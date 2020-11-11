Обновленный Land Rover Discovery 21 модельного года

11 ноября 11:11 2020

Discovery 21 модельного года сочетает усовершенствованный дизайн и детально проработанный универсальный салон, воплощая в себе дух путешествий, характерный для премиальных семейных внедорожников Land Rover на протяжении более 30 лет

Обновленная модель поставляется с мощными и в тоже время экономичными шестицилиндровыми двигателями Ingenium последнего поколения – бензиновым и дизельным, а также с передовой информационно-развлекательной системой Pivi Pro. Discovery, как и прежде, отличается высоким уровнем комфорта и практичности, оставаясь одним из самых функциональных и универсальных премиальных семиместных внедорожников в мире.

Обладая широкими возможностями на асфальте и бездорожье, а также великолепными буксировочными способностями, автомобиль с новой передовой архитектурой Electrical Vehicle Architecture (EVA 2.0), становится еще более функциональным и привлекательным. Благодаря усовершенствованной системе Terrain Response 2, беспроводному удаленному обновлению программного обеспечения (SOTA), фильтрации воздуха в салоне и ряду других передовых высокотехнологичных систем, удобство эксплуатации и безопасности семейного внедорожника поднимаются на новый беспрецедентно высокий уровень.

Джерри МакГоверн (Gerry McGovern), главный дизайнер Jaguar Land Rover:

«Обновленный Discovery – изысканный премиальный внедорожник с прекрасными пропорциями. Каждая деталь уникального экстерьера и практичного интерьера этого привлекательного и универсального во всех отношениях автомобиля была доведена до совершенства, что гарантирует Discovery сохранение позиций самого удобного и функционального семейного внедорожника в мире».

Привлекательный дизайн

Уникальная внешность и оптимальные пропорции обновленного Discovery стали следствием более чем тридцатилетнего развития дизайна. Характерные черты, такие как фирменный капот, ступенчатая крыша и выделяющаяся задняя стойка, были сохранены. Вместе с тем, автомобиль демонстрирует смелую эволюцию экстерьера, которая делает его более привлекательным и ярким на дороге.

Новые светодиодные фары с оригинальной изогнутой линией дневных ходовых огней придают автомобилю более целеустремленный вид. Широкие анимированные передние и задние указатели поворота добавляют экстерьеру изысканности. Воздухозаборники передних крыльев, окрашенные в цвет автомобиля, подчеркивают характерную линию кузова премиального внедорожника.

Обновленный передний бампер имеет более широкие, окрашенные в основной цвет экстерьера поверхности и новые боковые воздухозаборники, что делает внешность динамичнее и выразительнее. Новые задние светодиодные фонари соединены между собой декоративной панелью цвета Gloss Black с четкой и лаконичной надписью Discovery, соответствующей философии дизайна модели.

Новая спецификация R-Dynamic отличается рядом особенностей, которые придают автомобилю больше решимости и целеустремленности. Снаружи – это отдельные уникальные детали в цветах Gloss Black и Shadow Atlas, в интерьере – двухцветная кожа сидений с контрастной прострочкой.

Технологии беспроводного удаленного подключения

Усовершенствованный интерьер обновленного Discovery с передовой информационно-развлекательной системой Pivi Pro призван подчеркнуть превосходную компоновку полноразмерного семиместного кузова с просторным салоном. На полностью новой центральной консоли установлен 11,4-дюймовый сенсорный HD-экран, увеличенный на 48%. С его простым, интуитивно понятным интерфейсом управление мультимедийной системой становится еще удобнее и быстрее.

Упрощенная структура меню и внедрение новаторских разработок обеспечивают быстрый доступ ко всем функциям Pivi Pro сразу после первого запуска автомобиля. Благодаря встроенной резервной батарее запуск навигации занимает всего несколько секунд, а удобное меню позволяет персонализировать экран, что значительно облегчает доступ к наиболее часто используемым функциям и меньше отвлекает водителя.

