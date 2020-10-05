В Белоруссии стали ставить на УАЗы новый турбодизель

\u0421\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e \u043e \u0442\u043e\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0435\u0436\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0445\u043e\u0437\u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0432 \u0411\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043d \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0423\u0410\u0417, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043e\u0442 \u041c\u0438\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u041c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c 2,1 \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u0430\u0440\u043c\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a \u0423\u0410\u0417-3151, \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u041f\u0440\u043e \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u044b. \u0422\u0443\u0440\u0431\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c MMZ-4DTI \u043e\u0442 \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u00ab\u0442\u044f\u0436\u0451\u043b\u043e\u043c\u00bb \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432 72 \u043b\u043e\u0448\u0430\u0434\u0438\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u044b \u0438 235 \u041d\u043c \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430. \u041e\u043d, \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u044e \u043e\u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044c, \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u043b \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0431\u044e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 2,5-\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0423\u041c\u0417, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043b \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432 90 \u043b\u043e\u0448\u0430\u0434\u0438\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u043b \u0438 172 \u041d\u043c \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430. \u0421\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0423\u0410\u0417\u044b, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0413\u0430\u0437\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u041f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0434\u0430, \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438\u0437-\u0437\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0415\u0432\u0440\u043e-5. \u041e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0430 \u043e\u043d \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430.