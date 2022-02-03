Škoda добавляет в свою линейку электрическое купе Enyaq Coupé iV

\u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0160KODA ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV: \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0412\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434 \u0437\u0430 \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0448\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 ENYAQ iV, \u0160KODA \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u044e \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0443 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435, \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0432 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 RS. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0160KODA ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0438, \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c 570 \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u0412 \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441 ENYAQ iV \u043a\u043e\u044d\u0444\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043b\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Cd \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 0,234. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043b\u043e \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0435 \u0434\u043e 545 \u043a\u043c*** (\u043f\u043e \u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0443 WLTP, \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438), \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0160KODA ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0438\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0435\u043c\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043e\u0442 132 \u043a\u0412\u0442* \u0434\u043e 220 \u043a\u0412\u0442** (\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f RS). \u041a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435 \u0441 ENYAQ iV, \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u044f Design Selections. \u0422\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0441 \u0428\u0435\u0444\u0435\u0440, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0421\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0160KODA AUTO: \u00ab\u041f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u044f \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u0434\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043e\u043a SUV, \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0442 \u0432 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0443 \u0160KODA iV \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u044d\u043c\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d, \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u041d\u0430\u0448\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0432\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u0441\u0443\u043c\u0435\u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0441 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0432\u0438\u0434\u043e\u043c. \u041d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0446, \u0442\u043e\u043f-\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 RS iV \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 RS. ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u044d\u043c\u043e\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0435\u00bb. \u0160KODA ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV \u0438 ENYAQ iV \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u0160KODA \u0432 \u041c\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430-\u0411\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0435, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0445 \u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u0415\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u044b MEB \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430 Volkswagen Group, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0437\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0413\u0435\u0440\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u0418\u0437-\u0437\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u044b \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0430\u0440\u0445\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430 MEB \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430. \u041f\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0443 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0442\u044f\u0433\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u043d\u0438\u0436\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u0438\u0437-\u0437\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0443\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0443 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c \u0443\u0434\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0433 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u041f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0430\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0160KODA ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0441 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0435\u0439 SUV, \u0438, \u043a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u2013 SPORLINE \u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0442\u043e\u043f-\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044e ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 RS iV. \u042d\u0442\u0443 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440, \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u043b\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0438, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0442 19 \u0434\u043e 21 \u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u0430. \u041b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0438 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0438\u0441\u043f\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0442 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0438 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u043a \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0432 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u043a\u0443 \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0441 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e \u043e\u0447\u0435\u0440\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043a\u043e\u0439. \u042d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0430 \u2013 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0430\u043c\u0430\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0430 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0160KODA: \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044f\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0445\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u044e \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u044c \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u043e. \u041f\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0443 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044f\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0430 \u0442\u043e\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439, \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043b\u043e \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0449\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0432 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u0438 ENYAQ iV, \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e \u0441 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 Crystal Face, \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043b\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044b 131 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c, \u0430 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0433\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0430\u044f\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 RS iV \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 Crystal Face \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0432 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e. \u0414\u0432\u0430 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0442\u044f\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0438 \u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044e ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 RS iV \u041d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043a. \u041c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0439-\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0435\u0439 \u0435\u043c\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 62 \u043a\u0412\u0442\u00b7\u0447 (\u043d\u0435\u0442\u0442\u043e: 58 \u043a\u0412\u0442\u00b7\u0447), \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV 60 \u0441 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 132 \u043a\u0412\u0442*. \u0411\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV 80 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 150 \u043a\u0412\u0442 \u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0442\u044f\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0435\u0439 \u0435\u043c\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 82 \u043a\u0412\u0442\u00b7\u0447 (\u043d\u0435\u0442\u0442\u043e: 77 \u043a\u0412\u0442\u00b7\u0447). ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV 80x \u0438 ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 RS iV, \u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0438, \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u043c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0441\u0438 \u0438, \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434. \u0421\u0443\u043c\u043c\u0430\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV 80x \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 195 \u043a\u0412\u0442**, \u0430 \u0442\u043e\u043f-\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 RS iV \u2013 220 \u043a\u0412\u0442** \u0441 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u043c \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c 460 \u041d\u043c. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0160KODA RS. \u041e\u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0438, \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435, \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442, \u0438 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 RS \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u044e \u0448\u0438\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0443 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430. \u0420\u0430\u0437\u0433\u043e\u043d \u0441 0 \u0434\u043e 100 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447 \u0443 ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 RS iV \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e 6,5 \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043d\u0434\u044b, \u0430 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 180 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0430 20 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447 \u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u0443 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 RS \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u044f\u0440\u043a\u043e-\u0437\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 Mamba Green. \u0415\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0430\u044f \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0412\u044b\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435 \u0160KODA \u2013\u043a\u043e\u044d\u0444\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043b\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Cd \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e 0,234, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u0443 ENYAQ iV, \u2013 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c. \u041e\u0431\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0435\u043c\u0430\u044f \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441\u0435 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0443 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV 80 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 545 \u043a\u043c*** \u043f\u043e \u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0443 WLTP. \u0412\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435 \u0441 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0421 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0442\u044f\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e-\u0441\u0446\u0435\u043f\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u0443\u043a\u0441\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0446\u0435\u043f \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e 1 400 \u043a\u0433 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u044a\u0435\u043c\u0435 \u0434\u043e 8%. \u041a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 Design Selections, 13-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d \u0441 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u041a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0443 SUV, \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0433\u0430\u0440\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 Design Selections, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0434\u043e\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u044f\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0436\u0438\u043b\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044b. \u041a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043d\u044f\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0434\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e \u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0443\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0444\u0438\u0433\u0443\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u0421\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 13-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0438 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0441 5,3-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0435\u043c, \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d \u0441 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u042d\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0160KODA iV \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0160KODA ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441 \u043d\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044b. \u042d\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0160KODA iV \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441 Powerpass \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f \u043a 260 \u0442\u044b\u0441\u044f\u0447\u0430\u043c \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0432 \u0415\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439-\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0442\u044b. \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0160KODA AUTO \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0443 \u0434\u043e\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0439, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0441 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0433\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0435. \u041c\u043d\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0435\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430\u043c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b, \u0441\u0443\u0431\u0441\u0438\u0434\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0443, \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044a\u0435\u0437\u0434 \u0432 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430 (\u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u0442 \u043e\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044b). \u042d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440: \u044d\u043c\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d, \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 Crystal Face \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0160KODA ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u044d\u043c\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0432 \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0435\u0439 SUV. \u041e\u0442 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0438 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0430 \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0438\u0441\u043f\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0438\u0437 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0430, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0437\u043e\u0440, \u0432 \u0442\u043e \u0436\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0434. \u041a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0442 19 \u0434\u043e 21 \u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0430\u0442\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435 \u0438 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u044b\u043c. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 RS iV \u2013 \u0442\u043e\u043f-\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u2013 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f RS, \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0439 \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0431\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435. \u042d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 Crystal Face \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0437 131 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f\u0441\u044f \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 RS iV. \u041e\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440 \u0428\u0442\u0435\u0444\u0430\u043d\u0438: \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0160KODA Design: \u00ab\u0412 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV \u043c\u044b \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0442\u044b \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0442-\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430 VISION iV, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0434 \u043a \u0441\u0435\u0431\u0435 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043e \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u044b \u043f\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0438. \u0415\u0433\u043e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0441\u043e \u0441\u043a\u0443\u043b\u044c\u043f\u0442\u0443\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u043a\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044e \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0434. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0430\u0442\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0430 \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u044d\u043c\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0441 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0432\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u043c \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445 ENYAQ iV. \u041e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0441 \u044d\u0442\u0438\u043c, \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435 \u043f\u043e-\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u043d\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0447\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u00bb. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u0438 ENYAQ iV, \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0160KODA ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0440\u0445\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0435 MEB \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430 Volkswagen Group \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0413\u0430\u0431\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0442\u044b \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 4 653 \u043c\u043c \u0432 \u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0443 \u0438 1 879 \u043c\u043c \u0432 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0443. \u0412\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u2013 1 622 \u043c\u043c, \u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0448\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438 2 765 \u043c\u043c. \u0414\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0443, \u2013 \u043a\u043e\u044d\u0444\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043b\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Cd \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 0,234. \u041a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0442 19 \u0434\u043e 21 \u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0430\u0442\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u041d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0446, \u0441\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435 \u0432 \u0433\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0443 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043b\u044f ENYAQ iV \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0442\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0430: \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0436\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043a Phoenix Orange \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043a Graphite Grey \u2013 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u043b \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442 Quartz Grey. \u0415\u0449\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u2013 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u043e-\u0437\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b\u0439 Mamba Green \u2013 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 RS iV. \u042d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435 \u041e\u0442 ENYAQ iV \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0430\u0442\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u043b\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0438, \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u0432\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0443. \u041a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0430 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0438\u0441\u043f\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0442 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0438 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u043a \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438 \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f \u0432 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e \u043e\u0447\u0435\u0440\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u044e\u044e \u043a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043a\u0443. \u0415\u0449\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0434\u043f\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0160KODA \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u043a\u0435 \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430. \u0427\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0430 (\u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438) \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u0432\u0441\u044e \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u044e\u044e \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u0432\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u043e, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0438\u0437\u044f\u0449\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u0443\u044d\u0442 \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435. \u041d\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c \u044d\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0430 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0435\u0448\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430. \u0421\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044f\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0430 \u0442\u043e\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043b\u043e \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0433\u043e, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0449\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u2013 \u0430 \u0435\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442 \u0432 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f. \u041d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0446, \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0445\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0415\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0438: ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 SPORTLINE iV \u0438 ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 RS iV \u0412\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0435 ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 SPORTLINE iV \u0438 ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 RS iV \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e. \u041e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0448\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u044d\u0442\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u044e\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0443: \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435\u043d \u043d\u0430 15 \u043c\u043c, \u0430 \u0441\u0437\u0430\u0434\u0438 \u2013 \u043d\u0430 10 \u043c\u043c. