В подмосковном гольф-клубе прошел закрытый премьерный показ флагманского кроссовера Genesis GV80

В подмосковном гольф-клубе прошел закрытый премьерный показ флагманского кроссовера Genesis GV80
12 августа 12:11 2020

Одна из самых ожидаемых новинок на российском рынке – Genesis GV80

В 2020 году бренд Genesis выступает в роли официального партнера ассоциации гольфистов-любителей «Тур Десяти», в рамках которого пойдет серия мероприятий. В этом сезоне Genesis поддержит специальную соревновательную программу Тура.

Мировая премьера премиального кроссовера GV80 прошла 15 января 2020 года в Международном выставочном комплексе KINTEX в Сеуле. Это уже четвертая модель в линейке Genesis, с появлением которой бренд выходит в сегмент SUV. Литера «V» в названии модели означает универсальность («Versatility»). GV80 – это олицетворение инновационного духа Genesis, первый флагманский кроссовер, с которым, открывается новая глава для бренда.

Genesis GV80

Genesis GV80

Genesis GV80 объединил в себе изысканный дизайн, высочайший уровень комфорта и функциональности. Экстерьер автомобиля стал новым воплощением философии «атлетичной элегантности», а в основе дизайна интерьера лежит идея красоты открытого пространства, эстетичность и простота использования. Для модели будет доступна широкая палитра цветов экстерьера, которая впервые для Genesis включает в себя матовые цвета. Наряду с роскошной отделкой, которая представлена в нескольких цветовых решениях, комфорт в салоне обеспечивается рядом передовых систем, в том числе навигационной системой, основанной на дополненной реальности, и активным шумоподавлением, значительно снижающим уровень шума во время движения – GV80 стал первым в мире автомобилем, получившим такую технологию.

За счет современной линейки двигателей и новейшей платформы, разработанной брендом Genesis, новый кроссовер демонстрирует великолепную динамику, управляемость и безопасность вне зависимости от типа дорожной поверхности. Новинка модельного ряда Genesis также получила уникальные системы активной безопасности, среди которых активный круиз контроль с использованием искусственного интеллекта, система автоматического торможения при проезде перекрестков и систему уклонения от встречного транспорта. Более подробную информацию о модели и комплектациях компания сообщит позже, после официального запуска в России.

Genesis GV80

Genesis не первый год выступает партнером престижных соревнований по гольфу. Начиная с 2016 года, бренд является титульным спонсором этапа тура PGA Genesis Open, в 2020-м году переименованным в Genesis Invitational. В туре, проходящем в гольф-клубе Riviera Country Club (Лос-Анджелес), принимает участие практически все элитное сообщество мирового гольфа, а хозяином соревнования выступает легендарный Тайгер Вудз.

В России бренд Genesis поддерживает сообщество сильнейших российских гольфистов среднего и старшего возраста «Тур Десяти» – лидера турового движения в стране. Одноименный тур является единственным среди любительских, в котором главный зачет проводится исключительно по спортивному принципу без учета гандикапа.

Клуб «Целеево Гольф и Поло», где в рамках проведения турнира, состоялся закрытый показ нового кроссовера Genesis GV80, является трехкратным обладателем международной премии World Golf Awards в номинации «Лучшее гольф-поле», здесь регулярно проводятся российские этапы Европейского Тура.

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
GenesisGV80
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Jetta «прокачала» комфорт и безопасность

Jetta «прокачала» комфорт и безопасность 0

КАМАЗ ужесточил требования в отношении поставщиков

КАМАЗ ужесточил требования в отношении поставщиков

В России взлетят цены на автомобили

В России взлетят цены на автомобили 0

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.