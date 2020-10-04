Ромен Дюма: «Автоспорт и серийное производство поддерживают друг друга»

\u0413\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u044c\u044e, \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438, \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0435 Volkswagen ID.R \u0438 \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0435\u0437\u0434\u044b \u0437\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0434\u0430 \u2013 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0420\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0414\u044e\u043c\u0430 \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0435 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0421\u0435\u0439\u0447\u0430\u0441 \u043e\u043d \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043a \u041d\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u0413\u0443\u0434\u0432\u0443\u0434\u0435 (Goodwood SpeedWeek), \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0441 16 \u043f\u043e 18 \u043e\u043a\u0442\u044f\u0431\u0440\u044f 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u0442\u0435\u043c \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c Volkswagen Motorsport, 42-\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0434\u0435 ID.R, \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 ID. \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u043e\u0436\u0438\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u043e\u0442 \u041d\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u041e \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0434\u0430 ID.R \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 ID \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e, \u044f \u0434\u0443\u043c\u0430\u044e, \u0447\u0442\u043e ID.R \u2013 \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0437\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043e \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c. \u041f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Volkswagen \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439, \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043c\u0435\u043d \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0438\u043c \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043c. Volkswagen \u0434\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b \u044d\u0442\u043e, \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 ID.3 \u0438 ID.4: \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u0445 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b \u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f ID.R. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u043a\u043a\u0443\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0441\u043e \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Volkswagen Motorsport \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u044c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0442\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0447\u0438\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u044b\u043c. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f ID.R \u044d\u0442\u0443 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0443 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439. \u0414\u0430, \u043f\u043e-\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u043d\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441\u0430 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u043d\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0440\u044b\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043a \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043c\u0443, \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044f. \u041e\u0431 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u042f \u0434\u0443\u043c\u0430\u044e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0430 \u0438 \u0430\u0431\u0441\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0434 \u0432 2018 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0432 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u043f\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u044a\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u0445\u043e\u043b\u043c \u041f\u0430\u0439\u043a\u0441 \u041f\u0438\u043a (Pikes Peak International Hill Climb) \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u043c\u00a0 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u043e\u043c. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0435 \u0430\u043a\u043a\u0443\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430 ID.R, \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u043c\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043c\u044b \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0443\u043c \u043d\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0435\u043c \u0432 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c \u0438\u0445. \u0415\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u0437\u0433\u043b\u044f\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0448 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441 \u0437\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u044b, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u0438\u0434\u043d\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043c\u044b \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0448\u0430\u0433 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434. \u041e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e, \u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0435 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u0442 \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044c. \u041c\u044b \u043f\u043e-\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u043d\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438, \u043d\u043e \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0430\u0435\u043c \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0414\u0412\u0421. \u041e \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u043e\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 ID.3 \u0412\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u044f \u0441\u0435\u043b \u0432 ID.3 \u043d\u0430 \u041c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 2019 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u0427\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043c\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0446\u0435\u0432 \u043c\u043d\u0435 \u0443\u0434\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442-\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0439\u0432. \u0427\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u044f, \u043e\u0449\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0436\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0442 ID.R. \u042d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c ID.3 \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0433\u043e\u043d. \u0421\u0435\u0439\u0447\u0430\u0441 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u044e\u0442, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0448\u0443\u043c\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0435\u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0439, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0441\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f ID.R. ID.3 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0439, \u043d\u043e \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u2013 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0435\u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u041e \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043c \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0437\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u044c Volkswagen ID.R \u041f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0435\u0437\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u0435 \u0422\u044f\u043d\u044c\u043c\u044d\u043d\u044c (Tianmen) \u0432 \u041a\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0435, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044f\u0431\u0440\u0435 2019 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, COVID-19 \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0440\u043e\u0447\u0438\u043b \u043c\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0437\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u044c ID.R \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u0434. \u042f \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0432 \u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0434\u0430 Volkswagen. \u0421 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430 ID.R \u044f \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b \u0432\u043e \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u0435\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0445, \u043d\u043e \u0434\u043e \u0441\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0440 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u0438\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0441\u044c \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u0415\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0433\u043e\u043d \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442, \u0430 \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0435. \u0421 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0438 \u0437\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0438\u0437 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445, \u0437\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u044f \u043f\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043b. \u0410 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u044f\u0441\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435. \u041e \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0413\u0443\u0434\u0432\u0443\u0434\u0435 \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0438\u0437 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0432. \u041d\u0430 \u0424\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0435 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u0413\u0443\u0434\u0432\u0443\u0434\u0435 (Goodwood Festival of Speed) \u0438 \u0444\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0435 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Goodwood Revival \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e. \u0412\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u044f \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b Goodwood Revival \u0432 2013 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u043e \u0435\u0437\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0438\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0445. \u041e\u0442 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0435\u0431\u044e\u0442\u0430 \u0443 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u044f\u0441\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0428\u0435\u043b \u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0436\u0434\u044c, \u0438 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f \u0443\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0438 \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0448\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u043d\u0433\u043b\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0433\u043e\u043d\u044f\u043b\u0438 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438, \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043e\u043d\u044b \u0435\u0432\u0440\u043e. \u041e\u043d\u0438 \u0433\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0442\u0430\u043a, \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0442\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0430 \u00ab\u0424\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044b-1\u00bb, \u0438 \u044f \u0441 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043b \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0413\u0443\u0434\u0432\u0443\u0434\u0430, \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0430\u043d\u0433\u043b\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u0449\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432. \u041e \u041d\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u0413\u0443\u0434\u0432\u0443\u0434\u0435 \u0417\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u0443 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u044e \u0432 \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u044c. \u042f \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u041d\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0448\u0435\u043c \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435. \u0413\u0443\u0434\u0432\u0443\u0434 \u2013 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430, \u043d\u043e \u0442\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u043e-\u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u044b\u0439. \u0413\u043b\u044f\u0434\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0444\u0438\u0433\u0443\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e, \u043f\u043e\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0435\u0448\u044c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0437\u0434\u0435\u0441\u044c \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0434\u044b\u0448\u0438\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0435\u0439. \u0423\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0434\u043e\u043c ID.R \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e: \u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u044f, \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u0442 \u0438\u0437 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u0430 \u0441\u0430\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u043c \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b\u043e\u043c, \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0433\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0435. \u0417\u0434\u0435\u0441\u044c \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439. \u041e \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0413\u0443\u0434\u0432\u0443\u0434 \u0421\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f ID.R \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0430\u044f \u0448\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0430, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0443 \u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0443\u0437\u043a\u0430\u044f. \u041e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u0438\u0437 \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u043f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u044f \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043c \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445\u0435. \u041e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0430\u044f\u0441\u044f \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u044b \u0441 \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044e. \u0418, \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0447\u043d\u043e, \u0445\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c ID.R \u0432 \u0410\u043d\u0433\u043b\u0438\u0438, \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0430\u043c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0435 \u0445\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0442\u043e\u043b\u043f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0449\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432. \u0411\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043a\u0435\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u043a \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u043c, \u043d\u043e \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0448\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u044a\u0435\u043c\u0430 ID.R \u043d\u0430 \u0445\u043e\u043b\u043c. \u0411\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0441\u043b\u044b\u0448\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0442\u0437\u044b\u0432\u044b \u043e \u0437\u0430\u0435\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0413\u0443\u0434\u0432\u0443\u0434. \u041e 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u0434. \u0418\u0437-\u0437\u0430 COVID-19 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0448\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043a \u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u0439. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u043c\u044b \u043d\u0435 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0434 ID.R. \u0414\u043e\u0441\u0430\u0434\u0443 \u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0447\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u044f, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0432\u0441\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430 Volkswagen Motorsport, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0430\u043a \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430.