Подключение Pivi Pro к сети обеспечивается посредством двух LTE-модемов, которые позволяют системе выполнять одновременно несколько функций – например, потоковую передачу медиаданных и удаленную загрузку обновлений программного обеспечения (SOTA), без снижения производительности. Технология SOTA от Land Rover позволяет владельцам обновлять до 44 отдельных электронных модулей, не обращаясь в дилерский центр.

В обновленном Discovery навигационные карты могут отображаться в высоком разрешении в 3D-формате на виртуальной 12,3-дюймовой приборной панели, что оставляет центральный сенсорный экран свободным для управления другими приложениями. Цифровая приборная панель также может показывать два обычных циферблата или их комбинацию с трехмерными навигационными картами, в зависимости от предпочтений водителя.

Кроме того, полноцветный проекционный дисплей на лобовое стекло с высоким разрешением, который выводится в поле зрения водителя, отображает необходимую во время движения информацию и избавляет от необходимости отводить взгляд от дороги. Передовая технология Bluetooth позволяет подключать к автомобилю два смартфона одновременно, стандартно установлены Apple CarPlay и Android Auto. В оснащение также входит беспроводная зарядка с технологией усиления сигнала.

Комфорт внутреннего пространства обеспечивает система ионизации воздуха в салоне, которая теперь доступна с технологией фильтрации сверхмелких частиц PM2,5. Эта система проверяет качество воздуха и при помощи усовершенствованных фильтров снижает уровень аллергенов, токсинов и вредных частиц в салоне, улучшая самочувствие водителя и пассажиров.

Пассажирский комфорт также был повышен за счет встроенных в спинки передних сидений и удобных в использовании держателей для планшетов Click and Go. Рядом с ними расположены разъемы USB, избавляющие от необходимости использования длинных проводов. Автомобиль оснащается модулем Wi-Fi 4G, к которому можно подключить до восьми устройств, что позволяет удаленно работать или превратить салон в комфортную зону развлечений во время поездок.

На новом четырехспицевом руле есть удобные кнопки, высвечивающиеся только после того, как включится зажигание, а также металлические подрулевые лепестки. Новый рычаг переключения передач вызывает приятные тактильные ощущения, а также отличается интуитивно понятным алгоритмом пользования.

Высокая универсальность

Высочайший уровень универсальности – отличительная черта внедорожников Discovery, и обновленная модель не стала исключением. Предлагаемая в качестве дополнительной опции задняя дверь Gesture Tailgate может открываться без помощи рук от движения ноги под бампером. Нижний откидной борт с электроприводом способен удерживать крупные незакрепленные предметы в просторном багажном отделении объемом 2485 литров (в конфигурации с пятью местами) и может служить удобной полкой или скамейкой. При разложенном третьем ряде сидений объем багажного отделения составляет 258 литров, а все семь человек (включая водителя), находящиеся в это время салоне, могут  подзарядить электронные устройства, воспользовавшись персональными разъемами.

Технология Intelligent Seat Fold позволяет легко настраивать положение сидений при помощи центрального сенсорного экрана, а приложение Remote App – удаленно следить за состоянием топлива и местоположением своего автомобиля, открывать и запирать его двери.

Сиденья задних рядов были значительно усовершенствованы и обеспечивают  улучшенную боковую поддержку. Более длинные и объемные подушки позволяют пассажирам еще комфортнее разместиться в салоне. В дополнение к этому, воздуховоды второго ряда сидений были перенесены с центральных стоек на центральную консоль, что увеличило объем поступающего через них воздуха. Пассажиры второго ряда также располагают собственными кнопками управления вентиляцией и источниками питания, скрытыми, когда системы неактивны.

С Discovery доступен дополнительный ключ Activity Key второго поколения. Он имеет сенсорное управление, цифровые часы, может дистанционно заблокировать, разблокировать автомобиль, а также запустить двигатель.

