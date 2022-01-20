Porsche Design отмечает свой 50-летний юбилей

Porsche Design отмечает свой 50-летний юбилей
20 января 18:01 2022
Просмотров: 11

Подарок ко дню рождения: эксклюзивная специальная модель и 911 S 2.4 Targa 1972 года выпуска

Porsche AG поздравляет подразделение Porsche Design с круглой датой. Главным событием в юбилейном году станут два уникальных автомобиля: эксклюзивная модель Porsche 911 Edition 50 Years Porsche Design и ее исторический аналог 911 S 2.4 Targa, выпущенный в 1972 году – году основания Porsche Design – и отреставрированный подразделением Porsche Classic. Объединяющим элементом этих двух автомобилей является их цветовое оформление. Оно базируется на легендарном «Chronograph I» 1972 года, разработанном профессором Фердинандом Александром Порше: доминирующим цветом как в экстерьере, так и в интерьере является черный. Кроме того, Porsche Design представляет также «Chronograph 1 – 1972 Limited Edition». Музей Porsche посвящает юбилею специальную выставку, которая откроется 19 января 2022 года.

Porsche Targa 911 Porsche Targa 911 Porsche Targa 911 Porsche Targa 911

«Если думать над функцией какой-либо вещи, то ее форма иногда получается сама собой», – так профессор Фердинанд Александр Порше описывал то, что и сегодня движет инженерами и дизайнерами Porsche Design.

В 1972 году он вместе со своим братом Хансом-Петером основал Porsche Design. Согласно замыслу создателя Porsche 911, это должна быть компания, которая вынесет принципы и «дух Porsche» за пределы автомобилестроения. Сейчас Porsche Design – это всемирно признанный дизайнерский бренд премиум-класса, известный своими функциональными и долговечными продуктами с лаконичной эстетикой.

Porsche Targa 911 Porsche Targa 911

Эксклюзивная модель: между классическим дизайном и современностью

Модель «Porsche 911 Edition 50 Years Porsche Design» выпущена ограниченным тиражом в 750 экземпляров и своими многочисленными деталями оформления напоминает иконы дизайна Ф.А. Порше. Помимо однотонного черного цвета кузова своеобразными отсылками к прошлому являются центральные части сидений с обивкой из материала Sport-Tex с классическим клетчатым рисунком и красная секундная стрелка на циферблате часов Porsche Design Subsecond, входящих в серийный пакет Sport Chrono.

Интерьер Porsche Targa 911 Интерьер Porsche Targa 911

Специальная модель создана на базе 911 Targa 4 GTS и ее можно заказать уже сейчас по цене от 15280000 рублей. Покупатели также могут приобрести специальную версию нового издания легендарного Chronograph I. Отдельные элементы этого хронографа, такие как порядковый номер ограниченной серии или ротор подзавода в форме колесного диска, подчеркивают связь с Porsche 911 Edition 50 Years Porsche Design.

Интерьер Porsche Targa 911 Porsche Targa 911

Уникальный экземпляр: 911 S 2.4 Targa с подписью Ф.А. Порше

В честь 50-летия Porsche Design подразделение Porsche Classic в течение двух последних лет реализовало уникальный проект. К юбилею был воссоздан 911 S 2.4 Targa, который был выпущен в год основания подразделения Porsche Design в 1972 году.

«Идея заключалась в том, чтобы построить исторический аналог новой специальной модели Porsche 911 Edition 50 Years Porsche Design, – рассказывает Ульрике Лутц, руководитель Porsche Classic. – Благодаря новой программе особых пожеланий мы смогли реализовать идею уникальной пары автомобилей. Задача дизайнеров и сотрудников заводской реставрационной мастерской состояла в том, чтобы бережно перенести спецификации нового автомобиля на классический образец».

Porsche Targa 911

Базовый автомобиль, 911 T 2.4 Targa 72-го года выпуска, был в плохом состоянии и некомплектным. Обычно такая исходная ситуация считается неблагоприятной, но в данном случае ввиду планируемых модификаций это было не важно. Эксперты Porsche Classic полностью переоборудовали двигатель и ходовую часть под версию «S». Топ-модель того времени при рабочем объеме 2341 см3 развивала мощность 190 л.с. при 6500 об/мин и имела механический впрыск топлива.

