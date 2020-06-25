Новый Opel Mokka: электрический, динамичный, впечатляющий

\u042d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439, \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439, \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432. \u041d\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0446\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0441\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0430 - \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Opel Mokka \u041e\u043d \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u043a, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0433\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044f\u043c. \u00ab\u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Mokka \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430. \u0421 Mokka \u043c\u044b \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c Opel \u0437\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043b\u0435\u0442. Mokka \u043e\u043b\u0438\u0446\u0435\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 Opel, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0442\u0440\u0451\u0445 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0445: \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439, \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0439, \u043d\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0446\u043a\u0438\u0439. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 Opel, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c\u00bb, \u2013 \u0441 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0433\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0442\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 Opel, \u041c\u0430\u0439\u043a\u043b \u041b\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u0440. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Mokka \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043d\u0430 12,5 \u0441\u043c \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0447\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044b\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u0430 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 (+2 \u043c\u043c). \u041e\u043d \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e \u043f\u044f\u0442\u0438 \u0447\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043a \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0438\u0445 \u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u0449\u0438 \u0432 \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c \u0434\u043e 350 \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u0413\u0430\u0431\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0430 4,15\u00a0\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044e \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0443\u043b\u0438\u0446\u0430\u0445 \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u043b\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0430\u0445. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Mokka \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0431\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0446\u0438\u0439. \u0421\u043c\u0435\u043b\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0441\u044b \u0438 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u044f. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 Opel Vizor, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043a\u043f\u0438\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Opel Pure Panel. \u041d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0438\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u2013 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043d\u0443\u0436\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043e \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0435. \u0412\u044b\u0442\u044f\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0430\u044f \u0433\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c \u2013 Pure Panel \u2013 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u044f (\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f - 12 \u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432). \u0427\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438, \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b Opel \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0443\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439. \u041e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e-\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u043d\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043a\u043d\u043e\u043f\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0448\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u0443\u044e \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0432 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044e \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Mokka \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043e\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435. \u041d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u044b IntelliLux LED\u00ae, \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u0437 14 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043f\u044f\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Mokka \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043b\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430, \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0432. \u0412 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b, \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0438\u0437-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control), \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044b \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f (Active Lane Positioning) \u0438 \u043a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430 \u0441 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0437\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430 180 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Mokka \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u044b CMP (Common Modular Platform), \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430. \u041a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0438\u0437 \u0420\u044e\u0441\u0441\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0445\u0430\u0439\u043c\u0430 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0443 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u2013 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Mokka \u0432\u0435\u0441\u0438\u0442 \u043d\u0430 120 \u043a\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043e\u0432 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u2013 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0441\u0438\u0432 \u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430. \u0423 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0439 \u0441 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430 30%. \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b: \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Mokka \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Mokka \u2013 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 Opel, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043e\u043a. \u042d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0432\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432 Mokka-e \u0434\u043e \u043d\u0443\u043b\u044f, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435. \u042d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c 100 \u043a\u0412\u0442\/136 \u043b.\u0441. \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 260 \u041d\u043c. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445\u0441\u044f \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432 Mokka-e \u2013 \u043c\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043d\u043e\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u043b\u0438\u043a \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c \u0430\u043a\u0441\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430, \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u0412\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b 3 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u2013 Normal, Eco \u0438 Sport. \u041c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e 150 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447 \u0432 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0445 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0438 \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0438. \u0412 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Normal, Mokka-e \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u0445\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e 322 \u043a\u0438\u043b\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432 (\u0432 \u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0435 WLTP). \u0420\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c Eco \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0441\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043a \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 100 \u043a\u0412\u0442 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u044f \u0435\u043c\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 50 \u043a\u0412\u0442\u0447 \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043e 80% \u0437\u0430 30 \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0443\u0442 (\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e Mokka-e). \u0414\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0448\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u044f Wall Box, \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0437\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u043a\u0430\u0431\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043a \u0431\u044b\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u043e\u0437\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0435 \u2013 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Mokka-e \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043a \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0443 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043e\u0442 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0444\u0430\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0439, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445\u0444\u0430\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 11 \u043a\u0412\u0442, \u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u044e \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 8 \u043b\u0435\u0442. \u0417\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0430 \u043b\u0435\u0442\u0430 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u0412 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0443 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Mokka \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0438\u0442 \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0435 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430 \u0441 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 (Mokka-e), \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438. \u041b\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c: \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 Opel \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u043a\u043e\u043a\u043f\u0438\u0442\u0430 \u00ab\u0421\u043c\u0435\u043b\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0438 \u043b\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c \u2013 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0430 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443\u043b\u0430 \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445\u0430\u00bb, \u2013 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 Opel, \u041c\u0430\u0439\u043a\u043b \u041b\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u0440. \u0412\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u0434\u043e \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0448\u0440\u0438\u0444\u0442. Mokka \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u043b \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0448\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0432\u0438\u0434\u043e\u043c. