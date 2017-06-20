Lamborghini Centenario Coupé в роли трансформера

22 июня состоится премьера фильма «Трансформеры: Последний рыцарь». На съемках картины в роли Хот Рода был задействован суперкар Lamborghini Centenario Coupé, выпущенный ограниченным эксклюзивным тиражом в 20 автомобилей и развивающий скорость до 350 км/ч.
В облике суперкара без сомнений узнается Lamborghini. Автомобиль отличается большим количеством воздухозаборников и аэродинамических элементов. Данная модель имеет колесные диски из кованого алюминия, усиленных карбоновыми вставками.
В салоне Lamborghini Centenario установлены спортивные кресла. На центральной консоли 10,1-дюймовый сенсорный экран информационно-развлекательной системы с доступом в Интернет и поддержкой Apple CarPlay.
Felicity Blunt and Stanley Tucci pose with a Lamborghini Centenario coupe upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Transformers, The Last Knight’ in London, on Sunday, June 18, 2017. The 1.75 million euro, 350 km/h super sports car, of which only 20 made, stars as Hot Rod in the film. The movie is in theatres worldwide from 21 June. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/AP Images for Automobili Lamborghini)
Sam Claflin and Laura Haddock pose with a Lamborghini Centenario coupe upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Transformers, The Last Knight' in London, on Sunday, June 18, 2017.
Michael Bay poses with a Lamborghini Centenario coupe upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Transformers, The Last Knight' in London, on Sunday, June 18, 2017.
Mark Wahlberg poses with a Lamborghini Centenario coupe upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Transformers, The Last Knight' in London, on Sunday, June 18, 2017.
Josh Duhamel poses with a Lamborghini Centenario coupe upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Transformers, The Last Knight' in London, on Sunday, June 18, 2017.
Jerrod Carmichael poses with a Lamborghini Centenario coupe upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Transformers, The Last Knight' in London, on Sunday, June 18, 2017.
Isabela Moner poses with a Lamborghini Centenario coupe upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Transformers, The Last Knight' in London, on Sunday, June 18, 2017.
Hatty Keane poses with a Lamborghini Centenario coupe upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Transformers, The Last Knight' in London, on Sunday, June 18, 2017.
