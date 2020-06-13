Новые Chronomat Bentley: современное воплощение легендарной модели стильных спортивных часов

Новые Chronomat Bentley: современное воплощение легендарной модели стильных спортивных часов
13 июня 15:11 2020

Bentley и Breitling отмечают 17-летие блистательного сотрудничества выпуском новой модели часов Chronomat: этот смелый и исключительный механический шедевр предназначен для современных стильных мужчин и женщин, которые ведут активный образ жизни

Модель Breitling Chronomat дебютировала в 1984 году, когда на пике популярности были ультратонкие кварцевые часы. Мастера Breitling решили рискнуть и сделали ставку на великолепные механические часы, которые моментально завоевали признание и стали символом эпохи. Спустя почти 40 лет обновленная модель Chronomat превратилась в по-настоящему универсальные спортивные часы, в которых днем можно сходить на пляж, а вечером блеснуть на красной ковровой дорожке – в любой ситуации эти часы будут выглядеть великолепно.

Внешний вид новой модели перекликается с оригинальными часами 1980-х годов. Модель Chronomat Bentley помещена в корпус из нержавеющей стали диаметром 42 мм с зеленым циферблатом и контрастными черными счетчиками хронографа. Часы представлены с браслетом Rouleaux из нержавеющей стали с застежкой-бабочкой. На прозрачную заднюю крышку из сапфирового стекла нанесена гравировка BENTLEY.

«Bentley и Breitling обладают уникальным наследием, которое создает основу для передовых разработок в плане как технологий, так и дизайна, – отметил исполнительный директор и председатель совета директоров Bentley Motors Эдриан Холлмарк. – Начиная с технологического оснащения люксовых моделей Bentley, превращающих каждый автомобиль в эталонный Gran Turismo, до интерьера салона, который дарит пассажирам непревзойденные комфорт и роскошь – все свидетельствует о том, что главным источником вдохновения при создании наших автомобилей служит история марки, но также мы всегда открыты всему новому. Часы Chronomat Bentley иллюстрируют нашу верность традициям, дополненную самыми современными инновациями, что позволяет нашим клиентам создавать классический и в то же время актуальный образ».

Bentley

Новая коллекция Chronomat стала знаменательной вехой в истории Breitling, продемонстрировав четкое видение будущего. Выпуск новой модели символизирует долгожданное возвращение швейцарских механических часов, которые практически исчезли, когда в 1970-е годы на рынке были представлены преимущественно кварцевые часы.

Bentley

Вдохновением для создания коллекции Chronomat стала версия часов Frecce Tricolori 1983 года, которая была разработана в сотрудничестве со знаменитой одноименной итальянской авиационной эскадрильей. Часы Chronomat стали ярким символом столетнего юбилея марки Breitling. Возвращение на рынок механических хронографов, которые сформировали безупречную репутацию Breitling, стало важным событием для компании. В новом воплощении Chronomat стали стильными спортивными часами, непревзойденными с точки зрения своей эпохи, а также выражением поразительной эстетики и смелости, которые вернули хронографам статус модного аксессуара.

Bentley

Линия Breitling Chronomat долгое время пользовалась огромной популярностью среди летчиков, однако она также нашла большое количество поклонников среди искателей приключений на суше и на море. Активные и энергичные клиенты Bentley также несомненно заинтересуются новой моделью Bentley Chronomat, которая идеально отражает желание двух марок создавать самобытные, пронизанные эстетикой повседневной роскоши аксессуары с новаторским стилем для мужчин и женщин, которые с энтузиазмом относятся к современной жизни с ее возможностями для активного спорта и отдыха. Новая коллекция гармонично объединила в себе прогрессивный современный дизайн и благородный стиль оригинальных часов.

Глава Breitling Жорж Керн отмечает: «Коллекция Chronomat 1984 года занимает очень важное место в современной истории марки. Это были часы, которые ярко свидетельствовали о том, что Breitling сохраняет верность своим корням. Когда большая часть участников часовой индустрии сосредоточила свои усилия и энергию на кварцевых часах, Chronomat напомнили миру о том, что фактически Breitling изобрела современные механические хронографы. Это сообщение услышали, и успех марки не заставил себя ждать. Коллекция Chronomat – дань уважения тем удивительным часам, которые больше, чем какие-либо другие, возвращают нас к нашему наследию».

Bentley

Элементы дизайна и место в истории часового искусства

Современные часы Bentley Chronomat представляют собой новое воплощение оригинальной модели и наделены элементами и функциями, которые роднят их с остальными версиями обновленной серии и делают их узнаваемыми:

  • Характерный вращающийся безель обрамлен специальными выступами-маркерами, которые не только защищают стекло, но и облегчают управление безелем.
  • Выступы-маркеры в положении «3 часа» и «9 часов», как у оригинальной модели: их можно менять местами в зависимости от того, как пользователь хочет вести отсчет времени – прямым или обратным способом.
  • Элегантный браслет Rouleaux из нержавеющей стали с застежкой-бабочкой.

Bentley

Все часы новой коллекции оснащены манфуактруным механическим калибром Breitling Manufacture Caliber 01 с впечатляющим запасом хода около 70 часов. Как и все часы Breitling, модели Chronomat прошли сертификацию COSC для хронометров, которая служит подтверждением их точности. Все модели сохраняют водонепроницаемость на глубине до 20 бар (200 метров).

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
BentleyBreitlingнаручные часы
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Рендер Volkswagen ID Crozz появился в cети

Рендер Volkswagen ID Crozz появился в cети 0

Nissan запускает онлайн-сервис для поиска автомобилей в наличии в дилерских центрах России

Nissan запускает онлайн-сервис для поиска автомобилей в наличии в дилерских центрах России 0

Skoda представила новую Octavia RS iV

Skoda представила новую Octavia RS iV 1

Напишите комментарий

1 комментарий

  1. Кира Мартьянова
    13 июня, 18:05 #1 Кира Мартьянова

    Для Пескова дёшево, а для крепостных дорого.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.