В Белоруссии стали ставить на УАЗы новый турбодизель
05 октября 13:11 2020

Стало известно о том, что на ежегодной выставке сельхозтехники в Белоруссии был показан первый УАЗ, оснащенный новым турбированным дизелем от Минского моторного завода

Мотор объемом 2,1 литра получил армейский внедорожник УАЗ-3151, сообщает Про кроссоверы.

Турбодизель MMZ-4DTI от инженеров выдает на «тяжёлом» топливе мощность в 72 лошадиные силы и 235 Нм крутящего момента. Он, в свою очередь, заменил старый карбюраторный 2,5-литровый бензиновый двигатель УМЗ, который имел мощность в 90 лошадиных сил и 172 Нм крутящего момента.

Сообщается, что новый турбодизельный двигатель подходит не только на УАЗы, но и для Газелей. Правда, на новые модели его установить не получится из-за несоответствия Евро-5. Однако для вторичного рынка он пригодится в качестве замены устаревших силовых агрегатов советского и российского производства.

