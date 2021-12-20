Грэм Рассел назначен на должность бренд-директора Genesis

\u0413\u0440\u044d\u043c \u0420\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435\u043b \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442 \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0443, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0443 \u0438 \u0440\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0430\u043c Genesis \u0413\u0440\u044d\u043c \u0420\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435\u043b \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434-\u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 Genesis. \u041d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441 1 \u044f\u043d\u0432\u0430\u0440\u044f 2022 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0433-\u043d \u0420\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435\u043b \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430 \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442 \u0438 \u0440\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0438 Genesis, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u041d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0413\u0440\u044d\u043c\u0430 \u0420\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0443\u0442 \u0414\u0436\u0435\u0439 \u0427\u0430\u043d\u0433, \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 Genesis, \u0438 \u041b\u044e\u043a \u0414\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0435, \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 Genesis. \u0412 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434-\u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0413\u0440\u044d\u043c \u0420\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435\u043b \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0435\u0439 Genesis \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434-\u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0441 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0430\u0445. \u0413-\u043d \u0420\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435\u043b \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0443 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0430 \u0438 \u0440\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436 \u0441 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0444\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0437\u0430\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f. \u00ab\u0412 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0443\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430,\u00a0 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u043c \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0432\u0437\u0430\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0441 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u2013 \u0437\u0430\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b \u0414\u0436\u0435\u0439 \u0427\u0430\u043d\u0433. \u2013 \u0411\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0447\u0438 \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0441 \u0430\u043c\u0431\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u0437\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043f\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043c\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0434\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0413\u0440\u044d\u043c\u0430 \u0420\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435\u043b\u0430 \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0435 \u0438 \u043e\u0436\u0438\u0434\u0430\u0435\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043e\u043d \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442 Genesis \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u0441 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438\u00bb. \u0413\u0440\u044d\u043c \u0420\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435\u043b \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u0432 Genesis, \u0438\u043c\u0435\u044f \u0437\u0430 \u043f\u043b\u0435\u0447\u0430\u043c\u0438 15 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0432 \u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0432. \u0412 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043f\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0435 \u2013 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434-\u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c Bentley Motors \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0441 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 The Macallan \u2013 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0441\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0448\u043e\u0442\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438. \u0413-\u043d \u0420\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435\u043b \u0441 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0437\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0447\u0438\u043b \u042d\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0431\u0443\u0440\u0433\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0442 \u041d\u0435\u0439\u043f\u0438\u0440\u0430, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0431\u0430\u043a\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0440\u0430 \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441-\u0430\u0434\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u044b \u043e\u0431\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441-\u0448\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0430\u0445 \u041c\u0430\u043d\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0430 Alliance MBS \u0438 \u0418\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0436\u0430 \u041b\u043e\u043d\u0434\u043e\u043d\u0430. \u00ab\u042f \u0441 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0431\u043b\u044e\u0434\u0430\u043b \u0437\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 Genesis \u0438 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432\u0437\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435, - \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b \u0413\u0440\u044d\u043c \u0420\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435\u043b \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435. \u2013 \u0421 \u043d\u0435\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0436\u0434\u0443 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0441 \u0443\u0432\u043b\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u0423\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434 Genesis \u0436\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u044f\u0441\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0435\u00bb.