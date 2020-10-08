Украинская мотоциклетная компания GEON разработала электрический мотоцикл

Украинская мотоциклетная компания GEON разработала электрический мотоцикл
08 октября 17:11 2020

Украинская мотоциклетная компания GEON совместно с центром EMGo Technology разработала уникальный электрический мотоцикл, который получил название ScrAmper

В отличие от мировых аналогов, новинка сохранила стиль и характер классического байка. Транспортное средство уже прошло ряд тестов и, по словам разработчиков, готово встать на конвейер.

ScrAmper

В качестве базы для GEON ScrAmper выступил топливный мотоцикл GEON Scrambler. Его оснастили электромотором мощностью 22 л.с., который позволяет развивать максимальную скорость до 122 км/ч. От донора модели досталась коробка передач, которая дает превосходную динамику разгона. Кроме того, электробайк получил возможность начинать движение с любой передачи.

ScrAmper

Запас хода в 150 км обеспечивает аккумуляторная батарея емкостью 10 кВтч. Для того, чтобы зарядить ее на 80%, необходимо потратить 1,5 часа. Для полного заряда потребуется 2,5 ч. С собой необходимо иметь только зарядный кабель, так как блок зарядки встроен в борт мотоцикла, что делает эксплуатацию мотоцикла максимально удобной.

ScrAmper

Стоимость и сроки выпуска ScrAmper производитель пока не озвучил. Скорее всего, эта информация появится ближе к старту продаж.

ScrAmper

Источник: Автоцентр

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
ScrAmperначало производстваУкраинаэлектромотоцикл
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Mercedes-Benz изобрёл цифровые фары с миллионом зеркал

Mercedes-Benz изобрёл цифровые фары с миллионом зеркал 0

Toyota на 100 000 рублей дешевле

Toyota на 100 000 рублей дешевле 0

Дорожный знак упал на женщину и ребенка

Дорожный знак упал на женщину и ребенка 0

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.