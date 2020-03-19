Новый Kia Sorento

Новый Kia Sorento
19 марта 09:11 2020

Kia Motors представляет новый Sorento – четвертое поколение популярного среднеразмерного кроссовера, готового ответить на все вызовы современной жизни

Sorento является важной моделью Kia в обновленной линейке глобальных моделей SUV, в которую в настоящее время также входят Soul, Seltos, Stonic, Telluride и Sportage. И теперь он задает новые стандарты в сегменте среднеразмерных кроссоверов в плане простора, качества и топливной экономичности.

Операционный директор Kia Motors Europe Эмилио Эррера (Emilio Herrera) представляет новинку: «Прогресс модели Sorento за ее 18-летнюю историю во многом перекликается с историей развития бренда Kia в целом. В 2002 году первое поколение Sorento появилось на свет как простой утилитарный внедорожник, а дебютирующее сегодня четвертое поколение предлагает куда более широкий набор весьма привлекательных качеств. Данная премьера весьма важна для Kia, особенно с учетом того, что впервые этот кроссовер получил возможность оснащения гибридной силовой установкой».

Дизайн Sorento значительно изменился по сравнению с предыдущим поколением модели. Линии кузова стали острее, пропорции удлинились, появились высокотехнологичные акценты. В целом автомобиль стал смотреться более респектабельным и уверенным. Внутри, помимо захватывающего взгляд современного дизайна, использованы отделочные материалы премиального качества, предлагаются передовые информационно-развлекательные решения.

Новый Sorento – первая модель бренда, созданная на новой платформе Kia для среднеразмерных кроссоверов. Обновился и кузов – он стал крупнее, обеспечивает больше полезного пространства для перевозки багажа. Новый Sorento уверенно претендует на статус одного из самых просторных и практичных автомобилей в сегменте кроссоверов с возможностью семиместной конфигурации.

Новая платформа не только позволила предложить улучшенную компоновку интерьера, она также дает возможность устанавливать на автомобиль силовые агрегаты линейки Smartstream, использующие электрическую энергию. Таким образом, впервые среди версий Sorento появляется гибридная. Соответственно, новое поколение модели демонстрирует более высокую топливную экономичность, меньший уровень вредных выбросов. При этом Sorento четвертого поколения динамичнее своих предшественников.

Kia Sorento

Помимо этого, на момент выхода на рынок новый Sorento станет самым высокотехнологичным автомобилем, когда-либо предлагавшимся Kia. Кроссовер оснащен наиболее современными возможностями доступа в информационные сети, системами помощи водителю и информационно-развлекательными технологиями. Сверхсовременная графика сдвоенных цифровых дисплеев максимально удобна для восприятия, появились новые телематические функции и возможности интеграции смартфона.

Внешний дизайн

Стильный и современный Sorento нового поколения займет свое важное место в обновленной линейке глобальных моделей кроссоверов и внедорожников Kia, в которую сейчас входят Soul, Seltos и Sportage, а также недавер появившийся в Европе XCeed предлагающийся только на рынках США и Южной Кореи Telluride. Четвертое поколение среднеразмерного кроссовера стало результатом сотрудничества специалистов глобальной сети дизайн-центров Kia.

Дизайнеры руководствовались в своей работе концепцией «изящной смелости» (refined boldness). Она подразумевает, что достаточно брутальная эстетика предыдущих поколений Sorento бережно соблюдается, но дополняется более тонкими уровнями проработки, дающими дополнительную элегантность, изящество и даже спортивность. На кузове появились новые острые линии и изгибы – внешность кроссовера проработана значительно более детально на фоне сглаженных форм предыдущей модели Sorento Prime. Профиль изменился в пропорциях, появились более современные геометрические элементы, силуэт стал стремительнее. Всё это в сумме создает более уверенный, более зрелый и более привлекательный образ, чем когда-либо в истории модели.

Основным элементом передней части автомобиля остается решетка радиатора в фирменной стилистике Kia «улыбка тигра» (tiger nose), однако теперь она выглядит по-новому: решетка стала шире, и в неё естественным образом оказались интегрированы основные фары. В фары встроены светодиодные ходовые огни новой формы, они создают дополнительный акцент в дизайне.

