Виртуальный суперкубок Porsche Mobil 1 начинает сезон 2020 года

\u0412 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u044d\u043f\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043c\u0438\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0443\u0431\u043e\u043a Porsche Mobil 1 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d \u0432 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\r\n\u0412 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0443\u0431\u043a\u0435 Porsche Mobil 1 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u0449\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b, \u0437\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0443\u0431\u043a\u0435, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0431\u043e\u0440\u044c\u0431\u0443 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0434\u0430\u0445 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup. \u0426\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043a\u0443\u0431\u043a\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u044b \u0424\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044b 1, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u043c\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0435\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u044f.\r\n\u00ab\u0412\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u043d\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u00ab\u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0445\u00bb, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0438 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432. \u0414\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0442 \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445 Porsche \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430. \u0422\u0430\u043a \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d, \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0443\u0431\u043e\u043a Porsche Mobil 1 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434 \u0438 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u0449\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432\u00bb, \u2013 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u041e\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440 \u0428\u0432\u0430\u0431, \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0443\u0431\u043a\u0430 Porsche Mobil 1.\r\n\u0412\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0443\u0431\u043a\u043e\u043c Porsche TAG Heuer Esports, \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0447\u043d\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443. \u041e\u043d \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043e\u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044c \u043a \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0433\u043e\u043d\u0449\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0445 \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u043c, \u043a\u0442\u043e \u0445\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0439\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433 \u044d\u0442\u0438\u0445 \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u00ab\u0421\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0443\u0431\u043e\u043a Porsche TAG Heuer Esports \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0443\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0433\u043e\u043d\u0449\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u043e\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043a \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u044c\u0435 Porsche, \u2013 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u044a\u044f\u0441\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u041c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e \u0423\u0439\u0445\u0430\u0437\u0438, \u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0434\u0436\u0435\u0440 \u043f\u043e \u043a\u0438\u0431\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0443 \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 Porsche Motorsport. \u2013 \u041c\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0434\u044b \u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u0443 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043c \u0438\u0437 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0443\u0431\u043a\u0430 \u0438 \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0439 iRacing \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0438\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443\u00bb.\r\n\u041f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0434\u043d\u044f \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432 (29 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430) \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0443\u0431\u043e\u043a Porsche Mobil 1 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0435\u0442 4 \u0430\u043f\u0440\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0443\u043c\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0435\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u0411\u0430\u0440\u0441\u0435\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430-\u041a\u0430\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0443\u043d\u044c\u044f. \u0413\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0445 \u0432 \u0421\u0438\u043b\u044c\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0443\u043d\u0435 (\u0412\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f), \u0421\u043f\u0430-\u0424\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0448\u0430\u043c\u0435 (\u0411\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0433\u0438\u044f) \u0438 \u041c\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435 (\u0418\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438\u044f). \u041f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f 16 \u043c\u0430\u044f 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u041d\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u0443 \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u043c\u044f 25-\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0443\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430 (30 \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0443\u0442), \u043a\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f (15 \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0443\u0442) \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0438\u043d\u043a\u0430 (20 \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0443\u0442).\r\n\r\n\u041d\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0439\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 40 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u0449\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u2013 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0434\u043e\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a \u043a \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0430\u043c \u0438\u043c\u0435\u044e\u0442 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0442\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b \u0438 \u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u044b, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u043d\u044b\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0443\u0431\u043a\u0430, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434-\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0438\u0446 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0443\u0431\u043a\u0430 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u044e\u0442 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0434\u043e\u0432. \u041d\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u0443 \u0441 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0438\u043c \u0437\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0438\u043c\u0435\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435 ProAm \u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0447\u043a\u043e\u0432.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u00ab\u0412 \u043d\u044b\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0442\u0443\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u044f \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u044c \u0433\u043e\u043d\u0449\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0430. \u0412\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043a \u044f \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0436\u0443 \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u0412\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0443\u0431\u043e\u043a Porsche Mobil 1 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f. \u042f \u0436\u0434\u0443 \u043d\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0443\u0441\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438\u00bb, \u2013 \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442 \u044e\u043d\u0438\u043e\u0440 Porsche \u0410\u0439\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0447\u0430\u043d \u0413\u044e\u0432\u0435\u043d (\u0422\u0443\u0440\u0446\u0438\u044f\/Martinet by Alm\u00e9ras).\r\n\u042d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u0449\u0438\u043a \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b \u0443\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043a\u0438\u0431\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435 12 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u043b \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0435 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0430 \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441 \u043d\u044b\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0424\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044b 1 \u041c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u043e\u043c \u0412\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043f\u043f\u0435\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u041b\u0430\u043d\u0434\u043e \u041d\u043e\u0440\u0440\u0438\u0441\u043e\u043c. \u0413\u044e\u0432\u0435\u043d \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0443\u0431\u043a\u0435, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430, \u044e\u043d\u0438\u043e\u0440 \u0414\u0436\u0430\u043a\u0441\u043e\u043d \u042d\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0441 (\u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0417\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0438\u044f\/Lechner Racing).\r\n\r\n\u0412 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u044b \u0432 \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0443\u0431\u043a\u0435 Porsche Mobil 1 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043b iRacing. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f\u044b \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043a\u0443\u0431\u043a\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0435\u0442\u0435. \u0411\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0449\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0442\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u044f\u043c\u043e\u043c \u044d\u0444\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0445 YouTube \u0438 Twitch.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0413\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044c \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0443\u0431\u043a\u0430 Porsche Mobil 1 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430:\r\n\r\n \t29.03.2020, \u0411\u0430\u0440\u0441\u0435\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430-\u041a\u0430\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0443\u043d\u044c\u044f (\u0418\u0441\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f), \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044b\r\n \t04.04.2020, \u0411\u0430\u0440\u0441\u0435\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430-\u041a\u0430\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0443\u043d\u044c\u044f (\u0418\u0441\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f), \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438 1+2\r\n \t18.04.2020, \u0421\u0438\u043b\u044c\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0443\u043d (\u0412\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f), \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438 3+4\r\n \t25.04.2020, \u0421\u043f\u0430-\u0424\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0448\u0430\u043c (\u0411\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0433\u0438\u044f), \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438 5+6\r\n \t16.05.2020, \u041c\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0430 (\u0418\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438\u044f), \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438 7+8