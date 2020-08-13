Инженерные достижения в новом Rolls-Royce Ghost

Инженерные достижения в новом Rolls-Royce Ghost
13 августа 22:11 2020

Первый Ghost из Гудвуда отразил вкусы особого сегмента клиентов Rolls-Royce, которые используют свои автомобили совершенно иначе

Им требовался Rolls-Royce, способный обеспечить как безупречный комфорт при передвижении с водителем, так и яркий, динамичный характер для самостоятельного вождения. В 2009 году, когда на рынок вышли первые Ghost, эти клиенты – предприниматели, бизнес-лидеры, основатели компаний – единодушно признали: марка создала продукт, который идеально уравновесил их запросы.

Когда владельцы модели узнали, что Rolls-Royce приступает к разработке нового Ghost, их запрос был простым: автомобиль, на котором они будут ездить еще чаще; еще более рафинированный опыт поездок на заднем сиденье и еще больше удовольствия за рулем.

Чтобы ответить этим требованиям, инженеры Rolls-Royce отказались от использования ранее существовавшей платформы. За основу они взяли запатентованную маркой архитектуру пространственной рамы и изменили ее конфигурацию, чтобы добавить полный привод и полноуправляемое шасси. Ее структуру также адаптировали для новых технологий, которые обеспечат еще более совершенную динамику и плавность хода, дарящую присущее Rolls-Royce ощущение полета на ковре-самолете.

Ключевой разработкой стала система Planar, состоящая из трех элементов. Первый – это демпфер с верхним поперечным рычагом, который устанавливается над передней подвеской и обеспечивает еще более стабильную и легкую езду. Это мировая инновация – технология впервые в мире появляется в автомобиле, став результатом трех лет разработки.

Второй элемент – система Flagbearer, которая использует камеры для считывания информации о дороге впереди и подготавливает системы подвески к любым изменениям дорожного покрытия. И третий элемент – система спутниковой связи, которая использует данные с GPS, чтобы предварительно выбрать оптимальную передачу для предстоящих поворотов. Система Planar позволяет новому Ghost предвидеть даже самое требовательное дорожное покрытие и вовремя среагировать на него.

Во время инженерного проектирования нового Ghost специалисты по шасси и подвеске регулярно представляли свои технические достижения другим отделам, обосновывая то, как эти разработки позволят выполнить озвученные требования заказчиков. Марка Rolls-Royce решила поделиться элементами этих внутренних обсуждений в анимационном фильме, чтобы продемонстрировать техническую составляющую нового Ghost. Мировая премьера модели состоится осенью.

Джонатан Симмс (Jonathan Simms), руководитель команды инженеров нового Ghost, говорит:

«Владельцы Ghost рассказали нам, что это самый привлекательный автомобиль в их гараже. Им нравится его незатейливая разносторонность. Он не пытается быть спорткаром, не пытается стать громким манифестом – он просто исключительный и исключительно простой. Когда настало время разработки нового Ghost, который должен был затмить своего невероятно успешного предшественника, команде инженеров пришлось все начать с чистого листа. Мы вывели нашу архитектуру на новый уровень и создали еще более динамичный, еще более роскошный и, главное, еще более простой в использовании автомобиль».

Марка отразила эти идеи в короткометражном анимационном фильме, созданном известным иллюстратором Чарли Дэвисом. Кроме того, Rolls-Royce запустила собственный подкаст из пяти серий, в котором раскрывает особенности концепции и инженерной сути нового Ghost.

Ведущая подкаста – Джоанна Агерман Росс (Johanna Agerman Ross), куратор современного дизайна и дизайна XX века, современной мебели и продуктового дизайна в Музее декоративно-прикладного искусства Виктории & Альберта в Лондоне. Подкасты доступны в Apple, Google, Spotify и Deezer.

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
GhostRolls-Royce
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Сквозь время и пространство: одиссея премиального пикапа

Сквозь время и пространство: одиссея премиального пикапа 0

Ингеборга Дапкунайте и Александр Цыпкин – новые партнёры Porsche в России

Ингеборга Дапкунайте и Александр Цыпкин – новые партнёры Porsche в России 0

Jaguar представил концепт F-Type R Tour de France

Jaguar представил концепт F-Type R Tour de France 0

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.