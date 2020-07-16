Range Rover 21 модельного года

Range Rover 21 модельного года
16 июля 12:11 2020

Range Rover отмечает полувековой юбилей передовых инноваций, непревзойденной утонченности и выдающихся внедорожных возможностей, подготовив несколько лимитированных серий, а также представив новый рядный шестицилиндровый дизельный двигатель семейства Ingenium

Оригинальный роскошный внедорожник представлен на рынке с 1970 года, и, как напоминание о годе мировой премьеры, клиентам будет доступно ровно 1970 экземпляров автомобилей новой специальной серии Range Rover Fifty. Ограниченную серию дополнят версии Westminster и Westminster Black, а также эксклюзивный SVAutobiography Dynamic Black.

На специальных сериях Range Rover дебютирует новейшее поколение высокоэффективных рядных шестицилиндровых дизельных двигателей Ingenium, использующих технологию «мягкого гибрида» MHEV (Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle) с рабочим напряжением 48 В. Эта технология позволяет добиться снижения расхода топлива и улучшения плавности работы двигателя. Новая линейка силовых агрегатов является собственной разработкой компании и предлагается в различных вариантах мощности: 249 л.с., 300 л.с. и 350 л.с.

Такие узнаваемые элементы внешнего дизайна Range Rover 2020 модельного года, как характерный капот, фирменные вентиляционные отверстия на передних крыльях и «парящая» крыша, перекликаются с обликом оригинального Range Rover, представленного в 1970 году. В свой золотой юбилей он стал еще эффективнее, технологичнее и роскошнее, чем когда-либо.

Среди улучшений, затронувших всю линейку моделей Range Rover – новейшие технологии доступа в информационные сети. Теперь стандартно для всех Range Rover предлагается поддержка платформ Apple CarPlay и Android Auto. Сиденья премиум-класса и возможность поддерживать через точку доступа Wi-Fi до восьми подключений 4G позволяют Range Rover оставаться идеальным местом для удаленной работы или великолепной зоной развлечений во время длительных поездок.

Range Rover оснащается новейшими системами безопасности, входящими в стандартное оборудование, такими как система предупреждения о выезде за пределы полосы движения (Lane Departure Warning), система экстренного торможения и круиз-контроль с ограничителем скорости. Также доступен адаптивный круиз-контроль.

Набор функций, повышающих комфорт, превращают каждую поездку в легкое и приятное путешествие и для водителя, и для пассажиров. Новая система ионизации воздуха в салоне Nanoe с фильтром твердых частиц класса РМ2.5 обеспечивает фильтрацию вредных примесей, повышая качество воздуха внутри автомобиля.

Система очистки воздуха с фильтром РМ2.5 на Range Rover управляется при помощи кнопки информационно-развлекательной системы, получившей обозначение Purify («Очистка»). Нажатие этой кнопки включает функцию рециркуляции воздуха, его очистки и удаления взвешенных частиц размером менее 2,5 микрон, которые опасны для здоровья человека.

В темное время суток Range Rover помогает водителю и пассажирам лучше ориентироваться в салоне – включается мягкий, рассеянный свет трехзональной амбиентной подсветки. Можно настроить световую атмосферу в салоне в соответствии со своими предпочтениями и создать спокойную, расслабляющую обстановку, выбрав одну из десяти конфигураций цветов и интенсивность света. Для этого в подсветке использованы полностью управляемые трехцветные светодиоды.

Главный дизайнер Land Rover, кавалер Ордена Британской империи, профессор Джерри МакГоверн (Gerry McGovern): «В мире роскошных автомобилей Range Rover всегда занимал особое место благодаря своей безупречности и выносливости. Его уникальные возможности, несравненный уровень технической проработки – это непреходящие ценности, которые так восхищают и привлекают наших клиентов с момента появления модели в 1970 году».

Ограниченная специальная серия Range Rover Fifty

В честь полувекового юбилея иконы автомобильного мира была подготовлена специальная серия внедорожников Range Rover Fifty. Её тираж ограничен всего 1 970 экземплярами, и это число символизирует год появления самого первого поколения модели Range Rover.

