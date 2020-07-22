Обновленный Mercedes-Benz Vito выходит на российский рынок

\u0421 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Mercedes-Benz Vito \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0443\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 Vito \u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0451\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0451\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0430 \u0441 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0434\u043e \u043f\u044f\u0442\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0411\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 70% \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 Vito \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0432 \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441-\u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0435. \u041e\u043d \u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430, \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u0432 \u0442\u0440\u0451\u0445 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u044b, \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u043c\u044f \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0451\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u044b \u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u0411\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0451\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0451\u0440\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043b\u044f\u0445. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0434\u044a\u0451\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u043e 1369 \u043a\u0433 Vito - \u0431\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0440\u044c \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0451\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435. \u0412 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0444\u0443\u0440\u0433\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043e\u043d \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c \u043a \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0437\u043a\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432. \u0418\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043e\u043d \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0431 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0430. \u0413\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432, \u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u0451\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0445 \u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u0446\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0435. \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0443 \u0444\u0443\u0440\u0433\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0442 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043a \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043a\u0430\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043b \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0447\u0451\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0434\u044a\u0451\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e 15 \u043a\u0433. \u0421\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c Vito \u0432 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u0444\u0443\u0440\u0433\u043e\u043d \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442 2 343 000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u041d\u0414\u0421. Mercedes-Benz Vito Tourer, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043d\u044f\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0437\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u043e\u043a\u043e\u043d, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0439\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0433\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0435 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u041f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0441\u0438\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0447\u0438\u0442 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445, \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e \u0441\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430. \u0418 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u043d\u043e \u0434\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043a\u043e \u043d\u0435\u043c\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0444\u0430\u043a\u0442: \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0422\u0430\u043a, \u0434\u043b\u044f Vito Tourer \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f BASE, PRO \u0438 SELECT. \u0426\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u0443 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442 2 924 000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439. Vito Mixto \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0432 \u00ab\u0444\u0443\u0440\u0433\u043e\u043d\u00bb \u0438 Tourer. \u041e\u043d \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e 6 \u0447\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043a, \u0430 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e 4,1 \u043c\u00b3. \u0418\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u044d\u0442\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0438. \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 Vito Mixto \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442 2 743 000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u041f\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e Vito \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0434\u043e 13. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c, Vito \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u044b \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0451\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435. \u0418\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0444\u0443\u0440\u0433\u043e\u043d Vito \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043c\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043a\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0451\u0433\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u043c\u043d\u044f\u0445 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0430. \u0410 \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0432\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0435 \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f ATTENTION ASSIST, Vito \u0435\u0449\u0451 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0434 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043b \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0451\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u043a\u0443.