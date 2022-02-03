Škoda добавляет в свою линейку электрическое купе Enyaq Coupé iV

Škoda добавляет в свою линейку электрическое купе Enyaq Coupé iV
03 февраля 14:11 2022

Новый ŠKODA ENYAQ COUPÉ iV: элегантное воплощение концепции электрической мобильности

Вслед за успешным запуском модели ENYAQ iV, ŠKODA добавляет в свою линейку элегантное электрическое купе, в том числе в спортивной версии RS. Новый ŠKODA ENYAQ COUPÉ iV имеет еще более выразительный дизайн и, несмотря на свои динамичные пропорции, отличается просторным салоном и вместительным багажником объемом 570 литров. В сравнении с ENYAQ iV коэффициент лобового сопротивления Cd также улучшен и теперь составляет 0,234. Это позволило увеличить запас хода купе на одной зарядке до 545 км*** (по циклу WLTP, в зависимости от комплектации), что делает ŠKODA ENYAQ COUPÉ iV оптимально подходящим для путешествий на большие расстояния. Клиентам доступны батареи двух вариантов емкости, задний или полный привод, а также четыре силовые установки мощностью от 132 кВт* до 220 кВт** (модификация RS). Как и в случае с ENYAQ iV, вместо классических комплектаций теперь предлагается концепция Design Selections.

Томас Шефер, председатель Совета директоров ŠKODA AUTO: «Продолжая успех ранее вышедшего на рынок SUV, новый ENYAQ COUPÉ iV привносит в линейку ŠKODA iV еще более эмоциональный дизайн, спортивный стиль и элегантность. Наши дизайнеры и инженеры вновь преуспели, сумев совместить высокую функциональность с эффектным внешним видом. Наконец, топ-версия ENYAQ COUPÉ RS iV станет первой в истории полностью электрической моделью семейства RS. ENYAQ COUPÉ iV идеальным образом объединяет эмоции и эффективность, предлагая клиентам просторный салон даже в столь элегантном кузове».

ŠKODA ENYAQ COUPÉ iV и ENYAQ iV собирают на главном заводе ŠKODA в Млада-Болеславе, что делает их единственными в Европе моделями на основе платформы MEB концерна Volkswagen Group, которые производятся за пределами Германии. Из-за особенностей компоновки и длинной колесной базы модульная архитектура MEB для электромобилей расширяет возможности пропорций кузова и дизайна. Поскольку высоковольтная тяговая батарея расположена в нижней части кузова и из-за отсутствия у электромобиля трансмиссионного тоннеля, инженерам удалось значительно увеличить запас пространства для ног задних пассажиров.

Эскиз Škoda Enyaq Coupe iV

Покатая затемненная панорамная крыша в стандартной комплектации

Новая ŠKODA ENYAQ COUPÉ iV обладает еще более эффектной внешностью по сравнению с версией SUV, и, кроме того, получила две новые модификации – SPORLINE и новую топ-версию ENYAQ COUPÉ RS iV. Эту модель отличает обособленный передний бампер, окрашенные в цвет кузова молдинги, а также крупные легкосплавные колесные диски диаметром от 19 до 21 дюйма.

Линия крыши плавно ниспадает от центральной стойки кузова к задней его части и переходит в крышку багажника с остро очерченной кромкой. Элегантные линии кузова дополнительно подчеркивает затемненная панорамная крыша – стандартное оснащение для купе. Это самая большая панорамная крыша среди всех моделей ŠKODA: стеклянная секция охватывает практически всю площадь крыши и плавно переходит в заднее стекло. Поскольку стеклянная крыша тоньше обычной, это решение позволило увеличить пространство над головами пассажиров. Также она пропускает в салон больше света и имеет специальное покрытие. Все это усиливает ощущение простора и обеспечивает комфортный климат в салоне в любое время.

Как и ENYAQ iV, купе доступно с опциональной решеткой радиатора Crystal Face, в которой вертикальные ламели подсвечены 131 светодиодом, а широкая горизонтальная светящаяся полоска завершает невероятно эффектный образ. Для топовой версии ENYAQ COUPÉ RS iV решетка радиатора Crystal Face входит в базовую комплектацию.

Škoda Enyaq Coupe iV Škoda Enyaq Coupe iV Škoda Enyaq Coupe iV Škoda Enyaq Coupe iV

Два варианта тяговой батареи и четыре силовые установки, включая топовую версию ENYAQ COUPÉ RS iV

Новое купе предлагает четыре варианта силовых установок. Мощность начальной, оснащенной литий-ионной батареей емкостью 62 кВт·ч (нетто: 58 кВт·ч), версии ENYAQ COUPÉ iV 60 с задним приводом составляет 132 кВт*.

Более мощная заднеприводная модификация ENYAQ COUPÉ iV 80 развивает 150 кВт и оснащена тяговой батареей емкостью 82 кВт·ч (нетто: 77 кВт·ч).

ENYAQ COUPÉ iV 80x и ENYAQ COUPÉ RS iV, помимо увеличенной батареи, оборудованы вторым электромотором на передней оси и, соответственно, получили полный привод. Суммарная мощность ENYAQ COUPÉ iV 80x достигает 195 кВт**, а топ-версии ENYAQ COUPÉ RS iV – 220 кВт** с крутящим моментом 460 Нм. Это первая полностью электрическая модель в семействе спортивных автомобилей ŠKODA RS. Она отличается высоким уровнем динамики, множеством элементов в дизайне, окрашенных в черный цвет, и характерной для моделей RS красной светоотражающей полосой во всю ширину заднего бампера. Разгон с 0 до 100 км/ч у ENYAQ COUPÉ RS iV составляет всего 6,5 секунды, а максимальная скорость автомобиля достигает 180 км/ч, что на 20 км/ч выше, чем у других модификаций купе. Также для версии RS эксклюзивно доступен ярко-зеленый цвет кузова Mamba Green.

