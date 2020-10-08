Украинская мотоциклетная компания GEON разработала электрический мотоцикл

\u0423\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0438\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f GEON \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0441 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c EMGo Technology \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 ScrAmper \u0412 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0442 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0432, \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0438 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0430\u0439\u043a\u0430. \u0422\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438, \u043f\u043e \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0447\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432, \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0435\u0440. \u0412 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f GEON ScrAmper \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0438\u043b \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b GEON Scrambler. \u0415\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 22 \u043b.\u0441., \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e 122 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447. \u041e\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0443 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0433\u043e\u043d\u0430. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0430\u0439\u043a \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0438. \u0417\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432 150 \u043a\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u043a\u043a\u0443\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u044f \u0435\u043c\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 10 \u043a\u0412\u0442\u0447. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0435\u0435 \u043d\u0430 80%, \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c 1,5 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0430. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f 2,5 \u0447. \u0421 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0442\u044c \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u0431\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u0431\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0439. \u0421\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0441\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430 ScrAmper \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u0435 \u043e\u0437\u0432\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b. \u0421\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e, \u044d\u0442\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0435 \u043a \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436. \u0418\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0438\u043a: \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440