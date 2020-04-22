Элегантный двухцветный кожаный салон от Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur

\u0412\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a \u0432 \u0412\u0430\u0439\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0445\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f Porsche 911\r\n\u041a\u043e\u0436\u0430\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u0430\u0440\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0439\u0447\u0430\u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 911. \u042d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u043a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0443 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u044b Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u00ab\u0418\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0438\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 Porsche \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c, \u2013 \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442 \u0410\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0440 \u0424\u0430\u0431\u0438\u0433, \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0432 Porsche AG \u0437\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0438 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u2013 \u041e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e 90 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 911 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u0430 25 % \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u044f \u00ab\u041a\u043e\u0436\u0430\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0430 Exclusive Manufaktur\u00bb \u043f\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e 700 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u0421\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043c\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u043c \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u044b\u00bb.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0414\u0432\u0443\u0445\u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0445 Bordeaux Red\/Crayon, Black\/Slate Grey, Slate Grey\/Iceland Green \u0438 Graphite Blue\/Mojave Beige. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0433\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0439 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0430\u0434\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443\u043b\u043e\u0439 2+2. \u041c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0448\u0432\u044b, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0448\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0435, \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0435 \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0433\u0430\u0440\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a. \u0421\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u0442\u0449\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u2013 \u0442\u0438\u0441\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u043a\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u0438, \u0442\u0438\u0441\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0433\u0435\u0440\u0431 Porsche \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 Race-Tex \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0435\u043c\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0443 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435.\r\n\r\n\r\nPorsche Exclusive Manufaktur: \u0440\u0443\u0447\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044f\u043c\r\n\u0421\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0443\u0447\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0432 \u0426\u0443\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043d\u0445\u0430\u0443\u0437\u0435\u043d\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438. \u0412\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043a\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0441 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0447\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0442\u0449\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u044e \u0438 \u043d\u0435 \u0436\u0430\u043b\u0435\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0434\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438\u0445 \u0434\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u0440\u0443\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440 \u0434\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430.\r\n\r\n\u041d\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u0443 \u0441 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043b\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u043b\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438, \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044b \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430, \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0443\u044f \u0433\u0430\u0440\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e.