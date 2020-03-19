Новый Kia Sorento

Kia Motors \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Sorento \u2013 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430, \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0437\u043e\u0432\u044b \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0438\r\nSorento \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e Kia \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0435 \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 SUV, \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0443\u044e \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 Soul, Seltos, Stonic, Telluride \u0438 Sportage. \u0418 \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043e\u043d \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u044b \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430, \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438.\r\n\u041e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 Kia Motors Europe \u042d\u043c\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043e \u042d\u0440\u0440\u0435\u0440\u0430 (Emilio Herrera) \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u043a\u0443: \u00ab\u041f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Sorento \u0437\u0430 \u0435\u0435 18-\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u044e\u044e \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044e \u0432\u043e \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 Kia \u0432 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u043e\u043c. \u0412 2002 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Sorento \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a, \u0430 \u0434\u0435\u0431\u044e\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f \u0447\u0435\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u0443\u0434\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u0432\u0435\u0441\u044c\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432. \u0414\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0432\u0435\u0441\u044c\u043c\u0430 \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f Kia, \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0441 \u0443\u0447\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439\u00bb.\r\n\u0414\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d Sorento \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044b\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u041b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0435, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0443\u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c, \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b. \u0412 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u043e\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c. \u0412\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0445\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0437\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f.\r\n\r\n\u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Sorento \u2013 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0435 Kia \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u041e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0438 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432 \u2013 \u043e\u043d \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0435\u0435, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0437\u043a\u0438 \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u0430. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Sorento \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0441 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0441 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0444\u0438\u0433\u0443\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438.\r\n\r\n\u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430 \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0443 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430, \u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044b \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0438 Smartstream, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0443\u044e \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u044e. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c, \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0439 Sorento \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u0430\u044f. \u0421\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e, \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0443\u044e \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0432\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c Sorento \u0447\u0435\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043e\u043a \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Sorento \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430-\u043b\u0438\u0431\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u043c\u0441\u044f Kia. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d \u043d\u0430\u0438\u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430 \u0432 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438, \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438. \u0421\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u0434\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0435\u0432 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u044f, \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430.\r\n\u0412\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\r\n\u0421\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 Sorento \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0439\u043c\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0435 \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 Kia, \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0435\u0439\u0447\u0430\u0441 \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 Soul, Seltos \u0438 Sportage, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440 \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0439\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0415\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435 XCeed \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439\u0441\u044f \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0421\u0428\u0410 \u0438 \u042e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u041a\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0438 Telluride. \u0427\u0435\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432 Kia.\r\n\r\n\u0414\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u00ab\u0438\u0437\u044f\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043c\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u00bb (refined boldness). \u041e\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0443\u043c\u0435\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0431\u0440\u0443\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u044d\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044b\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 Sorento \u0431\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043b\u044e\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u043d\u043e \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438, \u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u0438\u0437\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0438 \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u041d\u0430 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0438\u0437\u0433\u0438\u0431\u044b \u2013 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0444\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0441\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044b\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Sorento Prime. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0446\u0438\u044f\u0445, \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0433\u0435\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b, \u0441\u0438\u043b\u0443\u044d\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0435. \u0412\u0441\u0451 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0432 \u0441\u0443\u043c\u043c\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439, \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0437\u0440\u0435\u043b\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430-\u043b\u0438\u0431\u043e \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438.\r\n\r\n\u041e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0432 \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0435 Kia \u00ab\u0443\u043b\u044b\u0431\u043a\u0430 \u0442\u0438\u0433\u0440\u0430\u00bb (tiger nose), \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043f\u043e-\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c\u0443: \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435, \u0438 \u0432 \u043d\u0435\u0451 \u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c \u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u044b. \u0412 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u044b \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0433\u043d\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u044b, \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0432 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0428\u0438\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e Sorento \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 1900 \u043c\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0430 10 \u043c\u043c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u0443 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u0432\u0437\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0441\u0431\u043e\u043a\u0443 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u043d\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u2013 \u043e\u043d \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c. \u0424\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0433\u0430\u0431\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 10 \u043c\u043c \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c (\u0434\u043e 4 810 \u043c\u043c), \u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0441\u044b \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0447\u0443\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0447\u0435. \u0412\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e Sorento \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c, \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0442\u043e\u0436\u0435 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 10 \u043c\u043c. \u0412\u044b\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043b\u043e \u043d\u0430 30 \u043c\u043c \u0438 \u0432\u043e \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u043c \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0442 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0441\u0438 \u0434\u043e \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0435\u043a \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0438, \u043a\u0430\u043f\u043e\u0442 \u0432\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f.\r\n\r\n\u041d\u0430 Sorento \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0438 \u2013 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0435 Telluride. \u042d\u0442\u0438 \u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0437\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b\u044c\u0435\u0432. \u0417\u0430\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0435\u0441\u044f \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0433\u0430\u0440\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u044f\u043c\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438, \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430.