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438, \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0433\u043b\u044f\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442. \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430, \u043e\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u043a\u043e\u043d \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0444\u0444\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0440\u0430, \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0434\u043f\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0160KODA \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u043a\u0435 \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0448\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0431\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435. \u0421\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0448\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0432 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 SPORTLINE \u0438\u043c\u0435\u044e\u0442 \u0421-\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443, \u0430 \u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 RS \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0433\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u043c \u043d\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0431\u0443\u043a\u0432\u0443 \u0415. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0435 RS-\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0448\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430, ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 RS iV \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0435 \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0431\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435. \u041e\u0431\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0430\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u043a\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044f \u0448\u0443\u043c\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0442\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b. \u0412\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 SPORTLINE iV \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f 20-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 Vega \u0430\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430, \u0430 \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f 21-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438 Bertia. \u0422\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 RS iV \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0430 20-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430\u043c\u0438 Taurus, \u0430 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b 21-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430 Vision (\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0442). \u041e\u0431\u0430 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0443 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0438 Aero. \u0421\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u044d\u043c\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0430\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b\u044c\u044f\u0445 \u0432 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u043f\u0438\u0441\u0435\u0439 SPORTLINE \u0438 RS \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e. \u041f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u044b \u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 Crystal Face \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0423\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0160KODA \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 SPORTLINE iV \u0438 ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 RS iV \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u041c\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043b\u044c \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u0444\u0430\u0440 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u0442 \u0438\u0437 24 \u043d\u0435\u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438 \u0432 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u043d\u0435 \u00ab\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043f\u0438\u0442\u044c\u00bb \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u044b \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438; \u0431\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u044b \u0441\u043e \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0433\u043d\u0435\u0439. \u0415\u0449\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 COUP\u00c9 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 Crystal Face, \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0438\u0437 131 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0443 \u0435\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043b\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u043a\u0438. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0430 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 RS iV, \u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u0414\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 Crystal Face, \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0437\u0430 \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0444\u0430\u0440, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0433\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f. \u041f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0435\u0448\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0421-\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0435, \u0438\u043c\u0435\u044e\u0442 \u043a\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0443 \u0441 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0437\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0443\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 Coming\/Leaving Home. \u0418\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440: \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u044f Design Selections \u0438 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442\u044b \u041a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435 \u0441 ENYAQ iV, \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043d\u044f\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0443 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438. \u041a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u044f Design Selections \u0432\u0434\u043e\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u044f\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0436\u0438\u043b\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u0421\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044b \u2013 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b\u0435 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043c\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438, \u2013 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433 \u0441 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u043e\u043c. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 RS iV \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438. \u041d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0446, \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0160KODA ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u0434\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0442\u044c \u00ab\u0443\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0445\u00bb \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0444\u0438\u0433\u0443\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0448\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0432. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0432 SUV, \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0160KODA ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u044f Design Selections. \u041e\u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0436\u0438\u043b\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u0434\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u043e\u043a, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432. \u0411\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Loft, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u044e\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0430\u0442\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0443, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0435 \u0432 \u0443\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0438, \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0442\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043a\u043e\u0432, \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0433\u0430\u0440\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0441 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430. \u041e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u043d\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0448\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u041f\u042d\u0422-\u0431\u0443\u0442\u044b\u043b\u043e\u043a \u0418\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Design Selection \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c Lodge \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442, \u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0433\u043e, \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0438\u0437 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432. \u0422\u0430\u043a, \u043e\u0431\u0438\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043d\u0430 40% \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u0442 \u0438\u0437 \u043d\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0448\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 Woolmark Company, \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0442 60% \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0438\u044d\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u0437 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u041f\u042d\u0422-\u0431\u0443\u0442\u044b\u043b\u043e\u043a. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u0430 \u0442\u043a\u0430\u043d\u044c\u044e; \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043c\u044f\u0433\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0449\u0443\u043f\u044c \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044b \u0438 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043b\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0438. \u041d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0446, \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 Lounge \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0430 \u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0448\u0430, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0443 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u044d\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0443 \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a. \u0410 \u0434\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0448\u0432\u044b \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0421\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442, \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0430, \u0434\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430\u044f \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b\u043c \u043c\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c \u041c\u044f\u0433\u043a\u0438\u0435, \u043e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u044b\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0448\u0432\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u044c\u044f\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u0434\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430\u043c \u2013 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Suite, \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0441\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0447\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0438\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043e\u043c. \u0412\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442 ecoSuite \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0448\u0430\u0433 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434, \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u0435 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0438 \u043e\u0449\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0412 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u044c\u044f\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430, \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b\u043c \u043c\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0430 \u0438\u0437 \u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044c\u0435\u0432 \u043e\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0430. \u0421\u0435\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 Stone Grey \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0448\u0432\u044b \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437. ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 SPORTLINE iV \u0441 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0427\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c \u2013 \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u044f \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Design Selection, \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 SPORTLINE iV. \u0412 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435 \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f \u0441 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0448\u0432\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445\u0441\u043f\u0438\u0446\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043e \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u044d\u043c\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 SPORTLINE \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043b\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0437\u0430 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0443 \u0440\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0438. \u041e\u0431\u0438\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043b\u043a\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0435, \u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044e\u044e \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0441 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0438 \u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438 \u0443\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0434\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0441 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 SPORLINE \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0443\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0431\u043e\u043d\u0430. \u0414\u0432\u0430 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Design Selections \u0434\u043b\u044f ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 RS iV ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 RS iV \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Design Selection, \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u0412 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u044f\u0445 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0434\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0441 \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0443\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0431\u043e\u043d\u0430. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u044b \u043d\u0430\u0438\u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0430\u043b\u044e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u0443\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u043c\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0430\u043c\u0438 RS \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f \u0441 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u0412 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 RS Lounge \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u0434\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043b\u0430\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0448\u0432\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u0410\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0448\u0432\u0430\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445\u0441\u043f\u0438\u0446\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u044d\u043c\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 RS. \u0427\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u0434\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0442\u044f\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c. \u0412\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f RS Suite, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0438\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0438 \u0441 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0448\u0432\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u043e \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043e, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u0438 \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043e \u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f\u043e\u043c RS. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0439, \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0443 \u043e\u0431\u0438\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u0438 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0443. \u0428\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442\u044b \u0421\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c Digital Cockpit \u0441 5,3-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0430\u0433\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u044e 13 \u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u044b \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u0437\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 Climatronic, \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u0441\u043f\u0438\u0446\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u043e\u0439, \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0448\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044e \u0441 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0435\u0447\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0443\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430 KESSY GO. \u041c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0441 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0435\u0439 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0435\u043c\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043e\u043c \u0441 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043b\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0441\u043f\u0438\u0441\u043e\u043a \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0439. \u0414\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u0433\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043f\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u043f\u043e \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442, \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0430, \u043a\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c, \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430. \u0411\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0438\u0437 \u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0432 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u0421\u043f\u0438\u0441\u043e\u043a \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f, \u0432\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u043e \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0438, \u0432 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435 ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 RS iV, \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445\u0437\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c Climatronic. \u0412 \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0439 Seating Comfort \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u0430 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442 Plus \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0443\u043c\u0435\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0438 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0441\u043b\u0430. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0439 ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438: \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0443\u0433\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0433\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0441 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430, \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043a\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0441\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0442\u044f\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e-\u0441\u0446\u0435\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0441 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0448\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438 \u0441 \u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043d\u0430 15 \u043c\u043c \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0438 \u043d\u0430 10 \u043c\u043c \u0441\u0437\u0430\u0434\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0448\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 SPORTLINE iV \u0438 ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 RS iV. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d \u0438 \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c 570 \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432 ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u044f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c. \u0414\u043b\u0438\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0430 \u0438 \u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0433. \u041d\u0435\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u044f\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0438\u0441\u043f\u0430\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u044e \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0438, \u043f\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435 \u043d\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0430\u043b\u0443 \u0160KODA OCTAVIA COMBI. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 570 \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0442\u0435 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438, \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u044c, \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0431\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c. \u042d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434: \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0439 \u041c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0442 132 \u043a\u0412\u0442* \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430 ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV 60 \u0441 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0435\u0439 \u0435\u043c\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 62 \u043a\u0412\u0442\u00b7\u0447 \u0434\u043e 220 \u043a\u0412\u0442** \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 RS iV \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u043c\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0433 \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0435 \u0434\u043e 545 \u043a\u043c*** (\u043f\u043e \u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0443 WLTP). \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438, \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0442 ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0439. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0440\u0445\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0435 MEB \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430 Volkswagen Group. \u0418 ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV, \u0438 ENYAQ iV \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u0438 \u0160KODA \u0432 \u041c\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430-\u0411\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0435 \u2013 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c, \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0435 MEB \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u0415\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435, \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u0437\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0413\u0435\u0440\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u0419\u043e\u0445\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0441 \u041d\u0435\u0444\u0442, \u0447\u043b\u0435\u043d \u0421\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0160KODA AUTO, \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0437\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0435: \u00ab\u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV \u0432\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434 \u0437\u0430 ENYAQ iV \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0435 MEB. \u0421 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0430 ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 RS iV \u043c\u044b \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0443\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 RS. \u0423\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 \u0438 \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u043c \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438: \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0443 WLTP \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 545 \u043a\u043c***\u00bb. