Ford Sollers локализует производство многолистовых рессор для Ford Transit
14 августа 14:19 2020

Ford Sollers продолжает развитие проектов локализации

Теперь и многолистовые рессоры, изготовленные из российской стали в полном соответствии с мировыми стандартами качества Ford Motor Company, для Ford Transit будет поставлять Чусовской металлургический завод (АО «ЧМЗ», Пермский край, входит в состав Объединенной металлургической компании, АО «ОМК», г. Москва).  

Вертикальная локализация производства автомобилей Ford Transit – одно из приоритетных направлений развития Ford Sollers. Данный процесс предусматривает организацию в России всей производственной цепочки от добычи сырья до выпуска готовых компонентов.

Новым шагом в развитии локализации стало заключение договора с Чусовским металлургическим заводом (ЧМЗ) на поставку многолистовых рессор для автомобиля. Сотрудничество Ford Sollers и ЧМЗ началось в 2019 году с поставки однолистовых рессор.

По результатам работы, поставка более технически сложных многолистовых рессор была также доверена этому заводу. Начиная с августа 2020 года все рессоры Ford Transit будут произведены в России из российского сырья.

Многолистовые рессоры прошли все этапы монтажных испытаний, полный цикл испытаний на динамической машине, а также дорожные тесты. Результаты испытаний рессор подтвердили их полное соответствие международным стандартам и требованиям, предъявляемых к качеству Ford Motor Company.

Производство Ford Transit налажено на заводе Ford Sollers в Елабуге по технологии полного цикла, что позволяет предлагать российским покупателям современный продукт, полностью кастомизированный под покупателя и адаптированный к эксплуатации в российских условиях, по конкурентной цене.

Линейка базовых версий включает цельнометаллический фургон, автобус и шасси, автомобили доступны к заказу с тремя вариантами длины базы, двумя вариантами высоты крыши и всеми типами привода, включая полный. На сегодняшний день полная гамма специальных версий автомобилей на базе Ford Transit насчитывает 141 различную модификацию специального и социального назначения и продолжает пополняться.

