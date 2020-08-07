Открытие первой в России парковки для женщин оскорбило местных жителей

Открытие первой в России парковки для женщин оскорбило местных жителей
07 августа 15:15 2020

В Казани перед местным ЦУМом открыли специальную парковочную площадку для женщин

По информации от mel.fm место для стоянки выкрасили в розовый и повесили такого же цвета таблички. Нововведение одобрили не все местные жительницы.

Авторы идеи утверждают, что спецпарковка была открыта исключительно для удобства женщин, которые зачастую приезжают за покупками с детьми и все вынуждены делать сами.

По словам начальника отдела по развитию и работе с арендаторами ТЦ «ЦУМ» Михаила Шутова, помимо розового цвета главной отличительной особенностью «женского» машино-места стал увеличенный периметр. Вместо стандартных 2,5 метра на розовой парковке под автомобиль отдано 4,4 метра.

Многие из опрошенных женщин посчитали эту меру ненужной и даже оскорбительной. По словам некоторых жительниц Казани, наличие спецместа как-будто указывает на то, что женщины хуже водят, хуже паркуются и нуждаются в каких-то послаблениях общепринятых правил.

Напишите комментарий

1 комментарий

  1. Павел Андронов
    07 августа, 16:36 #1 Павел Андронов

    Интересная идея, но, возможно, целесообразнее сузить круг пользователей этих мест до женщин с детьми дошкольного возраста. Тогда всё очень даже оправдано.

