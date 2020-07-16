Единственный в России Bentley Mulsanne 6.75 Edition можно увидеть в дилерском центре Москвы

Bentley \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u044b\u0439 Mulsanne \u043b\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 6.75 Edition \u043e\u0442 \u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0435 Mulliner \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 10 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438, \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0438\u0437 30 \u044d\u043a\u0437\u0435\u043c\u043f\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u0415\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435 Mulsanne 6.75 Edition \u0441\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 Moroccan Blue \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0435 Bentley \u041c\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0432\u0430. \u041a\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0430\u043d \u0428\u043b\u0438\u043a, \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0430 Bentley \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438, \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442: \u00abBentley Mulsanne \u2013 \u043f\u043e\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0435 \u043a\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u043b \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443 \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043b \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044e. \u0421\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u043d\u043e \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u044e\u0442 \u0440\u0435\u0434\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0448\u0435\u0434\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0430 \u0431\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430. \u041e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0438\u0437 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043b\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Bentley Mulsanne 6.75 Edition, \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430\u00bb. \u0424\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u044f \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e Mulsanne \u043e\u0442 \u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 Mulliner \u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0438\u0437 \u041a\u0440\u044e \u0438 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0435 Bentley. \u0412\u0434\u043e\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e Mulsanne 6.75 Edition \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c V8 6 3\u20444 \u043b, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b 60-\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0440\u044b\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430. \u042d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u2013 \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0434\u0441\u043c\u0435\u043d \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 V8, \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0440\u044b\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0445\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435, \u2013 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u0432 Bentley S2 \u0432 1959 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443. \u041d\u0435\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0439 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043f\u0435\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0446\u0438\u043f\u044b \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u044b, \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0437\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f V8 6 3\u20444 \u043b \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c. \u041e\u0431\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b \u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043a\u0435 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e V8 \u043e\u0442 Bentley \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 105 \u043b\u0435\u0442. \u041d\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f 15 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0443\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u0430. \u041e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u044c \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0430 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0443. \u041d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044e\u044e \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0442\u0449\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0430\u0431\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043a\u0430 \u0441 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043f\u0438\u0441\u044c\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430, \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043a\u0443. \u042d\u0442\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0439. \u0414\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e Mulsanne 6.75 Edition \u043e\u0442 \u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0435 Mulliner \u0441\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0442 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0441\u044b\u043b\u043e\u043a \u043a \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e V8 6 3\u20444 \u043b. \u0412 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u043b\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0437\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0441 \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0447\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435 \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0430\u0442\u044e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0437\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f. \u0422\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u00ab6.75 Edition\u00bb \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u0445\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043c\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0430\u0445 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0435\u043a\u0435. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0435\u043c\u043b\u044e \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043b\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u0441\u0445\u0435\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0443\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u044b \u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u044b. \u041d\u0430 \u0442\u0430\u0431\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043a\u0435 \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043f\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430, \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043f\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 Bentley \u042d\u0434\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0425\u043e\u043b\u043b\u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430 (Adrian Hallmark). \u0418\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e Mulsanne \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0440\u044f\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u2013 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0435, \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u044c, \u043e\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0430\u0445, \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0438\u0432\u043a\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439. \u0412\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u0438, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u044c, \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u2013 \u0441 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043c\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0430\u0431\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043a\u043e\u0439. \u041f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u044b \u0438 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u043b\u044e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0433\u043b\u044f\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0443 Grand Black. \u0424\u0430\u0440\u044b \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0438 Bentley Mulsanne 6.75 Edition \u043e\u0442 Mulliner \u0443\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0438\u0437\u044f\u0449\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0445\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u042d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 21-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u044f\u0442\u0438\u0441\u043f\u0438\u0446\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438 Mulsanne Speed \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0441 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0433\u043b\u044f\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u042d\u043c\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0432 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435 \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044b \u00abB\u00bb \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0430\u043f\u043e\u0442\u0435, \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 Mulliner Serenity \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u0446\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043b\u043e\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0443\u0431 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0443, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044e \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439\u0441\u044f \u0432\u0438\u0434.