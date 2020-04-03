Volkswagen Коммерческие автомобили запустила сервис онлайн-оплаты для покупки автомобилей

Volkswagen \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0433 \u0432 \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0442, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u0443 \u0432 \u0448\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435 \u0438 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0430\u044f\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0438\r\n\u041c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430 \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043e\u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044c \u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0443\u043c \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0439. \u0412 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0443\u043a\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430.\r\n\r\n\u0412\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043d\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0443\u044e\u0441\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0444\u0438\u0433\u0443\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u043e\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d: \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Multivan, California, Caravelle, Transporter, Crafter, Caddy \u0438 Amarok, \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0438. \u0421\u043f\u0438\u0441\u043e\u043a \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441 \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044b, \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u2014 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438.\r\n\r\n\u0421 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0444\u0438\u0433\u0443\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0432 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u2014 \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043f\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430 \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0435\u0441\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u044f\u0434 \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0430 2,99% \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u041a\u0410\u0421\u041a\u041e \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0444\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0448\u0438\u0437\u044b. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0441 \u0431\u0430\u043d\u043a\u043e\u043c \u00ab\u0424\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0441\u0432\u0430\u0433\u0435\u043d \u0411\u0430\u043d\u043a \u0420\u0423\u0421\u00bb \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 6,1-7% \u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0443.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0423\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0442\u044c, \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0439\u0447\u0430\u0441 \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0441\u0430. \u0417\u0434\u0435\u0441\u044c \u0436\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0441 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u04226.1. \u0421\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043e\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0442. \u0423\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043d\u0435 \u043d\u0443\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0432\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0434\u0436\u0435\u0440\u0443 \u2014 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0441 \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0442\u0430.\r\n\r\n\u0412\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u044b \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u0443 - \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0445 \u00ab\u0413\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u044f \u041c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u00bb \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u044e \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u0435. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 24 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u0443\u0442\u043a\u0438, 7 \u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u043d\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044e: \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u044b \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043f\u043e \u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0443, \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0433\u0443 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u044d\u0432\u0430\u043a\u0443\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c.\r\n\r\n\u0411\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438, \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441 1 \u044f\u043d\u0432\u0430\u0440\u044f 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430 \u00ab4 \u0413\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0423\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u00bb \u2014 \u0430\u0431\u0441\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0433 \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430-\u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0451\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u044f. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0443\u0437\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 4 \u043b\u0435\u0442, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0434\u0430\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 Volkswagen \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438. \u0423\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0442 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0442 \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 4 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 Volkswagen \u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0430\u0445-\u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0445. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u043b\u0435\u0436\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043c \u0443\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e. \u0412 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e 60% \u043e\u0442 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0430 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 5 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u2014 45-50%.