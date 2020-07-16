Changan представляет новую программу Trade-in с выгодными условиями

16 июля 22:11 2020

Обновленная программа Trade-in дает возможность клиентам сдать свой подержанный кроссовер Changan в дилерский центр марки и получить дополнительную выгоду при приобретении нового автомобиля

Данная программа актуальна у всех официальных дилеров компании в России и СНГ и распространяется на все комплектации и модели кроссоверов Changan. Новые условия программы Trade-in будут действовать до 30 августа 2020 года.

В зависимости от модели автомобиля Changan выгода покупателя может составить от 50 до 150 тысяч рублей в зависимости от выбранной модели. Так, новый CS55, который признан самым безопасным и надежным кроссовером по версии J.D. Power, можно приобрести по программе Trade-in со скидкой 150 000 рублей.

Кроме того, владельцы автомобилей других марок могут также воспользоваться программой Trade-in компании Changan. Сдав свой подержанный автомобиль, автовладелец может получить скидку от 40 до 100 тысяч рублей в зависимости от выбранной модели Changan.

«В Changan мы уделяем особое внимание клиентскому сервису. Благодаря нашим действующим программам поддержки покупатели получают возможность приобрести новые автомобили марки по еще более доступной цене. Помимо Trade-in, нашим клиентам также доступна программа Changan Finance, которая позволяет дополнительно увеличить размер выгоды на 30 000 рублей», — комментирует Александр Кулагин, директор по продажам и развитию Чанъань Моторс Рус.

