Элегантный двухцветный кожаный салон от Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur
22 апреля 09:11 2020

Вместе с дизайнерами из центра разработок в Вайссахе специалисты подразделения Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur разработали новую концепцию интерьера для Porsche 911

Кожаный салон отличается идеальной гармонией цветов, материалов и индивидуальных опций и уже сейчас предлагается для всех моделей 911. Этот вариант отделки включает в себя кроме всего прочего прострочку центральных частей передних и задних сидений, а также дверных панелей. Кроме того, предусмотрена разнообразная отделка кожей из программы Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur.

«Индивидуализация играет в компании Porsche важную роль, – говорит Александр Фабиг, отвечающий в Porsche AG за индивидуализацию и классические модели. – Около 90 процентов всех моделей 911 подвергаются индивидуализации по заказам клиентов, а 25 % проданных во всем мире автомобилей этого модельного ряда доводятся в Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur. Новая опция «Кожаная отделка Exclusive Manufaktur» пополняет наше широкое предложение, насчитывающее около 700 вариантов. Сначала мы предлагаем четыре цветовые комбинации, а потом последуют и другие варианты».

Двухцветный салон предлагается в цветах Bordeaux Red/Crayon, Black/Slate Grey, Slate Grey/Iceland Green и Graphite Blue/Mojave Beige. Новая цветовая гамма подчеркивает особый характер отдельных сидений с посадочной формулой 2+2. Многочисленные декоративные швы, как и крестовой шов на рулевом колесе, выполнены в контрастном цвете и создают инновационный и гармоничный облик. Среди других тщательно выполненных деталей – тиснение Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur на крышке отделения на центральной консоли, тисненый герб Porsche на подголовниках и отделанные Race-Tex накладки отверстий для ремней безопасности у моделей купе.

Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur: ручная работа и внимание к деталям

Совершенная ручная работа и высокие технологии позволяют расположенному в Цуффенхаузене подразделению Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur создавать в высшей степени индивидуальные автомобили. Высококвалифицированные сотрудники с высочайшей тщательностью работают над каждой деталью и не жалеют времени на то, чтобы довести их до совершенства в процессе ручной работы. При этом они используют широкий спектр декоративных и технических возможностей для индивидуализации как внешнего вида, так и салона.

Наряду с особенными клиентскими автомобилями подразделение Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur выпускает также лимитированные малые серии и специальные версии, в которых высококачественные материалы сочетаются с современными технологиями производства, образуя гармоничное единство.

