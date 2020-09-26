Mitsubishi открывает новые дилерские центры в Тамбове и Липецке

Mitsubishi открывает новые дилерские центры в Тамбове и Липецке
26 сентября 19:11 2020

Состоялись торжественные церемонии открытий дилерских центров Mitsubishi Motors МЦ Тамбов и МЦ Липецк

Новые центры, принадлежащие группе компаний MC Group, выполнены в соответствии с глобальным дизайном Mitsubishi. В интерьере и экстерьере доминируют чёрный и белый цвета в сочетании с красными деталями отделки. Обновление дизайна шоу-румов отражает суть нового слогана марки – Drive Your Ambition.

В пресс-конференции по случаю торжественного открытия приняли участие Осаму Иваба, Президент и главный исполнительный директор ООО «ММС Рус», Илья Никоноров, Директор по маркетингу и связям с общественностью, Саваии Норихиро, Председатель Правления АО «МС Банк Рус», Александр Цверкунов, Генеральный директор МЦ Тамбов и МЦ Липецк.

Осаму Иваба, Президент и главный исполнительный директор «ММС Рус», отметил:

«Тамбов и Липецк расположены в Центральном федеральном регионе, доля продаж в котором составляет 40% от общего объёма наших продаж в России. Этот регион является стратегически важным, поэтому мы продолжаем укреплять свои позиции в нём и открываем ещё два дилерских центра совместно с нашим надёжным партнёром – группой компаний MC Group. Теперь в копилке ГК три дилерских центра Mitsubishi (в Воронеже, Тамбове и Липецке), общая доля продаж которых составляет 3% от всех продаж Mitsubishi в России. Коллеги с каждым годом приобщают всё больше и больше россиян к надёжности и качеству автомобилей Mitsubishi. Желаем им продолжать успешно развиваться и расти».

Mitsubishi

Александр Цверкунов, Генеральный директор МЦ Тамбов и МЦ Липецк добавил:

«Наши дилерские центры в Тамбове и Липецке станут образцами обновленного имиджа бренда в регионе. В общей сложности уже более 10 000 клиентов приобрели новые автомобили в МЦ Тамбов и МЦ Липецк. Мы продолжаем развиваться для того, чтобы число счастливых и лояльных клиентов, по достоинству оценивших качество наших сервисных услуг, постоянно росло».

Общая площадь МЦ Тамбов составляет 1 800 м2, а МЦ Липецк – 5 046 м2, включая ремонтную зону и собственный склад. Просторные шоу-румы позволяет экспонировать весь модельный ряд бренда: Mitsubishi Outlander, Pajero Sport, Eclipse Cross, L200 и обновлённый ASX. Современные дилерские центры так же предоставляют полный спектр услуг не только в области продажи, но и обслуживания новых автомобилей, с пробегом, автокредитования, страхования, лизинга и трейд-ин.

В ремонтной зоне МЦ Тамбов площадью более 750 м2 работает пост активной приемки, восемь постов слесарного ремонта, стенд регулировки углов установки колес, пост компьютерной диагностики и 2 поста мойки.

Mitsubishi

В ремонтной зоне МЦ Липецк площадью 1800 м2 работают пост активной приемки, 16 постов слесарного ремонта и 4 поста установки дополнительного оборудования, стенд регулировки углов установки колес, пост компьютерной диагностики и 2 поста мойки.

В сервисных центрах представлено новейшее оборудование, рекомендованное Mitsubishi Motors для диагностики, технического и гарантийного обслуживания автомобилей бренда.

Пропускная способность СТО – до 1000 (МЦ Тамбов) и до 1500 (МЦ Липецк) автомобилей в месяц, что исключает длительное ожидание клиентом своей очереди на проведение ремонтных работ.

Для владельцев автомобилей Mitsubishi предусмотрены бесплатные услуги по диагностике, технической мойке.

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
MitsubishiЛипецкоткрытие дилерского центраТамбов
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Премьера KIA Rio

Премьера KIA Rio 2

В Коломне протестующих против свалки задерживали бойцы ОМОНа

В Коломне протестующих против свалки задерживали бойцы ОМОНа 0

Ремня не хватает: Панин снова рулит

Ремня не хватает: Панин снова рулит 3

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.