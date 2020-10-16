BMW Motorrad представляет новый BMW G 310 GS

BMW Motorrad представляет новый BMW G 310 GS
16 октября 14:11 2020

Спустя четыре года после дебюта первого поколения BMW Motorrad представляет новый BMW G 310 GS

Универсальный, безопасный и динамичный — в коротких поездках и дальних путешествиях, на асфальте и по бездорожью.

BMW G 310 GS с 2016 года отстаивает интересы марки в сегменте мотоциклов «до 500 кубических сантиметров». Легкий, прочный и понятный, он сразу же зарекомендовал себя как настоящий BMW GS, понравившись и опытным мотоциклистам, и особенно новичкам. Спустя четыре года после дебюта первого поколения BMW Motorrad представляет новый BMW G 310 GS. Универсальный, безопасный и динамичный — в коротких поездках и дальних путешествиях, на асфальте и по бездорожью.

BMW G 310 GS

Одноцилиндровый двигатель для соответствия современным экологическим нормам Евро-5 был оборудован электронным управлением дроссельной заслонкой и клапаном холостого хода.

Сердце нового BMW G 310 GS по-прежнему — надежный одноцилиндровый двигатель объемом 313 кубических сантиметров с жидкостным охлаждением, четырьмя клапанами, двумя верхними распределительными валами и электронным впрыском топлива. Наклон цилиндра назад и поворот головки цилиндров на 180 градусов с впуском в передней части и выпуском сзади не претерпели изменений. Такое расположение обеспечивает оптимальную подачу топливно-воздушной смеси при сохранении компактности мотора.

Одноцилиндровый двигатель нового BMW G 310 GS с мощностью 25 кВт (34 л.с.) при 9 500 об/мин и максимальным крутящим моментом 28 Н·м при 7 500 об/мин после приведения в соответствие с нормами Евро-5 не перестал радовать динамикой и доставлять удовольствие от езды на мотоцикле. «Электронная ручка газа» обеспечивает более чувствительную и точную реакцию на ее поворот. Автоматическое увеличение оборотов холостого хода при холодном запуске предотвращает возможную внезапную остановку двигателя.

BMW G 310 GS

Новое сцепление с дожимом на высоких оборотах уменьшило усилие на рычаге без опасности пробуксовки в зоне оборотов максимального момента. Система обратной пробуксовки предотвратит блокировку заднего колеса при сбросе нескольких передач, что повышает безопасность вождения при торможении с одновременным переключением на пониженную передачу.

BMW G 310 GS

BMW G 310 GS уже был оснащен светодиодным стоп-сигналом, и для него в качестве опции были доступны светодиодные указатели поворотов. Новый BMW G 310 GS оснащен полностью светодиодной фарой, лучше освещающей дорогу, и яркими светодиодными указателями поворота. Новая светодиодная фара не только обеспечивает яркое и равномерное освещение дороги ночью, но и лучше видна в зеркалах заднего вида автомобилей днем, что повышает пассивную безопасность. Вид спереди G 310 GS стал еще более агрессивным и динамичным.

BMW G 310 GS

Из-за доработанного крепления дрожание светового пучка осталось в прошлом. У фары есть три функции освещения: дневной ходовой огонь, ближний свет и дальний свет. На левом пульте есть переключатель режимов и удобная клавиша моргания дальним светом под указательным пальцем.

Рычаг сцепления и рычаг ручного тормоза теперь имеют четырехступенчатую регулировку отдаления от рукоятки руля. Таким образом, теперь можно подогнать расстояние до рычагов в зависимости от длины пальцев и размера кисти руки. Эту функцию особенно оценят люди в перчатках размеров S и XS, которым раньше было неудобно тянуться к далеко отстоящим рычагам. Положение «3» соответствует предыдущему расстоянию на нерегулируемых рычагах.

BMW G 310 GS

GS — это название целого семейства в модельном ряду BMW Motorrad. Оно олицетворяет функциональность, надежность и универсальность. Новый BMW G 310 GS с первого взгляда можно причислить к семье BMW GS благодаря характерному ветровому стеклу, высокому переднему крылу, линии наклона от короткой высокой задней части к воздухозаборникам радиатора охлаждения. В нем есть основные элементы «взрослых» моделей BMW F 850 GS и R 1250 GS. Цветовая концепция также отражает принадлежность к семейству BMW GS.

В дополнение к типичному для GS белому цвету с чистым снежно-белым основным цветом и серым боковым панелям топливного бака, новый BMW G 310 GS имеет спортивный внешний вид в стиле ралли. Рама, окрашенная в красный цвет и синий металлик для центральной крышки и передней части бака, подчеркивает внедорожные таланты и придает мотоциклу чрезвычайно динамичный вид. Одинаковыми для всех трех цветовых вариантов BMW G 310 GS будут крышки генератора, сцепления и водяного насоса, окрашенные в цвет серый металлик.

BMW G 310 GS

В год празднования 40-летия семейства выйдет лимитированный цвет 40 Years GS, основанный на цветовой гамме исторической модели R 100 GS. Черный мотоцикл с черно-желтой графикой на боковых панелях бака будет доступен только в 2021 году. В тон к нему BMW Motorrad представляет новую коллекцию экипировки для гонщиков.

Краткий обзор всех новинок BMW G 310 GS 2021:

• Одноцилиндровый двигатель соответствует нормам Eвро-5 и оборудован электронным управлением дроссельной заслонкой и электронным клапаном холостого хода.

• Проскальзывающее сцепление самоподжимное.

• Новая светодиодная фара со встроенными ДХО и светодиодные указатели поворота.

• Рычаги сцепления и переднего тормоза с четырехступенчатой регулировкой.

• Крышки генератора, сцепления и водяного насоса на двигателе окрашены в цвет Серый Титан металлик.

• Новые цветовые гаммы и схемы раскраски мотоциклов.

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
BMWBMW MotorradG 310 GS
  Categories:
Новостислайдер
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Выпуск легковых машин в январе вырос на 68%

Выпуск легковых машин в январе вырос на 68% 0

Volkswagen Transporter удостоен звания Green Van of the Year 2017

Volkswagen Transporter удостоен звания Green Van of the Year 2017 0

KIA предлагает выгодные условия приобретения Picanto

KIA предлагает выгодные условия приобретения Picanto 0

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.