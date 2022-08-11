Чаще всего в Центральном Черноземье в тотальные ДТП попадают автомобили Lada, Hyundai, Renault и Kia

\u042d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0442\u044b \u00ab\u0410\u043b\u044c\u0444\u0430\u0421\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u00bb \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0430\u043c \u043a\u0430\u0441\u043a\u043e \u0432 \u0426\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e-\u0427\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0437\u0435\u043c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u043f\u043e \u0438\u0442\u043e\u0433\u0430\u043c 2021 \u0433. \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u044b 2022 \u0433. \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u044f\u0441\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043e\u043a Lada, Hyundai, Renault \u0438 Kia \u0447\u0430\u0449\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043b\u0435\u0436\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e. \u041f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0441\u043a\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0442\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043c. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0435\u0446\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0446\u0438\u043f\u0435 \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043b\u0435\u0436\u0438\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e. \u0412 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0438\u0441\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0443 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0443\u043c\u043c\u0443, \u0443\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0435. \u041f\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0435 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 Lada (21,8%) \u043f\u043e \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043b\u0438\u0434\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 Granta, Vesta \u0438 Largus. \u041d\u0430 \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441 7,1% \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u044f \u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u00ab\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435\u00bb \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 Hyundai (7,1%) \u0438 \u0435\u0435 Solaris, Creta \u0438 Santa Fe, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0444\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0443\u0437\u044b Renault c Duster, Logan \u0438 Sandero. \u0422\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c 6,8% \u0443 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0430 \u2013 Kia. \u0422\u043e\u043f \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043e\u043a \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0447\u0430\u0449\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0431\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u0426\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0427\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0437\u0435\u043c\u044c\u0435 \u041c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0414\u043e\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0442\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0414\u0422\u041f, \u0432 % LADA 21,8% HYUNDAI 7,1% RENAULT 7,1% KIA 6,8% TOYOTA 4,5% VOLKSWAGEN 4,5% BMW 3,6% MITSUBISHI 3,6% NISSAN 3,2% SKODA 3,2% \u00a0\u00ab\u041b\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0440\u0435\u0439\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430 \u2013 \u043e\u0442\u0435\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0438\u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0443 \u0436\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0438\u0437-\u0437\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u044b, \u2013 \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442 \u0410\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0440 \u0428\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d, \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0443\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0440\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0431\u044b\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0426\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e-\u0427\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0437\u0435\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u00ab\u0410\u043b\u044c\u0444\u0430\u0421\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u00bb. \u2013 \u0421\u0442\u043e\u0438\u0442 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u0446\u0435\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u043c \u0414\u0422\u041f \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0439\u0441\u0443 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0443\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0441\u043a\u043e, \u0432\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0435\u0446\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u043c. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u0442\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0414\u0422\u041f \u043c\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u0435 \u0444\u0438\u043a\u0441\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u043c\u00bb.