В подмосковном гольф-клубе прошел закрытый премьерный показ флагманского кроссовера Genesis GV80

\u041e\u0434\u043d\u0430 \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0436\u0438\u0434\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u043e\u043a \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 - Genesis GV80 \u0412 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434 Genesis \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0440\u043e\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0430\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0446\u0438\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0433\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0444\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432-\u043b\u044e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u00ab\u0422\u0443\u0440 \u0414\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0442\u0438\u00bb, \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u0439. \u0412 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0435 Genesis \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0442 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0443 \u0422\u0443\u0440\u0430. \u041c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430 GV80 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u0430 15 \u044f\u043d\u0432\u0430\u0440\u044f 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u041c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0435 KINTEX \u0432 \u0421\u0435\u0443\u043b\u0435. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0435 Genesis, \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434 \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 SUV. \u041b\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u00abV\u00bb \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c (\u00abVersatility\u00bb). GV80 \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043e\u043b\u0438\u0446\u0435\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430 Genesis, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440, \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u043c, \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430. Genesis GV80 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043b \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u044b\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d, \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0447\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u042d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0444\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0444\u0438\u0438 \u00ab\u0430\u0442\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u00bb, \u0430 \u0432 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u043b\u0435\u0436\u0438\u0442 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u044f \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0442\u044b \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430, \u044d\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f Genesis \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430. \u041d\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u0443 \u0441 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u043e\u0439, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445, \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0440\u044f\u0434\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c, \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0438 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0448\u0443\u043c\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c, \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0448\u0443\u043c\u0430 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u2013 GV80 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u043c \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044e. \u0417\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u044b, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u043c Genesis, \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043f\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0443, \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043d\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u043a\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 Genesis \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0438\u0437 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0441 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430, \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0443\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430. \u0411\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043e \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0438\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0436\u0435, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438. Genesis \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u0434 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u043e \u0433\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0444\u0443. \u041d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441 2016 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0442\u0438\u0442\u0443\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f\u0430 \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430 PGA Genesis Open, \u0432 2020-\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432 Genesis Invitational. \u0412 \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0435, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0435\u043c \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0444-\u043a\u043b\u0443\u0431\u0435 Riviera Country Club (\u041b\u043e\u0441-\u0410\u043d\u0434\u0436\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0441), \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0438\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0444\u0430, \u0430 \u0445\u043e\u0437\u044f\u0438\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0422\u0430\u0439\u0433\u0435\u0440 \u0412\u0443\u0434\u0437. \u0412 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434 Genesis \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0444\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u00ab\u0422\u0443\u0440 \u0414\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0442\u0438\u00bb \u2013 \u043b\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0442\u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435. \u041e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0442\u0443\u0440 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445, \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0446\u0438\u043f\u0443 \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0443\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0433\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043f\u0430. \u041a\u043b\u0443\u0431 \u00ab\u0426\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0435\u0432\u043e \u0413\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0444 \u0438 \u041f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u00bb, \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0442\u0443\u0440\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0430, \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430 Genesis GV80, \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0438 World Golf Awards \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u00ab\u041b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0444-\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0435\u00bb, \u0437\u0434\u0435\u0441\u044c \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f\u044b \u0415\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0422\u0443\u0440\u0430.