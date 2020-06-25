Новый Opel Mokka: электрический, динамичный, впечатляющий

25 июня 13:11 2020

Электрический, динамичный, без вредных выбросов. Немецкий бренд представляет следующее поколение компактного бестселлера – новый Opel Mokka

Он идеально подходит как для городских поездок, так и для безопасного движения по автомагистралям.

«Новый Mokka – это настоящая сенсация, которая изменит восприятие нашего бренда. С Mokka мы открываем Opel заново и представляем наше видение дизайна на ближайшие десять лет. Mokka олицетворяет ценности бренда Opel, которые выражаются в трёх словах: впечатляющий, доступный, немецкий. Автомобиль гарантирует удовольствие от вождения, экономичность, и предлагает инновационные технологии. Это первый Opel, который на старте продаж будет предлагаться с электрическим двигателем», – с восторгом отзывается о новой модели руководитель компании Opel, Майкл Лошеллер.

Новый Mokka стал на 12,5 см короче предыдущего поколения при слегка увеличенной колесной базе (+2 мм). Он способен с комфортом разместить до пяти человек в салоне, а также их личные вещи в багажнике объемом до 350 литров. Габаритная длина 4,15 метра позволяет автомобилю легко маневрировать на городских улицах и без проблем парковаться на тесных улочках. Новый Mokka впечатляет сбалансированностью пропорций. Смелый дизайн автомобиля подчеркивают короткие свесы и широкая колея.

Opel Mokka

Новая модель первой получила фирменный стилистический элемент Opel Vizor, а также полностью цифровой кокпит нового поколения Opel Pure Panel. Никаких аналоговых указателей и излишних декоративных элементов – перед глазами водителя только нужная информация о текущей поездке. Вытянутая горизонтальная передняя панель – Pure Panel – объединяет в себе два широкоформатных дисплея (размер дисплея перед глазами водителя – 12 дюймов). Чтобы водитель меньше отвлекался от дороги, дизайнеры Opel обеспечили максимально интуитивное управление системой. Основные функции по-прежнему управляются кнопками, так чтобы водителю не пришлось искать необходимую функцию в меню во время движения.

Opel Mokka

Новый Mokka предлагает широкому кругу покупателей инновационные технологии, присущие автомобилям классом выше. Например, адаптивные светодиодные матричные фары IntelliLux LED®, состоящие из 14 элементов и препятствующие ослеплению водителей встречного транспорта. Все модели Mokka серийно комплектуются светодиодными лампами головного и заднего света, электрическим стояночным тормозом и системой распознавания дорожных знаков. В автомобиле также доступны и другие высокотехнологичные системы, среди которых адаптивный круиз-контроль ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control), система контроля полосы движения (Active Lane Positioning) и камера заднего вида с панорамным обзором на 180 градусов.

Новое поколение Mokka базируется на последней версии модульной платформы CMP (Common Modular Platform), которая позволяет устанавливать не только двигатели внутреннего сгорания, но и полностью электрический силовой агрегат на выбор клиента.

Команда инженеров из Рюссельсхайма снизила массу автомобиля – новый Mokka весит на 120 килограммов меньше своего предшественника – повысив жесткость кузова. У версий с электрическим двигателем жесткость кузова на кручение увеличена на 30%. Преимущества очевидны: новый Mokka расходует значительно меньше энергии и гарантирует удовольствие от вождения благодаря своей маневренности и динамичности.

Новый Mokka – первая модель в истории Opel, которая предлагается в электрической версии с момента выхода на рынок. Электрический двигатель не только снижает уровень вредных выбросов Mokka-e до нуля, но и обеспечивает динамичное вождение. Электродвигатель развивает мощность 100 кВт/136 л.с. и максимальный крутящий момент 260 Нм. Также в числе выдающихся качеств Mokka-e – молниеносный отклик на педаль акселератора, маневренность и динамичность. Водителю доступны 3 режима движения – Normal, Eco и Sport. Максимальная скорость ограничена электроникой до 150 км/ч в целях экономии энергии батареи. В режиме движения Normal, Mokka-e может проехать до 322 километров (в цикле WLTP). Режим Eco позволяет дополнительно повысить запас хода. При подключении к зарядной станции мощностью 100 кВт батарея емкостью 50 кВтч в режиме быстрой зарядки заряжается до 80% за 30 минут (оборудование входит в серийную комплектацию Mokka-e). Домашняя зарядная станция Wall Box, скоростная зарядка на электрозаправках или подключение через кабель к бытовой розетке – новый Mokka-e готов к любому варианту зарядки, как от однофазной, так и от трехфазной сети мощностью 11 кВт, а на батарею действует гарантия в течение 8 лет.

Заказы на автомобиль будут приниматься с конца лета 2020 года. В продажу новый Mokka поступит в начале 2021 года. Новая модель будет доступна с электрической силовой установкой (Mokka-e), а также с дизельным и бензиновым двигателями.

Лаконичный стиль: новый элемент бренда Opel и дизайн кокпита

«Смелый дизайн и лаконичный стиль – наша формула успеха», – подчеркивает генеральный директор Opel, Майкл Лошеллер.

Впервые название модели гордо красуется в центре задней части кузова, при этом использован новый шрифт. Mokka первого поколения в свое время поразил автолюбителей компактными размерами и внушительным внешним видом. Новый Mokka: экономичный, стильный, с значительно укороченными свесами (на 61 миллиметр спереди, на 66 миллиметров сзади) и прибавивший в ширину 10 миллиметров выглядит еще более компактным и мощным, а 18-дюймовые колеса смотрятся более внушительно, чем раньше.