Обновленный Discovery доступен в комплектациях S, SE и HSE и R-Dynamic.

Силовые установки

Discovery 21 модельного года будет поставляться с двумя новыми шестицилиндровыми двигателями Ingenium: бензиновым с технологией Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV), использующей 48-вольтовый источник питания, и с дизельной силовой установкой. Автомобиль доступен с новой интеллектуальной системой полного привода.

На российском рынке будут представлены следующие двигатели:

  • 3,0-литровый шестицилиндровый бензиновый двигатель P360 мощностью 360 л.с. с технологией MHEV, 500 Нм (1750-5000 об/мин)
  • 3,0-литровый шестицилиндровый дизельный двигатель D250 мощностью 249 л.с., 570 Нм (1250-2250 об/мин)

Новый шестицилиндровый дизель Ingenium D250 имеет легкую алюминиевую конструкцию с низким коэффициентом трения. Бензиновый двигатель P360 работает с интеллектуальной технологией мягкого гибрида (MHEV), которая повышает топливную экономию, снижает уровень вредных выбросов и улучшает отклик на работу педалью акселератора. Электроэнергия, генерируемая во время замедления, накапливается, после чего автомобиль использует ее, чтобы помочь двигателю при ускорении, тем самым обеспечивая более высокую эффективность и оптимизируя работу системы стоп/старт.

Широта возможностей

Обновленный Discovery – это семейный внедорожник с просторным семиместным салоном, идеально подходящий для дальних путешествий и обеспечивающий непревзойденный уровень пассажирского комфорта. Отличный обзор благодаря особой «командирской» посадке и передовая технология шасси, повышающая маневренность и устойчивость автомобиля на дороге, гарантируют стабильное и уверенное управление Discovery.

Все модификации модели оснащены усовершенствованной трансмиссией. Она оптимизирует распределение крутящего момента между передней и задней осями, используя ряд датчиков для определения особенностей дорожных условий. Новая интеллектуальная система полного привода обеспечивает максимально возможную тягу и динамику, повышая эффективность работы трансмиссии, а также сокращая расход топлива и уровень выбросов CO2 без ущерба внедорожным способностям.

Стандартная пневматическая подвеска обеспечивает высокий уровень комфорта во время движения. Для улучшения аэродинамических характеристик и топливной экономии на автомагистралях она автоматически уменьшает дорожный просвет, делая автомобиль ниже. Технология Adaptive Dynamics, корректирующая параметры подвески, оценивает дорожные условия с частотой до 500 раз в секунду. Почти мгновенно реагируя на действия водителя и прочие изменения, система помогает контролировать автомобиль и делает поездку более комфортной и безопасной. Adaptive Dynamics входит в стандартное оснащение версии с бензиновым двигателем.

Система Terrain Response 2 корректирует работу различных узлов автомобиля, повышая его проходимость на бездорожье. Новый режим Wade Mode помогает внедорожнику преодолевать глубокие водные преграды.

Configurable Terrain Response Dynamics позволяет водителям сконфигурировать собственный внедорожный режим за счет настройки работы дроссельной заслонки, коробки передач, рулевого управления и подвески в соответствии с их стилем и особенностями вождения.

Майк Кросс (Mike Cross), главный инженер Land Rover: «Обновленный Discovery сочетает в себе превосходную проходимость на бездорожье, замечательные динамические характеристики и отличную управляемость, обладая при этом высоким уровнем комфорта семейного внедорожника. C легкой алюминиевой архитектурой, передовой подвеской и интеллектуальными системами управления трансмиссией наш универсальный и высокопроизводительный семиместный Discovery стал еще более привлекательным для водителя».

Discovery 21 модельного года также оснащается системой «прозрачного капота» ClearSight Ground View, которая выводит на мультимедийный экран изображение скрытого под капотом пространства. Эта интеллектуальная функция помогает водителю преодолевать крутые склоны на бездорожье или видеть скрытые препятствия на городских дорогах.

