Subaru Legacy Ultimate – новая специальная версия для России

Subaru \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0451\u043c\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044e \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441-\u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0430 Legacy \u2013 Legacy Ultimate \u041d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441 02 \u0438\u044e\u043b\u044f 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0445 Subaru \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0420\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0435 \u0411\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0441\u044c. \u0412\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e 77 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u0443\u0442\u043e\u043d\u0447\u0451\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u041e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0451\u043c, \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Legacy Ultimate \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 Premium ES \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0451\u0445 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430: \u00ab\u0411\u0435\u043b\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0443\u0442\u0440\u00bb (Crystal White Pearl), \u00ab\u0427\u0451\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043a\u00bb (Crystal Black Silica), \u00ab\u0422\u0451\u043c\u043d\u043e-\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0443\u0442\u0440\u00bb (Crimson Red Pearl) \u0438 \u00ab\u0422\u0451\u043c\u043d\u043e-\u0441\u0435\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043a\u00bb (Magnetite Gray Metallic). \u0412 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0445\u0432\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0437\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430, \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0451\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0438 18-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u0432\u044b\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u0447\u0451\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442. \u042d\u0442\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0443 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0451\u0437\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441-\u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0434. \u0414\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0443\u0447\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u043a\u0443 \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430, \u0430 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0448\u0438\u043b\u044c\u0434\u0438\u043a\u0438 Ultimate \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0435. \u0418\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0441\u043d\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430. \u0421\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f \u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0443 (\u043a\u043e\u0436\u0430\/\u0437\u0430\u043c\u0448\u0430), \u0434\u0435\u0444\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b \u043a\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044f \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0447\u0451\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f\u0445 \u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u044f\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u043d\u044f\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0430. \u041d\u0430 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0430\u0431\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043a\u0430 \u0441 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043d\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0438\u0437 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044e \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0430 \u0432 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043c \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043c\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432. Subaru Legacy Ultimate \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0433\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e-\u043e\u043f\u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0451\u043c\u043e\u043c 2.5 \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 175 \u043b.\u0441. \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430 Lineartronic. \u0421\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044f \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0441 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u043c\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430 Symmetrical AWD, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044e \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u0421\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432 \u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442 2 699 900 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u041e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0438\u0437 77 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438: \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Legacy, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u0432 \u0421\u0428\u0410 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0430, \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0448 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043e\u043a \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442. \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043e\u043a \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0438 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0451\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445. \u0418\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043c\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u043a\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0443\u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u044f\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438.