Mokka стал первой моделью Opel, которая получила новое фирменное оформление передней части с Opel Vizor. Расположенный под капотом и вытянутый во всю ширину передней части элегантный стилистический элемент Opel Vizor обрамляет фирменную головную оптику: светодиодные матричные фары IntelliLux LED® последнего поколения и светодиодные огни дневного света стреловидной формы. В центре Vizor располагается легендарная молния Opel. Opel Vizor, созданный командой дизайнеров во главе с Марком Адамсом, в течение 2020-х годов получат все модели Opel.

«Смелый дизайн и лаконичный стиль – такая концепция будет применяться ко всем моделям Opel. Новый Mokka демонстрирует спортивные формы в сочетании с четкими и плавными линиями. Мы разработали новую философию, отталкиваясь от характерного немецкого дизайна, привнеся оригинальные стилистические решения», – поясняет главный дизайнер компании Opel, Марк Адамс.

Opel Mokka

Эта концепция находит свое отражение и в интерьере: важным элементом здесь является передняя панель Opel Pure Panel, форма которой перекликается с элементом передней части кузова Opel Vizor. Два широких дисплея, 10 и 12 дюймов, приветствуют водителя и пассажиров. Центральный дисплей развернут к водителю, а вентиляционные дефлекторы смещены на задний план. Pure Panel поддерживает новейшие технологии и предоставляет водителю основную информацию, при этом полностью исключены все отвлекающие визуальные раздражители. Дизайн центральной консоли также минималистичен: благодаря электрическому стояночному тормозу и новому электрическому рычагу переключения передач отсутствуют элементы, нарушающие чистоту линий. Все кнопки управления элегантно и гармонично интегрированы в общий дизайн.

Лидирующие позиции в сегменте: технологии освещения и высокотехнологичные системы помощи водителю

Новый Mokka в B-сегменте оснащен топовыми инновациями, которые предлагаются в автомобилях классом выше. Компания Opel является лидером в области технологий освещения. Во всех комплектациях Mokka оснащаются светодиодными лампами последнего поколения – от огней дневного света в характерной для Opel графике до противотуманных фар. Уникальным явлением в этом классе автомобилей являются адаптивные светодиодные матричные фары IntelliLux LED®, состоящие в общей сложности из 14 элементов. Как и у Opel Insignia, Opel Astra и нового Opel Corsa, система освещения позволяет двигаться с постоянно включенным дальним светом. Во избежание ослепления водителей встречного и попутного транспорта отдельные сегменты светового конуса фар затемняются, но при этом  водителю и пассажирам Mokka гарантируется великолепное освещение – светодиодные матричные фары IntelliLux LED® превращают ночь в день. Для задних фонарей также используется исключительно светодиодная технология: благодаря чему дизайнеры смогли сделать световые модули фонарей тонкими и вытянутыми, что дополнительно подчеркивает строгость форм и высокое качество исполнения.

Ультрасовременные системы помощи, непривычные для этого класса автомобилей, делают поездку в новом Mokka еще более безопасной и комфортной. Например, адаптивный круиз-контроль ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control) с функцией Stop-and-go и активная система контроля полосы движения. Методом аккуратных подруливаний система не только предотвращает случайный съезд с дороги, но и удерживает автомобиль посередине полосы движения.

Исключительный комфорт: технологичные сиденья Opel и цифровая интеграция

Сиденья Opel отличаются уникальными технологиями и великолепным комфортом. Предлагаются разные варианты эргономичных сидений с регулировкой по шести направлениям, которые настраиваются индивидуально под каждого водителя. Топовым вариантом являются обогреваемые комфортные сиденья с перфорированной кожаной обивкой и массажем для водителя. Для нового Mokka можно заказать спортивную обивку из алькантары или классическую кожаную отделку салона, что весьма необычно для автомобиля сегмента «В».

Opel Mokka

Водитель и передний пассажир могут разместить свои смартфоны в специальной нише в центральной консоли. Функция беспроводной зарядки позволяет зарядить телефон без подключения дополнительного кабеля. Небольшой резиновый коврик предотвращает скольжение смартфона во время движения. Надежную коммуникацию и первоклассный уровень развлечений водителю и пассажирам Mokka обеспечивают новые информационно-развлекательные функции. Так, на выбор предлагаются мультимедийная аудиосистема и мультимедийная навигационная система с 7-дюймовым цветным сенсорным дисплеем, а также мультимедийная навигационная система Pro с 10-дюймовым цветным сенсорным дисплеем высокого разрешения. Дисплеи интегрированы в новую переднюю панель Pure Panel и развернуты к водителю.

Мультимедийные системы совместимы с Apple CarPlay и Android Auto и предлагают интегрированное голосовое управление. Вместе с OpelConnect, приложением myOpel и приложением Free2Move Services доступен целый ряд сервисов и возможностей управления через смартфон, которые делают повседневную эксплуатацию электрических моделей Opel еще более комфортной. Кроме того, OpelConnect предлагает прямое соединение со службами экстренного реагирования в случае аварии. С помощью красной кнопки помощь можно вызвать в течение нескольких секунд. В случае срабатывания преднатяжителей ремней или подушек безопасности система автоматически активирует экстренный вызов. Навигационная система LIVE при построении маршрута учитывает транспортную ситуацию в режиме реального времени и позволяет объехать пробки. Это также добавляет комфорта поездкам.