Созданный на базе роскошной комплектации Autobiography, Range Rover Fifty получил ряд эксклюзивных элементов дизайна экстерьера в цвете Auric Atlas и два варианта 22-дюймовых колесных дисков. Среди новых элементов – надпись Fifty, шрифт которой разработан главным дизайнером Land Rover, профессором Джерри МакГоверном (Gerry McGovern). Надпись присутствует на элементах внешнего дизайна, а также в интерьере – на уникальной табличке «1 из 1970» на центральной консоли, подголовниках, отделке передней панели и подсвечиваемых накладках на порогах.

Автомобили Range Rover Fifty будут предлагаться в версиях со стандартной и удлиненной колесной базой. Клиенты получат возможность выбора одного из четырех тщательно подобранных цветов кузова. Помимо этого, подразделение Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations в еще более ограниченных тиражах предлагает окраску кузова в один из трех цветов линейки Heritage, воспроизводящих цветовую палитру оригинального Range Rover: Tuscan Blue, Bahama Gold и Davos White.

Специальная серия Westminster

Новая специальная серия Westminster создана на базе комплектации Vogue и предлагается с различными бензиновыми или дизельными двигателями, а также с подзаряжаемой гибридной установкой.

Внешне эти автомобили отличаются глубокой тонировкой стекол и 21-дюймовыми легкосплавными колесными дисками с отделкой Diamond Turned. Для новой модели предусмотрено насыщенное однотонное покрытие, а также оттенки металлик и премиум-металлик. Внедорожники с панелью отделки Grand Black и замшевой обивкой потолка оснащены сдвижной панорамной крышей, доводчиками дверей и мощной системой объемного звучания Meridian с 19 динамиками.

RANGE ROVER WESTMINSTER

Range Rover Westminster

Еще одна новая специальная серия Westminster Black отличается от предыдущей дизайн-пакетом Black Exterior. Клиенты имеют возможность выбора между тремя вариантами дизайна колесных дисков с отделкой Gloss Black – от 21-дюймовых 9-спицевых до эффектных 22-дюймовых с пятью сдвоенными спицами.

Range Rover

Range Rover Westminster Black

Шестицилиндровый дизельный двигатель Ingenium

Новые дизельные двигатели Ingenium станут идеальным выбором для клиентов, автомобили которых совершают большие пробеги, или для тех, кому регулярно приходится буксировать прицепы. Линейка новых шестицилиндровых рядных двигателей создана на основе модульной архитектуры алюминиевых двигателей Jaguar Land Rover и отличается от предыдущего поколения более плавной и мягкой работой. В дополнение к этому, в них применена технология «мягкого гибрида» (MHEV) с рабочим напряжением 48 В, что позволяет соответствовать самым строгим в мире нормам экологической чистоты.

Среди таких норм – стандарты RDE2 (Real Driving Emissions Step 2), которые регулируют выбросы оксидов азота (NOx). Соответствие этим стандартам означает, что Range Rover становится одним из первых в мире мощных и роскошных внедорожников, имеющих сертифицированные по требованиям RDE2 дизельные двигатели. Высокоэффективные силовые агрегаты обеспечивают лучшие, более точные и быстрые отклики за счет рекуперации и сохранения энергии, выделяющейся при торможении – затем она по продуманному алгоритму возвращается, помогая двигателю при разгоне автомобиля.

Новый трехлитровый дизельный двигатель Ingenium D300 с использованием технологии «мягкого гибрида» способен продемонстрировать расход топлива всего 8,6 л/100 км по стандарту WLTP, при этом выбросы CO2 составляют всего 225 г/км. Более мощная версия двигателя D350 демонстрирует в цикле WLTP расход топлива 9,2 л/100 км, его выбросы CO2 находятся в пределах 241 г/км. Новый «флагманский» дизельный двигатель обеспечивает лучшие динамические показатели, чем предыдущий V8, при этом экономичность и масса двигателя остается на уровне шестицилиндрового.

