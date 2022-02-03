Bridgestone запустила новый трек для тестирования управляемости шин на мокром покрытии

03 февраля 16:11 2022

Bridgestone, глобальный лидер в области производства шин и резинотехнических изделий, предоставляющий инновационные решения для безопасной и экологичной мобильности, запустила новый трек для испытаний управляемости шин на мокром покрытии. Трек расположен на европейском испытательном полигоне компании в пригороде Рима, Италия. Инвестиции в проект составили около 3 миллионов евро. До начала строительства была проведена виртуальная разработка трека, который теперь позволяет Bridgestone тестировать премиальные шины в различных погодных условиях, тем самым обеспечивая лучшие показатели продукции на мокром покрытии.

При проектировании нового трека Bridgestone тесно сотрудничала как с производителями традиционных автомобилей, так и с разработчиками современных электромобилей. Взаимодействие с партнерами помогло обеспечить максимальную тестовую производительность трека для оценки управляемости шин в разных погодных условиях. Благодаря анализу данных и обратной связи, полученной от автопроизводителей и водителей-испытателей европейского полигона, Bridgestone удалось создать ультрасовременную испытательную площадку. При строительстве трека разработчики создавали виртуальные симуляции, а также использовали модульный подход с выделением отдельных направлений дизайна и разработки: нового покрытия, улучшенной планировки трека и управления расходом воды во время испытаний.

Технологии виртуальной разработки и работа с партнерами — залог успеха проекта

Поверхность трека была разработана совместно с Университетом Пизы, а для создания покрытия были использованы тщательно отобранные износостойкие наполнители. Особенно стоит отметить, что покрытие остается стабильным на протяжении длительного времени, гарантируя постоянное трение и повышенный уровень сцепления, что облегчает процесс оценки общих показателей шин.

Высокотехнологичная планировка трека обладает рядом преимуществ:

  • Условия для динамического переключения режимов с комбинируемыми входами и с большой долей работы с открытой и закрытой дроссельной заслонкой;
  • Возможность испытаний с прохождением трека слаломом, используя быстрые повороты в обоих направлениях (зигзагообразные препятствия);
  • Больше комбинированных ускорений по сравнению с оригинальной планировкой;
  • Значительно более выраженные продольные ускорения по сравнению с оригинальной планировкой (ускорения и торможения).

В совокупности все эти преимущества позволяют Bridgestone разрабатывать и тестировать премиальные шины, которые отвечают требованиям и пожеланиям потребителей.

При создании трека компания использовала технологии виртуальной разработки для создания цифровых прототипов. Внедрение современных решений помогло оценить несколько сценариев планировки трека до начала строительных работ. Благодаря этому Bridgestone смогла выбрать наилучший дизайн для планируемого проекта. Использование технологий виртуального проектирования также обладает значительными преимуществами в области устойчивого развития, поскольку позволяет эффективно планировать использование физических ресурсов. Кроме того, новая система использования воды, состоящая из 6 километров труб, дает возможность перемещать воду обратно в резервуар объемом 4 миллиона литров. Благодаря этому Bridgestone сможет повторно использовать до 90% воды, тем самым снижая негативное воздействие трассы на окружающую среду.

Автомобиль

Безопасность и новые характеристики трека

Безопасность — один из основных приоритетов Bridgestone. В зонах съезда с трассы на новом треке размещен глиносодержащий материал Argex, который способствует снижению дистанции до полной остановки там, где это больше всего необходимо.

При строительстве трека Bridgestone разработала новую систему управления безопасностью для европейского испытательного полигона. Ее использование помогло улучшить показатели контроля и управления процессом испытаний.

Новая система обеспечивает полностью цифровой и автоматизированный контроль треков на площадке: водители-испытатели в режиме реального времени получают уведомления о безопасности, которые также отображаются на экранах панелей визуализации и подкрепляются автоматическими голосовыми сообщениями. Это дает водителям возможность сосредоточиться на вождении и при этом получать важную информацию о безопасности. Среди других новых характеристик – цифровой доступ ко всем трекам испытательного центра с помощью регистрируемых в системе разрешений, а также виртуальные шлюзы, которые дают возможность управлять конкретными участками трека.

Bridgestone смотрит в будущее

Европейский центр исследований и разработок вместе с испытательным полигоном Bridgestone являются центральным элементом в рамках деятельности по разработке продукции и инновационных решений в регионе. Один из самых продвинутых испытательных шинных полигонов в мире был спроектирован специально для тестирования шин и оснащен ультрасовременным оборудованием. Применение различных специализированных материалов и их сочетаний позволило создать широкий ряд покрытий, характерных для большинства дорожных сетей в Европе. Кроме того, здесь была разработана запатентованная технология виртуальной разработки шин Bridgestone.

Эмилио Тиберио, главный операционный директор и главный технический директор Bridgestone EMIA, отметил:

«Компания Bridgestone — один из ведущих инвесторов в сферах исследования и разработки. Наши ультрасовременные площадки для испытаний — один из наиболее важных аспектов в рамках обязательств компании по реализации инноваций. Предоставляя нашим клиентам и партнерам различные условия для тестирования, включая новые дорожные покрытия, мы можем более эффективно учитывать влияние сезонных изменений на уровень сцепления шин, что, в конечном итоге, повышает безопасность для автомобилистов. Безопасность является важнейшим элементом нашего бизнеса, однако и устойчивое развитие играет для нас ключевую роль. Поэтому мы непрерывно занимаемся оптимизацией процессов работы Bridgestone для снижения объемов потребляемых ресурсов и оказания положительного влияния на людей и планету».