Škoda Enyaq Coupe iV

Еще большая эффективность за счет превосходной аэродинамики

Выдающийся показатель аэродинамики нового полностью электрического купе ŠKODA –коэффициент лобового сопротивления Cd составляет всего 0,234, что даже лучше, чем у ENYAQ iV, – позволяет вывести эффективность автомобиля на новый уровень. Обтекаемая форма кузова положительно сказалась на запасе хода, который у версии ENYAQ COUPÉ iV 80 достигает 545 км*** по циклу WLTP. Вкупе с функцией скоростной зарядки это делает модификацию купе оптимально подходящей для путешествий на большие расстояния. С опциональным тягово-сцепным устройством ENYAQ COUPÉ iV может буксировать прицеп массой до 1 400 кг на подъеме до 8%.

Концепция отделки Design Selections, 13-дюймовый сенсорный дисплей и проекционный экран с функцией дополненной реальности

Как и у SUV, стиль интерьера купе определяют гармоничная концепция отделки Design Selections, которая вдохновлялась современными жилыми пространствами и предполагает натуральные, а также переработанные и созданные экологически чистыми способами материалы. Клиентам предлагается понятная структура доступного оснащения, насчитывающая десять объединенных по тематикам пакетов, а также отдельные индивидуальные опции, упрощающие процесс конфигурации автомобиля. Стандартное оснащение включает 13-дюймовый сенсорный экран мультимедийной системы и цифровую приборную панель с 5,3-дюймовым дисплеем, вместе с которым можно опционально заказать проекционный экран с функциями дополненной реальности.

Экосистема ŠKODA iV для электромобилей

Новый ŠKODA ENYAQ COUPÉ iV обеспечивает передвижение с нулевым уровнем выбросов и низкие эксплуатационные расходы. Экосистема ŠKODA iV и сервис Powerpass предоставляют доступ к 260 тысячам зарядных станций в Европе при помощи одной-единственной платежной карты. Помимо этого, ŠKODA AUTO поддерживает удобную зарядку дома при помощи настенных станций, которые предлагаются в том числе с услугами по установке. Множество европейских стран также предоставляют различные привилегии владельцам электромобилей. Это налоговые вычеты, субсидии на покупку, возможность использования полос для общественного транспорта и электромобилей, а также бесплатная парковка и разрешение на въезд в центр города (зависит от страны).

Škoda Enyaq Coupe iV

Экстерьер: эмоциональный дизайн, динамичные линии и решетка радиатора Crystal Face с подсветкой

Новый ŠKODA ENYAQ COUPÉ iV демонстрирует еще более эмоциональный дизайн в сравнении с версией SUV. От центральной стойки кузова крыша купе плавно ниспадает к задней части. При этом уже в стандартной комплектации она выполнена из темного тонированного стекла, что обеспечивает панорамный обзор, в то же время эффектное оформление задней части придает ENYAQ COUPÉ iV неповторимый внешний вид. Крупные колесные диски диаметром от 19 до 21 дюймов подчеркивают атлетичные пропорции купе и делают его образ более мощным. Это впечатление усиливается в модификации ENYAQ COUPÉ RS iV – топ-версии новейшей модели, – экстерьер которой отличается черными элементами и характерной для RS, широкой красной светоотражающей полосой в заднем бампере. Эффектный образ новинки завершает решетка радиатора Crystal Face с подсветкой из 131 светодиода, являющаяся частью стандартной комплектации ENYAQ COUPÉ RS iV.

Оливер Штефани: руководитель ŠKODA Design: «В нашей новой серийной модели ENYAQ COUPÉ iV мы сохранили почти все характерные черты концепт-кара VISION iV, привлекшего два года назад к себе огромное внимание со стороны публики. Его элегантный дизайн со скульптурными и кристаллическими элементами придает автомобилю очень мощный и уверенный вид. Благодаря атлетичным линиям наша флагманская электрическая модель внешне стала еще более эмоциональной по сравнению с уже завоевавшим успех ENYAQ iV. Одновременно с этим, купе по-прежнему предлагает ключевые преимущества бренда, такие как просторный салон и высочайший уровень функциональности».

Как и ENYAQ iV, новый ŠKODA ENYAQ COUPÉ iV построен на модульной архитектуре MEB концерна Volkswagen Group для электрических автомобилей. Габариты купе составляют 4 653 мм в длину и 1 879 мм в ширину. Высота – 1 622 мм, а колесная база достигает внушительной отметки 2 765 мм. Динамичные линии кузова обеспечивают впечатляющую аэродинамику, – коэффициент лобового сопротивления Cd не превышает 0,234. Крупные легкосплавные колесные диски диаметром от 19 до 21 дюйма подчеркивают атлетичные пропорции модели. Наконец, со стартом производства купе в гамму доступных для ENYAQ iV цветов добавлено два новых оттенка: эффектный оранжевый металлик Phoenix Orange и элегантный серый металлик Graphite Grey – последний заменил собой вариант Quartz Grey. Еще один новый цвет – ярко-зеленый Mamba Green – доступен исключительно для модификации ENYAQ COUPÉ RS iV.

Škoda Enyaq Coupe iV

Эффектные линии кузова и эксклюзивные детали купе

От ENYAQ iV купе отличают атлетичные и элегантные линии, а также оригинальный передний бампер. Новыми элементами ENYAQ COUPÉ iV являются и молдинги, они окрашены в цвет кузова и визуально увеличивают его длину. Крыша плавно ниспадает от центральной стойки кузова к двери багажника, переходя в остро очерченную заднюю кромку. Еще одним эффектным решением является крупная надпись ŠKODA на крышке багажника. Черная панорамная крыша (в стандартной комплектации) проходит через всю верхнюю часть кузова и визуально перетекает в низко расположенное заднее стекло, подчеркивая изящный силуэт купе. На сегодняшний день эта панорамная крыша является самой крупной среди всех доступных для моделей чешского бренда. Стеклянная крыша тоньше стандартной, что позволило увеличить пространство над головами пассажиров. Помимо прочего, такая крыша пропускает больше света в салон, что усиливает ощущение простора – а ее специальное покрытие обеспечивает комфортный климат в любое время. Наконец, элегантный облик автомобиля эффектно дополняют хромированные окантовки фирменной решетки радиатора и бокового остекления.