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0160KODA ENYAQ iV, \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0435 MEB \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430 Volkswagen Group. \u0418 \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0436\u0435, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0438 ENYAQ iV, ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0441 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u043c\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430. \u041d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0435\u043c\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0442\u044f\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0438, \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432 \u043d\u0438\u0436\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430. \u0411\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV 60 \u0441 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0441\u0438, \u2013 \u043e\u043d \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c 132 \u043a\u0412\u0442* \u0438 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 310 \u041d\u043c. \u042d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043f\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0439-\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u044f \u0435\u043c\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 62 \u043a\u0412\u0442\u00b7\u0447, \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c 58 \u043a\u0412\u0442\u00b7\u0447. \u041d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV 80 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u044f \u0435\u043c\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 82 \u043a\u0412\u0442\u00b7\u0447 (77 \u043a\u0412\u0442\u00b7\u0447 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f), \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0434\u043e 545 \u043a\u043c*** \u043f\u043e \u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0443 WLTP. \u0414\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f \u0442\u043e\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c, \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 150 \u043a\u0412\u0442*, \u0430 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u2013 310 \u041d\u043c. \u0414\u0432\u0430 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434: ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV 80x \u041c\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV 80x \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0435\u0439 \u0435\u043c\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 82 \u043a\u0412\u0442\u00b7\u0447, \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0441\u0438 \u0438, \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430. \u0421\u0443\u043c\u043c\u0430\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0435\u0451 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 195 \u043a\u0412\u0442\u00b7\u0447**, \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 425 \u041d\u043c. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f\u043c \u0441 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u2013 160 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447. \u0421\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0442\u043e\u043f-\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f: ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 RS iV \u0421\u0430\u043c\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f ENYAQ iV \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0442\u044f\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0435\u0439 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0435\u043c\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u043c\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u2013 \u0430, \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e, \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c. \u041c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 RS iV \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 220 \u043a\u0412\u0442**, \u0430 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u2013 460 \u041d\u043c. \u0412 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c RS \u0447\u0435\u0448\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 0 \u0434\u043e 100 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430 6,5 \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043d\u0434\u044b. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432 180 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447. \u041d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u044a\u0435\u043c\u0430\u0445 \u0434\u043e 8% ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 RS iV \u0438 ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV 80x \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0431\u0443\u043a\u0441\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0446\u0435\u043f \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e 1 400 \u043a\u0433, \u0432 \u0442\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0439 ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV 60 \u0438 ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV 80 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 1 200 \u043a\u0433. \u0424\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438: \u0441 10 \u0434\u043e 80% \u0437\u0430 29 \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0443\u0442 \u0411\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0438 \u0160KODA ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV \u0438\u043c\u0435\u044e\u0442 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438. \u0412 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043b\u044c \u0435\u043c\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 82 \u043a\u0412\u0442\u00b7\u0447 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0438 \u0441 10 \u0434\u043e 80% \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430 29 \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0443\u0442. \u0414\u043e\u043c\u0430 ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0443 \u043d\u043e\u0447\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u043e\u043a\u0430 \u0160KODA iV Charger \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0434\u043e 11 \u043a\u0412\u0442. \u041d\u0430 \u0432\u0435\u0441\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441 \u0443\u0439\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0442 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0441\u044c\u043c\u0438 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432. \u0417\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0439\u043c\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u043e \u0436\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f. \u0418\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0432 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u0431\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430 Mode 3. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0442\u044f\u0433\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u044e \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 230-\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0440\u043e\u0437\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438 (\u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u2013 2,3 \u043a\u0412\u0442) \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u043a\u0430\u0431\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430 Mode 2. \u0412 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e \u0443\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e iV \u2013 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043e \u0441\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0432, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0443 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0433\u0438\u0431\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u0410\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0435\u0440 CEE \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0443 \u0441 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0434\u043e 11 \u043a\u0412\u0442 \u043e\u0442 400-\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438, \u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043a Schuko \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043a \u0434\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0440\u043e\u0437\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0435. \u0412\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0447\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0442\u0449\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043c\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0435 \u0438 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0442\u0435\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0441\u0443 \u041a\u043e\u044d\u0444\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043b\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f (cd) 0,234 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435 \u0432 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435 SUV \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u044c \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0447\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044f \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441\u0430 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u042d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u2013 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0447\u0435\u0448\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 Simply Clever, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0440\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0448\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043a\u0430 \u0432 \u043d\u0438\u0436\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a \u0432\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0434\u043d\u0438\u0449\u0435\u043c. COUP\u00c9 iV \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440, \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u043e\u0435 \u0434\u043d\u0438\u0449\u0435, \u0448\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043a\u0438-\u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u044b, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0439\u043b\u0435\u0440\u044b. \u041e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0441 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u043e\u0445\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0439. \u0415\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u2013 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0440, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0445\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0434\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0431\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0435\u043f\u043b\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d \u0445\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u041c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0430: \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0430\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0441 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u043c \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0160KODA \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0417\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0443 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0160KODA. \u041f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f ME 3 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u044f, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0442\u044f\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0435\u0439. \u0421\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0439 \u0432 \u0430\u0440\u0441\u0435\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0448\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0430\u0433\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u044e 13 \u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0441 5,3-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435. \u041f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0435\u0442-\u0441\u043e\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u044b \u0160KODA Connect, \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0418\u0445 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u0434\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044f \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 My\u0160KODA. