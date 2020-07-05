Subaru Legacy Ultimate – новая специальная версия для России

Subaru Legacy Ultimate – новая специальная версия для России
05 июля 22:11 2020

Subaru объявляет официальный старт приёма заказов на ограниченную версию бизнес-седана Legacy – Legacy Ultimate

Начиная с 02 июля 2020 года данный автомобиль доступен для бронирования во всех официальных дилерских центрах Subaru в России и Республике Беларусь.

Всего 77 эксклюзивных автомобилей ограниченной серии предназначены для истинных ценителей инженерного искусства и утончённого стиля. Особенный во всём, новый Legacy Ultimate создан на базе комплектации Premium ES актуального модельного года и доступен в четырёх цвета кузова: «Белый перламутр» (Crystal White Pearl), «Чёрный металлик» (Crystal Black Silica), «Тёмно-красный перламутр» (Crimson Red Pearl) и «Тёмно-серый металлик» (Magnetite Gray Metallic). В экстерьере автомобили специальной версии могут похвастаться зеркалами заднего вида, решёткой радиатора и 18-дюймовыми колесными дисками, выкрашенными в чёрный цвет. Эти элементы придают облику шестизвёздного бизнес-седана премиальный и законченный вид. Дверные ручки и накладка на крышку багажника выполнены в цвет кузова, а уникальный образ завершают шильдики Ultimate на кузове.

Изменения коснулись и интерьера. Сиденья и двери получили комбинированную отделку (кожа/замша), дефлекторы климат-контроля дополнены чёрными окантовками, а на панели приборов, сиденьях и дверях нанесена специальная синяя прострочка.

На центральной консоли расположена особая табличка с уникальным номером автомобиля из ограниченной серии, которая добавляет автомобилю эксклюзивности, а в будущем это может стать и предметом интереса коллекционеров.

Subaru Legacy Ultimate оснащается горизонтально-оппозитным двигателем объёмом 2.5 литра мощностью 175 л.с. и бесступенчатой трансмиссией вариаторного типа Lineartronic. Следуя многолетней традиции, седан доступен только с системой симметричного полного привода Symmetrical AWD, которая обеспечивает автомобилю уникальную для класса седанов управляемость. Стоимость автомобиля в единственной доступной комплектации составит 2 699 900 рублей.

Ограниченная партия из 77 автомобилей станет последней для России: новое поколение Legacy, которое производится на заводе в США для североамериканского рынка, на наш рынок поставляться не будет.

Российский рынок был и остаётся для нашего бренда одним из самых важных. Именно поэтому уже в ближайшее время мы представим новинки, которые безусловно укрепят наши позиции и порадуют поклонников марки.

