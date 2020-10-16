BMW Motorrad представляет новый BMW G 310 GS

\u0421\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u044f \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0431\u044e\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f BMW Motorrad \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 BMW G 310 GS \u0423\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439, \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u2014 \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0438 \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445, \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0441\u0444\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0435 \u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u044c\u044e. BMW G 310 GS \u0441 2016 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u044b \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u00ab\u0434\u043e 500 \u043a\u0443\u0431\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u00bb. \u041b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u0438\u0439, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043d\u044f\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439, \u043e\u043d \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0443 \u0436\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 BMW GS, \u043f\u043e\u043d\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0438 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043c, \u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0447\u043a\u0430\u043c. \u0421\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u044f \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0431\u044e\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f BMW Motorrad \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 BMW G 310 GS. \u0423\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439, \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u2014 \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0438 \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445, \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0441\u0444\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0435 \u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u044c\u044e. \u041e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043d\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u043c \u0415\u0432\u0440\u043e-5 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0434\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0441\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u043f\u0430\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0445\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u0421\u0435\u0440\u0434\u0446\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e BMW G 310 GS \u043f\u043e-\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u043d\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u2014 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c 313 \u043a\u0443\u0431\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0441 \u0436\u0438\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0445\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c, \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u044c\u043c\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0430\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u0434\u0432\u0443\u043c\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432\u043f\u0440\u044b\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430. \u041d\u0430\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043d \u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0434 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442 \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430 180 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432 \u0441 \u0432\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0437\u0430\u0434\u0438 \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043f\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0443 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e-\u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430. \u041e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e BMW G 310 GS \u0441 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 25 \u043a\u0412\u0442 (34 \u043b.\u0441.) \u043f\u0440\u0438 9 500 \u043e\u0431\/\u043c\u0438\u043d \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u043c \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c 28 \u041d\u00b7\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438 7 500 \u043e\u0431\/\u043c\u0438\u043d \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0415\u0432\u0440\u043e-5 \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0440\u0430\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0442 \u0435\u0437\u0434\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0435. \u00ab\u042d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0443\u0447\u043a\u0430 \u0433\u0430\u0437\u0430\u00bb \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0447\u0443\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043d\u0430 \u0435\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0445\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0445\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0437\u0430\u043f\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0443 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441 \u0434\u043e\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0438\u043b\u043e \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u0447\u0430\u0433\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0443\u043a\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0432 \u0437\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0443\u043a\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0442 \u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0443 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0443. BMW G 310 GS \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043f-\u0441\u0438\u0433\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043c, \u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 BMW G 310 GS \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0439, \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0443, \u0438 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0443\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0430. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0444\u0430\u0440\u0430 \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0447\u044c\u044e, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u0437\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u043d\u0435\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u0412\u0438\u0434 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 G 310 GS \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c. \u0418\u0437-\u0437\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0440\u043e\u0436\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0443\u0447\u043a\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u043e\u043c. \u0423 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u044b \u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f: \u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0433\u043e\u043d\u044c, \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u0438 \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442. \u041d\u0430 \u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0435 \u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0448\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0443\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435\u043c. \u0420\u044b\u0447\u0430\u0433 \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0440\u044b\u0447\u0430\u0433 \u0440\u0443\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0438\u043c\u0435\u044e\u0442 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0443\u044e \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0443 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0442 \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u044f\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u044f. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c, \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0433\u043d\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u043e \u0440\u044b\u0447\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u044b \u043f\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435\u0432 \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u043a\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0440\u0443\u043a\u0438. \u042d\u0442\u0443 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u044f\u0442 \u043b\u044e\u0434\u0438 \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 S \u0438 XS, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u043c \u0440\u0430\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u043d\u0435\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e \u0442\u044f\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043a \u0434\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043a\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0438\u043c \u0440\u044b\u0447\u0430\u0433\u0430\u043c. \u041f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u00ab3\u00bb \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044b\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u0438\u044e \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u044b\u0447\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0445. GS \u2014 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0443 BMW Motorrad. \u041e\u043d\u043e \u043e\u043b\u0438\u0446\u0435\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 BMW G 310 GS \u0441 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0437\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043a \u0441\u0435\u043c\u044c\u0435 BMW GS \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0432\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0443, \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b\u0443, \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043a \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u043e\u0445\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0412 \u043d\u0435\u043c \u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u00ab\u0432\u0437\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043b\u044b\u0445\u00bb \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 BMW F 850 GS \u0438 R 1250 GS. \u0426\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0434\u043b\u0435\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043a \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443 BMW GS. \u0412 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a \u0442\u0438\u043f\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0434\u043b\u044f GS \u0431\u0435\u043b\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0443 \u0441 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b\u043c \u0441\u043d\u0435\u0436\u043d\u043e-\u0431\u0435\u043b\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u044b\u043c \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0430\u043a\u0430, \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 BMW G 310 GS \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0434 \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438. \u0420\u0430\u043c\u0430, \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432 \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043a \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0431\u0430\u043a\u0430, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0443 \u0447\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0432\u044b\u0447\u0430\u0439\u043d\u043e \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0434. \u041e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 BMW G 310 GS \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u043a\u0438 \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430, \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u044f\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0441\u0430, \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043a. \u0412 \u0433\u043e\u0434 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f 40-\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0439\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043b\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442 40 Years GS, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 R 100 GS. \u0427\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b \u0441 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e-\u0436\u0435\u043b\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0445 \u0431\u0430\u043a\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0432 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443. \u0412 \u0442\u043e\u043d \u043a \u043d\u0435\u043c\u0443 BMW Motorrad \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044e \u044d\u043a\u0438\u043f\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0433\u043e\u043d\u0449\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432. \u041a\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0437\u043e\u0440 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u043e\u043a BMW G 310 GS 2021: \u2022 \u041e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u043c E\u0432\u0440\u043e-5 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0434\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0441\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0430\u043f\u0430\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0445\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u2022 \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0434\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0435. \u2022 \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0444\u0430\u0440\u0430 \u0441\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0414\u0425\u041e \u0438 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0430. \u2022 \u0420\u044b\u0447\u0430\u0433\u0438 \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u0430 \u0441 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439. \u2022 \u041a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u043a\u0438 \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430, \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u044f\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0441\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435 \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u0421\u0435\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0422\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043a. \u2022 \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0433\u0430\u043c\u043c\u044b \u0438 \u0441\u0445\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u043e\u0432.