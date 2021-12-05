Honda представляет CBR1000RR-R Fireblade 2022

Honda представляет CBR1000RR-R Fireblade 2022
05 декабря 15:11 2021
Просмотров: 7

Honda представляет CBR1000RR-R Fireblade 2022 модельного года

CBR1000RR-R Fireblade отмечает 30 лет своего производства. Версия 2020 модельного представляла собой практически абсолютно новый, созданный с нуля мотоцикл, предназначенный для гоночного трека. Fireblade 2022 модельного года получил доработанный рядный четырехцилиндровый двигатель максимальной мощностью 160 кВт при 14 500 об/мин: в целях улучшения отдачи мощности в диапазоне средних оборотов были изменены впускные отверстия, воздушная камера и центральная секция выпускной системы. Количество зубцов звездочки главной передачи было увеличено на 3 (до 43) для более стремительного ускорения на каждой передаче. В результате оценки отзывов пилотов HRC была оптимизирована система контроля крутящего момента (HSTC). Внесенные в нее изменения позволили повысить эффективность управления тягой заднего колеса и, как следствие, улучшить динамику мотоцикла во время открытия дроссельной заслонки. Новый материал и применение новой обработки поверхности поршней передних тормозных суппортов Nissin усовершенствовали тормозные характеристики мотоцикла.

Другие элементы шасси – алюминиевая диагональная рама, маятник задней подвески, 6-осевой инерциальный измерительный модуль (IMU), 3-уровневый электронный рулевой демпфер (Honda Electronic Steering Damper – HESD) и подвеска Showa спереди и сзади – остались без изменений. Дизайн мотоцикла, в том числе посадка райдера, обеспечивают превосходные аэродинамические характеристики, в частности, обтекатель оснащен разработанными для MotoGP винглетами, увеличивающими прижимную силу. Полноцветный TFT-экран предлагает интуитивно понятное управление режимами движения и мощностью, а также системами торможения двигателем, контроля крутящего момента (HSTC), Wheelie Control, режимом Start Mode и ABS. Кроме этого, для мотоцикла доступен умный ключ Smart Key.

Введение

С момента своего первого появления в 1992 году легендарный Fireblade превратился в потрясающий спортивный мотоцикл с двигателем объемом 1000 куб. см. Кроме того, он был взят за основу при создании гоночного байка для участия в кольцевых гонках на короткие расстояния по всему миру и мотогонках Isle of Man TT.

Но время движется вперед, а конкуренция нарастает. Представив на рынке CBR1000RR Fireblade 2020 модельного года, Honda разделила историю этого мотоцикла на «до» и «после». В результате совместной разработки с Honda Racing Corporation были созданы два совершенно новых спортбайка – CBR1000RR-R Fireblade и CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, появление которых означало стремительный эволюционный скачок модели вперед.

Заимствуя технологии двигателя и шасси RC213V-S и аэродинамические характеристики RC213V MotoGP, новый Fireblade был разработан практически с нуля с точки зрения двигателя, управляемости и аэродинамики.

2022-й стал 30-м годом производства Fireblade, что является важным событием как в истории модели, так и для компании Honda. CBR1000RR-R 2022 модельного года получил ряд усовершенствований, среди которых оптимизированные системы контроля крутящего момента и торможения, позволившие улучшить устойчивость и управляемость спортбайка. В честь юбилея легендарного мотоцикла будет выпущена ограниченная серия CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP 30th Anniversary в мгновенно узнаваемом цвете, отдающем дань уважения оригинальному дизайну мотоцикла 1992 года.

Обзор модели

Рядный четырехцилиндровый двигатель Fireblade обеспечивает максимальную мощность 160 кВт при 14 500 об/мин и пиковый крутящий момент 112 Нм при 12 500 об/мин.

Все усовершенствования для версии 2022 модельного года были направлены на повышение динамики и управляемости. В связи с этим, прежде всего, было увеличено число зубьев задней звездочки главной передачи с 40 до 43. Это улучшило отклик на поворот ручки акселератора в диапазоне средних оборотов, сохранив при этом эффективную отдачу на высокой скорости вращения коленчатого вала.