Škoda Enyaq Coupe iV

Еще больше динамики: ENYAQ COUPÉ SPORTLINE iV и ENYAQ COUPÉ RS iV

Внешне ENYAQ COUPÉ SPORTLINE iV и ENYAQ COUPÉ RS iV выглядят еще более динамично. Оснащенные спортивными шасси в стандартной комплектации, эти модификации имеют более низкую посадку: дорожный просвет спереди уменьшен на 15 мм, а сзади – на 10 мм. Кроме того, данные модификации отличают детали, окрашенные в черный глянцевый цвет. Помимо решетки радиатора, окантовки боковых окон и заднего диффузора, это надпись ŠKODA на крышке багажника и накладки на аэродинамических шторках в переднем бампере. Сами шторки в версии SPORTLINE имеют С-образную форму, а в модификации RS они дополнены горизонтальными планками, благодаря которым напоминают стилизованную букву Е. Как и другие RS-модели чешского бренда, ENYAQ COUPÉ RS iV легко отличить по широкой красной светоотражающей полосе в заднем бампере.

Обе модели уже в стандартной комплектации оснащены акустически комфортными передними и задними боковыми окнами из многослойного стекла, которое способствуют снижению уровня шума в салоне. Кроме того, задние стекла этих модификаций тонированы. Версия ENYAQ COUPÉ SPORTLINE iV оснащается 20-дюймовыми колесными дисками Vega антрацитового цвета, а в качестве опции для электромобиля предлагаются 21-дюймовые черные диски Bertia. Топовая модель ENYAQ COUPÉ RS iV в стандартной комплектации оснащена 20-дюймовыми колесами Taurus, а опционально доступны 21-дюймовые колеса Vision (антрацит). Оба варианта получили улучшающие аэродинамику пластиковые накладки Aero. Спортивные модификации ENYAQ COUPÉ iV легко отличить по характерным эмблемам на передних крыльях в виде надписей SPORTLINE и RS соответственно.

Škoda Enyaq Coupe iV

Полностью светодиодные матричные фары и решетка радиатора Crystal Face создают эффектные визуальные акценты

Уже в стандартном исполнении ŠKODA оснащает версии ENYAQ COUPÉ SPORTLINE iV и ENYAQ COUPÉ RS iV полностью светодиодными матричными фарами. Модуль дальнего света каждой из фар состоит из 24 независимо управляемых светодиодов, обеспечивающих максимальное освещение дороги в любых условиях и при этом позволяющих водителю не «слепить» других участников движения. Для начальных модификаций ENYAQ COUPÉ iV матричные фары доступны в качестве опции; базовая комплектация включает фары со светодиодными модулями ближнего и дальнего света, а также дневных ходовых огней.

Еще одной характерной особенностью дизайна COUPÉ является решетка радиатора Crystal Face, состоящая из 131 светодиода, которые обеспечивают подсветку ее вертикальных ламелей и горизонтальной планки. Такая решетка является частью стандартного оснащения версии ENYAQ COUPÉ RS iV, а для других модификаций доступна в качестве опции.

Дополнительной функцией светодиодных элементов решетки радиатора Crystal Face, отвечающих за ближний и дальний свет модулей матричных фар, а также дневных ходовых огней является эффектная приветственная анимация. Полностью светодиодные задние фонари выполнены в характерной для автомобилей чешского бренда С-образной форме, имеют кристаллическую структуру с дополнительными зонами освещения, динамическими указателями поворота и анимированной функцией Coming/Leaving Home.

Интерьер: концепция Design Selections и опциональные пакеты

Как и в случае с ENYAQ iV, вместо классических комплектаций новый ENYAQ COUPÉ iV предлагает новую и понятную структуру вариантов отделки. Концепция Design Selections вдохновлялась современными жилыми пространствами. Стиль, цвета и используемые материалы – многие из которых экологически чистые и получены методом переработки, – идеально сочетаются друг с другом. Кроме того, для версии ENYAQ COUPÉ RS iV предусмотрены два эксклюзивных варианта отделки. Наконец, для ŠKODA ENYAQ COUPÉ iV доступны десять «умных» пакетов оснащения, а также индивидуальные опции, позволяющие сконфигурировать автомобиль всего за шесть шагов.

Как и в SUV, стиль интерьера ŠKODA ENYAQ COUPÉ iV определяет концепция Design Selections. Она основана на дизайне современных жилых пространств и выдерживают уникальный стиль в подборе отделки сидений, декоративных планок, передней панели и материалов. Базовые комплектации нового купе получили исполнение Loft, которое отражает современный стиль, создает уютную атмосферу, простое в уходе пространство и, благодаря комбинациям материалов из серых и черных оттенков, идеально гармонирует с линиями интерьера.

Отделка сидений из натуральной шерсти и переработанных ПЭТ-бутылок

Исполнение Design Selection под названием Lodge отличает, помимо прочего, отделка салона из экологически чистых материалов. Так, обивка сидений на 40% состоит из натуральной шерсти, отмеченной знаком качества Woolmark Company, и содержит 60% полиэстера, произведенного из переработанных ПЭТ-бутылок. Передняя панель обита тканью; в салоне преобладают мягкие на ощупь материалы и светлые оттенки. Наконец, в исполнении Lounge используется кожа и искусственная замша, придающие интерьеру уникальную эстетику и современный облик. А декоративные цветные окантовки сидений и контрастные швы добавляют эксклюзивности.

Интерьер Škoda Enyaq Coupe iV

Стиль и комфорт, доступная в качестве опции кожа, дубленая экологически чистым методом

Мягкие, обитые черной кожей сиденья с контрастными швами нитью коньячного цвета и декоративными окантовкам – характерные детали исполнения Suite, отличающегося высочайшим комфортом. Вариант ecoSuite делает еще один шаг вперед, сочетая в себе классический дизайн и ощущение исключительности с высокой степенью экологичности. В данном случае сиденья выполнены из кожи коньячного цвета, окрашенной экологически

чистым методом с применением экстракта из листьев оливкового дерева. Серые окантовки сидений цвета Stone Grey и контрастные швы завершают стильный образ.

