Две модели Nissan попали в ТОП-15 самых продаваемых автомобилей в России

14 марта 20:11 2020

Две модели Nissan — городской кроссовер Qashqai и стильный внедорожник X-Trail — значительно укрепили свои позиции в рейтинге самых продаваемых автомобилей на российском рынке по итогам первых двух месяцев 2020 года. Qashqai, занимавший 22 место год назад, в 2020 году оказался на 13 строчке, в то время как Nissan X-Trail поднялся с 23 на 14 строчку рейтинга

Рост продаж сопровождается значительным повышением спроса на топовые комплектации моделей. Особенно заметен интерес клиентов к версиям со светодиодным Bi-LED головным светом, системами помощи водителю и технологиями Nissan Intelligent Mobility. Также выросли продажи автомобилей в комплектациях с мультимедийной системой Яндекс.Авто. Все больше клиентов Nissan выбирают удобные и привычные сервисы для музыки и навигации, а также возможности голосового помощника.

Nissan стремится не только к разработке и созданию лучших автомобилей, но и к обеспечению лучших условий для своих клиентов. Результаты этой работы говорят сами за себя: во многом рост продаж за первые два месяца 2020 года объясняется множеством сезонных акций и удобными онлайн-сервисами. В начале 2020 года был запущен новый проект “Автомобили в наличии”. Он позволяет получить точную и актуальную информацию о моделях Nissan на складах официальных дилерских центров.

Nissan Qashqai и X-Trail

Андрей Акифьев, управляющий директор Nissan в России прокомментировал:

“Высокие позиции популярных моделей Nissan в рейтинге самых продаваемых автомобилей — результат плодотворной работы компании на российском рынке. Nissan Qashqai и Nissan X-Trail были тщательно адаптированы к локальным дорожным и климатическим условиям. Надежные и технологичные автомобили, продуманная бизнес-стратегия, привлекательные спецпредложения — подтверждение того, что Россия остается одним из приоритетных рынков для Nissan”.

