Range Rover 21 модельного года

Range Rover \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0432\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u044e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439, \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0437\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u0442\u043e\u043d\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445\u0441\u044f \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0432 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043b\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 Ingenium \u041e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u0441 1970 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u0438, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043d\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044c\u0435\u0440\u044b, \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e \u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e 1970 \u044d\u043a\u0437\u0435\u043c\u043f\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 Range Rover Fifty. \u041e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u044e \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u0442 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 Westminster \u0438 Westminster Black, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 SVAutobiography Dynamic Black. \u041d\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0445 Range Rover \u0434\u0435\u0431\u044e\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Ingenium, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044e \u00ab\u043c\u044f\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0430\u00bb MHEV (Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle) \u0441 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0447\u0438\u043c \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c 48 \u0412. \u042d\u0442\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438: 249 \u043b.\u0441., 300 \u043b.\u0441. \u0438 350 \u043b.\u0441. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0443\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 Range Rover 2020 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u043f\u043e\u0442, \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b\u044c\u044f\u0445 \u0438 \u00ab\u043f\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0449\u0430\u044f\u00bb \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0430, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e Range Rover, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432 1970 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443. \u0412 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u044e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u043d \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0435\u0435, \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0438 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0435, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430-\u043b\u0438\u0431\u043e. \u0421\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0443\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0432\u0441\u044e \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0443 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Range Rover \u2013 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430 \u0432 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438. \u0422\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 Range Rover \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c Apple CarPlay \u0438 Android Auto. \u0421\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0443\u043c-\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 \u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0443 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430 Wi-Fi \u0434\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0441\u044c\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 4G \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 Range Rover \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0443\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0434\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u043a. Range Rover \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e \u0432\u044b\u0435\u0437\u0434\u0435 \u0437\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044b \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f (Lane Departure Warning), \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0438\u0437-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0441 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0438\u0437-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c. \u041d\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0439, \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0443 \u0432 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0438\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 Nanoe \u0441 \u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0434\u044b\u0445 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0446 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 \u0420\u041c2.5 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0435\u0439, \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u044f \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043e\u0447\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430 \u0441 \u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0420\u041c2.5 \u043d\u0430 Range Rover \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u043a\u043d\u043e\u043f\u043a\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Purify (\u00ab\u041e\u0447\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043a\u0430\u00bb). \u041d\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043d\u043e\u043f\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0440\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0440\u043a\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430, \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0447\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0443\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0446 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0435 2,5 \u043c\u0438\u043a\u0440\u043e\u043d, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044c\u044f \u0447\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043a\u0430. \u0412 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0441\u0443\u0442\u043e\u043a Range Rover \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0430\u043c \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u2013 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043c\u044f\u0433\u043a\u0438\u0439, \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435\u044f\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u043c\u0431\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438. \u041c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0430\u0442\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0443 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u043e \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439\u043d\u0443\u044e, \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0430\u0431\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e \u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0443, \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0432 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0443 \u0438\u0437 \u0434\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0442\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0444\u0438\u0433\u0443\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445\u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u044b. \u0413\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440 Land Rover, \u043a\u0430\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0435\u0440 \u041e\u0440\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0411\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0435\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0440 \u0414\u0436\u0435\u0440\u0440\u0438 \u041c\u0430\u043a\u0413\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d (Gerry McGovern): \u00ab\u0412 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Range Rover \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0415\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043d\u0435\u0441\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u0438\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0441 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0432 1970 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443\u00bb. \u041e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u044f Range Rover Fifty \u0412 \u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0432\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u044e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u044f \u0438\u043a\u043e\u043d\u044b \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u044f \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 Range Rover Fifty. \u0415\u0451 \u0442\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0436 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e 1\u00a0970 \u044d\u043a\u0437\u0435\u043c\u043f\u043b\u044f\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u043e \u0441\u0438\u043c\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0433\u043e\u0434 \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Range Rover. \u0421\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 Autobiography, Range Rover Fifty \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u0440\u044f\u0434 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0432 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0435 Auric Atlas \u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430 22-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0432. \u0421\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u2013 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u043f\u0438\u0441\u044c Fifty, \u0448\u0440\u0438\u0444\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c Land Rover, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0435\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0414\u0436\u0435\u0440\u0440\u0438 \u041c\u0430\u043a\u0413\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u043c (Gerry McGovern). \u041d\u0430\u0434\u043f\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0443\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u2013 \u043d\u0430 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0430\u0431\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043a\u0435 \u00ab1 \u0438\u0437 1970\u00bb \u043d\u0430 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0445, \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0445. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 Range Rover Fifty \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0441\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0443\u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0439. \u041a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u0437 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u0442\u0449\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430. \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations \u0432 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043a\u0443 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0432 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0438\u0437 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0438 Heritage, \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u0443 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e Range Rover: Tuscan Blue, Bahama Gold \u0438 Davos White. \u0421\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u044f Westminster \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u044f Westminster \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 Vogue \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0436\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439. \u0412\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0433\u043b\u0443\u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043e\u043b \u0438 21-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0441 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u043e\u0439 Diamond Turned. