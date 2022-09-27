Honda представляет CB1000R и CMX500 Rebel 2023 модельного года в новых цветах

Honda представляет CB1000R и CMX500 Rebel 2023 модельного года в новых цветах
27 сентября 13:41 2022

  • Модель CB1000R Black Edition теперь также доступна в цвете Mat Jeans Blue Metallic

  • CB1000R доступен в цвете Bordeaux Red Metallic

  • Модельная линейка CMX500 Rebel получил новую версию Titanium Metallic ‘S’ Edition и три новых цвета

  • Новые цвета для модели Monkey отдают дань уважения классической модели 1960-х годов

Три наиболее визуально выразительные модели Honda получили обновления в 2023 модельному году.

Новый CB1000R Black Edition пополнил линейку Neo Sports Café; CMX500 Rebel – самая популярная модель в Европе в категории «custom» в течение последних двух лет, получила новую гамму современных цветов, а версия «S» стала доступна в новом динамичном цвете. Модель Monkey получила новый цвет, который отдает дань уважения классическому дизайну 1960-х годов.

CB1000R «Black Edition», стоящий во главе семейства моделей Honda из линейки Neo Sports Café, стал доступен в новом цвете Mat Jeans Blue Metallic, который станет дополнением к традиционному черному цвету. Оба цвета имеют серебряный акцент на топливном баке, который сочетается с тщательно подобранными алюминиевыми деталями на спицах колес, пластинах маятника, крышках двигателя и фиксаторах руля. Элегантный и агрессивный внешний вид дополняется обивкой заднего сидения в тон. Стандартный CB1000R также получил новый внешний вид в 2023 модельном году и стал доступен в новом цвете Bordeaux Red Metallic.

CMX500 Rebel, 500-кубовый двухцилиндровый компактный круизер, в течение двух лет признавался самым популярным мотоциклом в категории «custom» в Европе. Доступный, простой в управлении и комфортный в эксплуатации, Rebel предлагается в привлекательной стандартной комплектации, которая включает в себя проскальзывающее сцепление, светодиодное освещение и индикатор положения передачи.

В 2023 модельном году CMX500 Rebel получил три совершенно новых современных варианта окраски: Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic, Pearl Smoky Gray и Candy Diesel Red. CMX500 Rebel в версии «S», которая поставляется с целым рядом практичных и привлекательных аксессуаров, устанавливаемых с завода, включая кожух фары, черные кожухи вилки, сидение с ромбовидной строчкой, теперь доступен в новом цвете Titanium Metallic.

Honda Monkey продолжает украшать дороги Европы с момента своего повторного появления в прошлом году. Для модели 2023 года будет доступен новый цвет Pearl Shining Black, обновленный цвет Banana Yellow и Pearl Nebula Red. Модели всех трех цветов имеют раму, вилку, маятник и заднюю подвеску в тон, клетчатую обивку сидений и стильную крышку бензобака, которая отсылает к классической модели 1960-х годов.

