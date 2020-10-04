Ромен Дюма: «Автоспорт и серийное производство поддерживают друг друга»

04 октября 19:11 2020

Гонки на выносливость и по бездорожью, ралли, участие в проекте Volkswagen ID.R и рекордные заезды за рулем полностью электрического гоночного болида – карьера Ромена Дюма в автоспорте впечатляет

Сейчас он активно готовится к Неделе скорости в Гудвуде (Goodwood SpeedWeek), которая пройдет с 16 по 18 октября 2020 года. Перед тем как пройти следующее испытание вместе с подразделением Volkswagen Motorsport, 42-летний пилот делится впечатлениями о болиде ID.R, семействе моделей ID. и электрической мобильности, а также рассказывает о своих ожиданиях от Недели скорости.

Ромен Дюма

О связи болида ID.R и семейства моделей ID

Прежде всего, я думаю, что ID.R – ключевое связующее звено между автоспортом и серийным производством. Подразделения Volkswagen всегда тесно сотрудничали между собой, и обмен знаниями может принести пользу обеим сторонам. Volkswagen доказал это, выпустив модели ID.3 и ID.4: многие их особенности, в том числе в конструкции, характерны и для ID.R. Кроме того, решения в сфере аэродинамики и управления аккумуляторными батареями переносились со спортивных автомобилей на серийные модели и наоборот. Для подразделения Volkswagen Motorsport было важно показать, что электромобиль может быть отзывчивым и быстрым. Благодаря ID.R эту задачу можно считать выполненной. Да, по-прежнему остаются возможности для совершенствования в области подзарядки и запаса хода, но это непрерывный процесс. Для того, чтобы быть готовыми к будущему, важно и дальше использовать электромобили в автогонках высокого уровня.

Об электрической мобильности

Я думаю, что наша победа и абсолютный рекорд в 2018 году в международной гонке по подъему на холм Пайкс Пик (Pikes Peak International Hill Climb) стали большим  достижением для электромобилей и электрической мобильности в целом. Благодаря системе аккумуляторов, установленной на ID.R, концепции с двумя двигателями и полному приводу мы как минимум не уступаем в скорости многим автомобилям с двигателями внутреннего сгорания или даже превосходим их. Если взглянуть на наш прогресс за последние годы, становится очевидно, что мы сделали огромный шаг вперед. Однако, учитывая наше особое внимание к электрической мобильности, многое еще только предстоит сделать. Мы по-прежнему находимся на ранней стадии развития новой технологии, но уже значительно опережаем множество автомобилей, оснащенных ДВС.

О собственных впечатлениях от модели ID.3

Впервые я сел в ID.3 на Международном автомобильном салоне 2019 года. Через несколько месяцев мне удалось провести тест-драйв. Честно говоря, ощущения были очень похожи на впечатления от ID.R. Электромобиль ID.3 демонстрирует впечатляющий разгон. Сейчас многие осознают, что без шума и переключения передач реакция на выполняемые действия оказывается совсем небольшой, что также касается ID.R. ID.3 обладает невероятной динамикой, но меня впечатлила и другая особенность – свободное пространство в салоне этого сравнительно небольшого автомобиля.

О своем возвращении за руль Volkswagen ID.R

После рекордного заезда на горе Тяньмэнь (Tianmen) в Китае, который состоялся в сентябре 2019 года, COVID-19 отсрочил мое возвращение за руль ID.R почти на год. Я действительно счастлив снова оказаться пилотом гоночного болида Volkswagen. С момента начала проекта ID.R я участвовал во многих испытательных и рекордных заездах, но до сих пор восхищаюсь скоростью этого электромобиля. Его разгон впечатляет, а в резких поворотах создается большое прижимное усилие. С точки зрения динамики и внешнего вида это один из лучших спортивных автомобилей среди тех, за рулем которых я побывал. А передняя часть кузова электромобиля выглядит просто потрясающе.

О легендарном Гудвуде

Это один из величайших автодромов. На Фестивале скорости в Гудвуде (Goodwood Festival of Speed) и фестивале классических гоночных автомобилей Goodwood Revival очень интересно. Впервые я посетил Goodwood Revival в 2013 году и получил возможность регулярно ездить на отличных винтажных автомобилях. От этого дебюта у меня остались потрясающие впечатления. Шел сильный дождь, и меня удивила и даже немного шокировала скорость, с которой английские пилоты разгоняли классические автомобили, стоившие миллионы евро. Они гнали так, будто это была гонка «Формулы-1», и я с самого начала осознал важность Гудвуда, особенно для английских гонщиков.

О Неделе скорости в Гудвуде

Здорово, что организаторы воплотили эту идею в жизнь. Я уверен в том, что Неделя скорости будет проведена на высшем уровне. Гудвуд – автодром старого типа, но тем не менее по-настоящему быстрый. Глядя на его конфигурацию, понимаешь, что здесь все дышит историей. Управлять болидом ID.R на этой трассе будет очень интересно: она быстрая, состоит из плавных поворотов, а сам автомобиль оснащен большим задним крылом, благодаря которому мы получим огромное прижимное усилие. Здесь много поворотов, в которые можно входить на максимальной скорости или по крайней мере почти на пределе возможностей.

О сложностях на автодроме Гудвуд

Самым сложным поворотом для ID.R станет знаменитая шикана, поскольку она очень узкая. Однако на выходе из виража можно развить впечатляющую мощность, поэтому я уверен в нашем успехе. Оставшаяся часть трассы с быстрыми поворотами прекрасно подходит этому автомобилю. И, конечно, хочется еще раз продемонстрировать ID.R в Англии, несмотря на то, что нам будет не хватать толп болельщиков. Британское общество довольно скептично относилось к электромобилям, но в прошлом году было шокировано скоростью подъема ID.R на холм. Будет любопытно услышать отзывы о заездах на автодроме Гудвуд.

О 2020 годе

Это был очень сложный год. Из-за COVID-19 пришлось отменить или отложить множество гонок и мероприятий. Кроме того, мы не смогли основательно поработать над ID.R. Досаду и небольшое разочарование испытываю не только я, как пилот, но и вся команда Volkswagen Motorsport, которая так много работала.