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Mokka: \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439, \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439, \u0441 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0443\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0430\u043c\u0438 (\u043d\u0430 61 \u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438, \u043d\u0430 66 \u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u0437\u0430\u0434\u0438) \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0432 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0443 10\u00a0\u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u044b\u043c, \u0430 18-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0448\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u0440\u0430\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435. Mokka \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e Opel, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441 Opel Vizor. \u0420\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u043a\u0430\u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0442\u044f\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u044e \u0448\u0438\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0443 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 Opel Vizor \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0443: \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u044b IntelliLux LED\u00ae \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0433\u043d\u0438 \u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u044b. \u0412 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0435 Vizor \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u044f Opel. Opel Vizor, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0432\u043e \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0435 \u0441 \u041c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0410\u0434\u0430\u043c\u0441\u043e\u043c, \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 2020-\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Opel. \u00ab\u0421\u043c\u0435\u043b\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0438 \u043b\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c \u2013 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043a\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c Opel. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Mokka \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u044b \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438. \u041c\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0444\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0444\u0438\u044e, \u043e\u0442\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f\u0441\u044c \u043e\u0442 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0446\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0435\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u00bb, \u2013 \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0441\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 Opel, \u041c\u0430\u0440\u043a \u0410\u0434\u0430\u043c\u0441. \u042d\u0442\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u0432 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0435: \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0437\u0434\u0435\u0441\u044c \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c Opel Pure Panel, \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 Opel Vizor. \u0414\u0432\u0430 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u044f, 10 \u0438 12 \u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u0426\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0443\u0442 \u043a \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e, \u0430 \u0432\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0444\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b \u0441\u043c\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d. Pure Panel \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u0414\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u0438 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d: \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u0443 \u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0440\u044b\u0447\u0430\u0433\u0443 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447 \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0443\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b, \u043d\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0439. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u043a\u043d\u043e\u043f\u043a\u0438 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0433\u0430\u0440\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d. \u041b\u0438\u0434\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435: \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Mokka \u0432 B-\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043e\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435. \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Opel \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043b\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439 \u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0412\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u0445 Mokka \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043b\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u2013 \u043e\u0442 \u043e\u0433\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0432 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f Opel \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0435 \u0434\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0442\u0443\u043c\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0444\u0430\u0440. \u0423\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u044b IntelliLux LED\u00ae, \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438\u0437 14 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0443 Opel Insignia, Opel Astra \u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e Opel Corsa, \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c. \u0412\u043e \u0438\u0437\u0431\u0435\u0436\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0443\u0441\u0430 \u0444\u0430\u0440 \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043d\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u00a0\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0430\u043c Mokka \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u2013 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u044b IntelliLux LED\u00ae \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0447\u044c \u0432 \u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0439 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f: \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0447\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043b\u0438 \u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0439 \u0442\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0442\u044f\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044b\u043c\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0423\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438, \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u044b\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0443 \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c Mokka \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439. \u041d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0438\u0437-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control) \u0441 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 Stop-and-go \u0438 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044b \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041c\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0430\u043a\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u044a\u0435\u0437\u0434 \u0441 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0443\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044b \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0418\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442: \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f Opel \u0438 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0421\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f Opel \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043f\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043e\u043c. \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u044b \u044d\u0440\u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0441 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f. \u0422\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f \u0441 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0438\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e Mokka \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043e\u0431\u0438\u0432\u043a\u0443 \u0438\u0437 \u0430\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0440\u044b \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0430\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0443 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0432\u0435\u0441\u044c\u043c\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u00ab\u0412\u00bb. \u0412\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0438\u0448\u0435 \u0432 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u0438. \u0424\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0444\u043e\u043d \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0430\u0431\u0435\u043b\u044f. \u041d\u0435\u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0438\u043a \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0430\u043c Mokka \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u0422\u0430\u043a, \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0439\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0430\u0443\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0438 \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0439\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0441 7-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0435\u043c, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0439\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 Pro \u0441 10-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0435\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0414\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044e\u044e \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c Pure Panel \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044b \u043a \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e. \u041c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043c\u044b \u0441 Apple CarPlay \u0438 Android Auto \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435. \u0412\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441 OpelConnect, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c myOpel \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c Free2Move Services \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u044f\u0434 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0441\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u0443\u044e \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Opel \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, OpelConnect \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u044f\u043c\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043e \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0431\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0430\u0433\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0438. \u0421 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043d\u043e\u043f\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0437\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043d\u0434. \u0412 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435 \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0431\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0430\u0442\u044f\u0436\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u043c\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0443\u0448\u0435\u043a \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0437\u043e\u0432. \u041d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 LIVE \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0440\u0443\u0442\u0430 \u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u0442\u0443\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u0445\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u0438. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0430\u043c.