Kia Sorento

Ширина нового Sorento составляет 1900 мм, что на 10 мм больше, чем у третьего поколения модели. При взгляде на автомобиль сбоку видно, что пропорции кроссовера несколько изменились – он выглядит более длинным. Фактически же при этом габаритная длина увеличилась на 10 мм по сравнению с предшественником (до 4 810 мм), а передний и задний свесы стали чуть короче. Визуально Sorento выглядит более стремительным, даже несмотря на то, что высота автомобиля тоже увеличилась на 10 мм. Выросло на 30 мм и во многом определяющее облик автомобиля расстояние от центра передней оси до оснований передних стоек крыши, капот визуально удлинился.

На Sorento появились вертикальные задние фонари – впервые это решение было продемонстрировано на более крупном внедорожнике Telluride. Эти фонари своей поверхностью заходят на боковую плоскость задних крыльев. Заострившиеся линии кузова гармонируют с прямолинейными, технократичными дизайнерскими решениями, примененными на передней части кроссовера.

Дизайн интерьера

Интерьер Sorento четвертого поколения – это значительный шаг вперед в качестве и дизайне салонов автомобилей Kia в целом. Если первый Sorento в 2002 году предлагал водителю и пассажирам практичное, надежное и утилитарное пространство, то сегодняшний кроссовер обеспечивает намного большее. Его салон эффектен, привлекателен и очень комфортабелен.

На сегодняшний момент салон нового Sorento – это один из наиболее высококачественных интерьеров среди всех моделей Kia. Все органы управления расположены на интуитивно понятных местах, дизайн и эргономика подчеркивают высокотехнологичный стиль, подобраны отделочные материалы премиального уровня, предлагается самое современное информационно-развлекательное оборудование. В то же время, в полной мере сохранились простор и универсальность, которые на протяжении 18-летней истории являлись фирменной чертой этой модели.

Привлекательный, роскошный салон демонстрирует утонченный дизайн нового поколения. Одним из наиболее заметных решений, вокруг которых создан весь интерьер, стали два цифровых дисплея на передней панели. Цифровая приборная панель, созданная на основе дисплея с диагональю 12,3 дюйма, соседствует с 10,25-дюймовым сенсорным экраном информационно-развлекательной системы и навигации, установленным по центру передней панели. Информация с обоих этих дисплеев находится точно в поле зрения водителя, при этом создается инновационное, широкоформатное изображение. При помощи новых тактильных кнопок, расположенных по обеим сторонам дисплея, можно управлять множеством функций автомобиля. Такие же кнопки расположены и ниже на центральной панели – здесь при их помощи осуществляется управление климатической системой. На поверхности передней панели сразу же притягивает взгляд вертикальный блок дефлекторов воздуховодов системы вентиляции, имеющих отделку с эффектом хрома, который продолжается и ниже, на центральной консоли.

Kia Sorento

В салоне нового Sorento аккуратно интегрирован и ряд других передовых технологических решений. К примеру – в качестве опции может быть установлена система динамической подсветки Mood Lighting. Мягкий рассеянный свет этой подсветки падает вниз от нижней части передней панели и отделки дверей, создавая ощущение уютной гостиной и дополнительное ощущение простора. У основания центральной консоли расположена панель беспроводной зарядки смартфонов. Мощная система объемного звучания BOSE, также доступная в качестве опции, обеспечивает великолепное погружение в звук.

Значительно повысилось качество отделочных материалов. В отделке салона гармонично применены металлические декоративные элементы, кожаные обивки и тисненые поверхности с эффектом сатина. За счет столь тщательной проработки отделки всего салона и передней панели в частности, интерьер стал более изящен, создается естественная атмосфера уединенности и защищенности. В Европе клиентам будет предлагаться несколько цветовых комбинаций отделки интерьера: черная ткань, кожа (однотонные серые или черные, двуцветный серо-черный) или черная простроченная кожа Nappa.

Оснащение и универсальность

Новый Sorento разработан на базе новой платформы N3 (третье поколение платформы) для среднеразмерных кроссоверов. Она обеспечивает возможность создать впечатляющий простор как для людей, так и для багажа за счет более продуманной компоновки. В результате Kia Sorento четвертого поколения стал одним из наиболее практичных и просторных автомобилей в своем классе.

В гибридной версии Sorento Hybrid аккумуляторная батарея располагается под полом салона и смещена больше в сторону переднего пассажирского сиденья, чем в сторону пола багажника. В результате кроссовер предлагает великолепный простор при компоновке до семи посадочных мест, и при этом одно из самых внушительных багажных отделений – до 821 л в семиместной компоновке, или до 910 л в пятиместной.

