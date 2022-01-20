Porsche Design отмечает свой 50-летний юбилей

\u041f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043e\u043a \u043a\u043e \u0434\u043d\u044e \u0440\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f: \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0438 911 S 2.4 Targa 1972 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430 Porsche AG \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Porsche Design \u0441 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433\u043b\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0439. \u0413\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0432 \u044e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0443\u0442 \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f: \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c Porsche 911 Edition 50 Years Porsche Design \u0438 \u0435\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0433 911 S 2.4 Targa, \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432 1972 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u2013 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Porsche Design \u2013 \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c Porsche Classic. \u041e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u044d\u0442\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438\u0445 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435. \u041e\u043d\u043e \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u043c \u00abChronograph I\u00bb 1972 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0435\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0424\u0435\u0440\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0410\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u043c \u041f\u043e\u0440\u0448\u0435: \u0434\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0432 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0435, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0432 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, Porsche Design \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u00abChronograph 1 \u2013 1972 Limited Edition\u00bb. \u041c\u0443\u0437\u0435\u0439 Porsche \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0432\u044f\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u044e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u044e \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0443, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u043e\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f 19 \u044f\u043d\u0432\u0430\u0440\u044f 2022 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u00ab\u0415\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u0443\u043c\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0439-\u043b\u0438\u0431\u043e \u0432\u0435\u0449\u0438, \u0442\u043e \u0435\u0435 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0430\u043c\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439\u00bb, \u2013 \u0442\u0430\u043a \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0435\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0440 \u0424\u0435\u0440\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0434 \u0410\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0440 \u041f\u043e\u0440\u0448\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0438\u0441\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043b \u0442\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 Porsche Design. \u0412 1972 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043e\u043d \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441\u043e \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c \u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0425\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043c-\u041f\u0435\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b Porsche Design. \u0421\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0441\u043b\u0443 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f Porsche 911, \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u043d\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0432\u044b\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0446\u0438\u043f\u044b \u0438 \u00ab\u0434\u0443\u0445 Porsche\u00bb \u0437\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044b \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0421\u0435\u0439\u0447\u0430\u0441 Porsche Design \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0443\u043c-\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430, \u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0441 \u043b\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0439. \u042d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c: \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u041c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u00abPorsche 911 Edition 50 Years Porsche Design\u00bb \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0442\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0436\u043e\u043c \u0432 750 \u044d\u043a\u0437\u0435\u043c\u043f\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u043a\u043e\u043d\u044b \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u0424.\u0410. \u041f\u043e\u0440\u0448\u0435. \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0441\u044b\u043b\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043a \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0441 \u043e\u0431\u0438\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0430 Sport-Tex \u0441 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044b\u043c \u0440\u0438\u0441\u0443\u043d\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043d\u0434\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432 Porsche Design Subsecond, \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442 Sport Chrono. \u0421\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 911 Targa 4 GTS \u0438 \u0435\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0439\u0447\u0430\u0441 \u043f\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0435 \u043e\u0442 15280000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u041f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e Chronograph I. \u041e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0445\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0430, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043f\u043e\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0440 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0430, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u044c \u0441 Porsche 911 Edition 50 Years Porsche Design. \u0423\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0437\u0435\u043c\u043f\u043b\u044f\u0440: 911 S 2.4 Targa \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043f\u0438\u0441\u044c\u044e \u0424.\u0410. \u041f\u043e\u0440\u0448\u0435 \u0412 \u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c 50-\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0438\u044f Porsche Design \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Porsche Classic \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442. \u041a \u044e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u044e \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0432\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d 911 S 2.4 Targa, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u0434 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Porsche Design \u0432 1972 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443. \u00ab\u0418\u0434\u0435\u044f \u0437\u0430\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0433 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Porsche 911 Edition 50 Years Porsche Design, \u2013 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0423\u043b\u044c\u0440\u0438\u043a\u0435 \u041b\u0443\u0442\u0446, \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c Porsche Classic. \u2013 \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u044b \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0434\u0435\u044e \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u044b \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0417\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0430 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043b\u0430 \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0431\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0435\u0446\u00bb. \u0411\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c, 911 T 2.4 Targa 72-\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430, \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0432 \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0445\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c. \u041e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0438\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0442\u0443\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0435\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439, \u043d\u043e \u0432 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435 \u0432\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u043d\u0435 \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e. \u042d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0442\u044b Porsche Classic \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0438 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044e \u00abS\u00bb. \u0422\u043e\u043f-\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0447\u0435\u043c \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u0435 2341 \u0441\u043c3 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c 190 \u043b.\u0441. \u043f\u0440\u0438 6500 \u043e\u0431\/\u043c\u0438\u043d \u0438 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043b\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u043f\u0440\u044b\u0441\u043a \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u0434\u0430\u043d\u044c \u0443\u0432\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0424\u0435\u0440\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0443 \u0410\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0440\u0443 \u041f\u043e\u0440\u0448\u0435, \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u00abChronograph I\u00bb 1972 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u043d \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b: \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0432 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0435, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0432 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0435. \u0411\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0443\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044b \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0441 \u0448\u0435\u043b\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b\u043c \u0431\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0441 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u043f\u0438\u0441\u044c\u044e Porsche Design. \u0412 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u00ab\u0438\u0437\u044e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u043a\u0438\u00bb \u0434\u0443\u0433\u0430 Targa \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0441 \u0448\u0435\u043b\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b\u043c \u0431\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u2013 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0430\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u0432\u0435\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u041d\u0430\u0434\u043f\u0438\u0441\u044c Targa \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0435. