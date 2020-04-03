Volkswagen Коммерческие автомобили запустила сервис онлайн-оплаты для покупки автомобилей

03 апреля 09:11 2020

Volkswagen переводит часть услуг в онлайн-формат, продолжая обеспечивать поддержку в штатном режиме и оставаясь на связи

Марка в первую очередь заботится о безопасности своих клиентов и сотрудников, прикладывая для этого максимум усилий. В соответствии с указом Президента работа дилерских центров марки временно приостановлена.

Выбрать понравившуюся модель, воспользоваться конфигуратором и оплатить автомобили теперь можно онлайн: в наличии достаточно автомобилей Multivan, California, Caravelle, Transporter, Crafter, Caddy и Amarok, доступных для покупки. Список дилерских центров, предлагающих сервис онлайн-оплаты, регулярно дополняется — его можно посмотреть на официальном сайте марки.

С помощью онлайн-конфигуратора можно создать автомобиль в персональном исполнении, добавив необходимые опции — от выбора цвета, включая двухцветные сочетания, и заканчивая техническими ассистентами помощи водителю. Кроме широкого спектра доступных модификаций моделей, марка предлагает выгодные условия кредитования, лизинга и страхования. Например, на весь модельный ряд действует розничная страховая ставка 2,99% на полное КАСКО без франшизы. Также совместно с банком «Фольксваген Банк РУС» марка предлагает 6,1-7% годовых по кредитам для своих клиентов, что примерно на треть ниже среднерыночной розничной ставки по автокредиту.

Узнать, где сейчас находится заказанный автомобиль, можно с помощью онлайн-сервиса автоматического отслеживания логистического статуса. Здесь же можно проверить статус производства ранее заказанных моделей, включая автомобили нового поколения Т6.1. Сервисом можно воспользоваться через личный кабинет. Удобство сервиса заключается в том, что теперь не нужно звонить менеджеру — статус готовности вашего заказанного автомобиля можно увидеть в любое удобное время посредством личного кабинета.

Владельцы автомобилей марки также получают полноценную техническую поддержку – программа помощи на дорогах «Гарантия Мобильности» продолжает свою работу в полном объеме. Программа предлагает квалифицированную помощь специалистов марки 24 часа в сутки, 7 дней в неделю: владельцы автомобилей могут получить консультацию по телефону, заказать услугу технической помощи на месте или эвакуацию автомобиля и получить подменный автомобиль.

Более того, на все модели марки, выпущенные с 1 января 2020 года, действует уникальная программа «4 Года Уверенности» — абсолютный аналог гарантии завода-изготовителя по объёму покрытия. Программа обеспечивает полное покрытие всех узлов и агрегатов на протяжении 4 лет, подтверждая надежность и преимущество модельного ряда марки Volkswagen Коммерческие автомобили. Участники сервисной программы получат качественный ремонт в течение 4 лет на официальных станциях технического обслуживания дилеров Volkswagen и в сервисах-партнерах. При регулярном сервисном обслуживании и надлежащем уходе автомобили марки обладают высокой остаточной стоимостью. В среднем через три года интенсивной эксплуатации рыночная цена автомобиля составит примерно 60% от цены нового, а через 5 лет — 45-50%.