В новом поколении модели пассажирам третьего ряда стало еще комфортнее, чем раньше. Опять же благодаря улучшенным характеристикам платформы, сиденья второго ряда теперь могут быть перемещены вперед на расстояние до 45 мм, что обеспечивает не только более удобный доступ к третьему ряду, но и больший запас места в области коленей и ступней. На 100 мм увеличилась длина центрального подлокотника третьего ряда, что создает дополнительное удобство для опоры локтей, а также обеспечило дополнительное место для подстаканника и отсека для смартфона.

Силовые агрегаты

Впервые в истории модели Sorento, новейший кроссовер Kia будет предлагаться с гибридными силовыми установками, клиентам будет доступен выбор между гибридной версией и гибридом с возможностью подзарядки от внешнего источника (plug-in hybrid).

Sorento Hybrid оснащается новым силовым агрегатом поколения Smartstream, сочетающим бензиновый двигатель 1,6 T-GDI, литий-ионную полимерную батарею емкостью 1,49 кВт*ч, и электромотор мощностью 44,2 кВт. Продуманная компоновка новой платформы Sorento предусматривает, что аккумуляторная батарея расположена под местом переднего пассажира, что обеспечивает минимальное влияние на простор в салоне или в багажном отсеке.

Комбинированная мощность этого силового агрегата составляет 230 л.с., а крутящий момент – 350 Н*м, при этом выбросы CO2 остаются на низком уровне. Новый двигатель 1,6 T-GDi оснащается недавней разработкой Kia – системой переменной длительности фаз клапанов CVVD (Continuously Variable Valve Duration). Это технология изменения продолжительности фаз впуска в зависимости от условий движения. Такое решение позволяет улучшить мощностные характеристики двигателя в диапазонах малых и средних оборотов двигателя на 2-3%, при этом обеспечивается снижение расхода топлива на величину до 3%.

Тяга передается через автоматическую шестиступенчатую коробку передач и специальное, закрепленное на трансмиссии электрическое устройство. За счет этого полная мощность бензинового двигателя и электромотора может передаваться параллельно с минимальными потерями энергии.

Также европейским клиентам будет предложен новый четырехцилиндровый 2,2-литровый дизельный двигатель линейки Smartstream. Его мощность составляет 202 л.с., а крутящий момент – 440 Н*м. Новый двигатель получил алюминиевый блок цилиндров, который на 19,5 кг легче чугунного предшественника. Новый двигатель работает с новой восьмиступенчатой преселективной трансмиссией Kia с двумя сцеплениями (8DCT).

Технологии

Sorento четвертого поколения – самый высокотехнологичный на данный момент автомобиль, выпущенный под маркой Kia. Этот статус обеспечивает ему широкий набор технологических решений, повышающих уровень безопасности, открывающих новые возможности взаимодействия с информационными сетями, предлагающих новые информационно-развлекательные возможности. Набор доступных решений разработан таким образом, чтобы поездки были более безопасными, меньше способствовали возникновению стрессовых ситуаций, а автомобиль был максимально прост в эксплуатации в целом.

Новый Sorento имеет более высокий, чем прежде, внедорожный потенциал. Этого удалось добиться за счет использования системы Terrain Mode. Работая в паре с опциональной системой полного привода, Terrain Mode обеспечивает Sorento оптимизированные тяговые возможности в грязи, на снегу или в песке. Выбор конкретного режима осуществляется при помощи вращающегося переключателя на центральной консоли. Terrain Mode обеспечивает точное управление штатной электронной системой стабилизации (ESC) и распределением крутящего момента, передающегося в отдельности на каждое из четырех колес. Также происходит адаптация алгоритма переключения передач, чтобы позволить автомобилю определить оптимальную тягу и поддерживать ее в ряде определенных условий движения.

В зависимости от конкретной версии, в салоне может быть установлена новейшая информационно-развлекательная система Kia с 10,25-дюймовым сенсорным экраном. Она предлагает возможности работы с аудио- и видеоинформацией, а также навигацией. Также предлагается новая цифровая приборная панель на базе 12,3-дюймового экрана высокого разрешения. Вместе два этих цифровых дисплея обеспечивают водителя необходимой информацией с идеальной четкостью и удобством восприятия.