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u0441\u0437\u0430\u0434\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0448\u0438\u043b\u044c\u0434\u0438\u043a \u00ab50 \u043b\u0435\u0442 Porsche Design\u00bb \u0441 \u0444\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043f\u0438\u0441\u044c\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0435\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0424\u0435\u0440\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0410\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0440\u0430 \u041f\u043e\u0440\u0448\u0435. \u0414\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u044b \u0438 \u0430\u043a\u0441\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0443\u0430\u0440\u044b \u043a \u044e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u044e \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0444\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432 Porsche \u0438 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Porsche Design \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u00abChronograph 1 \u2013 1972 Limited Edition\u00bb \u0441 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u043f\u0438\u0441\u044c\u044e. \u0412 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0438\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0445\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0430, \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0442\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0436\u043e\u043c \u0432 500 \u044d\u043a\u0437\u0435\u043c\u043f\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0443\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043e \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0438 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u043e, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432 Porsche Design. \u042e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u043b\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u043f\u0441\u0443\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0434\u0435\u0436\u0434\u044b, \u043e\u0431\u0443\u0432\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0438\u043f\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438, \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0434\u043b\u0435\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0430\u043a\u0441\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0443\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0447\u043a\u043e\u0432. \u041e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 Porsche Design \u00ab\u0425\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0435\u043d \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c\u00bb, \u2013 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0435\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0440 \u0424\u0435\u0440\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0434 \u0410\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0440 \u041f\u043e\u0440\u0448\u0435. \u041e\u043d \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e Porsche 911 \u0438 \u0432 1972 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b \u0441\u0442\u0443\u0434\u0438\u044e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430. \u0423\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0420\u043e\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0434 \u0425\u0430\u0439\u043b\u0435\u0440 \u0438 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0444\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0444\u0438\u0438. \u0418\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044f \u0430\u0443\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044b, \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043c\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435, \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u044b \u0441 \u043b\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0439, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u044f \u0432 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u0438\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0447\u0430\u0441\u044b, \u0441\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0447\u043a\u0438, \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0434\u043b\u0435\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0438\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u044f \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0438. \u0420\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044f \u0444\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u0426\u0435\u043b\u044c-\u0430\u043c-\u0417\u0435\u0435, \u0411\u0435\u0440\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435 \u0438 \u041b\u044e\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0441\u0431\u0443\u0440\u0433\u0435, \u041b\u043e\u0441-\u0410\u043d\u0434\u0436\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0435 \u0438 \u0428\u0430\u043d\u0445\u0430\u0435, \u0441\u0442\u0443\u0434\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0447\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432. \u0417\u0434\u0435\u0441\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0440\u044b, \u0431\u044b\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043c\u044b\u0448\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u044b \u2013 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0441 Elan, KEF, LaCie, Morita \u0438\u043b\u0438 Panasonic. \u0412\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0438\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e \u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0445 Studio F. A. Porsche. \u0422\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d \u0438 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0431\u043e\u043d \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u0437 \u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u00ab\u0432\u0435\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438\u00bb, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435, \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445, \u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0430\u043c\u0431\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u044b \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u0438. \u0421\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u0432 \u043c\u0443\u0437\u0435\u0435 Porsche \u041c\u0443\u0437\u0435\u0439 Porsche \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 50-\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0435 Porsche Design \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043e 11 \u0438\u044e\u043b\u044f 2022 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u0412\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044b \u043e \u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0424.\u0410. \u041f\u043e\u0440\u0448\u0435, \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0444\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0444\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u0438 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0432\u043b\u0438\u044f\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0438. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0442\u044b \u0438\u0437 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0437\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043f\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0439. \u041c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442, \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 Porsche Design, \u0441\u0438\u043c\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 Chronograph I. \u041f\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0434\u0432\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0445\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0430. \u041e\u0442 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043a \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u043c \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0442\u0430\u043c. \u0412\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u043e\u0447\u043a\u0438-\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b P\u00b48478, \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u044f \u0445\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u043e\u0432 Monobloc Actuator \u0441 \u0443\u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0435 \u043a\u043d\u043e\u043f\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043a\u0443\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0443\u0431\u043a\u0430 P\u00b43613 \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0444\u043e\u043d P\u00b49521. \u041d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u043b\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u043c\u0443\u0437\u0435\u044f Porsche \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d, \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0433\u043e, \u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0439 993 Speedster, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0434\u043b\u0435\u0436\u0430\u043b \u0424\u0435\u0440\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0443 \u0410\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0440\u0443 \u2013 \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 904, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u043d \u0441\u0430\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043b \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c \u0448\u0435\u0434\u0435\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043c. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f 911 S 2.4 Targa 1972 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c Porsche Classic, \u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c Porsche 911 Edition 50 Years Porsche Design.