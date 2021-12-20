Грэм Рассел назначен на должность бренд-директора Genesis

20 декабря 11:11 2021
Просмотров: 8

Грэм Рассел официально возглавит глобальные коммуникации по бренду, продукту и розничным продажам Genesis

Грэм Рассел официально назначен на должность бренд-директора Genesis. Начиная с 1 января 2022 года г-н Рассел будет отвечать за глобальные коммуникации, продукт и розничные продажи Genesis, обеспечивая крепкие отношения между брендом и клиентами. Непосредственными руководителями Грэма Рассела станут Джей Чанг, глобальный директор бренда Genesis, и Люк Донкервольке, креативный директор бренда Genesis.

В должности бренд-директора Грэм Рассел будет работать над повышением качества обслуживания клиентов с помощью планирования, реализации и управления стратегией Genesis в области бренд-коммуникаций и работы с клиентами на мировых рынках. Г-н Рассел возглавит команду специалистов в сфере клиентского сервиса и розничных продаж с целью реализации дифференцированного взаимодействия.

«В условиях стремительного роста товаров премиум сегмента,  для достижения нового уровня развития бренда нам необходимо последовательно повышать качество взаимодействия с клиентами, – заявил Джей Чанг. – Будучи глобальным брендом с амбициозными перспективами, мы рады приветствовать Грэма Рассела в нашей команде и ожидаем, что он возглавит Genesis и выведет на новый этап работу с клиентами».

Грэм Рассел начинает работу в Genesis, имея за плечами 15 лет опыта работы в сфере маркетинга и коммуникаций премиальных брендов. В его послужном списке – должность глобального президента по бренд-коммуникациям Bentley Motors и статус официального представителя бренда The Macallan – всемирно известного односолодового шотландского виски. Г-н Рассел с отличием закончил Эдинбургский университет Нейпира, получив степень бакалавра бизнес-администрирования, а также прошел программы обучения руководителей в бизнес-школах Манчестерского университета Alliance MBS и Имперского колледжа Лондона.

«Я с интересом наблюдал за зарождением бренда Genesis и его последующим стремительным взлетом и значительными успехами на мировом рынке, – прокомментировал Грэм Рассел свое назначение. – С нетерпением жду начала работы с увлеченной и талантливой командой специалистов. Уверен, что бренд Genesis ждет потрясающее будущее».

