \u0438\u0437\u044b\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0412\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b\u044c\u0435\u0432, \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u044e \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430. \u041e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0435, \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0435. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 Gloss Black \u0441 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u043b\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u043f\u0438\u0441\u044c\u044e Discovery, \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0444\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0444\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f R-Dynamic \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0440\u044f\u0434\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0421\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0438 \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0445 Gloss Black \u0438 Shadow Atlas, \u0432 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u2013 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043a\u043e\u0439. \u0422\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0423\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e Discovery \u0441 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 Pivi Pro \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c. \u041d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d 11,4-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 HD-\u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d, \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u0430 48%. \u0421 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044b\u043c, \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0443\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043d\u044f\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0444\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043e\u043c \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0438 \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0435. \u0423\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044e \u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f \u043a\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c Pivi Pro \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043d\u0434, \u0430 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f \u043a \u043d\u0430\u0438\u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c \u0438 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f. \u041f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Pivi Pro \u043a \u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 LTE-\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0432, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u2013 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0443 \u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u0443\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0437\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043a\u0443 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f (SOTA), \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0422\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f SOTA \u043e\u0442 Land Rover \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430\u043c \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e 44 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043d\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u044f\u0441\u044c \u0432 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440. \u0412 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c Discovery \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0442\u044b \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432 3D-\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 12,3-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438. \u0426\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0430 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0441 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u043b\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u043e \u0441 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0435 \u0437\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u043e\u0442\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u0443\u044e \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0438 \u0438\u0437\u0431\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0442 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0437\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434 \u043e\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f Bluetooth \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043a \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044e \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b Apple CarPlay \u0438 Android Auto. \u0412 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0430 \u0441 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0433\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0430. \u041a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0438\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430 \u0441 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043c\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0446 PM2,5. \u042d\u0442\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0430\u043b\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0435\u043d\u043e\u0432, \u0442\u043e\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0446 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435, \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0447\u0443\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u041f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432 \u0441\u043f\u0438\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432 Click and Go. \u0420\u044f\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0441 \u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0437\u044a\u0435\u043c\u044b USB, \u0438\u0437\u0431\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0442 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043b\u0435\u043c Wi-Fi 4G, \u043a \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0441\u044c\u043c\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0437\u043e\u043d\u0443 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u043a. \u041d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445\u0441\u043f\u0438\u0446\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435 \u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043d\u043e\u043f\u043a\u0438, \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435\u0441\u044f \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043b\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043a\u0438. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u044b\u0447\u0430\u0433 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447 \u0432\u044b\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0449\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0443\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043d\u044f\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0430\u043b\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043c\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0412\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0443\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0412\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0447\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0443\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u2013 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 Discovery, \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043d\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c. \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u043c\u0430\u044f \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u044c Gesture Tailgate \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0440\u0443\u043a \u043e\u0442 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0431\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c. \u041d\u0438\u0436\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u0441 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d \u0443\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u0437\u0430\u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043c\u0435\u0442\u044b \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c 2485 \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432 (\u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0444\u0438\u0433\u0443\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u043f\u044f\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438) \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0439\u043a\u043e\u0439. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c\u0435\u043c \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 258 \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u044c \u0447\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043a (\u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f), \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0435\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435, \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442\u00a0 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430, \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u044a\u0435\u043c\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u0422\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f Intelligent Seat Fold \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0430, \u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Remote App \u2013 \u0443\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438. \u0421\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0440\u044f\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442\u00a0 \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u0443. \u0411\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0430\u043c \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435. \u0412 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443, \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u044b \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0441 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0435\u043a \u043d\u0430 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u044c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043b\u043e \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430. \u041f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u044b \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043d\u043e\u043f\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0441\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u044b\u043c\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043d\u0435\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b. \u0421 Discovery \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447 Activity Key \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041e\u043d \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u044b, \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c. \u041e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 Discovery \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u0445 S, SE \u0438 HSE \u0438 R-Dynamic. \u0421\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 Discovery 21 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u043c\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 Ingenium: \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0441 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0435\u0439 Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV), \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 48-\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0438\u043a \u043f\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0438 \u0441 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u041d\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438: \t3,0-\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c P360 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 360 \u043b.\u0441. \u0441 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0435\u0439 MHEV, 500 \u041d\u043c (1750-5000 \u043e\u0431\/\u043c\u0438\u043d) \t3,0-\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c D250 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 249 \u043b.\u0441., 570 \u041d\u043c (1250-2250 \u043e\u0431\/\u043c\u0438\u043d) \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c Ingenium D250 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0430\u043b\u044e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0441 \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043a\u043e\u044d\u0444\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0411\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c P360 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u044f\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0430 (MHEV), \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0443\u044e \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u044e, \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0432\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u043b\u0438\u043a \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u043f\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u044e \u0430\u043a\u0441\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430. \u042d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u044f, \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u043c\u0430\u044f \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043d\u0430\u043a\u0430\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0435\u0435, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0447\u044c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u0442\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0443\u044e \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043f\/\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442. \u0428\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u041e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 Discovery \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c, \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0437\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430. \u041e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0437\u043e\u0440 \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u00ab\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439\u00bb \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0435 \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f \u0448\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0435, \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0438 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Discovery. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0435\u0439. \u041e\u043d\u0430 \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0441\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044f \u0440\u044f\u0434 \u0434\u0430\u0442\u0447\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0439. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0442\u044f\u0433\u0443 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0443, \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u044f \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432 CO2 \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0443\u0449\u0435\u0440\u0431\u0430 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c. \u0421\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a \u0438 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0433\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044f\u0445 \u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442, \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435. \u0422\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f Adaptive Dynamics, \u043a\u043e\u0440\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438, \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0441 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e 500 \u0440\u0430\u0437 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043d\u0434\u0443. \u041f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0438 \u043c\u0433\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0430\u0433\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0438 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0443 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439. Adaptive Dynamics \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 Terrain Response 2 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0437\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u044f \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u044c\u0435. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c Wade Mode \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0433\u043b\u0443\u0431\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0434\u044b. Configurable Terrain Response Dynamics \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0441\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0444\u0438\u0433\u0443\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0434\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0441\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447, \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041c\u0430\u0439\u043a \u041a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441 (Mike Cross), \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440 Land Rover: \u00ab\u041e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 Discovery \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u044c\u0435, \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430. C \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u043b\u044e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0440\u0445\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u043e\u0439, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0448 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 Discovery \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u00bb. Discovery 21 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u00ab\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0430\u043f\u043e\u0442\u0430\u00bb ClearSight Ground View, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d \u0438\u0437\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u043a\u0430\u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430. \u042d\u0442\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u044c\u0435 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043f\u044f\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0445.