Genesis представляет седан G90 2021 модельного года и специальную серию G90 Stardust
04 июля 18:11 2020

2 июля в Южной Корее одновременно стартовали продажи флагманского роскошного седана Genesis G90 2021 модельного года и специальной серии G90 Stardust («Звездная пыль»)

Автомобили специальной серии подготовлены тиражом всего в 50 экземпляров и предназначены исключительно для внутреннего рынка Южной Кореи. Genesis G90 2021 модельного года уже доступен и на российском рынке, причем ряд новейших систем был представлен в России раньше, чем в других регионах присутствия бренда.

Модель G90 является флагманской в линейке премиальных автомобилей Genesis и пользуется высоким спросом благодаря передовым технологическим решениям, великолепным ходовым качествам и роскошному интерьеру. В обновленной модели расширен список опций, уже включенных в базовую комплектацию, которые делают управление автомобилем более удобным. В него вошли такие системы, как адаптивная регулируемая подвеска Genesis Adaptive Control Suspension и интеллектуальная система управления основным светом Intelligent Front-Lighting System (IFS).

Адаптивная регулируемая подвеска Genesis Adaptive Control Suspension автоматически изменяет жесткость, подстраиваясь под дорожные условия и минимизируя нежелательные колебания, ощущаемые пассажирами. Ее действие также обеспечивает лучший контакт шин с покрытием, что положительно влияет на стабильность движения автомобиля и общую безопасность.

Интеллектуальная система управления основным светом Intelligent Front-Lighting System автоматически регулирует световой поток при постоянно включенном дальнем свете фар и затеняет зоны обнаружения попутного или движущегося встречным курсом автомобиля. Действие этой системы обеспечивает набор отдельных светодиодов, которые могут зажигаться или выключаться по необходимости. IFS позволяет быть уверенным в том, что слишком яркий свет фар никогда не ослепит других водителей.

Кроме того, в модели 2021 года в качестве опции предлагается ассистент предотвращения столкновений при выезде с парковки задним ходом Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist. Система предупредит водителя, выезжающего с парковочного места задним ходом, об обнаружении позади автомобиля пешехода или какого-либо препятствия. Она также способна активировать тормозную систему для предотвращения столкновения.

На рынке Южной Кореи для Genesis G90 2021 модельного года также будут предлагаться колеса размерности 19 дюймов на дисках нового дизайна.

Genesis

Специальная серия Genesis G90 Stardust

В этом году подготовлена и будет представлена клиентам специальная серия флагманских седанов Genesis G90, получившая название Stardust. Идея создания специальной серии основана на образе усыпанного звездами ночного неба над светским мероприятием, где на красной ковровой дорожке знаменитости осыпаны вспышками фотокамер. Первая в истории модели специальная серия подготовлена тиражом всего в 50 экземпляров и предназначена исключительно для внутреннего рынка Южной Кореи.

Воплотить концепцию удалось с помощью специальной окраски кузова: благодаря сочетанию металла и углепластика создается эффект искрящегося жемчуга. Это покрытие контрастирует с окраской нижней половины кузова, которая выполнена в черном цвете Vik. Индивидуальная двуцветная окраска требует специальных процедур, выполняемых вручную, что естественным образом ограничивает объем выпуска этих автомобилей.

В салоне автомобилей специальной серии устанавливаются особые сиденья Stardust, имеющие металлические вставки и отделку из перфорированной кожи двух цветов. В салоне этих автомобилей также имеются декоративные вставки из ясеня, создающие неповторимую атмосферу.

«Genesis G90 Stardust – это бескомпромиссная форма элегантности, – говорит Сань Юп Ли (Sang Yup Lee), старший вице-президент, директор Genesis Design. – Когда ты прибываешь на настоящее светское мероприятие, ты рассчитываешь увидеть именно нечто подобное».

