Honda представляет CB1000R и CMX500 Rebel 2023 модельного года в новых цветах

\u041c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c CB1000R Black Edition \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0435 Mat Jeans Blue Metallic \t CB1000R \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0435 Bordeaux Red Metallic \t \u041c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0430 CMX500 Rebel \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044e Titanium Metallic \u2018S\u2019 Edition \u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \t \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Monkey \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u044c \u0443\u0432\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 1960-\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u0422\u0440\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0438\u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Honda \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 2023 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 CB1000R Black Edition \u043f\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u043b \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0443 Neo Sports Caf\u00e9; CMX500 Rebel \u2013 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u0415\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435 \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u00abcustom\u00bb \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u043b\u0435\u0442, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0433\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u0430 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f \u00abS\u00bb \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0435. \u041c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c Monkey \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u044c \u0443\u0432\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0443 1960-\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432. CB1000R \u00abBlack Edition\u00bb, \u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u043e \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Honda \u0438\u0437 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0438 Neo Sports Caf\u00e9, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0435 Mat Jeans Blue Metallic, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043a \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0443. \u041e\u0431\u0430 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0440\u044f\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0431\u0430\u043a\u0435, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0442\u0449\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u043b\u044e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0438\u0446\u0430\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441, \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u044f\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430, \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u0444\u0438\u043a\u0441\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0445 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u044f. \u042d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0434 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0438\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043d. \u0421\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 CB1000R \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0434 \u0432 2023 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0435 Bordeaux Red Metallic. CMX500 Rebel, 500-\u043a\u0443\u0431\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0438\u0437\u0435\u0440, \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043c \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u00abcustom\u00bb \u0432 \u0415\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435. \u0414\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0439, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0432 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, Rebel \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0438. \u0412 2023 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 CMX500 Rebel \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043a\u0438: Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic, Pearl Smoky Gray \u0438 Candy Diesel Red. CMX500 Rebel \u0432 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u00abS\u00bb, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044b\u043c \u0440\u044f\u0434\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u043a\u0441\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0443\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0441 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0443\u0445 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u044b, \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0443\u0445\u0438 \u0432\u0438\u043b\u043a\u0438, \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441 \u0440\u043e\u043c\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043a\u043e\u0439, \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0435 Titanium Metallic. Honda Monkey \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438 \u0415\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u044b \u0441 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 2023 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442 Pearl Shining Black, \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442 Banana Yellow \u0438 Pearl Nebula Red. \u041c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u044e\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u0443, \u0432\u0438\u043b\u043a\u0443, \u043c\u0430\u044f\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u044e\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0443 \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043d, \u043a\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0443\u044e \u043e\u0431\u0438\u0432\u043a\u0443 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u043a\u0443 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043a\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0441\u044b\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 1960-\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432.