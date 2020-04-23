УАЗ впервые поставит медучреждениям реанимобили на базе Профи

УАЗ впервые поставит медучреждениям реанимобили на базе Профи
23 апреля 11:11 2020

В семействе УАЗ Профи дебютировала модификация автомобиля скорой помощи класса С

Первая партия из 132 реанимобилей поступит в медицинские учреждения регионов в мае в рамках госконтракта с Министерством промышленности и торговли РФ.

Ульяновский автомобильный завод приступает к поставкам нового реанимобиля, разработанного на базе коммерческой модели Профи для органов здравоохранения. Оборудованные по высшему разряду спецверсии предназначены для проведения интенсивных лечебных мероприятий силами реанимационной бригады, транспортировки и мониторинга состояния «тяжелых» пациентов на догоспитальном этапе. Первая партия УАЗ АСМП класса С будет передана региональным медучреждениям в рамках федеральной программы по снижению последствий распространения новой коронавирусной инфекции.

Спецавтомобили отличаются лимонным цветом кузова и оснащаются 2,7-литровым двигателем ЗМЗ Про (149,6 л.с. и 235 Нм) и 5-ступенчатой МКПП. Подключаемый полный привод с односкатной ошиновкой позволяет максимально реализовать возможности модели при движении в условиях плохих дорог и сельской местности. Термо- и шумоизолированный каркасный модульный блок с наружными стеклопластиковыми панелями, армированный для надежной фиксации оборудования, обеспечивает оптимальную для медицинского персонала эргономику салона.

Обширный список специального оснащения дополняют необходимые для работы реаниматологов многофункциональная тележка-каталка со съемными носилками, возможностью регулировки положения высоты, автоматической расфиксацией опор и разборным штативом для осуществления инъекций; приемное устройство тележки-каталки с поперечным перемещением и регулировкой высоты основных носилок; вакуумный иммобилизационный матрас; реанимационная укладка для оказания скорой медицинской помощи; термоизоляционный контейнер с автоматическим поддержанием температуры инфузионных растворов.

Уже в базовом варианте исполнения УАЗ АСМП класса С полностью укомплектован для проведения оперативных действий реанимационного характера. В частности, в салоне предусмотрен бифазный дефибриллятор-монитор со встроенным принтером, взрослыми и детскими электродами, функциями электрокардиостимуляции, пульсоксиметрии и неинвазивного измерения артериального давления. Из специфической аппаратуры к услугам медиков также предлагается транспортный реанимационно-анестезиологический монитор пациента со встроенным принтером, возможностью переноса данных на компьютер функциями мониторирования электрокардиограммы в трех отведениях, капнометрии, пульсоксиметрии, неинвазивного измерения артериального давления и определения температуры тела пациента.

УАЗ Профи

Производство реанимобилей стартовало в Ульяновске 13 апреля. На УАЗ АСМП класса С распространяется официальная гарантия производителя – три года или 100 тысяч километров пробега.

На тему:

  Article "tagged" as:
коронавирусПрофиУАЗ
  Категории:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Эрика Китуашвили освободили

Эрика Китуашвили освободили 0

KIA представит в Женеве новый концептуальный электромобиль

KIA представит в Женеве новый концептуальный электромобиль

Трудности грязных дорог

Трудности грязных дорог 0

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Only registered users can comment.