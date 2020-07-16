Changan представляет новую программу Trade-in с выгодными условиями

\u041e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430 Trade-in \u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0441\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 Changan \u0432 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0414\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430 \u0443 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0421\u041d\u0413 \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 Changan. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u044b Trade-in \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e 30 \u0430\u0432\u0433\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u0412 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f Changan \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0442 50 \u0434\u043e 150 \u0442\u044b\u0441\u044f\u0447 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u0422\u0430\u043a, \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 CS55, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043d \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 J.D. Power, \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0435 Trade-in \u0441\u043e \u0441\u043a\u0438\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0439 150 000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u044b \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043e\u043a \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043e\u0439 Trade-in \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 Changan. \u0421\u0434\u0430\u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0446 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043a\u0438\u0434\u043a\u0443 \u043e\u0442 40 \u0434\u043e 100 \u0442\u044b\u0441\u044f\u0447 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Changan. \u00ab\u0412 Changan \u043c\u044b \u0443\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0443. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043c \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0435. \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e Trade-in, \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430 Changan Finance, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440 \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u044b \u043d\u0430 30 000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439\u00bb, \u2014 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0410\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0440 \u041a\u0443\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0438\u043d, \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0430\u043c \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044e \u0427\u0430\u043d\u044a\u0430\u043d\u044c \u041c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0441 \u0420\u0443\u0441.