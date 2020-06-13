Новые Chronomat Bentley: современное воплощение легендарной модели стильных спортивных часов

Bentley \u0438 Breitling \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442 17-\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432 Chronomat: \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0441\u043c\u0435\u043b\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0448\u0435\u0434\u0435\u0432\u0440 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0443\u0436\u0447\u0438\u043d \u0438 \u0436\u0435\u043d\u0449\u0438\u043d, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437 \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0438 \u041c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c Breitling Chronomat \u0434\u0435\u0431\u044e\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0432 1984 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0438\u043a\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0446\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u044b. \u041c\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430 Breitling \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0438\u0441\u043a\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u044b, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u043c\u0432\u043e\u043b\u043e\u043c \u044d\u043f\u043e\u0445\u0438. \u0421\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0438 40\u00a0\u043b\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c Chronomat \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0432 \u043f\u043e-\u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u044b, \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043d\u0435\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043b\u044f\u0436, \u0430 \u0432\u0435\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0431\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0432\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043a\u0435 \u2013 \u0432 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0442\u0443\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u0438 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u044b \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434\u0435\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043f\u043d\u043e. \u0412\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0434 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0430\u043c\u0438 1980-\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432. \u041c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c Chronomat Bentley \u043f\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043f\u0443\u0441 \u0438\u0437 \u043d\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u0432\u0435\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c 42 \u043c\u043c \u0441 \u0437\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0447\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0445\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0430. \u0427\u0430\u0441\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0441 \u0431\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c Rouleaux \u0438\u0437 \u043d\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u0432\u0435\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0441 \u0437\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0436\u043a\u043e\u0439-\u0431\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0447\u043a\u043e\u0439. \u041d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u044e\u044e \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u043a\u0443 \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0430\u043f\u0444\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430 BENTLEY. \u00abBentley \u0438 Breitling \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0435\u043c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a \u0432 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430, \u2013 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 Bentley Motors \u042d\u0434\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d \u0425\u043e\u043b\u043b\u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a. \u2013 \u041d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043b\u044e\u043a\u0441\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Bentley, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 Gran Turismo, \u0434\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0442 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0430\u043c \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0437\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u0438 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u044c \u2013 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043e \u0442\u043e\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0432\u0434\u043e\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438, \u043d\u043e \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043c\u044b \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u044b \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c\u0443. \u0427\u0430\u0441\u044b Chronomat Bentley \u0438\u043b\u043b\u044e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0443 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c, \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0432 \u0442\u043e \u0436\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u00bb. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f Chronomat \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0439 \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 Breitling, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0432 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e. \u0412\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u043c\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0448\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0446\u0430\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0438\u0441\u0447\u0435\u0437\u043b\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0432 1970-\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043a\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0446\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u044b. \u0412\u0434\u043e\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 Chronomat \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f \u0447\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432 Frecce Tricolori 1983 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0441\u043e \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u044f\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0438\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0434\u0440\u0438\u043b\u044c\u0435\u0439. \u0427\u0430\u0441\u044b Chronomat \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0441\u0438\u043c\u0432\u043e\u043b\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u044e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 Breitling. \u0412\u043e\u0437\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043e\u043a \u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0445\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u043e\u0432, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0440\u0435\u043f\u0443\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e Breitling, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u0412 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 Chronomat \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0437\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0438 \u0437\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0439 \u044d\u043f\u043e\u0445\u0438, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u043c\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0443\u043b\u0438 \u0445\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0430\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0441 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u043a\u0441\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0443\u0430\u0440\u0430. \u041b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u044f Breitling Chronomat \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u043e\u0433\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043b\u0435\u0442\u0447\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432, \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e \u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u043b\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0443\u0448\u0435 \u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0440\u0435. \u0410\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438 \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b Bentley \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043e\u043c\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0443\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e Bentley Chronomat, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0436\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043e\u043a \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0441\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u0438 \u0430\u043a\u0441\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0443\u0430\u0440\u044b \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u0443\u0436\u0447\u0438\u043d \u0438 \u0436\u0435\u043d\u0449\u0438\u043d, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0441 \u044d\u043d\u0442\u0443\u0437\u0438\u0430\u0437\u043c\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043a \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0438 \u0441 \u0435\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u044b\u0445\u0430. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0433\u0430\u0440\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0438 \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432. \u0413\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0430 Breitling \u0416\u043e\u0440\u0436 \u041a\u0435\u0440\u043d \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442: \u00ab\u041a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f Chronomat 1984 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u044b, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u043e \u0441\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043e \u0442\u043e\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e Breitling \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044f\u043c. \u041a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0430\u044f \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u044e \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0446\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0430\u0445, Chronomat \u043d\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043c\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443 \u043e \u0442\u043e\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0444\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 Breitling \u0438\u0437\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0445\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u044b. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u044b\u0448\u0430\u043b\u0438, \u0438 \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u0436\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c. \u041a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f Chronomat \u2013 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u044c \u0443\u0432\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0442\u0435\u043c \u0443\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0430\u043c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u043a\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0435-\u043b\u0438\u0431\u043e \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0435, \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0441 \u043a \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0438\u044e\u00bb. \u042d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0421\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u044b Bentley Chronomat \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f\u0442 \u0438\u0445 \u0441 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0438\u0445 \u0443\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u043c\u0438: \t\u0425\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439\u0441\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u043c\u0438-\u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u043e, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c. \t\u0412\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u044b-\u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u00ab3 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0430\u00bb \u0438 \u00ab9 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432\u00bb, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0443 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438: \u0438\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0445\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u2013 \u043f\u0440\u044f\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u043c. \t\u042d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0442 Rouleaux \u0438\u0437 \u043d\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u0432\u0435\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0441 \u0437\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0436\u043a\u043e\u0439-\u0431\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0447\u043a\u043e\u0439. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u044b \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0444\u0443\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043a\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0431\u0440\u043e\u043c Breitling Manufacture Caliber 01 \u0441 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043e\u043c \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e 70 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u044b Breitling, \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Chronomat \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e COSC \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0445\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0438\u0445 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0433\u043b\u0443\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0435 \u0434\u043e 20 \u0431\u0430\u0440 (200 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432).