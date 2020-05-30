УАЗ выпускает новый автогидроподъемник для коммунальных служб

\u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0434\u0440\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0434\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043d\u0438\u043a \u0410\u0413\u041f-15\u0420\u0422 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0443\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0443\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0431 \u0423\u0410\u0417 \u0430\u043d\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044b\u0447\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e-\u0433\u0438\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 \u0423\u0410\u0417 \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0438. \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0439, \u0432 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442. \u041c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u044a\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0440\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0434\u044b \u0441 \u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u0434\u043e 14,2 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442. \u0421\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0443\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0431 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430, \u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0420\u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441. \u0421\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0440\u044b\u0447\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e-\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043f\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430 ZED 15.2 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 CTE S. p. a. (\u0418\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438\u044f) \u0441 \u0448\u0430\u0440\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u043c\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043f\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 360\u00b0. \u0428\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0433\u0438 \u0438 \u043a\u0430\u0431\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043b\u044b, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u0443 \u043e\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u043e\u0441\u0430\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0432. \u0420\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 1400 x 700 x 1100 \u043c\u043c \u0438 \u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0434\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 230 \u043a\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043e\u0432 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0438\u0437 \u0430\u043b\u044e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0443\u0433\u043e\u043b \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u0432\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043e \u0438 \u0432\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 60\u00b0. \u042d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0440\u0437\u0438\u043d\u044b \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0434\u043e 1000 \u0412\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0442. \u0417\u0434\u0435\u0441\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0440\u043e\u0437\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0430 230 \u0412\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0442, \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0447\u0438\u043a \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0447\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0434\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u2013 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u0432 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\/\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0443 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f. \u041c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u043b\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 5,8, \u0430 \u0437\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u2013 14,7 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0430. \u0417\u0430 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435 \u0430\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0435\u0440\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0443\u0440 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0410\u0413\u041f-15\u0420\u0422 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0445 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044b. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0434\u0430\u0442\u0447\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u043d \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0444\u0438\u043a\u0441\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u0445. \u0421\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 \u0423\u0410\u0417 \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0434\u0440\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0434\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043d\u0438\u043a \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043b \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f, \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c 2,7 \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u0430 (149,6 \u043b.\u0441.) \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f 5-\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0430\u044f \u041c\u041a\u041f\u041f \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0433\u0430\u0431\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0442\u044b \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0410\u0413\u041f-15\u0420\u0422 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0445. \u0410 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434 \u0441 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0448\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0441\u043a\u0438\u0434\u043e\u043a \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f.