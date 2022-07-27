Эксперты «АВТОСТАТа» обнародовали рейтинг автомобильных онлайн маркетплейсов

\u0421\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0447\u0430\u0449\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0410\u0432\u0438\u0442\u043e \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e: 67,2% \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0434\u0438\u043b\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0435. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e (56,6%) \u0440\u0435\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0448\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u0443\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0448\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0410\u0432\u0438\u0442\u043e \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e. \u0410\u0432\u0438\u0442\u043e \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e, \u0441\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u0443\u043f\u043b\u0438-\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0411\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0440\u0435\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 (56,5%), \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0430\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441: \u00ab\u0415\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u044b \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u043c \u043e \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0430\u0445, \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043a\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0432\u0430\u043c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0443\u043c?\u00bb, \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0410\u0432\u0438\u0442\u043e \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e. \u041e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0441\u0443\u0440\u0441\u044b \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0410\u0432\u0438\u0442\u043e \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e \u0443\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0443\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c. \u00ab\u041c\u044b \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0443 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u0434\u0438\u043c\u0441\u044f \u044d\u0442\u0438\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u043c. \u041c\u044b \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0410\u0432\u0438\u0442\u043e \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0430. \u0421\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f \u0410\u0432\u0438\u0442\u043e \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430 \u0441 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u043c \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0433\u043e\u043c. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u2013 \u0441\u043e\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440, \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0438 \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u044e \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u044c \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u00bb, \u2013 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u041a\u0438\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043b \u0412\u043e\u0442\u044f\u043a\u043e\u0432, \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0410\u0432\u0438\u0442\u043e \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0442\u044b \u00ab\u0410\u0412\u0422\u041e\u0421\u0422\u0410\u0422\u00bb, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u044b \u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0441\u0443\u0440\u0441\u0430\u0445, \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0430\u043c \u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0430, \u0447\u0430\u0449\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0410\u0432\u0438\u0442\u043e \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e: 67,2% \u0440\u0435\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0435. \u0412 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0446\u044b \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d \u0447\u0430\u0449\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0410\u0432\u0438\u0442\u043e \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e: 56,6% \u0440\u0435\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0443 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u044d\u0442\u0443 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443. \u041c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0438 (21,2%) \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0446\u043e\u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0432 \u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0435, \u043d\u0430\u0448\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 Auto.ru, \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0436\u0435 (20,1%) \u2013 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 Drom.ru. \u041f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0410\u0432\u0438\u0442\u043e \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e, \u0441\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0430\u043c \u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0430 \u00ab\u0410\u0412\u0422\u041e\u0421\u0422\u0410\u0422\u00bb, \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u21161 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0445, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0446\u0430\u0445: 50% \u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0436\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u041c\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0432\u044b \u0438 60,6% \u0436\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0421\u0430\u043d\u043a\u0442-\u041f\u0435\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0431\u0443\u0440\u0433\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0434\u0435\u0441\u044c. \u041f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0430 \u00ab\u0410\u0412\u0422\u041e\u0421\u0422\u0410\u0422\u00bb \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0447\u0430\u0449\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0410\u0432\u0438\u0442\u043e \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043e\u043a: 44,7% \u0440\u0435\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0438\u043c \u0443\u0434\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0410\u0432\u0438\u0442\u043e \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0430, \u0443 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u0432 \u0438\u0442\u043e\u0433\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u0443. \u0427\u0435\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u044c \u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 (25,5%) \u0443\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0448\u043b\u0438 \u00ab\u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e\u00bb \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0446\u0430 \u043d\u0430 Auto.ru. \u041d\u0430 Drom.ru \u043d\u0430\u0448\u043b\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440 14,9% \u0440\u0435\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u041f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430 CarPrice.ru \u043d\u0430\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 5% \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432, \u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u2013 \u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e 10%. \u0440\u0435\u0439\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0433 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0435\u0442\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043e\u0432 2022 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430