ENYAQ COUPÉ SPORTLINE iV с черным интерьером

Черные цвета и спортивный стиль – ключевые отличия исполнения Design Selection, доступного исключительно для версии ENYAQ COUPÉ SPORTLINE iV. В этом случае в автомобиле установлены спортивные сиденья с интегрированными подголовниками, отделанные искусственной замшей с серыми контрастными швами, и трехспицевое спортивное мультифункциональное рулевое колесо с кожаной отделкой и эмблемой SPORTLINE и подрулевыми лепестками, отвечающими за регулировку рекуперации энергии. Обивка потолка выполнена в черном цвете, а переднюю панель с отделкой из искусственной кожи и двери украшают декоративные вставки с уникальной для версии SPORLINE текстурой карбона.

Интерьер Škoda Enyaq Coupe iV

Два эксклюзивных варианта исполнения Design Selections для ENYAQ COUPÉ RS iV

ENYAQ COUPÉ RS iV доступен в двух вариантах исполнения Design Selection, эксклюзивно разработанных для этой модификации. В обоих случаях отделка дверей и передняя панель модели украшены декоративными вставками с текстурой карбона. Кроме этого, интерьеры наиболее мощной версии отличают алюминиевые накладки на педали и украшенные эмблемами RS спортивные сиденья с интегрированными подголовниками.

В исполнении RS Lounge сиденья отделаны черной искусственной замшей с декоративной окантовкой лаймового цвета и контрастными швами. Аналогичные акценты встречаются на контрастных швах ковриков и многофункциональном спортивном трехспицевом руле с подогревом и эмблемой RS. Черной искусственной замшей с декоративной прострочкой обтянута и передняя панель.

Вариант исполнения RS Suite, предлагающийся для топовой модели в качестве опции, отличается обивкой сидений из черной перфорированной кожи с серой окантовкой и контрастными швами. Такую же отделку получило мультифункциональное спортивное рулевое колесо, которое и в этом случае декорировано логотипом RS. Передняя панель отделана искусственной кожей, повторяющей текстуру обивки сидений, и также имеет контрастную прострочку.

Интерьер Škoda Enyaq Coupe iV

Широкий набор стандартного оснащения и тематические опциональные пакеты

Стандартное оснащение ENYAQ COUPÉ iV включает в себя виртуальную приборную панель Digital Cockpit с 5,3-дюймовым дисплеем и сенсорный экран на передней панели диагональю 13 дюймов для управления мультимедийными системами и основными функциями автомобиля. Все варианты купе оснащаются двухзонной климатической установкой Climatronic, двухспицевым рулем с кожаной отделкой, клавишами и колесами прокрутки меню с тактильной насечкой для интуитивного использования, а также системой бесключевого доступа KESSY GO. Модели с батареей увеличенной емкости также оснащены рулевым колесом с функцией подогрева и подрулевыми лепестками для регулировки степени рекуперации энергии торможения. Помимо этого, список оборудования можно расширить за счет заказа одного или нескольких пакетов опций. Десять пакетов сгруппированы по таким элементам, как комфорт, динамика, климат-контроль, системы помощи водителю и информационно-развлекательная система. Большинство из них доступны как в базовой, так и в расширенной комплектации.

Список опций для управления климатом в салоне включает в себя подогреваемые передние и задние сиденья, ветровое стекло с подогревом и, в случае ENYAQ COUPÉ RS iV, трехзонный климат-контроль Climatronic. В пакет опций Seating Comfort входят электрические регулировки передних сидений, а его расширенный вариант Plus подразумевает еще и функцию массажа для водительского кресла. Кроме того, для всех версий ENYAQ COUPÉ iV доступны индивидуальные опции: например, противоугонная сигнализация с функцией контроля салона, задние боковые подушки безопасности, складное тягово-сцепное устройство с электроприводом и спортивное шасси с уменьшенным на 15 мм спереди и на 10 мм сзади дорожным просветом. Такое шасси является частью стандартной комплектации ENYAQ COUPÉ SPORTLINE iV и ENYAQ COUPÉ RS iV.

Интерьер Škoda Enyaq Coupe iV

Просторный салон и багажник объемом 570 литров

ENYAQ COUPÉ iV обладает просторным пятиместным салоном и вместительным багажником. Длинная колесная база и ровный пол без трансмиссионного тоннеля обеспечивают достаточно места для ног. Несмотря на явно ниспадающую линию крыши, по запасу пространства над головами пассажиров новое купе не уступает универсалу ŠKODA OCTAVIA COMBI. При этом объем багажного отделения составляет 570 литров. Благодаря низкой погрузочной высоте и предлагаемому в качестве опции электроприводу задней двери, багажник имеет удобную систему доступа. Для того, чтобы его открыть, достаточно провести ногой под задним бампером.

Интерьер Škoda Enyaq Coupe iV

Электрический привод: четыре варианта мощности и два типа батарей

Мощность от 132 кВт* для варианта ENYAQ COUPÉ iV 60 с задним приводом и батареей емкостью 62 кВт·ч до 220 кВт** для полноприводной модификации ENYAQ COUPÉ RS iV с двумя электромоторами. Превосходные показатели аэродинамики повышают эффективность и увеличивают пробег купе на одной зарядке до 545 км*** (по циклу WLTP). Все это, а также функция скоростной зарядки, делают ENYAQ COUPÉ iV идеально подготовленным для длительных путешествий. Новое купе построено на разработанной для электромобилей модульной архитектуре MEB концерна Volkswagen Group. И ENYAQ COUPÉ iV, и ENYAQ iV собирают на головном предприятии ŠKODA в Млада-Болеславе – таким образом, это единственные построенные на платформе MEB модели в Европе, выпускаемые за пределами Германии.

Йоханнес Нефт, член Совета директоров ŠKODA AUTO, ответственный за техническое развитие: «Новый ENYAQ COUPÉ iV вслед за ENYAQ iV стал нашей второй моделью на платформе MEB. С запуском нового флагмана ENYAQ COUPÉ RS iV мы впервые представляем полностью электрическую модель семейства RS. Уменьшенная масса и улучшенная аэродинамика позволили нам добиться еще большей эффективности: благодаря этому запас хода по циклу WLTP достигает 545 км***».

