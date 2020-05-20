Маршрутное такси – 20 000-й автомобиль спецверсии на базе Ford Transit

Ford Sollers принял заявку на производство 20 000-го специального автомобиля через систему централизованного заказа SVO. Им стало маршрутное такси

Система SVO (Special Vehicles Operations) – уникальная централизованная система заказов Ford Sollers, разработанная для максимальной доступности потребителям специальных версий автомобилей. Для заказа доступны более 70 вариантов специальных версий автомобилей. На автомобили каждой версии зафиксирована единая стоимость. С момента запуска SVO количество заказываемых специальных автомобилей стремительно растет.

Перед разработчиками проекта SVO стояла задача выстроить поэтапную логистику заказа специальных версий автомобиля Ford Transit централизованно, предоставив покупателям гарантии качества продукции и обеспечив высокий уровень клиентского сервиса. Внедрение SVO позволило получать дилеру необходимые ему специальные автомобили, как полностью готовый к реализации продукт, минуя все производственные и организационные этапы.

Покупатель может выбрать автомобиль либо из уже существующих 70 вариантов различных модификаций, позволяющих подобрать сразу необходимый под конкретные задачи автомобиль для более чем 90% клиентов, либо разместить индивидуальный заказ у дилера. При формировании запроса, у заказчика есть возможность дооборудования автомобиля в соответствии с предстоящими задачами, а также выбор практически любых из возможных опций. Разработанная платформа позволяет дилерам онлайн отслеживать местонахождение и этапы доработки автомобиля в единой системе, а также управлять отгрузкой и дооборудованием.

На всю линейку спецверсий получены ОТТС, что сокращает срок изготовления и поставки выбранного автомобиля заказчику. Гарантийные обязательства производителя, а также техническое обслуживание специальных версий автомобиля Ford Transit поддерживаются по всей дилерской сети. Кроме того, гарантия распространяется и на установленное дополнительное оборудование.

В системе SVO задействованы только одобренные глобальной компанией Ford Motor Company сертифицированные подрядчики-кузовостроители, прошедшие полный аудит производства и качества продукции по мировым стандартам Ford.

Ford

Такие преимущества системы SVO, как заказ специальных версий автомобиля в одном месте, широкие возможности выполнения индивидуальных требований заказчика, прозрачное ценообразование и кратчайшие сроки изготовления, а также послепродажное обслуживание в официальной дилерской сети обеспечивают Ford Transit лидерство в сегменте LCV среди иностранных брендов.

