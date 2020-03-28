Виртуальный суперкубок Porsche Mobil 1 начинает сезон 2020 года

Виртуальный суперкубок Porsche Mobil 1 начинает сезон 2020 года
28 марта 12:11 2020

В условиях эпидемиологической обстановки суперкубок Porsche Mobil 1 открывает гоночный сезон в цифровом формате

В новом виртуальном суперкубке Porsche Mobil 1 гонщики и команды, зарегистрированные для участия в реальном суперкубке, а также избранные приглашенные участники будут вести борьбу между собой на виртуальных болидах Porsche 911 GT3 Cup. Цифровая версия международного монокубка, который обычно проводится в рамках программы Формулы 1, включает в себя четыре гонки с двумя заездами каждая.

«Виртуальный автоспорт, так называемые «гонки на симуляторах», приобретает все большую популярность, в том числе и среди профессионалов. Доказательством этому служит успех Porsche в области электронных видов спорта. Так как старт реального сезона отложен, виртуальный суперкубок Porsche Mobil 1 представляет собой отличную онлайн-платформу для наших команд и гонщиков», – отмечает Оливер Шваб, руководитель проекта суперкубка Porsche Mobil 1.

Виртуальная гоночная серия не будет конкурировать с суперкубком Porsche TAG Heuer Esports, второй сезон которого начнется в 2020 году. Он обращен в первую очередь к профессиональным гонщикам на симуляторах и тем, кто хочет войти в круг этих виртуальных пилотов.

«Суперкубок Porsche TAG Heuer Esports позволяет нам расширить свое присутствие в мире автоспорта и дает возможность гонщикам на симуляторах присоединиться к международной автоспортивной семье Porsche, – разъясняет Марко Уйхази, менеджер по киберспорту в подразделении Porsche Motorsport. – Мы рады оказать поддержку нашим коллегам из реального суперкубка и вместе с компанией iRacing предложить им подходящую платформу».

После дня тестов (29 марта) виртуальный суперкубок Porsche Mobil 1 стартует 4 апреля двумя заездами на испанской трассе Барселона-Каталунья. Гонки также пройдут на трассах в Сильверстоуне (Великобритания), Спа-Франкоршаме (Бельгия) и Монце (Италия). Последняя виртуальная гонка состоится 16 мая 2020 года. Наряду с двумя 25-минутными спринтерскими гонками в рамках каждого мероприятия пройдет свободная практика (30 минут), квалификация (15 минут) и разминка (20 минут).

На старт может выйти не более 40 гонщиков – при этом допуск к гонкам имеют только те команды и пилоты, которые официально зарегистрированы для участия в нынешнем сезоне суперкубка, а также участники, получившие индивидуальные приглашения. Автомобили команд-участниц суперкубка имеют дизайн реальных болидов. Наряду с общим зачетом имеются также индивидуальные зачеты для пилотов в классе ProAm и для новичков.

«В нынешней ситуации моя жизнь гонщика довольно сильно ограничена. Вместо реальных гонок я много времени провожу за симуляторами. Виртуальный суперкубок Porsche Mobil 1 предлагает прекрасную возможность с пользой провести время. Я жду не дождусь первой гонки», – говорит юниор Porsche Айханчан Гювен (Турция/Martinet by Alméras).

Этот талантливый гонщик начал увлекаться киберспортом уже в возрасте 12 лет и выступал в самой большой команде мира вместе с нынешними пилотами Формулы 1 Максом Верстаппеном и Ландо Норрисом. Гювен примет участие в суперкубке, как и его коллега, юниор Джаксон Эванс (Новая Зеландия/Lechner Racing).

В качестве платформы в виртуальном суперкубке Porsche Mobil 1 используется портал iRacing. Все этапы виртуального монокубка будут транслироваться в интернете. Болельщики смогут следить за событиями в прямом эфире на видеопорталах YouTube и Twitch.

Гоночный календарь виртуального суперкубка Porsche Mobil 1 2020 года:

  • 29.03.2020, Барселона-Каталунья (Испания), официальные тесты
  • 04.04.2020, Барселона-Каталунья (Испания), гонки 1+2
  • 18.04.2020, Сильверстоун (Великобритания), гонки 3+4
  • 25.04.2020, Спа-Франкоршам (Бельгия), гонки 5+6
  • 16.05.2020, Монца (Италия), гонки 7+8