В целях оптимизации воздушного потока были изменены воздухозаборники и воздушная камера, а чтобы увеличить скорость направляемого к двигателю воздуха, были изменены впускные отверстия головки блока цилиндров. Катализатор, а также поток поступающих к нему выхлопных газов тоже были оптимизированы.

Для обеспечения линейной и более быстрой реакции на поворот ручки акселератора была уменьшена нагрузка на пружину электронно-управляемой дроссельной заслонки Throttle By Wire (TBW). Проанализировав отзывы, полученные от гонщиков со всего мира, включая команду Honda HRC World SBK, Honda перенастроила систему контроля крутящего момента (HSTC), что способствовало улучшенному сцеплению заднего ведущего колеса с дорожным покрытием во время ускорений.

Как и прежде, три предустановленных режима движения, учитывающие различные дорожные условия и предпочтения водителя, корректируют настройки системы управления мощностью, торможения двигателем, систем контроля крутящего момента и Wheelie Control. Набор электронных помощников также включает регулируемый режим старта (Start Mode).

Компактный, «короткоходный» двигатель с таким же диаметром цилиндра и ходом поршня, как у RC213V-S, оснащен новейшей комбинированной системой шестеренчатого и цепного привода, короткими коромыслами толкателей клапанов, титановыми шатунами, поршневыми форсунками с шариковыми и перепускными клапанами в нижней части рубашки охлаждения цилиндра. Силовой агрегат также использует технологию снижения внутреннего трения, как у RC213V-S. Воздухозаборник, расположенный в передней части обтекателя и проходящий через рулевую колонку напрямую к воздушному фильтру, обеспечивает достаточное давление в воздуховоде. Каналы коллектора выпускной системы «4-2-1» имеют овальные сечения, глушитель был разработан в сотрудничестве с Akrapovič.

Верхняя точка крепления заднего амортизатора находится на двигателе. Конструкция маятника подвески такая же, как у RC213V-S. Чтобы обеспечить хорошее сцепление колес, а также повысить обратную связь с райдером при ускорениях и маневрировании, баланс жесткости, развесовка и геометрия рулевого управления были выверены с особой тщательностью. 6-осевой инерциальный измерительный модуль (IMU) с высокой точностью отслеживает пространственную динамику мотоцикла и обеспечивает данными все электронные системы. IMU также управляет 3-уровневым электронным рулевым демпфером (Honda Electronic Steering Damper – HESD).

На мотоцикле установлена передняя вилка Showa Big Piston Fork (BPF) диаметром 43 мм и задний амортизатор Showa Balance Free Rear Cushion Lite (BFRC-L). Передние тормозные диски работают в паре с четырехпоршневыми суппортами Nissin, которые получили улучшенную теплоотдачу за счет применения нового материала и новой обработки поверхности поршней. ABS имеет настройки для движения по треку.

Некоторые важные элементы аэродинамического обвеса Fireblade заимствовал у гоночного прототипа Honda RC213V MotoGP. К ним, в частности, относятся винглеты, которые увеличивают прижимную силу во время движения и повышают устойчивость при торможении. Хорошей аэродинамике также способствует компактная посадка водителя. Настраиваемый 5-дюймовый TFT-дисплей отличается простым интуитивно понятым управлением, осуществляемым с помощью четырехпозиционного переключателя на левой стороне руля. Удобство пользования мотоциклом также повышает технология Honda Smart Key.

CBR1000RR-R Fireblade будет доступен в красивом, дополненном белым номерным знаком, цвете Grand Prix Red.

Мотоцикл CBR1000RR-R Fireblade

Ключевые особенности

Двигатель

  • «Короткоходный» рядный четырехцилиндровый двигатель развивает максимальную мощность 160 кВт при 14 500 об/мин и создает крутящий момент 112 Нм при 12 500 об/мин;
  • Новая задняя звездочка с 43 зубьями;
  • Для оптимизации подачи воздуха в двигатель были изменены воздухозаборники, воздушная камера и впускные порты головки блока цилиндров;
  • Для оптимизации потока отработанных газов были усовершенствованы катализатор и секция №2 коллектора выпускной системы «4-2-1».

