Kia публикует первое изображение субкомпактного кроссовера Sonet
24 июля 19:11 2020

Kia сегодня публикует первый официальный эскиз нового субкомпактного кроссовера, который уже готов к серийному производству – Kia Sonet

Концептуальная модель Sonet впервые была показана широкой публике на выставке Delhi Auto Expo 2020, и ее яркий, свежий дизайн вызвал восторженную реакцию. Публикуемое сегодня изображение подтверждает, что Sonet, полноценная премьера которого состоится уже до конца лета, готов стать новым эталоном стиля среди субкомпактных кроссоверов, привнося в сегмент новую динамику.

Рендерное изображение Sonet дает представление о том, что модель следует современному фирменному стилю Kia, сочетающему эмоциональный дизайн и проникнутый духом молодости задор. Такой подход делает автомобиль заметным и смотрящимся весьма уверенно. Смелый дизайн кроссовера объединяет характерные для моделей Kia классические штрихи – к примеру, фирменный контур обрамления решетки радиатора в стилистике «улыбка тигра» (tiger nose), и такие самые современные решения, как «трехмерная лестница» геометрического рисунка самой решетки. Подобное сочетание формирует эффектный – энергичный и даже несколько агрессивный – визуальный образ, который великолепно соответствует характеру автомобиля в целом. При этом заметно, что на формы и линии фирменной решетки оказали определенное влияние и «индийские» мотивы.

«Создавая новый Kia Sonet, мы хотели, чтобы этот субкомпактный кроссовер выглядел настолько уверенно и мускулисто, насколько обычно выглядят только значительно более крупные автомобили. Воплощением такой идеи стал автомобиль, который кажется нам отличным кроссовером: с уникальной спортивной энергетикой, уверенным обликом, динамичным силуэтом. Мы также с бескомпромиссным вниманием подошли буквально к каждой детали Kia Sonet, к подбору цветов и материалов. Подобное вдохновение стало возможным исключительно благодаря великому культурному наследию Индии, к которому обратились наши дизайнеры, – говорит старший вице-президент Kia Motors и руководитель Дизайн-центра Kia Карим Хабиб (Karim Habib). – В целом мы уверены, что новый Kia Sonet станет просто фантастическим кроссовером, с неотразимым, привлекательным характером. Он адресован нашим молодым клиентам, тем кто молод душой и всегда остается на связи – как в самой Индии, так и за ее пределами».

Вслед за Seltos, Sonet станет второй моделью Kia, которая была создана в первую очередь для индийского рынка и будет производиться на местном заводе. Но при этом новый кроссовер будет адресован клиентам во многих других странах мира, и уже в ближайшее время состоится его официальная мировая премьера. Вскоре после нее автомобиль выйдет на рынок Индии.

Kia Sonet

Придерживаясь своего девиза «Искусство удивлять» (The Power to Surprise), Kia стремится понимать и выполнять неудовлетворенные пожелания своих клиентов, предлагая несравненный опыт использования автомобилей бренда. Это великолепно подтвердил недавний сенсационный успех, с которым на рынок Индии вышли модели Seltos и Carnival. В свою очередь, выйдя на рынок, Sonet должен занять на нем особое место – не только благодаря привлекательному дизайну, но и за счет великолепного качества, лучшему в классе уровню оснащения, инновационным решениям в области связи и доступа в информационные сети, современным силовым агрегатам и системам безопасности.

