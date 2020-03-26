Лукойл и Кировская область договорились о взаимодействии в дорожной отрасли

Лукойл и Кировская область договорились о взаимодействии в дорожной отрасли
26 марта 11:11 2020

В Москве заключено Соглашение о сотрудничестве между Лукойл и Министерством транспорта Кировской области

Документ подписали Министр транспорта Кировской области Николай Соколов и генеральный директор ЛЛК-Интернешнл (100% дочернее предприятие Лукойл) Кирилл Верета.

В рамках подписанного соглашения стороны намерены развивать сотрудничество с целью повышения качества и эффективности дорожных покрытий с учетом климатических особенностей Кировской области. Соглашение предусматривает научно-техническое взаимодействие сторон в сфере развития технологий строительства, методов контроля качества, а также применения высокотехнологичных битумных материалов Лукойл для автомобильных дорог. Помимо технической кооперации предусмотрено взаимодействие в области профессиональной подготовки кадров, задействованных в обслуживании дорожного фонда региона, на базе научно-исследовательского центра Лукойл по битумным материалам.

Лукойл

«Автомобильные дороги являются важнейшим звеном национальной транспортной системы государства, в частности, приоритетным направлением отрасли является увеличение срока службы дорожного полотна, что стало основой наших договоренностей. Крупнейший в России научно-исследовательский центр и собственные производственные мощности позволяют Компании разрабатывать и производить инновационные и высококачественные битумы с учетом региональных особенностей их применения», – отметил генеральный директор ЛЛК-Интернешнл Кирилл Верета.

