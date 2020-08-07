Открытие первой в России парковки для женщин оскорбило местных жителей

\u0412 \u041a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0426\u0423\u041c\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0443 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0436\u0435\u043d\u0449\u0438\u043d \u041f\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0442 mel.fm\u00a0\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u0440\u043e\u0437\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0436\u0435 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0442\u0430\u0431\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043a\u0438. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0436\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0438\u0446\u044b. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0438 \u0443\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0436\u0435\u043d\u0449\u0438\u043d, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0435\u0437\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0437\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0441 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u044c\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u043d\u0443\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u041f\u043e \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044e \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0435 \u0441 \u0430\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0422\u0426 \u00ab\u0426\u0423\u041c\u00bb \u041c\u0438\u0445\u0430\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0428\u0443\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430, \u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u0440\u043e\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u00ab\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e\u00bb \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u043e-\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440. \u0412\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 2,5 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043e 4,4 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0430. \u041c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u0437 \u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0436\u0435\u043d\u0449\u0438\u043d \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u0443 \u043c\u0435\u0440\u0443 \u043d\u0435\u043d\u0443\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0431\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439. \u041f\u043e \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043c \u043d\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0436\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0438\u0446 \u041a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438, \u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u043a\u0430\u043a-\u0431\u0443\u0434\u0442\u043e \u0443\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0436\u0435\u043d\u0449\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0445\u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442, \u0445\u0443\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0443\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438 \u043d\u0443\u0436\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0445-\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0430\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b.