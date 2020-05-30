УАЗ выпускает новый автогидроподъемник для коммунальных служб

УАЗ выпускает новый автогидроподъемник для коммунальных служб
30 мая 13:11 2020

Автогидроподъемник АГП-15РТ на базе коммерческой модели способен стать универсальным решением для городских коммунальных служб

УАЗ анонсирует выпуск нового маловысотного автомобильного рычажно-гидравлического подъемника на базе УАЗ Профи. Помимо представленной в прошлом году модификации с двухрядной кабиной, в линейке появился двухместный вариант. Модель предназначена для транспортировки и подъема ремонтной бригады с инструментом на высоту до 14,2 метра для выполнения строительных и электромонтажных работ. Спецверсия для городских коммунальных служб разработана партнером бренда, нижегородским заводом коммерческого транспорта Рускомтранс.

автогидроподъемник АГП-15РТ

Фото: новый автогидроподъемник АГП-15РТ

Стрела подъемника облегченной конструкции рычажного-телескопического типа ZED 15.2 производства компании CTE S. p. a. (Италия) с шарнирным механизмом и выдвижной телескопической секцией способна поворачиваться на 360°. Шланги и кабели проложены внутри стрелы, что гарантирует их надежную защиту от повреждений и осадков.

Рабочая платформа размерностью 1400 x 700 x 1100 мм и грузоподъемностью 230 килограммов выполнена из алюминия, угол поворота вправо и влево составляет 60°. Электроизоляция корзины обеспечивает безопасность персонала при проведении монтажных работ в сети под напряжением до 1000 Вольт. Здесь предусмотрены розетка 230 Вольт, счетчик моточасов и дублирующий пульт управления – последний, в частности, отвечает за запуск/остановку двигателя. Максимальный боковой вылет подъемника достигает 5,8, а зона обслуживания – 14,7 метра. За устойчивость при эксплуатации отвечают четыре аутригера, компактный опорный контур которых позволяет установить АГП-15РТ в пределах одной дорожной полосы. Благодаря датчикам положения он идеально фиксируется даже на неровных поверхностях.

автогидроподъемник АГП-15РТ

Фото: автогидроподъемник АГП-15РТ

Смонтированный на базе УАЗ Профи автогидроподъемник сохранил все преимущества базовой модели. Прочная рамная конструкция, надежный бензиновый двигатель объемом 2,7 литра (149,6 л.с.) и проверенная 5-ступенчатая МКПП гарантируют эксплуатационные комфорт и долговечность. Компактные габариты облегчают маневрирование и применение АГП-15РТ в различных населенных пунктах. А подключаемый полный привод с односкатной ошиновкой позволяет использовать автомобиль без скидок на дорожные условия.

 

1 комментарий

  1. Дмитрий Шевцов
    30 мая, 15:04 #1 Дмитрий Шевцов

    Давно пора, а то эти подъемники остро нужны в каждое жрэу каждого городка или крупного села, а они стоят они как “чугунный завод”

