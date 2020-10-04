Мерседес-Бенц РУС завершил производство Sprinter Classic в Нижнем Новгороде

Мерседес-Бенц РУС завершил производство Sprinter Classic в Нижнем Новгороде
04 октября 12:11 2020

Мерседес-Бенц сообщает об изменении в линейке легких коммерческих автомобилей в России в связи с завершением производства автомобилей Sprinter Classic в Нижнем Новгороде, поскольку Sprinter Classic на текущий момент не отвечает ожиданиям клиентов

Решение о прекращении производства принято в рамках стратегии «Мерседес-Бенц АГ» по обеспечению долгосрочного присутствия на глобальном рынке.

«Это сложное, но необходимое решение для направления малотоннажных автомобилей в России. Мы сохраняем преданность российскому рынку и верим в его потенциал. Тем не менее, нам необходимо сделать следующий шаг в направлении инновационных продуктов и актуального портфеля. Мы будем поставлять нашим клиентам привлекательные продукты», – заявил Ларс Паули, директор по продажам и маркетингу малотоннажных автомобилей в регионе Overseas подразделения Mercedes-Benz Vans.

«Мерседес-Бенц РУС» будет по-прежнему предоставлять послепродажное обслуживание владельцам Sprinter Classic. «Мы остаемся верны нашим долгосрочным обязательствам перед клиентами и по-прежнему будем предоставлять владельцам Sprinter гарантию, запасные части и услуги. Мы хотим поблагодарить наших клиентов и дилеров за преданность модели Sprinter Classic», – заявил Томас Гансер, руководитель направления малотоннажных автомобилей Mercedes-Benz в России.

Mercedes-Benz Vans сосредоточится на имеющемся актуальном портфеле продуктов, чтобы отвечать ожиданиям существующих и потенциальных клиентов. Портфель включает последнее поколение Sprinter, минивэн V-Класс и Vito. Mercedes-Benz прогнозирует увеличение спроса на малотоннажные автомобили в России и поэтому стремится задавать новые стандарты, предлагая своим клиентам привлекательные услуги в области финансирования, лизинга и мобильности.

«Мерседес-Бенц АГ» с ответственностью относится с своим социальным обязательствам и стремится предложить сотрудникам проекта Sprinter Classic наилучшее решение, в частности рассматривая их кандидатуры на открытые вакансии внутри компании.

О направлении малотоннажных автомобилей Mercedes-Benz в России

Направление малотоннажных автомобилей Mercedes-Benz в России отвечает за реализацию и дистрибуцию на российском рынке компактных, среднегабаритных и крупногабаритных малотоннажных автомобилей: V-Класс, Vito и Sprinter. Благодаря сотрудничеству с российскими кузовопроизводителями на базе малотоннажных автомобилей Mercedes-Benz на местном рынке выпускаются микроавтобусы, автомобили скорой помощи, автомобили с холодильными установками, бронированные автомобили и многие другие модификации. Подразделение располагает 54 официальными дилерскими центрами по всей стране, от Калининграда до Владивостока.

