Эксперты «АВТОСТАТа» обнародовали рейтинг автомобильных онлайн маркетплейсов

Эксперты «АВТОСТАТа» обнародовали рейтинг автомобильных онлайн маркетплейсов
27 июля 14:21 2022

Согласно результатам исследования, чаще всего объявления о продаже автомобилей владельцы размещают на Авито Авто: 67,2% участников опроса подтвердили, что публиковали объявления именно на этой платформе.

Кроме того, большинство (56,6%) респондентов, успешно продавших свой автомобиль, указали, что нашли покупателя на Авито Авто.

Авито Авто, согласно результатам исследования, сегодня является самой узнаваемой платформой для купли-продажи автомобилей. Более половины респондентов (56,5%), отвечая на вопрос: «Если мы говорим о сайтах, на которых размещаются объявления о продаже автомобилей, какой из них вам первым приходит на ум?», назвали Авито Авто. Остальные профильные ресурсы уступают Авито Авто по узнаваемости с более чем двукратным отставанием.

«Мы по праву гордимся этим высоким результатом. Мы много инвестировали в развитие Авито Авто, создавая профессиональные продукты для удобства пользования платформой и роста безопасности и прозрачности российского авторынка. Сегодня Авито Авто – это платформа с самым большим в России количеством объявлений о продаже автомобилей, как новых, так и с пробегом. Это – социальная платформа, которая помогает покупателям совершить грамотный выбор, выгодно продать или приобрести автомобиль и сделать свою жизнь лучше», – отмечает Кирилл Вотяков, управляющий директор Авито Авто.

Как отмечают эксперты «АВТОСТАТ», при продаже автомобиля владельцы обычно размещают объявления сразу на нескольких ресурсах, однако согласно результатам опроса, чаще всего их публикуют на Авито Авто: 67,2% респондентов публиковали объявления именно на этой платформе.

В результате и покупателей продавцы машин чаще всего находят на Авито Авто: 56,6% респондентов закрыли сделку именно через эту платформу. Менее четверти (21,2%) продавцов автомобилей, участвовавших в опросе, нашли покупателей через Auto.ru, почти столько же (20,1%) – через Drom.ru.

Примечательно, что Авито Авто, согласно результатам опроса «АВТОСТАТ», является платформой №1 для продажи автомобиля не только в регионах, но и в столицах: 50% опрошенных жителей Москвы и 60,6% жителей Санкт-Петербурга нашли покупателя именно здесь.

Покупатели автомобилей в рамках опроса «АВТОСТАТ» также чаще всего называли Авито Авто ключевой платформой для сделок: 44,7% респондентов отметили, что им удалось найти на Авито Авто автосалон или дилера, у которого они в итоге приобрели машину. Четверть опрошенных (25,5%) указали, что нашли «своего» продавца на Auto.ru. На Drom.ru нашли автосалон или дилерский центр 14,9% респондентов. Платформа CarPrice.ru набрала более 5% голосов, а все остальные – около 10%.

рейтинг автомобильных маркетплейсов 2022

рейтинг автомобильных маркетплейсов 2022 года

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
Авито
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

В первом этапе серии SUPER GT победу одержала команда Lexus

В первом этапе серии SUPER GT победу одержала команда Lexus 0

Жителей Московского региона ожидают жаркая погода и дожди с грозами

Жителей Московского региона ожидают жаркая погода и дожди с грозами

Lada: выгодные предложения февраля

Lada: выгодные предложения февраля 0

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.