Porsche Targa 911

Как дань уважения Фердинанду Александру Порше, уникальная модель повторяет цветовое оформление легендарного «Chronograph I» 1972 года, который он разработал: черный цвет доминирует как в экстерьере, так и в интерьере. Борта автомобиля украшают классические полосы платинового цвета с шелковистым блеском с интегрированной надписью Porsche Design. В качестве особой «изюминки» дуга Targa также был покрыта полупрозрачной краской платинового цвета с шелковистым блеском – новая интерпретация сатинированной нержавеющей стали старой модели. Надпись Targa выполнена в матовом черном цвете. Как и на специальной модели, сзади на решетке крышки двигателя имеется шильдик «50 лет Porsche Design» с факсимильной подписью профессора Фердинанда Александра Порше.

Porsche Targa 911

Другие продукты и аксессуары к юбилею

Для всех фанатов Porsche и любителей часов подразделение Porsche Design представляет «Chronograph 1 – 1972 Limited Edition» с историческим логотипом и надписью. В этом переиздании оригинального хронографа, выпущенном ограниченным тиражом в 500 экземпляров, отсутствуют визуальные параллели со специальной моделью автомобиля, и его можно, как обычно, приобрести в Porsche Design.

Юбилейное предложение дополняют лимитированные капсульные коллекции модной одежды, обуви и спортивной экипировки, багажных принадлежностей и аксессуаров, а также специальные коллекции очков.

Элемент дизайна Porsche Targa 911 Элемент интерьера Porsche Targa 911

О подразделении Porsche Design

«Хороший дизайн должен быть честным», – всегда подчеркивал профессор Фердинанд Александр Порше.

Он разработал дизайн легендарного Porsche 911 и в 1972 году основал студию дизайна. Управляющий директор Роланд Хайлер и его команда и по сей день следуют его философии. Используя аутентичные материалы, они создают продуманные, функциональные и долговечные продукты с лаконичной эстетикой, приводя в восхищение клиентов такими высококачественными продуктами, как часы, солнцезащитные очки, багажные принадлежности и изделия из кожи.

Элемент интерьера Porsche Targa 911

Располагая филиалами в Цель-ам-Зее, Берлине и Людвигсбурге, Лос-Анджелесе и Шанхае, студия дизайна работает также для международных заказчиков. Здесь создаются высококлассные потребительские товары, бытовая техника и промышленные продукты – например, в сотрудничестве с Elan, KEF, LaCie, Morita или Panasonic.

Выбор материалов играет решающую роль в продуктах Studio F. A. Porsche. Титан и карбон делают многие из них практически «вечными», а также обеспечивают новые, неожиданные функции. Благодаря сочетанию традиционных, честных дизайнерских подходов и амбициозных инноваций продукты становятся настоящими предметами роскоши.

Интерьер Porsche Targa 911

Специальная выставка в музее Porsche

Музей Porsche отмечает 50-летие Porsche Design специальной выставкой, которая продлится до 11 июля 2022 года. Важной частью экспозиции являются информационные материалы о личности Ф.А. Порше, его философии дизайна и огромном творческом влиянии, которое оказали его идеи. Кроме того, будут представлены экспонаты из разных направлений продукции за все пять десятилетий.

Момент, с которого ведет свой отсчет Porsche Design, символизирует Chronograph I. Почетное центральное место на специальной выставке занимают две версии легендарного хронографа. От этого композиционного центра выставка последовательно переходит к другим экспонатам. Вниманию посетителей предлагаются, например, очки-авиаторы P´8478, серия хронографов Monobloc Actuator с утопленными в корпусе кнопками, а также курительная трубка P´3613 и мобильный телефон P´9521. На балконе музея Porsche выставлен, среди прочего, тот самый 993 Speedster, который принадлежал Фердинанду Александру – а также 904, который он сам называл своим шедевром. Кроме того, на специальной выставке демонстрируется 911 S 2.4 Targa 1972 года, отреставрированный подразделением Porsche Classic, и новая специальная модель Porsche 911 Edition 50 Years Porsche Design.

