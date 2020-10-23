Женский экипаж на Infiniti QX80 успешно финишировал на Ребелль-ралли 2020

\u042d\u043a\u0438\u043f\u0430\u0436 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b Wander Women \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c INFINITI QX80 2021 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0448\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0430\u0448\u043a\u0443 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0443 \u0448\u0442\u0443\u0440\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e Rebelle-\u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438 \u0417\u0430 10 \u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 SUV \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0448\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043b \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0435 \u0442\u044b\u0441\u044f\u0447\u0438 \u043a\u0438\u043b\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u0430\u0439\u043d\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0414\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0434\u0430 \u2013 \u043e\u0442 \u043e\u0437\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0422\u0430\u0445\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0435 \u0448\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u041a\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u041d\u0435\u0432\u0430\u0434\u0430 \u0434\u043e \u0418\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0435\u0441\u0447\u0430\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u044e\u043d \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0451\u043a\u0443 \u043e\u0442 \u043c\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0446\u044b. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0436\u0443\u0440\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438, \u041d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0423\u044d\u0439\u043a\u043b\u0438\u043d \u0438 \u042d\u043b\u0438\u0441 \u0427\u0435\u0439\u0437, \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u043c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0441\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0440\u0443\u0442\u0430. \u0412 \u0438\u0442\u043e\u0433\u0435, \u043d\u0430\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0432 \u0441\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435 800 \u0437\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0447\u043a\u043e\u0432, \u0436\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0438\u043f\u0430\u0436 QX80 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0432\u0430\u043b \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u0432\u044f\u0442\u043a\u0435 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0438\u0446 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u0434\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442 \u0420\u0435\u0431\u0435\u043b\u043b\u044c-\u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u0442\u043e\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043e \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0448\u0430 \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0437 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u043e. \u041c\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0440\u0443\u0442 \u0448\u0442\u0443\u0440\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u043c\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438, \u0438 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u043b, \u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0433\u043e, \u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043a \u0437\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043f\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438. \u00ab\u041d\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0442 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0431\u0441\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0442\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0435\u0437\u0430\u0431\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u0430\u044f, - \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0448\u0435 \u042d\u043b\u0438\u0441 \u0427\u0435\u0439\u0437. \u2013 \u042f \u0441\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441 \u041d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0438, \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0447\u043d\u043e, \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441 QX80, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u043f\u0443\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u043c \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0440\u0443\u0442\u0435\u00bb. \u0412 \u043d\u044b\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 INFINITI \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0432 Rebelle-\u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438. \u041f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a QX80 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b \u043a\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 CALMINI Products. \u0421\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0439 SUV, \u0432\u044b\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f INFINITI \u043e\u0442\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043e\u043a Coulis Red, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442, \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0443, \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0431\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u0437\u0430\u0434\u0438, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0444\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0443\u0434-\u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0441 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0433\u0440\u0443\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u0412\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0447\u0435\u043c, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0437\u043b\u044b \u0438 \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044b \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438. \u0420\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0439 QX80 \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043b \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0442\u044f\u0433\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 V8 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0447\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c 5,6 \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u0430, 7-\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0443\u044e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u0443 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u044e All-Mode\u00ae 4WD \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0441\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a Terrain Select, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435, \u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435. \u00ab\u0421 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u0434\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0438 QX80 \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0448\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0430\u043b \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u043d\u0438\u043c, - \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432 \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0448\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u041d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0423\u044d\u0439\u043a\u043b\u0438\u043d. \u2013 \u0412 \u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u044b\u043d\u0435 \u0438 \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0445, \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u044f\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0445 INFINITI \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u00bb. \u0420\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d \u0441 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0439, \u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0441\u043b\u0430 \u0441 \u0432\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043c, \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u00ab\u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435\u00bb \u0437\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430, \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u0438, \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0436\u0435, \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0437\u0432\u0443\u0447\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u0443\u0437\u044b\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b Bose \u2013 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043b\u043e 10-\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u0437\u0430\u0431\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c. \u041c\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0440\u0443\u0442 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043b \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0436\u0438\u0432\u043e\u043f\u0438\u0441\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0414\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0434\u0430 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u0433\u043e\u0440\u0443 \u0423\u0438\u0442\u043d\u0438, \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0443 \u0438\u0437 \u043d\u0430\u0438\u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u0435\u043a \u0421\u0428\u0410, \u0438 \u0432\u043f\u0430\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0443 \u0411\u044d\u0434\u0443\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0440 \u0432 \u0414\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435 \u0441\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0438, \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0442\u0435 86 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0440\u044f. \u00ab\u041d\u0430\u0448 \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u043a \u043b\u044e\u0431\u044b\u043c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c. \u041c\u044b \u0433\u043e\u0440\u0434\u0438\u043c\u0441\u044f \u044d\u043a\u0438\u043f\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b Wander Women, \u043d\u043e \u0432 \u043d\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0440\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0437\u0430 INFINITI QX80, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u0420\u0435\u0431\u0435\u043b\u043b\u044c-\u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u00bb, \u2013 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b \u042d\u0440\u0438\u043a \u0420\u0438\u0433\u0430, \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0434\u0436\u0435\u0440 \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e INFINITI Motor Company. \u0428\u0442\u0443\u0440\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438 Rebelle-2020 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c\u0438\u043c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430 #QXploration. \u041c\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0448\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u044b\u043d\u0435 \u0413\u043e\u0431\u0438 \u0438 \u0418\u043e\u0440\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435\u0432 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 QX \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0430\u0449\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0438\u0441\u043a \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0437\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044b \u0430\u0441\u0444\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430. \u0412\u0435\u0434\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 INFINITI \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0435.