Рядный четырехцилиндровый двигатель CBR1000RR-R Fireblade объемом 1000 куб.см. был разработан совместно с инженерами команды HRC MotoGP. Он развивает максимальную мощность 160 кВт при 14 500 об/мин и создает пиковый крутящий момент 112 Нм при 12 500 об/мин. Для достижения этих параметров был увеличен размер клапанов, повышена эффективность сгорания топливовоздушной смеси и понижено внутреннее трение, поэтому двигатель RR-R имеет такой же короткий ход поршня и тот же диаметр цилиндра, что и силовой агрегат RC213V – 48,5 мм и 81 мм соответственно. Степень сжатия увеличилась с 13,2:1 до 13,4:1.

Воздух поступает в двигатель через воздухозаборники системы ram-air, расположенные на обтекателе в зоне с высоким поверхностным давлением. Размер их апертур такой же, как на гоночном байке RC213V. Ребристые турбуляторы, расположенные на правой, левой и верхней плоскостях воздухозаборников обеспечивают максимальное наполнение камер сгорания воздухом. Угол наклона внутренней стенки воздухозаборника оптимизирует поток, когда мотоцикл ускоряется и движется на высокой скорости.

Чтобы двигатель работал эффективно независимо от скорости движения, воздух, поступающий в воздушный фильтр, проходит непосредственно вокруг рулевой колонки. Это стало возможно благодаря применению системы Honda Smart Key, позволившей отказаться от традиционного замка зажигания, а также наклону рулевой колонки под углом 25°. Для насыщения двигателя необходимым объемом воздуха используются дроссели с отверстиями диаметром 52 мм.

Нововведением для Fireblade 2022 модельного года стало изменение камеры воздушного фильтры с ее наружной стороны, что оптимизировало воздушный поток. Кроме этого, с «чистой» стороны фильтрующего элемента воздух теперь поступает в двигатель через сокращенные на 15 мм каналы цилиндров №2 и №3. Вместе с тем, чтобы увеличить скорость воздушного потока, улучшив эффективность наполнения, и, как следствие, производительность в среднем диапазоне оборотов, был частично сужен внутренний диаметр впускных портов. В дополнение к этому, а также с целью повышения динамики мотоцикла при средней скорости вращения коленчатого вала при сохранении мощной отдачи «в верхах», число зубьев задней звездочки главной передачи было увеличено с 40 до 43.

Четыре трубы коллектора выпускной системы «4-2-1» имеют овальное поперечное сечение. На модели 2022 модельного года для оптимизации потока выхлопа были внесены изменения в катализатор и секцию №2, по которой к нему поступают отработанные газы.

Легкий и компактный титановый глушитель, разработанный компанией Akrapovič, способствует централизации массы и увеличению угла наклона мотоцикла в правом повороте. Клапан системы выпуска, также созданный вместе с Akrapovič, повышает крутящий момента «на низах» и увеличивает ​​мощность на высоких оборотах. Стопор клапана препятствует утечке выхлопных газов при его закрытии и снижает уровень шума.

Диаметр впускных клапанов составляет 32,5 мм, выпускных – 28,5 мм. Их приводят в действие короткие коромысла с толкателями. 9-градусный угол наклона впускных клапанов позволил уменьшить площадь поверхности камеры сгорания и повысить эффективность сгорания топливовоздушной смеси.

В двигателе Fireblade широко применяются технологии, которые Honda использует на мотоциклах MotoGP.  Так, кулачки распределительных валов имеют покрытие Diamond Like Carbon, позволяющее снизить потери на трение в газораспределительном механизме на 35%. Fireblade 2020 модельного года стал первым серийным мотоциклом, на котором была применена эта технология.

Газораспределительный механизм приводится в движение цепным приводом через дополнительную промежуточную шестерню. Это позволяет использовать короткую цепь, обеспечивающую высокую скорость работы клапанов.

Кованые шатуны и их крышки изготовлены из титанового сплава TI-64A (разработанного специалистами Honda), они на 50% легче, чем сделанные из хром-молибденовой стали. Болты из хромовой стали с добавлением молибдена и ванадия HB 149 (также разработанной Honda) вкручиваются в шатуны без гаек.