Как и ŠKODA ENYAQ iV, новое купе построено на платформе MEB концерна Volkswagen Group. И так же, как и ENYAQ iV, ENYAQ COUPÉ iV доступен как с одним электромотором и задним приводом, так и с двумя моторами и приводом на все четыре колеса. На выбор предлагаются два варианта емкости тяговой батареи, расположенной в нижней части кузова. Базовой версией является ENYAQ COUPÉ iV 60 с одним мотором на задней оси, – он развивает мощность 132 кВт* и крутящий момент 310 Нм. Электродвигатель питает литий-ионная батарея емкостью 62 кВт·ч, из которых можно использовать 58 кВт·ч.

На модификации ENYAQ COUPÉ iV 80 установлена более крупная батарея емкостью 82 кВт·ч (77 кВт·ч доступны для движения), способная обеспечить запас хода до 545 км*** по циклу WLTP. Данная версия тоже оборудована единственным электромотором, мощность которого составляет 150 кВт*, а крутящий момент – 310 Нм.

Škoda Enyaq Coupe iV

Два электромотора и полный привод: ENYAQ COUPÉ iV 80x

Модификация ENYAQ COUPÉ iV 80x также оснащена батареей емкостью 82 кВт·ч, однако имеет второй электромотор на передней оси и, соответственно, привод на все четыре колеса. Суммарная мощность её силовой установки достигает 195 кВт·ч**, крутящий момент составляет 425 Нм. При этом максимальная скорость модели аналогична версиям с одним электромотором – 160 км/ч.

Спортивная топ-версия: ENYAQ COUPÉ RS iV

Самая мощная модификация ENYAQ iV также оснащена тяговой батареей увеличенной емкости и двумя электромоторами – а, следовательно, и полным приводом. Мощность ENYAQ COUPÉ RS iV составляет 220 кВт**, а крутящий момент – 460 Нм. В результате первая полностью электрическая модель RS чешского бренда ускоряется с 0 до 100 км/ч всего за 6,5 секунды. Кроме того, это единственная версия купе, развивающая максимальную скорость в 180 км/ч. На подъемах до 8% ENYAQ COUPÉ RS iV и ENYAQ COUPÉ iV 80x могут буксировать оснащенный тормозной системой прицеп массой до 1 400 кг, в то время как для версий ENYAQ COUPÉ iV 60 и ENYAQ COUPÉ iV 80 допустимая масса прицепа составляет 1 200 кг.

Функция скоростной зарядки: с 10 до 80% за 29 минут

Батареи ŠKODA ENYAQ COUPÉ iV имеют функцию скоростной зарядки. В частности, модуль емкостью 82 кВт·ч позволяет пополнить заряд батареи с 10 до 80% всего за 29 минут. Дома ENYAQ COUPÉ iV можно удобно зарядить за одну ночь при помощи настенной зарядной станции переменного тока ŠKODA iV Charger мощностью до 11 кВт. На весь процесс уйдет от шести до восьми часов. Зарядка на общественных станциях аналогичной мощности займет то же время. Именно поэтому в базовую комплектацию ENYAQ COUPÉ iV входит зарядный кабель стандарта Mode 3. Кроме того, тяговую батарею купе можно зарядить от обычной 230-вольтовой домашней розетки (максимальная мощность – 2,3 кВт) при помощи кабеля стандарта Mode 2. В качестве опции доступно универсальное зарядное устройство iV – мобильное решение со сменными типами разъемов, предоставляющее владельцу максимальную гибкость в эксплуатации. Адаптер CEE позволяет осуществлять зарядку с мощностью до 11 кВт от 400-вольтовой сети, а переходник Schuko поможет подключиться к домашней розетке.

Переднее колесо Škoda Enyaq Coupe iV

Высочайший уровень эффективности благодаря тщательно продуманной аэродинамике и опциональному тепловому насосу

Коэффициент аэродинамического лобового сопротивления (cd) 0,234 является превосходным достижением для купе в классе SUV и позволяет достичь высочайшего уровня эффективности и большого запаса хода. Этот показатель – результат разработанных чешским брендом решений Simply Clever, таких как автоматическая роликовая шторка в нижнем воздухозаборнике переднего бампера и множество аэродинамических элементов, направляющих поток вокруг кузова и под его днищем.

COUPÉ iV имеет аэродинамически оптимизированный передний бампер, плоское закрытое днище, шторки-воздуховоды, передний и задний спойлеры. Опциональный тепловой насос для обогрева и охлаждения салона позволяет добиться еще большей эффективности в использовании заряда батарей. Его основной элемент – высокоэффективный компрессор, который сжимает хладагент под высоким давлением и таким образом помогает вырабатывать тепло для обогрева поступающего в салон холодного воздуха. Такое решение не только превосходит по производительности традиционный электрический обогреватель, но и позволяет увеличить запас хода.

Škoda Enyaq Coupe iV

Мультимедиа: новейшая информационно-развлекательная система с самым большим среди моделей ŠKODA дисплеем и новыми функциями

Запуск ENYAQ COUPÉ iV также знаменует премьеру новой информационно-развлекательной системы ŠKODA. Последняя версия программного обеспечения ME 3 расширяет функции мультимедийной системы и проекционного дисплея, а также системы управления тяговой батареей. Самый большой в арсенале чешского бренда сенсорный дисплей диагональю 13 дюймов и виртуальная приборная панель с 5,3-дюймовым экраном входят в стандартную комплектацию купе. Постоянное интернет-соединение позволяет использовать разнообразные онлайн-сервисы ŠKODA Connect, многие из которых разработаны специально для электромобилей. Их функционал включает в себя дистанционное управление зарядкой и системой климат-контроля через мобильное приложение MyŠKODA.

Как и в ENYAQ iV, в новом купе ŠKODA установлена цифровая приборная панель Digital Cockpit с 5,3-дюймовым дисплеем для отображения информации о текущей скорости, условиях движения, подсказок навигации и систем помощи водителю. Водителю доступны 4 базовых варианта демонстрации данных систем и функций автомобиля. Создать нужную для себя конфигурацию приборной панели можно при помощи сенсорного экрана, а также кнопок и рифленых колесиков прокрутки на многофункциональном рулевом колесе. Опциональный проекционный дисплей выводит дополнительную информацию в непосредственном поле зрения водителя.

