УАЗ запускает проект «Патриот открывает границы»
19 июня 17:11 2020

Сегодня, когда страна постепенно возвращается к привычному образу жизни, наиболее актуальным и безопасным видом отдыха становятся путешествия на автомобиле по России

Чтобы помочь активным людям выбрать интересные места и маршруты, компания УАЗ запустила проект «Патриот открывает границы».

Захватывающие пейзажи перевала Аишхо, наивное очарование рукотворной Кудыкиной горы или, быть может, монументальное величие легендарного Маньпупунера? Компания УАЗ приглашает вместе отправиться в увлекательное путешествие к этим и многим другим красочным, неординарным и загадочным местам России!

«Патриот открывает границы» предлагает проникнуться романтикой автомобильного туризма и ощутить поистине безграничную свободу передвижения – преимущественное право обладателей только настоящих внедорожников. Основу проекта составляет интерактивная карта на отдельной странице официального сайта компании. С увеличением масштаба взгляду откроются многочисленные цветные иконки – географические объекты, где уже побывали пользователи УАЗ. При наведении курсора на конкретную точку можно будет увидеть фотографии, краткое описание посещенных достопримечательностей и маршруты проезда.

УАЗ

ДНК ульяновских моделей хранит информацию о покорении горных вершин, пробегах через пустыни, экспедициях в самые отдаленные уголки планеты. И сегодня компания приглашает всех почитателей внедорожников УАЗ присоединиться к проекту, став частью нашей общей истории. Открывайте для себя новые места, делитесь рассказами об автомобильных путешествиях в соцсетях с хештегом #мойуаз и присылайте свои эссе с фотографиями на электронный адрес [email protected]. Имена участников и ссылки на аккаунты будут отмечены на интерактивной странице бренда. Совместными усилиями мы сократим количество белых пятен на карте РФ и расширим «территорию УАЗ»!

Подробнее – на странице.

