Mitsubishi открывает новые дилерские центры в Тамбове и Липецке

\u0421\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0442\u043e\u0440\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0446\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432 Mitsubishi Motors \u041c\u0426 \u0422\u0430\u043c\u0431\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u041c\u0426 \u041b\u0438\u043f\u0435\u0446\u043a \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u044b, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0434\u043b\u0435\u0436\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0433\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043f\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 MC Group, \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u043e\u043c Mitsubishi. \u0412 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0447\u0451\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u043b\u044b\u0439 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438. \u041e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u0448\u043e\u0443-\u0440\u0443\u043c\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0443\u0442\u044c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 - Drive Your Ambition. \u0412 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u044e \u0442\u043e\u0440\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u044f\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u041e\u0441\u0430\u043c\u0443 \u0418\u0432\u0430\u0431\u0430, \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0438 \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u041e\u041e\u041e \u00ab\u041c\u041c\u0421 \u0420\u0443\u0441\u00bb, \u0418\u043b\u044c\u044f \u041d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u0414\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u043f\u043e \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0443 \u0438 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u044f\u043c \u0441 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e, \u0421\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0438\u0438 \u041d\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0445\u0438\u0440\u043e, \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u041f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0410\u041e \u00ab\u041c\u0421 \u0411\u0430\u043d\u043a \u0420\u0443\u0441\u00bb, \u0410\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0440 \u0426\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0443\u043d\u043e\u0432, \u0413\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u041c\u0426 \u0422\u0430\u043c\u0431\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u041c\u0426 \u041b\u0438\u043f\u0435\u0446\u043a. \u041e\u0441\u0430\u043c\u0443 \u0418\u0432\u0430\u0431\u0430, \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0438 \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u00ab\u041c\u041c\u0421 \u0420\u0443\u0441\u00bb, \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b: \u00ab\u0422\u0430\u043c\u0431\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u041b\u0438\u043f\u0435\u0446\u043a \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u0426\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0444\u0435\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0435, \u0434\u043e\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436 \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 40% \u043e\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0451\u043c\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436 \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438. \u042d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u043e\u043d \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c, \u043f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u0435\u043c \u0443\u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u043d\u0451\u043c \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c \u0435\u0449\u0451 \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0441 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0451\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0451\u0440\u043e\u043c \u2013 \u0433\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043f\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 MC Group. \u0422\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043f\u0438\u043b\u043a\u0435 \u0413\u041a \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430 Mitsubishi (\u0432 \u0412\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0436\u0435, \u0422\u0430\u043c\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u0438 \u041b\u0438\u043f\u0435\u0446\u043a\u0435), \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0434\u043e\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 3% \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436 Mitsubishi \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438. \u041a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0438 \u0441 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0451 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u044f\u043d \u043a \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0451\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Mitsubishi. \u0416\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u043c \u0438\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0448\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u00bb. \u0410\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0440 \u0426\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0443\u043d\u043e\u0432, \u0413\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u041c\u0426 \u0422\u0430\u043c\u0431\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u041c\u0426 \u041b\u0438\u043f\u0435\u0446\u043a \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b: \u00ab\u041d\u0430\u0448\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u044b \u0432 \u0422\u0430\u043c\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u0438 \u041b\u0438\u043f\u0435\u0446\u043a\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0443\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0446\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u043c\u0438\u0434\u0436\u0430 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0435. \u0412 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 10 000 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u041c\u0426 \u0422\u0430\u043c\u0431\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u041c\u0426 \u041b\u0438\u043f\u0435\u0446\u043a. \u041c\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u0435\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u043e \u0441\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u043b\u043e\u044f\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u043f\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443 \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0433, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043b\u043e\u00bb. \u041e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u044c \u041c\u0426 \u0422\u0430\u043c\u0431\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 1 800 \u043c2, \u0430 \u041c\u0426 \u041b\u0438\u043f\u0435\u0446\u043a \u2013 5\u00a0046 \u043c2, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0437\u043e\u043d\u0443 \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0448\u043e\u0443-\u0440\u0443\u043c\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0435\u0441\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u044f\u0434 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430: Mitsubishi Outlander, Pajero Sport, Eclipse Cross, L200 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0451\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 ASX. \u0421\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u044b \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0433 \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0438, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0433\u043e\u043c, \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430 \u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0439\u0434-\u0438\u043d. \u0412 \u0440\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u041c\u0426 \u0422\u0430\u043c\u0431\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u044c\u044e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 750 \u043c2 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0435\u043c\u043a\u0438, \u0432\u043e\u0441\u0435\u043c\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430, \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0434 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0443\u0433\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u044c\u044e\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0430\u0433\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0438 2 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0438. \u0412 \u0440\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u041c\u0426 \u041b\u0438\u043f\u0435\u0446\u043a \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u044c\u044e 1800 \u043c2 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0435\u043c\u043a\u0438, 16 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0438 4 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0434 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0443\u0433\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u044c\u044e\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0430\u0433\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0438 2 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0438. \u0412 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 Mitsubishi Motors \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u0438\u0430\u0433\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438, \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0421\u0422\u041e \u2013 \u0434\u043e 1000 (\u041c\u0426 \u0422\u0430\u043c\u0431\u043e\u0432) \u0438 \u0434\u043e 1500 (\u041c\u0426 \u041b\u0438\u043f\u0435\u0446\u043a) \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0446, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0436\u0438\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435\u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Mitsubishi \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0433\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0430\u0433\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0435, \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0435.