Такой же, как и на ENYAQ iV центральный сенсорный дисплей с диагональю 13 дюймов является самым крупным мультимедийным экраном в портфолио чешского бренда. Данные на нем также можно персонализировать. Кроме того, экраном можно управлять не только при помощи прикосновений к самому дисплею и тачпаду, но и посредством жестов или через цифровую помощницу Laura. Виртуальная ассистентка использует в своей работе онлайн-данные и понимает команды на 15 языках.

Цифровой радиоприемник DAB, интернет и гибридное радио входят в перечень стандартных функций мультимедийной системы. Для полноценной коммуникации со смартфонами предустановлены программы Wireless SmartLink, Android Auto и Apple CarPlay с удобными интерфейсами. Зарядить мобильное устройство можно при помощи отсека Phone Box с индукционной зарядкой. Еще одной опцией является аудиосистема CANTON с двенадцатью динамиками и цифровым эквалайзером.

Škoda Enyaq Coupe iV вид сзади

Беспроводные обновления и возможность скачивания дополнительных функций

Благодаря встроенной карте eSIM, новый ENYAQ COUPÉ iV имеет постоянный выход в интернет. Это позволяет пользоваться картами навигационной системы или использовать беспроводное обновление программного обеспечения, а также скачивать дополнительные функции и приложения. Начиная со второй половины 2022 года новые функции навигационной системы, дополнительные цвета фоновой подсветки салона, адаптивный круиз-контроль и ассистент Light Assist можно будет активировать через мультимедийную систему автомобиля или портал ŠKODA Connect. Для экономии трафика функции можно будет включить и на определенный срок.

Сервисы ŠKODA Connect, разработанные специально для электромобилей

Благодаря постоянному сетевому подключению водителю доступно множество удобных онлайн-сервисов, включающих информацию о пробках в режиме реального времени, планировщик маршрутов или расширенные опциональные возможности навигационной системы. К примеру, она может показать свободные парковочные места поблизости, а также доступные зарядные станции поблизости или на маршруте.

Некоторые из онлайн-сервисов ŠKODA Connect были специально разработаны для электромобилей. В их числе и мобильное приложение MyŠKODA, которое позволяет дистанционно управлять процессом зарядку тяговой батареи, активировать систему климат-контроля перед поездкой или задать интервалы для ее работы.

Новые функции

ŠKODA ENYAQ COUPÉ iV оснащается последней версией программного обеспечения ME 3 платформы MEB концерна Volkswagen Group, получившей новые функции и улучшения. Например, контроль системы кондиционирования и управление высоковольтной батареей было оптимизировано и теперь включает режим сохранения работоспособности батареи. Версия ПО ME 3 позволяет продлить срок службы тяговых аккумуляторов за счет температурного контроля при эксплуатации в холодное время. Программа больше не включает и отключает батарею, а постоянно следит за ее состоянием и вносит небольшие корректировки в ее работу. В результате тяговая батарея достигает оптимальной рабочей температуры намного раньше, что позволяет развивать полную мощность и эффективно использовать режим рекуперации.

Кроме того, у мультимедийной системы появилось несколько новых вариантов оформления, а меню теперь включает иконки контроля зарядки автомобиля и функции дополненной реальности. Помимо этого, увеличились яркость и контрастность изображения с камеры заднего вида, что делает парковку еще проще, особенно в темноте. Благодаря обновлениям интеллектуальный помощник Park Assist теперь может запоминать места, где водитель часто оставляет автомобиль, и запарковать его на этих локациях автоматически. Наряду с вышесказанным версия программного обеспечения ME 3 предлагает улучшенный вариант планировщика маршрута, включающего множество промежуточных пунктов, и новые режимы работы системы Travel Assist 2.5. Наконец, функцию автоматического удержания в полосе Lane Assist можно включить или отключить в меню «Избранное», что делает доступ к ней еще более удобным.

РульŠkoda Enyaq Coupe iV

Безопасность: проекционный дисплей с функцией дополненной реальности и передовые системы помощи водителю

Для нового ŠKODA ENYAQ COUPÉ iV доступны проекционный дисплей с функциями дополненной реальности и полностью светодиодные матричные фары. Имеющий в своем оснащении до 9 подушек безопасности электромобиль отличается высоким уровнем пассивной защиты пассажиров. Travel Assist 2.5 помогает управлять автомобилем на прямых и в поворотах, а остальные «умные» системы предупреждают водителя о потенциальных угрозах и делают парковку более удобной. Проекционный дисплей предоставляет водителю наиболее актуальную в текущий момент времени информацию и помогает не отвлекаться от дороги, а полностью светодиодные матричные фары обеспечивают еще большую безопасность в условиях ограниченной видимости, позволяя постоянно использовать дальний свет.

Вслед за запуском ENYAQ iV и дебютом проекционного дисплея на автомобилях ŠKODA, эта функция теперь доступна в качестве опции для ŠKODA ENYAQ COUPÉ iV. Виртуальный экран отображает информацию в двух разных зонах ветрового стекла. Данные о скорости и дорожных знаках, подсказки навигации и систем помощи водителю выводятся на стекло над приборной панелью непосредственно в область обзора водителя. Еще выше расположена более крупная проекционная зона, на которой отображаются элементы дополненной реальности в виде более крупных символов. К примеру, виртуальные стрелки-указатели навигационной системы выводятся прямо поверх дорожного полотна впереди. Различные предупреждения, информация о дорожных знаках, работе систем Adaptive Lane Assist и Adaptive Cruise Control также отображается в более крупной зоне. Водитель может индивидуально настроить расположение проекции на ветровом стекле, ее яркость и цвет, равно как и информацию, какую он хочет видеть.