В качестве опции для Sorento также доступен проекционный дисплей, отображающий на лобовом стекле необходимую информацию о поездке, непосредственно на линии взгляда водителя. Система отображает предупреждающие сообщения от различных систем помощи водителю и такую информацию, как скорость автомобиля или пошаговые инструкции навигации.

Мощная система объемного звучания BOSE с 12 динамиками также доступна в качестве опции. Она обеспечивает более полное погружение в звук для находящихся на любом из трех рядов сидений. Новая функция фонового звучания «Звук природы» (Sound of Nature), которая будет предлагаться на ряде рынков, позволяет находящимся в салоне выбирать один из расслабляющих звуковых ландшафтов.

Безопасность

Четвертое поколение Sorento предлагает более высокий уровень активной и пассивной безопасности по сравнению со многими своими конкурентами. Это стало возможно благодаря наличию комплекса систем помощи водителю Drive Wise. Он помогает снизить уровень рисков и стрессов, связанных с управлением автомобилем, защитить людей находящихся в автомобиле, и других участников дорожного движения.

В зависимости от комплектации, пакет систем из комплекса Drive Wise, которыми оснащается Sorento нового поколения, может включать в себя такие новейшие разработки Kia, как Ассистент предотвращения фронтальных столкновений FCA с функциями распознавания пешеходов, велосипедистов и автомобилей. Эта система определяет наличие встречного транспорта при повороте на перекрестке. Для Sorento предлагается монитор контроля слепых зон BVM, система кругового обзора SVM и Ассистент предотвращения столкновений с объектами в слепых зонах ВСА, интеллектуальный ассистент соблюдения ограничений скорости ISLA, интеллектуальный круиз-контроль SCC с функцией полной остановки и возобновления движения Stop&Go, а также интеллектуальный круиз-контроль с использованием информации от навигации NSCC, ассистент поддержания движения в полосе LFA, система контроля внимания водителя DAW и ассистент движения по автомагистрали HDA.

Kia Sorento

Новое поколение Sorento станет первым автомобилем Kia, предлагающимся в Европе, с новейшей разработкой компании – интеллектуальным ассистентом дистанционной парковки RSPA. Эта система позволяет водителю осуществлять дистанционно автономную парковку автомобиля и выводить автомобиль с такой парковки, используя брелок ключа. Еще одна система Sorento – ассистент безопасного выхода SEA – препятствует открытию задних дверей при наличии приближающегося сзади объекта, к примеру – другого автомобиля, мотоцикла или велосипеда.

На новый Sorento также устанавливается первая в истории Kia система предотвращения повторных столкновений, позволяющая снизить риск повторных ударов при столкновении. Система автоматически задействует тормозную систему автомобиля при срабатывании подушек безопасности при первом ударе, что снижает возможность повторных ударов во фронтальном или боковых направлениях.

Кузов Sorento изготавливается из стальных и алюминиевых элементов, что позволяет добиться максимальной жесткости на кручение при сохранении относительно небольшой массы. В конструкции несущего кузова в большей степени, чем у предшествующей модели, используются сверхвысокопрочные сорта стали AHSS (Advanced High-Strength Steel) и детали, изготовленные методом горячей штамповки. Разнообразное использование сверхвысокопрочных и высокопрочных сталей улучшает защиту находящихся в салоне и обеспечивает на 12,5% более высокую жесткость на кручение, чем у модели, считающейся лидером в области безопасности в сегменте Sorento. При этом усилении конструкции кузова, его удалось сделать на 5,6% (54 кг) легче, чем у предшествующего поколения кроссовера. Более жесткая конструкция кузова также обеспечивает снижение уровня вибраций, что хорошо заметно при обычной повседневной эксплуатации автомобиля.

О сроках выхода модели на российский рынок, будет объявлено позднее.

На тему:

  Article "tagged" as:
KIASorentoновое поколение
  Категории:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Иранские автомобили будут продаваться в Казахстане 0

Hyundai и Kia инвестируют в компанию Arrival

Hyundai и Kia инвестируют в компанию Arrival 0

Новый глава АвтоВАЗа

Новый глава АвтоВАЗа 1

write a comment

1 Comment

  1. Сергей Сергеевич
    19 марта, 09:16 #1 Сергей Сергеевич

    Симпотная

Only registered users can comment.