Чаще всего в Центральном Черноземье в тотальные ДТП попадают автомобили Lada, Hyundai, Renault и Kia

Чаще всего в Центральном Черноземье в тотальные ДТП попадают автомобили Lada, Hyundai, Renault и Kia
11 августа 06:11 2022

Эксперты «АльфаСтрахование» проанализировали обращения по полисам каско в Центрально-Черноземном регионе по итогам 2021 г. и первой половины 2022 г. и выяснили, что автомобили марок Lada, Hyundai, Renault и Kia чаще всего попадали в аварии, после которых не подлежали восстановлению.

Полная гибель автомобиля в каско называют тоталем. Это означает, что стоимость восстановительного ремонта машины делает его нецелесообразным или автомобиль в принципе не подлежит восстановлению. В этом случае страховая компания должна списать автомобиль, выплатив клиенту страховую сумму, указанную в полисе.

По статистике среди модельного ряда марки Lada (21,8%) по частоте полной гибели автомобилей лидирует Granta, Vesta и Largus. На втором месте с 7,1% каждая оказались «народные» автомобили корейской марки Hyundai (7,1%) и ее Solaris, Creta и Santa Fe, а также французы Renault c Duster, Logan и Sandero. Третье место с показателем 6,8% у еще одного представителя корейского автопрома – Kia.

Топ марок автомобилей, которые чаще всего разбивались в тоталь в Центральном Черноземье

Марка транспортного средства Доля от всех тотальных ДТП, в %
LADA 21,8%
HYUNDAI 7,1%
RENAULT 7,1%
KIA 6,8%
TOYOTA 4,5%
VOLKSWAGEN 4,5%
BMW 3,6%
MITSUBISHI 3,6%
NISSAN 3,2%
SKODA 3,2%

 «Лидеры рейтинга – отечественные и корейские машины, пользующиеся наибольшей популярностью у жителей нашей страны из-за доступной цены, – говорит Александр Шилин, руководитель управления урегулирования розничных убытков Центрально-Черноземного регионального центра «АльфаСтрахование». – Стоит также отметить, что в текущих условиях роста цен на автомобили и запасные части уже при небольшом ДТП с повреждением нескольких элементов по новому прайсу и при невысокой стоимости автомобиля, указанной в полисе каско, восстановление автомобиля может быть признано нецелесообразным. При этом значительного роста тотальных ДТП мы пока не фиксируем».

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
ДТП
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Более 500 тысяч Tesla подозреваются в наличии критической ошибки

Более 500 тысяч Tesla подозреваются в наличии критической ошибки 0

Автотор будет собирать Audi Q7

Автотор будет собирать Audi Q7 1

Обновленный KIA Quoris скоро появится на российском рынке

Обновленный KIA Quoris скоро появится на российском рынке 0

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.