Bentley впервые представит новую модель на фестивале Monterey Car Week

\u0412\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Bentley, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0443 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Bentley \u0421\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u044f Beyond100 \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0432 \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u044c \u0437\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044e \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Bentley \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u043f\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0435\u0436\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0444\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043b\u044c Monterey Car Week \u0441 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u041e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0439\u043c\u0443\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 Bentley Mulliner, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0431\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438. \u0412 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u041c\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c. \u0412 2019 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430 Bentley \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439 100-\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u044e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0444\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0435. \u0422\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c Bentley 8-Litre 1931 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0443 Best of Show \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0441\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u041f\u0435\u0431\u0431\u043b-\u0411\u0438\u0447. \u0412 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0434\u0435\u0431\u044e\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0435 Mulliner, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432 Blower Continuation Series \u0438 Bentley Mulliner Bacalar \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0438 Mulliner. \u0412 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0444\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0435 Monterey Car Week \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0430 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Bentley \u2013 Bentayga Hybrid \u0438 Flying Spur Hybrid. \u041a 2024 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0432\u0435\u0441\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u044f\u0434 Bentley \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c, \u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0434\u0435\u0431\u044e\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0432 2025 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0435 Bentley \u043d\u0430 \u0448\u043e\u0443 The Quail.