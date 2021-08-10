Bentley впервые представит новую модель на фестивале Monterey Car Week

Bentley впервые представит новую модель на фестивале Monterey Car Week
10 августа 11:11 2021
Впервые будут представлены четыре новые модели Bentley, включая линейку гибридных автомобилей Bentley

Стратегия Beyond100 воплотилась в жизнь за неделю

Компания Bentley возобновляет участие в публичных мероприятиях и возвращается на ежегодный фестиваль Monterey Car Week с мировыми премьерами. Особое место займут модели ателье индивидуализации Bentley Mulliner, которое специализируется на персонализации и изготовлении на заказ роскошных автомобилей британской марки. В прошлом году мероприятие на полуострове Монтерей не проводилось. В 2019 году, когда марка Bentley отмечала свой 100-летний юбилей, компания принимала участие в фестивале. Тогда модель Bentley 8-Litre 1931 года получила награду Best of Show на конкурсе элегантности Пеббл-Бич.

В этом году дебют новой модели от ателье Mulliner, а также мировая публичная премьера проектов Blower Continuation Series и Bentley Mulliner Bacalar впервые позволят собрать вместе все три линейки Mulliner.

В рамках стратегии устойчивого развития и электрификации марки на фестивале Monterey Car Week впервые будет представлена линейка гибридных автомобилей Bentley – Bentayga Hybrid и Flying Spur Hybrid. К 2024 году весь модельный ряд Bentley будет оснащаться гибридным приводом, а первая полностью электрическая модель дебютирует в 2025 году. Новая линейка будет представлена на стенде Bentley на шоу The Quail.На фестивале Monterey Car Week

Bentley
Новости
AMSRUS
