Обновленный Mercedes-Benz Vito выходит на российский рынок
22 июля 15:11 2020

С момента своего появления Mercedes-Benz Vito может выступать примером универсального среднеразмерного малотоннажного автомобиля

Благодаря своей многофункциональности Vito считается надёжным партнёром представителей среднего класса, предприятий малого и среднего бизнеса с парком до пяти автомобилей. Более 70% всех Vito используются именно в бизнес-сфере. Он единственный из представителей своего класса, доступный на выбор в трёх вариантах длины, с двумя вариантами колёсной базы и тремя вариантами привода. Большое разнообразие вариантов превращает его в надёжного партнёра в самых разных отраслях.

Благодаря грузоподъёмности до 1369 кг Vito – богатырь в своём классе. В качестве фургона он удовлетворяет всем требованиям к перевозке товаров и грузов. Именно поэтому он часто применяется в качестве автомобилей служб доставки или сервиса. Грузовое отделение обладает высокофункциональным оснащением, например, системой направляющих для крепления грузов, крепёжными направляющими на боковинах и внутренней облицовке. Преимущества владельцу фургона также обеспечит опциональный и устойчивый к нагрузкам пол облегчённой конструкции, который повышает грузоподъёмность до 15 кг. Стоимость Vito в кузове фургон начинается от 2 343 000 рублей с НДС.

Mercedes-Benz Vito Tourer, напротив, преимущественно занят перевозкой пассажиров и грузов. Для него предлагается множество вариантов дверей и окон, а также рейлингов на крыше с поперечинами. Повысит комфорт и облегчит управление пространством доступная в автомобиле система направляющих, с помощью которой можно легко сдвигать сиденья в задней части салона. И последний, но далеко немаловажный факт: клиенты могут выбирать между различными пакетами оснащения. Так, для Vito Tourer предусмотрены линии исполнения BASE, PRO и SELECT. Цена на эту модель начинается от 2 924 000 рублей.

Vito Mixto объединяет в себе преимущества кузовов «фургон» и Tourer. Он может вместить до 6 человек, а объем его грузового отделения составляет до 4,1 м³. Именно поэтому эти автомобили часто покупают как передвижные мастерские или для выездной торговли. Предложение на Vito Mixto начинается от 2 743 000 рублей.

Палитра доступных для обновленного Vito систем безопасности и вспомогательных систем увеличилась до 13. Таким образом, Vito продолжает традицию задавать новые стандарты безопасности в своём сегменте. Именно фургон Vito стал первым малотоннажным автомобилем, получившим на серийной основе подушки безопасности и систему информирования о непристёгнутых ремнях безопасности для водителя и переднего пассажира. А благодаря серийному применению системы стабилизации при боковом ветре и системы контроля степени усталости водителя ATTENTION ASSIST, Vito ещё шесть лет назад установил в своём сегменте высокую планку.

