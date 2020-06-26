KIA официально опубликовала фотографии нового минивэна Carnival

KIA официально опубликовала фотографии нового минивэна Carnival
26 июня 15:11 2020

KIA публикует первые официальные изображения нового, четвертого поколения своего флагманского минивэна Carnival

Автомобиль демонстрируется в спецификации для внутреннего рынка Кореи. Эта модель, известная на многих рынках также как KIA Sedona, ориентирована на семьи и предлагает великолепное сочетание инновационности, практичности, универсальности и стиля.

Дизайнеры KIA называют новую модель «Большим универсальным автомобилем» (Grand Utility Vehicle), она стала эволюционным шагом в развитии Carnival. Четвертое поколение минивэна унаследовало лучшие черты и качества предшественников, но стало выглядеть еще современнее, благороднее и солиднее. При этом новинка однозначно узнается именно как модель KIA, характерные черты в ее облике перекликаются с остальными представителями современного модельного ряда марки. В сочетании с тщательно проработанными, порой даже футуристическими чертами, элементами дизайна кроссовера – Carnival выглядит более мощным и более стильным, чем это обычно характерно для сегмента среднеразмерных минивэнов.

Эволюция характера

Передний свес у нового Carnival стал короче, при этом основание передней стойки крыши сдвинуто чуть назад, что сделало линию капота длиннее. Увеличение колесной базы позволило сделать салон еще просторнее, при этом удлинившийся силуэт автомобиля стал выглядеть более спортивно. При взгляде сбоку, новый минивэн сохранил характерный профиль прежних Carnival, но выглядит значительно более динамично.

KIA Carnival

Фото: KIA Carnival четвертого поколения

Эту динамичность подчеркивает достаточно простая, но при этом четкая и заметная линия, протянувшаяся по всей длине автомобиля и соединяющая переднюю оптику и задние фонари. Под этой четкой «поясной линией» кузов Carnival выглядит более объемным: колесные арки выполнены рельефными, а по поверхностям боковин проходят более острые линии.

Новая модель получила необычный дизайн крыши – «островной»: затемненные передние стойки и стойки между передними и задними дверями визуально поддерживают панель крыши, имеющую тот же цвет, что и весь кузов. Оригинально и привлекательно выглядит необычный дизайн стойки крыши за задними дверями, она чем-то напоминает аналогичную деталь нового Sorento: хромированный «плавник» спускается вниз, широкой полосой проходит под трапециевидными задними окошками, а затем огибает и всю поверхность кормы автомобиля под задним стеклом. При этом хромировка украшена аккуратным ромбообразным рисунком, который повторяется и в интерьере минивэна.

Более уверенный, футуристичный облик передней части

Carnival получил новый вариант фирменной решетки радиатора в стилистике «улыбка тигра» (tiger face), которая протянулась по всей ширине автомобиля. В это уверенное, более футуристичное «лицо» гармонично интегрированы фары, а форма центральной части сохраняет узнаваемые очертания. Дизайнеры назвали такой стиль «симфоническая архитектура»: целый набор тщательно проработанных технических элементов, складываясь воедино, формирует ощущение гармоничной и наполненной энергией конструкции.

Решетка радиатора и основные фары отличаются великолепно проработанными деталями в стиле «хай-тек», при этом хромированная отделка над решеткой радиатора создает свою собственную характерную линию на передней поверхности автомобиля. Зубчатый верхний край решетки радиатора перекликается с перпендикулярными штампованными линиями, протянувшимися по поверхности капота, и это визуальное единство придает передней части Carnival более целеустремленный вид при взгляде анфас.

KIA Carnival

Фото: KIA Carnival четвертого поколения

Фары Carnival и светодиодные дневные ходовые огни (ДХО) формируют уникальную «световую подпись». Фары дальнего света интегрированы в углы радиаторной решеткой, а фары ближнего света размещены отдельно – на крайних гранях передней части минивэна. Между ними разместились полосы дневных ходовых огней, огибающие по контуру блоки указателей поворотов, а затем спускающиеся вниз и переходящие в нижнюю хромированную окантовку решетку радиатора.

Еще ниже – рельефные очертания бампера и воздухозаборника украшены металлической отделкой, а самая нижняя часть бампера оставлена черной, что делает облик Carnival более брутальным, перекликающимся с дизайном кроссоверов и внедорожников.

Дизайн в стиле кроссоверов нашел логическое продолжение и на корме

Дизайн задней части Carnival четвертого поколения выглядит по-новому: сплошные линии, протянувшиеся во всю ширину минивэна, формируют ощущение стабильности, уверенной устойчивости этого автомобиля.

Одним из элементов, формирующих эти горизонтальные линии, стали узкие комбинированные фонари, своими очертаниями перекликающиеся с линиями передних ДХО – они интегрированы в общую световую полосу, пересекающую заднюю часть автомобиля по всей ширине. Эта световая полоса визуально создает единый ансамбль с острой, рельефной линией выштамповки, спускающейся вниз и огибающей номерной знак по контуру.

Над световой полосой проходит хромированная линия, начинающаяся на «плавниках» стоек крыши позади задних боковых дверей – она идет у нижней кромки заднего стекла. Под световой полосой хорошо заметны рельефные акцентирующие линии по ширине двери багажного отсека, которые визуально приподнимают центр тяжести автомобиля.

KIA Carnival

Фото: KIA Carnival четвертого поколения

Завершает визуальную «перекличку» дизайна Carnival с кроссоверами металлизированный лист нижней защиты под задним бампером.

Еще больше подробностей о Carnival – уже скоро

Начало продаж нового KIA Carnival на домашнем для марки рынке, в Корее – запланировано на третий квартал 2020 года. Позже минивэн начнет выходить на рынки и других стран, в самых разных регионах планеты. Вопрос о появлении новой модели в России сейчас изучается. Дополнительные подробности о новинке будут представлены в ближайшем будущем.

1 комментарий

  1. Александр Боков
    26 июня, 16:14 #1 Александр Боков

    Визуально на паркетник больше похож, чем на минивэн. Я так понимаю, дорогие россияне опять мимо? Или к нам этот аппарат официально привезут?

