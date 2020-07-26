Госдума предлагает штрафовать мотоциклистов за лавирование в потоке

26 июля 09:11 2020

В Госдуме предложили штрафовать мотоциклистов и владельцев мопедов за опасное лавирование между рядами и параллельное с другим транспортом движение в одной полосе

Соответствующие изменения предлагается внести в Кодекс об административных правонарушениях (КоАП). Штрафы составят от 3 тыс. до 15 тыс. рублей. Законопроект уже направлен на обсуждение в правительство. Эксперты согласны: байкеры часто создают аварийные ситуации на дорогах. Но если запретить им лавировать, ездить на мотоцикле не будет смысла, так как движение между рядами — основное преимущество этого вида транспорта.

Принцип вместимости

Разработанный законопроект предполагает, что за параллельное движение с другими транспортными средствами в одной полосе мотоциклисты и владельцы мопедов могут быть оштрафованы на 3 тыс. рублей. Если такое движение содержит признаки опасного вождения и лавирования между рядами, наказание может составить 15 тыс. рублей или от двух до шести месяцев лишения водительских прав.

— Необходимо защитить как автомобилистов, так и мотоциклистов. В ДТП погибает почти в 30 раз больше водителей мотоциклов, чем автолюбителей, — подчеркнула в разговоре с Известиями автор документа, депутат Госдумы Светлана Бессараб. — Объективно мотоциклисты не защищены от травм в силу особенностей их транспорта. Обычная ширина полос в наших городах может составлять 2,75 м или даже меньше. Если поставить на такую полосу внедорожник, он займет 2 м. Сколько остается на мотоциклистов, которые и в таких условиях идут на обгон, подвергая себя опасности? Исправить это можно только большими штрафами.

Согласно статистике, размещенной на официальном сайте ГИБДД, за последние пять лет зафиксировано 35,5 тыс. ДТП с участием мотоциклов, мопедов и приравненных к ним транспортных средств. В результате погибло 3958 человек, еще более 38 тыс. получили ранения.

— Мотоциклисты действительно создают опасность и аварийные ситуации. Часто случаются ДТП с их участием. Водители открывают двери на светофоре, мотоциклисты в них врезаются. Мотоциклы не всегда помещаются между машинами, когда едут по разделительной полосе, — отметил президент Коллегии правовой защиты автовладельцев Виктор Травин.

ДТП с мотоциклом

Однако, добавил он, это практически невозможно контролировать, потому что байкеров догнать сложно, а специализированных подразделений в Госавтоинспекции не так много.

По мнению Светланы Бессараб, фиксировать правонарушения можно традиционным способом — привлекать автоинспекцию, а также использовать камеры наблюдения и видеорегистраторы.

Два колеса — на свалку

Директор Национального общественного центра безопасности движения Сергей Канаев в разговоре с Известиями высказался против законодательной инициативы.

— С точки зрения безопасности, конечно, если мы не можем уменьшить смертность, нужно вводить запреты. Но в реальности всё зависит от адекватности тех, кто передвигается на мотоциклах и мопедах, — сказал он. — Если, например, запретить мопеду объезжать автомобили, он не сможет первым вставать в ряд при старте со светофора. А для двухколесного транспорта очень важно, чтобы поток ехал за ним — ему нужна скорость, чтобы не попасть под четырехколесный.

Не поддержал законопроект и координатор движения «Синие ведерки» Петр Шкуматов.

— Движение между рядами — одно из преимуществ мотоцикла, иначе зачем он нужен? Это по сути прямой запрет езды на мотоцикле, — пояснил он свою позицию.

Ранее обсуждался вопрос о том, чтобы официально разрешить мотоциклистам находиться на одной полосе параллельно с автомобилем, напомнил член сообщества МотоМосква Артем «Лисандр» Гусляев. Планировались поправки в ПДД, но они так и не были внесены.

— Сейчас прямого запрета нет, и все этим пользуются, — отметил эксперт.

Если законопроект будет принят, пропадет смысл использования мотоцикла, согласен он: если находиться с машиной в одной полосе будет нельзя, то объезжать пробки не получится. В итоге мотоциклисты пересядут за руль и поток автомобилей увеличится, считает эксперт.

мотоцикл на дороге

Новый инструмент вряд ли будет рабочим, уверен юрист международной юрфирмы «Ильяшев и Партнеры» Максимилиан Гришин.

— Как раньше ни пытались контролировать мотоциклистов и владельцев мопедов — ввели госрегистрацию, начали ставить на учет и выдавать российские номера, утвердили категорию А — ничего не работает, — отметил он. — Главная проблема — мотоциклистов невозможно поймать. Камеры не успевают их фотографировать, инспектор редко может находиться в пробке в междурядье. У мотоциклов часто отсутствует номер. Поэтому их владельцы ускользают безнаказанными.

Поправки в КоАП — не первая попытка запретить мотоциклистам двигаться между рядами. В 2016 году занимавший тогда должность первого вице-премьера Игорь Шувалов поручал МВД и Минтрансу проработать предложения по внесению соответствующих изменений в ПДД.

МВД выдвинуло контраргументы. Пересечение сплошной линии и так запрещено правилами дорожного движения. А параллельное движение нескольких транспортных средств в пределах одной полосы не запрещается при условии соблюдения безопасного бокового интервала. И если полоса широкая — 3–4,5 м, — то в ней помещаются и автомобиль, и мотоцикл. В Минтрансе тоже посчитали нецелесообразным вносить такие поправки в ПДД. Вопрос был снят с повестки дня.

2 комментария

  1. Виталий Монахов
    26 июля, 13:18 #1 Виталий Монахов

    За Дб. предлагаю 5тыс каждый раз!

  2. Владимир Иванов
    26 июля, 13:27 #2 Владимир Иванов

    Дело хорошее, но слабо реализуемое.