Для повышения долговечности поверхностей трения, как и на RC213V-S, втулки малых головок шатунов изготовлены из бериллиевой бронзы C1720-HT, обеспечивающей надежность на высоких оборотах. На поверхности нижних головок шатунов нанесено покрытие DLC.

Поршни выкованы из алюминиевого сплава A2618 (как на RC213V-S), снижающего массу и повышающего надежность. Для гарантированного сопротивления износу на высоких оборотах на юбках поршней применено покрытие Ober (на основе тефлона и молибдена), а в канавках стопорных колец поршневых пальцев использовано никель-фосфорное покрытие.

Для эффективной терморегуляции поршней используются многосопловые форсунки, которые в ходе каждого рабочего цикла распыляют охлаждающее масло в разных направлениях. На малых оборотах, когда нужды в таком охлаждении нет, шариковые клапаны в форсунках перекрывают масляные магистрали, что предотвращает падение давления в смазочной системе.

Для уменьшения деформации цилиндров в их нижней части находится встроенный перепускной канал. Благодаря ему, проходящая через радиатор охлажденная жидкость поступает в основную водяную рубашку двигателя, в то время как в нижней части цилиндров используется еще неохлажденная жидкость. В результате работы этой системы не возникает сильных перепадов температур в разных точках цилиндра.

В целях сокращения ширины двигателя стартер приводит в движение не коленчатый вал, а вал сцепления. Такая конструкция позволяет использовать более компактный коленвал, а двойное назначение первичной ведомой шестерни, которая также передает вращательный момент от стартера, экономит место. Из-за того, что расстояние между коленчатым валом и валами трансмиссии маленькие, длина двигателя тоже небольшая. Задняя часть блока цилиндров также служит верхней опорой заднего амортизатора.

Электронное управление двигателем

  • Программное обеспечение системы контроля крутящего момента (HSTC) обновлено для более плавного управления тягой (при участии пилотов HRC);
  • Для повышения быстроты реакции на поворот ручки акселератора была уменьшена нагрузка на пружину электронно-управляемой дроссельной заслонки (TBW);
  • Три предустановленных режима движения плюс возможность индивидуальных настроек систем управления мощностью, торможения двигателем, контроля крутящего момента и Wheelie Control;
  • Режим Start Mode входит в стандартную комплектацию.

Силовой агрегат CBR1000RR 2017 модельного года стал первым рядным четырехцилиндровым двигателем Honda, на который устанавливалась система электронно-управляемой дроссельной заслонки (TBW). Созданная на базе системы, используемой в RC213V-S, она управляет поворотом дроссельной заслонки (учитывая поворот ручки акселератора), обеспечивая линейное ускорение и превосходную обратную связь с райдером. На Fireblade 2022 модельного года была снижена нагрузка на пружину дроссельной заслонки, что еще больше повысило как отзывчивость двигателя, так и линейность ускорения.

Кроме этого, 9-уровневая (плюс режим OFF) система контроля крутящего момента (HSTC) также была обновлена. В результате доработок, сделанных для CBR1000RR 2020 модельного года, система научилась определять скорость проскальзывания мотоцикла, которая вычисляется исходя из соотношения скорости вращения переднего и заднего колес. Обновление позволило изменять тягу ведущего колеса более плавно. На модели 2022 модельного года скорость реакции предотвращения проскальзывания стала еще быстрее, улучшив сцепление заднего ведущего колеса с дорожным покрытием во время ускорений. Данное усовершенствование, сделанное за счет внесения корректировок в программное обеспечение, построено на анализе оценок, полученных от гонщиков со всего мира, включая пилотов HRC.

Доступны три предустановленных режима движения, а также возможность внести изменения в показатели мощности и характер мотоцикла в целом. Система управления мощностью имеет пять уровней, первый из которых позволяет реализовывать потенциал силового агрегата по максимуму. Система торможения двигателем, контролирующая производительность при закрытой дроссельной заслонке, имеет три уровня, первый из них создает самое сильное торможение. Система Wheelie Control включает три режима (плюс режим OFF), первый препятствует отрыву переднего колеса от дорожного покрытия в наименьшей мере.

