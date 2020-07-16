Единственный в России Bentley Mulsanne 6.75 Edition можно увидеть в дилерском центре Москвы

Единственный в России Bentley Mulsanne 6.75 Edition можно увидеть в дилерском центре Москвы
16 июля 21:11 2020

Bentley представляет в России легендарный роскошный Mulsanne лимитированной серии 6.75 Edition от ателье Mulliner

Производство модели, более 10 лет занимавшей место флагмана модельного ряда марки, завершилось уникальной коллекцией из 30 экземпляров. Единственный в стране Mulsanne 6.75 Edition синего цвета Moroccan Blue эксклюзивно представлен в дилерском центре Bentley Москва.

Кристиан Шлик, глава Bentley в России, отмечает: «Bentley Mulsanne – поистине культовый автомобиль, который обрел множество поклонников по всему миру и безусловно вошел в историю. Сегодня ценители бескомпромиссно роскошной модели имеют редкую возможность стать обладателями этого шедевра британского автомобильного инженерного искусства. Один из автомобилей лимитированной серии, последний новый Bentley Mulsanne 6.75 Edition, эксклюзивно представлен в России, чтобы дополнить исключительную коллекцию своего владельца».

Bentley Mulsanne 6.75 Edition

Фото: Bentley Mulsanne 6.75 Edition

Финальная серия роскошного Mulsanne от ателье индивидуализации Mulliner чествует мастерство автомобильных инженеров из Крю и великое наследие Bentley. Вдохновением для создания уникального Mulsanne 6.75 Edition стал легендарный двигатель V8 6 3⁄4 л, который в этом году отметил 60-летие непрерывного выпуска. Этот мощный двигатель – рекордсмен среди двигателей V8, непрерывно находившихся на производстве, – был впервые использован в Bentley S2 в 1959 году. Несмотря на то, что на протяжении десятилетий его конструкция претерпевала многочисленные изменения, основные принципы и размеры, характеризующие этот двигатель, остались прежними.

Производство впечатляюще мощного двигателя V8 6 3⁄4 л также завершилось. Общий опыт команды талантливых специалистов по сборке легендарного V8 от Bentley составляет 105 лет. На создание каждого двигателя требуется 15 часов кропотливого ручного труда. Основные компоненты подбираются индивидуально, чтобы достичь идеального баланса характеристик, обеспечивающих исключительную плавность работы двигателя и впечатляющую динамику. На переднюю часть каждого двигателя после тщательных испытаний устанавливалась специальная табличка с именем и подписью инженера, ответственного за сборку. Эта традиция не менялась на протяжении многих десятилетий.

Bentley Mulsanne 6.75 Edition

Фото: салон Bentley Mulsanne 6.75 Edition

Дизайн роскошного Mulsanne 6.75 Edition от ателье Mulliner содержит множество отсылок к легендарному двигателю V8 6 3⁄4 л. В интерьере лимузина на месте классических органов управления вентиляцией появились элементы с наконечниками в виде миниатюрной пробки маслозаливной горловины двигателя.

Тема «6.75 Edition» продолжается в прострочке сидений, хромированных эмблемах экстерьера и в моторном отсеке. При открывании дверей специальный логотип проецируется на землю светодиодными лампами, схематичные изображения легендарного двигателя украшают часы и другие второстепенные приборы.

На табличке с номером двигателя, где традиционно располагается подпись мастера, собравшего двигатель, находится подпись председателя совета директоров и генерального директора Bentley Эдриана Холлмарка (Adrian Hallmark).

Bentley Mulsanne 6.75 Edition

Фото: салон Bentley Mulsanne 6.75 Edition

Интерьер роскошного Mulsanne дополнен серебряными акцентами – на окантовках сидений, кожаной вставке, обрамляющей центральную консоль, окантовках напольных ковриков и дверных вставках, в перфорированной обивке сидений. Вертикальная часть центральной консоли, как и задняя консоль, имеет накладки серебристого цвета – с уникальной металлической памятной табличкой. Приборы и верхние части дверей с вставками из темного алюминия получили глянцевую черную отделку Grand Black.

Фары и задние фонари Bentley Mulsanne 6.75 Edition от Mulliner украшены изящными хромированными окантовками. Эксклюзивные 21-дюймовые пятиспицевые диски Mulsanne Speed отличаются уникальным покрытием с черными глянцевыми элементами. Эмблема в виде литеры «B» на капоте, решетки радиатора Mulliner Serenity и облицовка выхлопных труб получили специальную темную отделку, которая придает автомобилю еще более выразительный и запоминающийся вид.

Bentley Mulsanne 6.75 Edition

Фото: Bentley Mulsanne 6.75 Edition

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
BentleyMulsanne 6.75 Edition
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Концепт трехосного Mercedes-Benz X-Class от Carlex

Концепт трехосного Mercedes-Benz X-Class от Carlex 0

В России за 600 млн рублей построят экспериментальную базу для испытания «умных» автомобилей

В России за 600 млн рублей построят экспериментальную базу для испытания «умных» автомобилей 1

Обязательная установка знака «Шипы» сегодня официально отменена – всех поздравляем!

Обязательная установка знака «Шипы» сегодня официально отменена – всех поздравляем! 15

Напишите комментарий

1 комментарий

  1. Yuri Borodkin
    17 июля, 00:45 #1 Yuri Borodkin

    Заказчик из ПФР решил остаться неизвестным.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.