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0432 ENYAQ iV, \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435 \u0160KODA \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c Digital Cockpit \u0441 5,3-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0435\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0442\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043e \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043a \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e. \u0412\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b 4 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u0421\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0443\u0436\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0444\u0438\u0433\u0443\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0430, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043a\u043d\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043a \u0438 \u0440\u0438\u0444\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0435. \u041e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0432 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0435 \u0437\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0436\u0435, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u043d\u0430 ENYAQ iV \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u0434\u0438\u0430\u0433\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u044e 13 \u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u043c \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043e \u0447\u0435\u0448\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430. \u0414\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u043c \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043a \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u044e \u0438 \u0442\u0430\u0447\u043f\u0430\u0434\u0443, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0443 Laura. \u0412\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043a\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0435 \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b \u043d\u0430 15 \u044f\u0437\u044b\u043a\u0430\u0445. \u0426\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u0435\u043c\u043d\u0438\u043a DAB, \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0435\u0442 \u0438 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u043e \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u043e \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u044b Wireless SmartLink, Android Auto \u0438 Apple CarPlay \u0441 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0444\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u0417\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0435\u043a\u0430 Phone Box \u0441 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0439. \u0415\u0449\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0430\u0443\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 CANTON \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0430\u0434\u0446\u0430\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u044d\u043a\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0439\u0437\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c. \u0411\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043a\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0435 eSIM, \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043e\u0434 \u0432 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0435\u0442. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u043a\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043e \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u044b 2022 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b, \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0444\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430, \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0438\u0437-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0438 \u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0442 Light Assist \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0439\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0160KODA Connect. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0440\u043e\u043a. \u0421\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u044b \u0160KODA Connect, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043e\u0432, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438, \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0449\u0438\u043a \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0440\u0443\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b. \u041a \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0443, \u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0440\u0443\u0442\u0435. \u041d\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0437 \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043e\u0432 \u0160KODA Connect \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0412 \u0438\u0445 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 My\u0160KODA, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441\u043e\u043c \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0443 \u0442\u044f\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0438, \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0430\u043b\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0435\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0160KODA ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f ME 3 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u044b MEB \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430 Volkswagen Group, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0435\u0439 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0438. \u0412\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f \u041f\u041e ME 3 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043b\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0440\u043e\u043a \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0431\u044b \u0442\u044f\u0433\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u043a\u043a\u0443\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0445\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u043d\u0435 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u044e, \u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0437\u0430 \u0435\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0442 \u043d\u0435\u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0432 \u0435\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443. \u0412 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u0442\u044f\u0433\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b \u043d\u0430\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c \u0440\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0443 \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0430 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044e \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u044f\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0437\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441 \u043a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0443 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0449\u0435, \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0442\u0435. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u0438\u043a Park Assist \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430, \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u0438\u0445 \u043b\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438. \u041d\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u0443 \u0441 \u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f ME 3 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0449\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0440\u0443\u0442\u0430, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0436\u0443\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b Travel Assist 2.5. \u041d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0446, \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0435 Lane Assist \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044e \u00ab\u0418\u0437\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435\u00bb, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f \u043a \u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b\u043c. \u0411\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c: \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0160KODA ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u044b. \u0418\u043c\u0435\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043c \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043e 9 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0443\u0448\u0435\u043a \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u044b \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432. Travel Assist 2.5 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u044f\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0445, \u0430 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u00ab\u0443\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0435\u00bb \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043e \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0433\u0440\u043e\u0437\u0430\u0445 \u0438 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0443 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0439. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u043d\u0430\u0438\u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438, \u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u044b \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0443\u044e \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442. \u0412\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434 \u0437\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c ENYAQ iV \u0438 \u0434\u0435\u0431\u044e\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0445 \u0160KODA, \u044d\u0442\u0430 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0160KODA ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV. \u0412\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d \u043e\u0442\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0445 \u0432\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0430. \u0414\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0445, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u0432\u044b\u0432\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0431\u0437\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f. \u0415\u0449\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0437\u043e\u043d\u0430, \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u043c\u0432\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432. \u041a \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0443, \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438-\u0443\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0432\u044b\u0432\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u044f\u043c\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043d\u0430 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438. \u0420\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043e \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0445, \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c Adaptive Lane Assist \u0438 Adaptive Cruise Control \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u043e\u043d\u0435. \u0412\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0435, \u0435\u0435 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442, \u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e, \u043a\u0430\u043a\u0443\u044e \u043e\u043d \u0445\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0442\u044c. \u0414\u043e \u0434\u0435\u0432\u044f\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0443\u0448\u0435\u043a \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u044b Crew Protect Assist \u0160KODA ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0434\u0435\u0432\u044f\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0412 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435 \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0430, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043a\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430, \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043a\u0430 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0438\u0441\u043a \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043c \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0438. \u0412 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043a\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0412 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435, \u0435\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u044b \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u043a\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u044f\u043b \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0436\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430 \u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0432 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u044b Crew Protect