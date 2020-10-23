Женский экипаж на Infiniti QX80 успешно финишировал на Ребелль-ралли 2020

23 октября 20:11 2020

Экипаж команды Wander Women на специально подготовленном INFINITI QX80 2021 модельного года получил финишную отмашку уже пятого по счету штурманского Rebelle-ралли

За 10 дней флагманский SUV бренда успешно преодолел почти две тысячи километров по самым труднодоступным и при этом необычайно колоритным местам американского Дикого запада – от озера Тахо на границе штатов Калифорния и Невада до Имперских песчаных дюн неподалёку от мексиканской границы.

Автомобильные журналистки и любящие матери, Николь Уэйклин и Элис Чейз, более чем достойно справились со всеми сложностями маршрута. В итоге, набрав свыше 800 зачетных очков, женский экипаж QX80 завоевал место в первой девятке среди участниц впервые вышедших на старт Ребелль-ралли.

При том, что даже добраться до финиша в этот раз было как никогда трудно. Маршрут штурманского ралли 2020 года по мнению многих оказался одним из самых сложных в истории гонки, и включал, помимо прочего, и самый протяженный дневной участок за все пять лет проведения ралли.

«Невероятно сложное испытание, но и радость от его преодоления абсолютно незабываемая, – призналась на финише Элис Чейз. – Я счастлива, что смогла пройти все трудности вместе с Николь и, конечно, вместе с QX80, который оказался идеальным спутником на сложнейшем маршруте».

В нынешнем году INFINITI впервые принимает участие в Rebelle-ралли. Полноразмерный флагманский внедорожник QX80 для гоночной трассы подготовили специалисты калифорнийской компании CALMINI Products. Серийный SUV, выкрашенный в новый для INFINITI оттенок Coulis Red, получил увеличенный дорожный просвет, внедорожную подвеску, усиленные кастомные бамперы спереди и сзади, а также оффроуд-шины с развитыми грунтозацепами.

Infiniti QX80

Впрочем, основные узлы и агрегаты внедорожника трогать не стали. Раллийный QX80 сохранил мощный и тяговитый бензиновый V8 рабочим объемом 5,6 литра, 7-ступенчатую автоматическую коробку передач, полноприводную трансмиссию All-Mode® 4WD и комплексную систему настроек Terrain Select, которая обеспечивает оптимальный режим работы автомобиля и в городе, и на раллийной трассе.

«С первого и до последнего метра дистанции QX80 успешно решал все задачи, которые вставали перед ним, – отметила роль автомобиля в успешном завершении гонки Николь Уэйклин. – В пустыне и в горах, в поворотах и на прямиках INFINITI демонстрировал отличные ездовые качества, обеспечивая при это премиальный комфорт».

Роскошный салон с отделкой натуральной кожей, великолепные кресла с вентиляцией и подогревом, инновационное «электронное» зеркало заднего вида, удобное управление второстепенными функциями автомобилями с помощью сенсорных экранов и, конечно же, безупречное звучание музыкальной системы Bose – все это сделало 10-дневное приключение незабываемым и приятным. Маршрут гонки проходил по самым живописным местам Дикого запада включая гору Уитни, одну из наиболее высоких точек США, и впадину Бэдуотер в Долине смерти, расположенную на высоте 86 метров ниже уровня моря.

Infiniti QX80

«Наш флагманский внедорожник идеально подготовлен к любым испытаниям. Мы гордимся экипажем команды Wander Women, но в не меньшей степени испытываем гордость и за INFINITI QX80, который блестяще продемонстрировал все лучшие качества на трассе Ребелль-ралли», – отметил Эрик Рига, генеральный менеджер по продуктовому и стратегическому планированию INFINITI Motor Company.

Штурманское ралли Rebelle-2020 стало третьим испытанием проекта #QXploration. Масштабное приключение, включающее успешные экспедиции в пустыне Гоби и Иордании, призвано сподвигнуть владельцев внедорожников семейства QX почаще выбираться на поиск настоящих приключений за пределы асфальта. Ведь автомобили INFINITI действительно способны на многое.