\r\n\u0414\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430\r\n\u0418\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440 Sorento \u0447\u0435\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0448\u0430\u0433 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Kia \u0432 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u043e\u043c. \u0415\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 Sorento \u0432 2002 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u043b \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0430\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0435, \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0438 \u0443\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e, \u0442\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435\u0435. \u0415\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0435\u043d, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d \u0438 \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d.\r\n\r\n\u041d\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e Sorento \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0438\u0437 \u043d\u0430\u0438\u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Kia. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0443\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043d\u044f\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0445, \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0438 \u044d\u0440\u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044b \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044f, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435. \u0412 \u0442\u043e \u0436\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f, \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0438 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 18-\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438.\r\n\r\n\u041f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439, \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0442\u043e\u043d\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0438\u0437 \u043d\u0430\u0438\u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u0432\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d \u0432\u0435\u0441\u044c \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u0426\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u044f \u0441 \u0434\u0438\u0430\u0433\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u044e 12,3 \u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u0430, \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0441 10,25-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0443 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u0418\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0441 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u044d\u0442\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0435\u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0435 \u0437\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435, \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043d\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043a, \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0438\u043c \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u044f, \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0436\u0435 \u043a\u043d\u043e\u043f\u043a\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0438 \u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u2013 \u0437\u0434\u0435\u0441\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u043e\u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439. \u041d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0443 \u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0442\u044f\u0433\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0437\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a \u0434\u0435\u0444\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0432\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0438\u043c\u0435\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0443 \u0441 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0445\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438 \u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435, \u043d\u0430 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u0438.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0412 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e Sorento \u0430\u043a\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u0438 \u0440\u044f\u0434 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439. \u041a \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0443 \u2013 \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438 Mood Lighting. \u041c\u044f\u0433\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435\u044f\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043d\u0438\u0437 \u043e\u0442 \u043d\u0438\u0436\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0439, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0449\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0443\u044e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0449\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430. \u0423 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432. \u041c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0432\u0443\u0447\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f BOSE, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0437\u0432\u0443\u043a.\r\n\r\n\u0417\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432. \u0412 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0435 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0433\u0430\u0440\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b, \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0430\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0438\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0442\u0438\u0441\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0430\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0430. \u0417\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0442\u0449\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u044f\u0449\u0435\u043d, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0430\u0442\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0443\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0412 \u0415\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430: \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0442\u043a\u0430\u043d\u044c, \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0430 (\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435, \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u043e-\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439) \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0430 Nappa.\r\n\u041e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\r\n\u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Sorento \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u044b N3 (\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u044b) \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u041e\u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043b\u044e\u0434\u0435\u0439, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u0430 \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043c\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438. \u0412 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435 Kia Sorento \u0447\u0435\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0438\u0437 \u043d\u0430\u0438\u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435.\r\n\r\n\u0412 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 Sorento Hybrid \u0430\u043a\u043a\u0443\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0438 \u0441\u043c\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0443 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430. \u0412 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0435 \u0434\u043e \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0430\u0434\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442, \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0448\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u2013 \u0434\u043e 821 \u043b \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0435, \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u043e 910 \u043b \u0432 \u043f\u044f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439.\r\n\r\n\u0412 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0430\u043c \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0435, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u0440\u0430\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435. \u041e\u043f\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0436\u0435 \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u044b, \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u043e 45 \u043c\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f \u043a \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0443, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0435\u0439. \u041d\u0430 100 \u043c\u043c \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043b\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u043f\u043e\u0440\u044b \u043b\u043e\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0439, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u043b\u043e \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043a\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0435\u043a\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430.\r\n\u0421\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044b\r\n\u0412\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Sorento, \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 Kia \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0441 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 (plug-in hybrid).\r\n\r\nSorento Hybrid \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Smartstream, \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c 1,6 T-GDI, \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0439-\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u044e \u0435\u043c\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 1,49 \u043a\u0412\u0442*\u0447, \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 44,2 \u043a\u0412\u0442. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043c\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u044b Sorento \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0430\u043a\u043a\u0443\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0430, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043b\u0438\u044f\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0435\u043a\u0435.\r\n\r\n\u041a\u043e\u043c\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 230\u00a0\u043b.\u0441., \u0430 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u2013 350 \u041d*\u043c, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u044b CO2 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c 1,6 T-GDi \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0439 Kia \u2013 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0444\u0430\u0437 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u043f\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432 CVVD (Continuously Variable Valve Duration). \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0444\u0430\u0437 \u0432\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0432 \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u043b\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430 2-3%, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0443 \u0434\u043e 3%.\r\n\r\n\u0422\u044f\u0433\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u0443 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447 \u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435, \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e. \u0417\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441 \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0438.\r\n\r\n\u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0435\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 2,2-\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0438 Smartstream. \u0415\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 202 \u043b.