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0441\u044b\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043a \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0443\u043c-\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043a. \u0412\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0441 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 Grand Black \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0448\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0438\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043b\u043a\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0441\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0435\u0439, \u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0432\u0443\u0447\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Meridian \u0441 19 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u0415\u0449\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u044f Westminster Black \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044b\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c Black Exterior. \u041a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0438\u043c\u0435\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0441 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u043e\u0439 Gloss Black \u2013 \u043e\u0442 21-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 9-\u0441\u043f\u0438\u0446\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043e \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 22-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0441 \u043f\u044f\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0441\u0434\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0438\u0446\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u0428\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c Ingenium \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 Ingenium \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0443\u0442 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0433\u0438, \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0442\u0435\u0445, \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0431\u0443\u043a\u0441\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0446\u0435\u043f\u044b. \u041b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0440\u0445\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b \u0430\u043b\u044e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Jaguar Land Rover \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044b\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u043c\u044f\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0439. \u0412 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443, \u0432 \u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f \u00ab\u043c\u044f\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0430\u00bb (MHEV) \u0441 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0447\u0438\u043c \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c 48 \u0412, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438\u043c \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u043c \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0442\u044b. \u0421\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043d\u043e\u0440\u043c \u2013 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u044b RDE2 (Real Driving Emissions Step 2), \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u044b \u043e\u043a\u0441\u0438\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u0430\u0437\u043e\u0442\u0430 (NOx). \u0421\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u0438\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043c \u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442, \u0447\u0442\u043e Range Rover \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0438\u0437 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432, \u0438\u043c\u0435\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c RDE2 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u0412\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044b \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0435, \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438 \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0438, \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u2013 \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043c \u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043c\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0430\u043b\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043c\u0443 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0433\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c Ingenium D300 \u0441 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u00ab\u043c\u044f\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0430\u00bb \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e 8,6 \u043b\/100 \u043a\u043c \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0443 WLTP, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u044b CO2 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e 225 \u0433\/\u043a\u043c. \u0411\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f D350 \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0435 WLTP \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430 9,2 \u043b\/100 \u043a\u043c, \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u044b CO2 \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0445 241 \u0433\/\u043a\u043c. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u00ab\u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439\u00bb \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044b\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0439 V8, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e. \u0412 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0443 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Range Rover, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435, \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442: \u0414\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435: \tTDV6 \u2013 249 \u043b.\u0441. (183 \u043a\u0412\u0442), 3,0-\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c. \u041a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 600 \u041d*\u043c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0435 1 750-2\u00a0250 \u043e\u0431\/\u043c\u0438\u043d \tSDV8 \u2013 339 \u043b.\u0441. (250 \u043a\u0412\u0442), 4,4-\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u044c\u043c\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c. \u041a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 740 \u041d*\u043c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0435 1 750-2\u00a0250 \u043e\u0431\/\u043c\u0438\u043d \u0411\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435: \t0 i6 \u2013 360 \u043b.\u0441. (265 \u043a\u0412\u0442), 3,0-\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c. \u041a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 495 \u041d*\u043c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0435 2 000-5\u00a0000 \u043e\u0431\/\u043c\u0438\u043d \tP400 \u2013 400 \u043b.\u0441. (294 \u043a\u0412\u0442), 3,0-\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c. \u041a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 550 \u041d*\u043c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0435 2 000-5\u00a0000 \u043e\u0431\/\u043c\u0438\u043d \tP400e \u2013 404 \u043b.\u0441. (297 \u043a\u0412\u0442), 2,0-\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0435 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 PHEV. \u041a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 640 \u041d*\u043c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0435 1 500-4\u00a0000 \u043e\u0431\/\u043c\u0438\u043d \tP525 \u2013 525 \u043b.\u0441. (386 \u043a\u0412\u0442), 5.0-\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c V8 Supercharged. \u041a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 625 \u041d*\u043c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0435 2 500-5\u00a0500 \u043e\u0431\/\u043c\u0438\u043d \tP565 \u2013 565 \u043b.\u0441. (415 \u043a\u0412\u0442), 5.0-\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c V8 Supercharged. \u041a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 700 \u041d*\u043c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0435 3 500-5\u00a0000 \u043e\u0431\/\u043c\u0438\u043d P400e \u2013 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f Range Rover \u0441 \u043d\u0430\u0438\u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e. \u041e\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0434\u043e 40 \u043a\u043c \u0441 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0438, \u0441 \u043d\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0432\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432. \u0421\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u0420400\u0435 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0438 Ingenium, \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 300 \u043b.\u0441., \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 116 \u043b.\u0441.. \u042d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u044f \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0435 \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0439-\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u043a\u043a\u0443\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u0435\u043c\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 13,1 \u043a\u0412\u0442*\u0447. \u0412 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0435 WLTP \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u0420400\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441 CO2 \u043d\u0430 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e 75 \u0433\/\u043a\u043c, \u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 3,3 \u043b\/100 \u043a\u043c. \u0417\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u0431\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430 Mode 3 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0438 \u0420400\u0435 \u2013 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0430 \u0441 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0435 3 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u0430\u0431\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430 Mode 2 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0435\u0442 7,5 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f SV Autobiography Dynamic Black \u0421 2014 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Special Vehicle Operations \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u044b\u0445, \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0439 Range Rover \u0437\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u044e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0432\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044e \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430, \u0441 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0441\u044f \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c\u0438. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u0436\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0437\u044b\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0441\u044f Range Rover SVAutobiography \u0438 SVAutobiography Dynamic \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044e \u2013 SVAutobiography Dynamic Black. Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic Black \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u0441 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0432 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0435 Santorini Black Metallic, \u0441 \u0433\u043b\u044f\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 Narvik Black Gloss \u0432 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0435, 22-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 Gloss Black \u0438 \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438. \u0415\u0449\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 Ebony \u0441\u043e \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043a\u043e\u0439 Pimento.