До девяти подушек безопасности и проактивная система защиты Crew Protect Assist

ŠKODA ENYAQ COUPÉ iV может оснащаться девятью подушками безопасности. В стандартную комплектацию купе входят передние подушки для водителя и пассажира, передние боковые подушки и две подушки безопасности занавесочного типа, защищающие пассажиров первого и второго ряда. Также предусмотрена центральная подушка безопасности между передними сиденьями, которая снижает риск травм водителя и пассажира при аварии. В качестве опции доступны задние боковые подушки безопасности. В случае, если сенсоры определяют высокую вероятность столкновения, водитель предпринял экстренное торможение или же возникла опасность переворота автомобиля, в дело вступает проактивная система защиты Crew Protect Assist, которая натягивает ремни безопасности и закрывает окна, снижая тем самым риск травм пассажиров.

Škoda Enyaq Coupe iV

Все системы помощи водителю ŠKODA

Для обеспечения наивысшего уровня активной и пассивной безопасности водителя и пассажиров ENYAQ COUPÉ iV оснащен полным арсеналом электронных систем помощи ŠKODA. Так, система Travel Assist 2.5 способна осуществлять разгон, торможение и задействовать рулевое управление, используя в своей работе адаптивный круиз-контроль ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control), ассистент удержания в полосе Adaptive Lane Assist с функцией определения дорожных работ, системы помощи движения в пробке Traffic Jam Assist и экстренной остановки Emergency Assist. Весь комплекс активируется нажатием кнопки, расположенной на многогофункциональном рулевом колесе – в этом случае ENYAQ COUPÉ iV будет самостоятельно держаться полосы движения, контролируя безопасную дистанцию до автомобиля спереди. В условиях плотного трафика Travel Assist 2.5 может самостоятельно замедлить ENYAQ COUPÉ iV вплоть до полной остановки и затем начать движение, следуя за распложенными впереди автомобилями. На скорости более 90 км/ч система теперь может ассистировать водителю, самостоятельно изменяя направление движения автомобиля во время перестроений на шоссе при работающем указателе поворота. Также Travel Assist 2.5 позволяет вывести картинку с камер кругового обзора на экраны ENYAQ COUPÉ iV, помогая таким образом водителю увидеть все возможные помехи для движения, например, при парковке и маневрировании в тесном пространстве. Наконец, текущая версия системы может самостоятельно взять на себя управление в тесных городских условиях, используя онлайн-информацию.

Адаптивный круиз-контроль, который в предиктивной версии использует данные навигационной системы и указания распознанных камерой знаков, теперь также способен реагировать на препятствия благодаря онлайн-информации о трафике. Travel Assist 2.5 требует, чтобы водитель всегда держал руки на рулевом колесе. Если система поймет, что водитель более не принимает участия в управлении, торможении и ускорении, функция Emergency Assist сначала подаст звуковой и визуальный сигналы, а затем задействует тормозную систему. Если и в этом случае водитель не отреагирует, электронный ассистент включит аварийную сигнализацию, самостоятельно остановит автомобиль в пределах полосы и активирует функцию экстренного вызова eCall.

Система предупреждения столкновений Front Assist с функцией распознавания пешеходов и велосипедистов (Predictive Pedestrian and Cyclist Protection), а также мониторинга слепых зон сбоку и сзади (Side Assist with Rear Traffic Alert) сигнализирует о вероятном столкновении с другими участниками движения и неподвижными объектами. Функция Collision Avoidance Assist помогает водителю в случае опасности столкновения с пешеходом, велосипедистом или другим автомобилем, активно воздействует на рулевое колесо с целью объезда препятствия. При повороте налево на перекрестках система Turn Assist на ранней стадии предупреждает о приближающихся транспортных средствах и, при необходимости, самостоятельно останавливает автомобиль. В случае, если открыта дверь, функция Exit Warning предупреждает пассажиров о приближении автомобиля или велосипедиста сзади с помощью звукового сигнала и световой сигнализации на внутренней стороне корпуса зеркала заднего вида.

Интерьер Škoda Enyaq Coupe iV

Новые функции помощи при парковке

Опциональная система Park Assist автоматически осуществляет параллельную парковку и заезд в бокс, а также может самостоятельно задействовать тормоза при возникшей опасности столкновения с пешеходом или другим объектом. Используя алгоритм обучения (Trained Parking), система записывает часто используемые маршруты при парковке – например, на узких улицах или в стесненных условиях, и может самостоятельно повторить этот путь в любое время. Система Area View предоставляет еще больше информации по сравнению с опциональной камерой заднего вида – в ее арсенале четыре камеры, которые позволяют получить 360-градусную панораму окружения ENYAQ COUPÉ iV с симуляцией вида сверху.

Благодаря полностью светодиодным матричным фарам можно пользоваться дальним светом в любых условиях

Доступные в качестве опции полностью светодиодные матричные фары на ENYAQ COUPÉ значительно повышают уровень безопасности и комфорта при езде в темное время. Модуль дальнего света каждой фары состоит из 24 независимо управляемых светодиодов, что позволяет водителю включить дальний свет в любой момент и при этом не «слепить» других участников движения. В случае, если расположенная на ветровом стекле камера распознает автомобили, пешеходов или отражающие свет объекты, интеллектуальная система управления автоматически отключает один или несколько светодиодов.

Экосистема ŠKODA iV: карта Powerpass и три варианта настенных зарядных станций

Зарядная инфраструктура является ключевым фактором при эксплуатации электромобилей. Именно поэтому ŠKODA AUTO активно развивает экосистему ŠKODA iV. Используя всего одну платежную карту Powerpass, можно удобно пользоваться сетью зарядных станций по всей Европе, включая системы скоростной зарядки Ionity. Также ŠKODA очень быстро расширяет зарядную инфраструктуру в своей дилерской сети. Для зарядки электромобиля в домашних условиях чешский бренд предлагает на выбор три варианта настенных станций ŠKODA iV Charger и предоставляет своим клиентам услуги по их проектированию и установке.

Используя всего одну карту Powerpass, владельцы электромобилей ŠKODA могут заряжать свои автомобили на большинстве из 260 тысяч зарядных станций в Европе. В это число входят общественные станции и системы скоростной зарядки на международных шоссе и крупных магистралях. Помимо этого, ŠKODA активно участвует в развитии инфраструктуры и вовлечена в процесс постройки сети скоростных зарядных станций Ionity по всей Европе и у своих дилеров. Владельцы ŠKODA ENYAQ COUPÉ iV могут рассчитывать на сниженные тарифы Powerpass в течение первого года владения электромобилем. Цены на Powerpass соответствуют рыночном стандартам, а ежемесячные платежи устроены максимально прозрачно. Владельцы ENYAQ COUPÉ iV могут воспользоваться тарифом Simply Charge, предусматривающим скидку на один год, или выбрать расширенный пакет DC, дополненный тарифом Charge Faster. В последнем случае им не придется платить базовую ставку.