\u0441., \u0430 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u2013 440 \u041d*\u043c. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u0430\u043b\u044e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a \u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u0430 19,5 \u043a\u0433 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0447\u0435 \u0447\u0443\u0433\u0443\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u044c\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0435\u0439 Kia \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u043c\u044f \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 (8DCT).\r\n\u0422\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438\r\nSorento \u0447\u0435\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u2013 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0439 Kia. \u042d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0441 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u0437\u0430\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0441 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u041d\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438, \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0442\u0443\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439, \u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442 \u0432 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u043e\u043c.\r\n\r\n\u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Sorento \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435, \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b. \u042d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0434\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b Terrain Mode. \u0420\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0435 \u0441 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430, Terrain Mode \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 Sorento \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u044f\u0433\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u0433\u0440\u044f\u0437\u0438, \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043d\u0435\u0433\u0443 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0435. \u0412\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0440\u0435\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u0438. Terrain Mode \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0448\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 (ESC) \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0435 \u0438\u0437 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0430\u043b\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044e \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0442\u044f\u0433\u0443 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0435\u0435 \u0432 \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f.\r\n\r\n\u0412 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0440\u0435\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438, \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0430\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 Kia \u0441 10,25-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043e\u043c. \u041e\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0441 \u0430\u0443\u0434\u0438\u043e- \u0438 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043e\u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 12,3-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0412\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u0438\u0445 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0438 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u044f.\r\n\r\n\u0412 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f Sorento \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043e\u0442\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u043b\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u0443\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043e \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0435, \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u0437\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u0438 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0448\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438.\r\n\r\n\u041c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0432\u0443\u0447\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f BOSE \u0441 12 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u041e\u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0437\u0432\u0443\u043a \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0445\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u043c \u0438\u0437 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u0440\u044f\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0444\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0432\u0443\u0447\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u00ab\u0417\u0432\u0443\u043a \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0434\u044b\u00bb (Sound of Nature), \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0435 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u043e\u0432, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0438\u0437 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0430\u0431\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0437\u0432\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043b\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0448\u0430\u0444\u0442\u043e\u0432.\r\n\u0411\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\r\n\u0427\u0435\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Sorento \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0441\u043e \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e Drive Wise. \u041e\u043d \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0440\u0438\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432, \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c, \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043b\u044e\u0434\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0445\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435, \u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f.\r\n\r\n\u0412 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0430 Drive Wise, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f Sorento \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 Kia, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0410\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0444\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u043a\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 FCA \u0441 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432, \u0432\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0438\u043f\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u042d\u0442\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043a\u0435. \u0414\u043b\u044f Sorento \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043c\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043b\u0435\u043f\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u043e\u043d BVM, \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0437\u043e\u0440\u0430 SVM \u0438 \u0410\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u043a\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0441 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u043f\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0445 \u0412\u0421\u0410, \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043b\u044e\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 ISLA, \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0438\u0437-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c SCC \u0441 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Stop&Go, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0438\u0437-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0441 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 NSCC, \u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0435 LFA, \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f DAW \u0438 \u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0433\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0438 HDA.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u041d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Sorento \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c Kia, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0415\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435, \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u2013 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 RSPA. \u042d\u0442\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u043e\u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0443 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0441 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044f \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043b\u043e\u043a \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430. \u0415\u0449\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 Sorento \u2013 \u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 SEA \u2013 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043f\u044f\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u044e \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0437\u0430\u0434\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430, \u043a \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0443 \u2013 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0438\u043f\u0435\u0434\u0430.\r\n\r\n\u041d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Sorento \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 Kia \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u043a\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0438\u0441\u043a \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u043a\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0431\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0443\u0448\u0435\u043a \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0443\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0435, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0432\u043e \u0444\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445.\r\n\r\n\u041a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432 Sorento \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u0430\u043b\u044e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0435\u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u044b. \u0412 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0432 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0438, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 AHSS (Advanced High-Strength Steel) \u0438 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438, \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0440\u044f\u0447\u0435\u0439 \u0448\u0442\u0430\u043c\u043f\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438. \u0420\u0430\u0437\u043d\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u0443 \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0445\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430 12,5% \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u0443 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439\u0441\u044f \u043b\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435 Sorento. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430, \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0434\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 5,6% (54 \u043a\u0433) \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0447\u0435, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430. \u0411\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044f \u0432\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0445\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0441\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f.\r\n\r\n\u041e \u0441\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043e\u043a, \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0435.