Assist, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0442\u044f\u0433\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0435\u043c\u043d\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u043a\u043d\u0430, \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0440\u0438\u0441\u043a \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043c \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u0160KODA \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0438\u0432\u044b\u0441\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044f \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432 ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0440\u0441\u0435\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0160KODA. \u0422\u0430\u043a, \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 Travel Assist 2.5 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0433\u043e\u043d, \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0435 \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0438\u0437-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control), \u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0443\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0435 Adaptive Lane Assist \u0441 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442, \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u0435 Traffic Jam Assist \u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 Emergency Assist. \u0412\u0435\u0441\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0441 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043d\u043e\u043f\u043a\u0438, \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0435 \u2013 \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435 ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044b \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0434\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0434\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438. \u0412 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430 Travel Assist 2.5 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0438\u0442\u044c ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV \u0432\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044f \u0437\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438. \u041d\u0430 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 90 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e, \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u044f \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0448\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u043c \u0443\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0430. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 Travel Assist 2.5 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0438\u043d\u043a\u0443 \u0441 \u043a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0437\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044b ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV, \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u0443\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0445\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0435 \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435. \u041d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0446, \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0443\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0432\u0437\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044f \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e. \u0410\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0438\u0437-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0438 \u0443\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0432, \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d \u0440\u0435\u0430\u0433\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043f\u044f\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043e \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0435. Travel Assist 2.5 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0443\u0435\u0442, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u043b \u0440\u0443\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0435. \u0415\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0439\u043c\u0435\u0442, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f Emergency Assist \u0441\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0441\u0442 \u0437\u0432\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0432\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0433\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044b, \u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443. \u0415\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043d\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0430\u0433\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442, \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u0433\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e, \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044b \u0438 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044e \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 eCall. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u043a\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 Front Assist \u0441 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0438\u043f\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432 (Predictive Pedestrian and Cyclist Protection), \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u043f\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u043e\u043d \u0441\u0431\u043e\u043a\u0443 \u0438 \u0441\u0437\u0430\u0434\u0438 (Side Assist with Rear Traffic Alert) \u0441\u0438\u0433\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043e \u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u043a\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u0424\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f Collision Avoidance Assist \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u0432 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u043a\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441 \u043f\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c, \u0432\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0438\u043f\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c, \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043e \u0441 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u0437\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043f\u044f\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 Turn Assist \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445\u0441\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430\u0445 \u0438, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c. \u0412 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435, \u0435\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u044c, \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f Exit Warning \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0438\u043f\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u0441\u0437\u0430\u0434\u0438 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0437\u0432\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0438\u0433\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0438 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0433\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0430 \u0437\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0435 \u041e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 Park Assist \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u043e\u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0443 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0435\u0437\u0434 \u0432 \u0431\u043e\u043a\u0441, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u043a\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441 \u043f\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u043c. \u0418\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044f \u0430\u043b\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f (Trained Parking), \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0438\u0441\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0435 \u2013 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u043d\u0430 \u0443\u0437\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0443\u043b\u0438\u0446\u0430\u0445 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u0441\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445, \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u044c \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u043f\u0443\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 Area View \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0441 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430 \u2013 \u0432 \u0435\u0435 \u0430\u0440\u0441\u0435\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u044b, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c 360-\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0443 \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV \u0441 \u0441\u0438\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u0443. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0444\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0432 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0414\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u044b \u043d\u0430 ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0435\u0437\u0434\u0435 \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f. \u041c\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043b\u044c \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0439 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u044b \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u0442 \u0438\u0437 24 \u043d\u0435\u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0435 \u00ab\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043f\u0438\u0442\u044c\u00bb \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0412 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435, \u0435\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438, \u043f\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043a\u0442\u044b, \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432. \u042d\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0160KODA iV: \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430 Powerpass \u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0417\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0444\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0444\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0418\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0160KODA AUTO \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0160KODA iV. \u0418\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0443 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0436\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0443 Powerpass, \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0439 \u0415\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438 Ionity. