УАЗ запускает проект «Патриот открывает границы»

\u0421\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043a \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u044b\u0447\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0443 \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0438, \u043d\u0430\u0438\u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432\u0438\u0434\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0442\u0434\u044b\u0445\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435 \u043f\u043e \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0427\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0447\u044c \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043b\u044e\u0434\u044f\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044b, \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0423\u0410\u0417 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u00ab\u041f\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0446\u044b\u00bb. \u0417\u0430\u0445\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0439\u0437\u0430\u0436\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0410\u0438\u0448\u0445\u043e, \u043d\u0430\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0447\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u041a\u0443\u0434\u044b\u043a\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u044b \u0438\u043b\u0438, \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442, \u043c\u043e\u043d\u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0435 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u041c\u0430\u043d\u044c\u043f\u0443\u043f\u0443\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430? \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0423\u0410\u0417 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0443\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u043a \u044d\u0442\u0438\u043c \u0438 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u043c \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u043c \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c, \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0440\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0434\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438! \u00ab\u041f\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0446\u044b\u00bb \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0440\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043c\u0430 \u0438 \u043e\u0449\u0443\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u2013 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043e \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432. \u041e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0435 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u0421 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0430 \u0432\u0437\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434\u0443 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u043e\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u2013 \u0433\u0435\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043a\u0442\u044b, \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0423\u0410\u0417. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u0443\u0440\u0441\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0440\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0443 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0442\u044c \u0444\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u0438, \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0438\u0441\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u0430. \u0414\u041d\u041a \u0443\u043b\u044c\u044f\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0442 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0438\u043d, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0445 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u044b\u043d\u0438, \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0433\u043e\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442\u044b. \u0418 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0423\u0410\u0417 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u043e\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043a \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438. \u041e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430, \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0441\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0431 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0446\u0441\u0435\u0442\u044f\u0445 \u0441 \u0445\u0435\u0448\u0442\u0435\u0433\u043e\u043c #\u043c\u043e\u0439\u0443\u0430\u0437 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u044b\u043b\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438 \u044d\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u0441 \u0444\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0434\u0440\u0435\u0441 karta@uaz.ru. \u0418\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0441\u0441\u044b\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u043a\u043a\u0430\u0443\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0435 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430. \u0421\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u044b \u0441\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0431\u0435\u043b\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u044f\u0442\u0435\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0435 \u0420\u0424 \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0438\u043c \u00ab\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044e \u0423\u0410\u0417\u00bb! \u041f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u2013 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0435.