Выбор из трех настенных зарядных станций ŠKODA iV Charger и помощь в проектировании и установке

ŠKODA предлагает три варианта настенных зарядных станций iV для домашнего использования. При этом даже базовый комплект ŠKODA iV Charger является идеальным решением для безопасной и удобной зарядки. Устройство, оснащенное соединением LAN и Wi-Fi, позволяет дистанционно контролировать процесс зарядки через мобильное приложение Powerpass. Данный настенный бокс также имеет считыватель данных RFID, позволяющий идентифицировать пользователя – например, на парковках жилых домов.

Станция ŠKODA iV Charger Connect+ может поддерживать связь с сервером через сотовую сеть LTE и, помимо электронного верификатора личных данных, оснащается сертифицированным электросчетчиком. Приложение Powerpass позволяет пользователю следить за расходом энергии для зарядки батареи ENYAQ COUPÉ iV. Еще до покупки оборудования представители установочной службы ŠKODA AUTO уточнят у клиента технические спецификации и требования. Этот процесс, получивший называние eCheck, состоит из четырех этапов. Первый, осуществляемый онлайн, включает общую проверку на возможность установки станции в указанном месте. Следующий шаг – заказ зарядного

устройства ŠKODA iV, подходящего под соответствующие требования. Затем партнер, осуществляющий установку, на месте проверяет инфраструктуру и производит монтаж бокса. После функционального теста зарядная станция готова к использованию.

Škoda Enyaq Coupe iV

ŠKODA ENYAQ COUPÉ RS iV: первая полностью электрическая модель в семействе RS

С запуском производства ENYAQ COUPÉ RS iV, ŠKODA начинает новую главу в успешной истории моделей RS. Вслед за гибридной Plug-in модификацией ŠKODA OCTAVIA RS iV купе станет первой полностью электрической моделью в семействе спортивных автомобилей RS. Кузов купе отсылает к легендарным раллийным прототипам 180 RS и 200 RS, которые были показаны в 1974 году и впервые использовали в названии аббревиатуру RS (Rally Sport). В 1975 году чешский бренд представил гоночную модель 130 RS, которая в 1977 году одержала победу в знаменитом ралли Монте-Карло. С 2000 года эмблема RS украшает самые спортивные серийные автомобили ŠKODA.

ŠKODA RS – аббревиатура, которая является синонимом побед в мировом ралли вот уже 47 лет, и более двух десятилетий обозначает самые быстрые серийные модели чешского бренда. ŠKODA впервые использовала эмблему RS – сокращение от Rally Sport – в 1974 году на гоночных прототипах ŠKODA 180 RS и 200 RS. Спустя всего год чешский бренд представил модель ŠKODA 130 RS. Этот раллийный автомобиль весил всего 720 кг и за время своей карьеры, продолжавшейся до 1983 года, одержал множество побед в мировых ралли и на треке. Так, в 1977 году две ŠKODA 130 RS финишировали на первом и втором местах в классе на знаменитом ралли Монте-Карло и также одержали победу на ралли Акрополис. Кроме того, эта модель выиграла европейский чемпионат по шоссейно-кольцевым гонкам European Touring Car Championship в 1981 году.

Спортивные серийные модели ŠKODA с ДНК гоночных RS с 2000 года

Начиная с 2000 года, ŠKODA продолжила историю успеха своих раллийных автомобилей, выпустив первую серийную спортивную модель RS для дорог общего пользования. Представленная в 2000 году вместе с гоночной OCTAVIA WRC дорожная OCTAVIA RS получила 1,8-литровый двигатель с турбонаддувом, который развивал 132 кВт (180 л.с.). Годом позже премьеру отпраздновала модификация OCTAVIA COMBI RS с кузовом универсал. Впоследствии OCTAVIA второго, третьего и четвертого поколений также получала версии RS для обоих вариантов кузова, а также мощные дизельные двигатели. В 2020 году впервые была показана первая электрифицированная OCTAVIA RS с гибридной силовой установкой мощностью 180 кВт (245 л.с.).

Škoda Enyaq Coupe iV

KODIAQ – первый SUV в семействе моделей RS

В 2003 году ŠKODA добавила в свое портфолио автомобилей RS модель FABIA. В то же время появилась и омологированная для гонок FABIA WRC. Серийная модель оснащалась дизельным двигателем 1.9 TDI мощностью 96 кВт (130 л.с.). В 2010 году премьеру отпраздновала FABIA RS второго поколения – ее бензиновый двигатель объемом 1,4 литра с турбонагнетателем и приводным компрессором развивал уже 132 кВт (180 л.с.). Позже эта модификация стала доступна с кузовом универсал.

В 2018 году семейство моделей RS впервые пополнил автомобиль класса SUV – им стал KODIAQ RS. Оснащенный 2-литровым 240-сильным дизельным двигателем автомобиль установил рекорд круга среди семиместных внедорожников на легендарной трассе Нюрбургринг, проехав его Северную петлю длиной 20,832 км за 9:29,84 минуты. Летом 2021 года модель сменила дизельный двигатель с двумя турбинами на бензиновый агрегат 2.0 TSI мощностью 180 кВт (245 л.с.) и с меньшей на 60 кг массой. Это обеспечило большому SUV еще более впечатляющую динамику и управляемость.

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
Ennyaq Coupe iVSkoda
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Ещё шесть взлетно-посадочных полос построит аэропорт Домодедово

Ещё шесть взлетно-посадочных полос построит аэропорт Домодедово 0

Выпускники театрального колледжа исполнили гимн Geely

Выпускники театрального колледжа исполнили гимн Geely 0

Вышел с конвейера первый КАМАЗсамосвал семейства К5

Вышел с конвейера первый КАМАЗсамосвал семейства К5 2

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.