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0160KODA \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0444\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0443 \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432 \u0434\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0447\u0435\u0448\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0160KODA iV Charger \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0443\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0433\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0435. \u0418\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0443 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0443 Powerpass, \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u044b \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0160KODA \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0436\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0438\u0437 260 \u0442\u044b\u0441\u044f\u0447 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0432 \u0415\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435. \u0412 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u043e \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0448\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u0438 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0433\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044f\u0445. \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0160KODA \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b \u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0439 Ionity \u043f\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0439 \u0415\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435 \u0438 \u0443 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u0412\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u044b \u0160KODA ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0444\u044b Powerpass \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c. \u0426\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0430 Powerpass \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043c, \u0430 \u0435\u0436\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0436\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0447\u043d\u043e. \u0412\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u044b ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0442\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0444\u043e\u043c Simply Charge, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u0441\u043a\u0438\u0434\u043a\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0433\u043e\u0434, \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442 DC, \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0442\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0444\u043e\u043c Charge Faster. \u0412 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435 \u0438\u043c \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0431\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0443. \u0412\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u0438\u0437 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0160KODA iV Charger \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0435 \u0160KODA \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0439 iV \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u0160KODA iV Charger \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438. \u0423\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c LAN \u0438 Wi-Fi, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Powerpass. \u0414\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u043e\u043a\u0441 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 RFID, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u2013 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0436\u0438\u043b\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0432. \u0421\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0160KODA iV Charger Connect+ \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u044c \u0441 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0435\u0442\u044c LTE \u0438, \u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0447\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c. \u041f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Powerpass \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0438 ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 iV. \u0415\u0449\u0435 \u0434\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0431\u044b \u0160KODA AUTO \u0443\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044f\u0442 \u0443 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u042d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 eCheck, \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u0442 \u0438\u0437 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f\u043e\u0432. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439, \u043e\u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0443\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435. \u0421\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0448\u0430\u0433 \u2013 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0160KODA iV, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0417\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440, \u043e\u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0443, \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0443 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0436 \u0431\u043e\u043a\u0441\u0430. \u041f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u043a \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e. \u0160KODA ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 RS iV: \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 RS \u0421 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 ENYAQ COUP\u00c9 RS iV, \u0160KODA \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0443 \u0432 \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 RS. \u0412\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434 \u0437\u0430 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 Plug-in \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0160KODA OCTAVIA RS iV \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 RS. \u041a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0441\u044b\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430\u043c 180 RS \u0438 200 RS, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0432 1974 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0438 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u0431\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0438\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0443 RS (Rally Sport). \u0412 1975 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0447\u0435\u0448\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c 130 RS, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0432 1977 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0443 \u0432 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438 \u041c\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0435-\u041a\u0430\u0440\u043b\u043e. \u0421 2000 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u044d\u043c\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0430 RS \u0443\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0160KODA. \u0160KODA RS \u2013 \u0430\u0431\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0438\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0438\u043d\u043e\u043d\u0438\u043c\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434 \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0442 \u0443\u0436\u0435 47 \u043b\u0435\u0442, \u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u0434\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0448\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430. \u0160KODA \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u044d\u043c\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0443 RS \u2013 \u0441\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0442 Rally Sport \u2013 \u0432 1974 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430\u0445 \u0160KODA 180 RS \u0438 200 RS. \u0421\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434 \u0447\u0435\u0448\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0160KODA 130 RS. \u042d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0432\u0435\u0441\u0438\u043b \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e 720 \u043a\u0433 \u0438 \u0437\u0430 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u044b, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0435\u0439\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043e 1983 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u043b \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434 \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0435. \u0422\u0430\u043a, \u0432 1977 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0434\u0432\u0435 \u0160KODA 130 RS \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u0432 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438 \u041c\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0435-\u041a\u0430\u0440\u043b\u043e \u0438 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438 \u0410\u043a\u0440\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0441. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u044d\u0442\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0432\u044b\u0438\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0435\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0447\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0442 \u043f\u043e \u0448\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0435\u0439\u043d\u043e-\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0430\u043c European Touring Car Championship \u0432 1981 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443. \u0421\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0160KODA \u0441 \u0414\u041d\u041a \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 RS \u0441 2000 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u041d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441 2000 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u0160KODA \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044e \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c RS \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432 2000 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 OCTAVIA WRC \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0430\u044f OCTAVIA RS \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430 1,8-\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0441 \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0434\u0434\u0443\u0432\u043e\u043c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043b 132 \u043a\u0412\u0442 (180 \u043b.\u0441.). \u0413\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0443 \u043e\u0442\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f OCTAVIA COMBI RS \u0441 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0443\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0430\u043b. \u0412\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 OCTAVIA \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 RS \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u0412 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0430\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f OCTAVIA RS \u0441 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 180 \u043a\u0412\u0442 (245 \u043b.\u0441.). KODIAQ \u2013 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 SUV \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 RS \u0412 2003 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0160KODA \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 RS \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c FABIA. \u0412 \u0442\u043e \u0436\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0438 \u043e\u043c\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043a FABIA WRC. \u0421\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c 1.9 TDI \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 96 \u043a\u0412\u0442 (130 \u043b.\u0441.). \u0412 2010 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0443 \u043e\u0442\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430 FABIA RS \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u2013 \u0435\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c 1,4 \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u0441 \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0433\u043d\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043b \u0443\u0436\u0435 132 \u043a\u0412\u0442 (180 \u043b.\u0441.). \u041f\u043e\u0437\u0436\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430 \u0441 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0443\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0430\u043b. \u0412 2018 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 RS \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u043b \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 SUV \u2013 \u0438\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b KODIAQ RS. \u041e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 2-\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c 240-\u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043b \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0434 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0430 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u041d\u044e\u0440\u0431\u0443\u0440\u0433\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0433, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u0445\u0430\u0432 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0421\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0435\u0442\u043b\u044e \u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0439 20,832 \u043a\u043c \u0437\u0430 9:29,84 \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044b. \u041b\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0441\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u043c\u044f \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442 2.0 TSI \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 180 \u043a\u0412\u0442 (245 \u043b.\u0441.) \u0438 \u0441 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430 60 \u043a\u0433 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0439. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u043b\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u043c\u0443 SUV \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0443 \u0438 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c.