Range Rover

В линейку двигателей Range Rover, представленных на российском рынке, входят:

Дизельные:

  • TDV6 – 249 л.с. (183 кВт), 3,0-литровый шестицилиндровый дизельный двигатель. Крутящий момент 600 Н*м доступен в диапазоне 1 750-2 250 об/мин
  • SDV8 – 339 л.с. (250 кВт), 4,4-литровый восьмицилиндровый дизельный двигатель. Крутящий момент 740 Н*м доступен в диапазоне 1 750-2 250 об/мин

Бензиновые:

  • 0 i6 – 360 л.с. (265 кВт), 3,0-литровый шестицилиндровый бензиновый двигатель. Крутящий момент 495 Н*м доступен в диапазоне 2 000-5 000 об/мин
  • P400 – 400 л.с. (294 кВт), 3,0-литровый шестицилиндровый бензиновый двигатель. Крутящий момент 550 Н*м доступен в диапазоне 2 000-5 000 об/мин
  • P400e – 404 л.с. (297 кВт), 2,0-литровый четырехцилиндровый бензиновый двигатель в составе гибридной силовой установки PHEV. Крутящий момент 640 Н*м доступен в диапазоне 1 500-4 000 об/мин
  • P525 – 525 л.с. (386 кВт), 5.0-литровый компрессорный двигатель V8 Supercharged. Крутящий момент 625 Н*м доступен в диапазоне 2 500-5 500 об/мин
  • P565 – 565 л.с. (415 кВт), 5.0-литровый компрессорный двигатель V8 Supercharged. Крутящий момент 700 Н*м доступен в диапазоне 3 500-5 000 об/мин

P400e – версия Range Rover с наиболее высокой топливной эффективностью. Она предлагает запас хода до 40 км с использованием исключительно электрической энергии, с нулевым уровнем вредных выбросов. Силовая установка Р400е включает в себя высокотехнологичный четырехцилиндровый бензиновый двигатель линейки Ingenium, мощностью 300 л.с., и электромотор мощностью 116 л.с.. Электрическая энергия запасается в батарее литий-ионных аккумуляторов, емкость которой составляет 13,1 кВт*ч. В комбинированном цикле WLTP силовая установка Р400е обеспечивает выброс CO2 на уровне всего 75 г/км, а расход топлива составляет 3,3 л/100 км.

Зарядный кабель стандарта Mode 3 позволяет значительно сократить время зарядки батареи Р400е – полная зарядка с его использованием занимает менее 3 часов. При использовании кабеля стандарта Mode 2 полная зарядка занимает 7,5 часов.

Новая версия SV Autobiography Dynamic Black

С 2014 года опытные инженеры и специалисты подразделения Special Vehicle Operations разрабатывают и выпускают одни из самых быстрых, роскошных и эксклюзивных версий Range Rover за всю полувековую историю бренда, с выдающимися динамическими показателями и уникальными внедорожными возможностями. Для клиентов, желающих выбрать особенно изысканный и мощный автомобиль, подразделение Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations предлагает в дополнение к уже выпускающимся Range Rover SVAutobiography и SVAutobiography Dynamic новую версию – SVAutobiography Dynamic Black.

Range Rover

Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic Black

Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic Black своим дизайном подчеркивает особый целеустремленный характер модели. Автомобиль представлен с кузовом в цвете Santorini Black Metallic, с глянцевыми черными элементами Narvik Black Gloss в экстерьере, 22-дюймовыми колесными дисками Gloss Black и фирменными накладками на пороги. Еще одним внешним отличием модели является черная окраска тормозных суппортов и сиденья черного цвета Ebony со специальной прострочкой Pimento.

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
Range-Rover
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Jaguar получит новый двигатель

Jaguar получит новый двигатель 0

Роботизированный экзоскелет от Hyundai Motor Group получил награду Red Dot Design Award

Роботизированный экзоскелет от Hyundai Motor Group получил награду Red Dot Design Award 0

Карлос Гон: Я верю в АвтоВАЗ

Карлос Гон: Я верю в АвтоВАЗ 4

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.