19 мая 21:11 2020

Chevrolet запускает сервис онлайн бронирования автомобилей

С его помощью можно в режиме реального времени ознакомиться со всеми автомобилями, которые находятся в наличии у официальных дилеров Chevrolet по всей России, подобрать подходящую комплектацию, цвет и забронировать автомобиль буквально за несколько минут. При этом каждый клиент, вне зависимости от своего проживания или местонахождения, сохраняет все привилегии и преимущества высочайших стандартов обслуживания легендарных североамериканских автомобилей в сети официальных дилерских центров Chevrolet.

Воспользовавшись новым сервисом онлайн бронирования Chevrolet, удобно сравнить разные комплектации, подробно изучить интерьер и экстерьер моделей, увидеть детальные изображения каждого конкретного автомобиля и ознакомиться со всеми актуальными условиями спецпредложений и программа кредитования от компании General Motors Россия.

Бронирование осуществляется после внесения предоплаты в размере 30 000 рублей, деньги замораживаются на карте до подтверждения бронирования и затем списываются в адрес выбранного официального дилера. После этого менеджер выбранного дилерского центра связывается с клиентом по телефону для подтверждения сделки. Останется только внести оставшуюся сумму и оформить необходимые документы – и выбранный Chevrolet уже будет ждать своего нового владельца в салоне.

В ближайшее время функционал сервиса расширится и позволит осуществлять онлайн расчет кредитных и страховых предложений, и первичную оценку собственного автомобиля для сдачи в трейд-ин официальному дилеру.Chevrolet Traverse 2019 зима

Стремление к новым высотам и неизведанным горизонтам — вот что отличает Chevrolet от других. Именно поэтому особое внимание уделяется поиску инновационных решений и их реализации. Сейчас, когда онлайн инструменты приобретают все большую актуальность, Chevrolet предлагает своим клиентам воспользоваться всеми преимуществами высоких технологий, не выходя из дома.