Система Wheelie Control использует данные, полученные от IMU, которые учитывают высоту угла Fireblade, а также показания датчиков скорости передних и задних колес. Система оптимизирует крутящий момент так, чтобы мотоцикл мог получать максимальное ускорение без отрыва переднего колеса от дорожной поверхности.

Fireblade также оснащается режимом Start Mode для гоночных стартов. Он ограничивает обороты двигателя на уровне 6000, 7000, 8000 или 9000 об/мин даже при полном повороте ручки «газа». Это помогает пилоту сосредоточиться только на работе сцеплением.

Мотоцикл CBR1000RR-R Fireblade

Шасси

  • В четырехпоршневых суппортах Nissin с радиальным креплением используются поршни, изготовленные из нового материала с применением новой обработки поверхности, что повысило эффективность торможения в условиях гонок;
  • Разработанные с оптимальным балансом жесткости алюминиевая рама и маятник обеспечивают точное управление и контроль;
  • 6-осевой инерциальный измерительный блок (IMU) Bosch отслеживает динамическое поведение мотоцикла и обеспечивает точный его контроль;
  • Полностью регулируемые вилка Showa Big Piston Fork (BPF) диаметром 43 мм и задний амортизатор Balance Free Rear Cushion Light (BFRC-Lite);
  • Обеспечивающий устойчивость и управляемость 3-уровневый электронный рулевой демпфер (HESD), контролируемый при помощи IMU.

Основная диагональная рама изготовлена ​​из алюминия толщиной 2 мм.  Она сварена из четырех основных компонентов и имеет шесть опор для двигателя. Рама обладает чрезвычайно точно рассчитанным балансом вертикальной жесткости и жесткости на кручение, что наделяет мотоцикл превосходной управляемостью.

Колесная база увеличена на 5 мм до 1 460 мм, угол наклона вилки и вылет составляют 24° и 102 мм соответственно. Снаряженная масса мотоцикла составляет 201 кг. Соотношение распределения массы между передним и задним колесами – 53%/47%. Высокий центр тяжести улучшает маневренность при движении из стороны в сторону.

Штампованный маятник – такой же, как у RC213V-S – изготовлен из 18 алюминиевых компонентов различной толщины, его длина составляет 622,7 мм. Как и основная рама, маятник отличается оптимальным балансом жесткости, необходимым для достижения высокого уровня контроля и управляемости мотоцикла. В целях создания оптимальной жесткости рамы и снижения массы, рычаг Pro-Link задней подвески сверху крепится к задней части блока цилиндров через кронштейн.

Подрамник изготовлен из круглых тонкостенных алюминиевых трубок. Он также крепится к раме сверху, что сужает область в задней части топливного бака и сиденья и позволяет создать компактную и аэродинамически эффективную посадку. Высота сиденья составляет 830 мм.

6-осевой инерциальный измерительный блок (IMU) Bosch производит точный расчет тангажа и крена, что позволяет точно контролировать мотоцикл. Также Fireblade оснащен 3-уровневым электронным рулевым демпфером (Honda Electronic Steering Damper – HESD), который имеет легкую конструкцию со штоком, установленным в нижней части рулевого вала и прикрепленным внизу к вилке. В работе HESD используются сигналы датчиков скорости вращения колес и IMU, есть три уровня настройки.

Перевернутая телескопическая вилка Showa Big Piston Fork (BPF) диаметром 43 мм эффективно снижает гидравлическое давление, создаваемое при сжатии и отбое. Это приводит к уменьшению люфта во время начального хода и более плавному демпфированию, что улучшает сцепление шины с дорожной поверхностью. Предварительное натяжение пружины и демпфирование отбоя/сжатия регулируются. Кроме этого, вилка Fireblade немного длиннее, что дает больше свободы в части изменения геометрии управления.

Задний амортизатор Showa Balance Free (BFRC-Lite) тоже полностью регулируемый. Вместо распространенной однотрубной компоновки в BFRC-Lite используется двухтрубная конструкция: корпус демпфера и внутренний цилиндр. Поршень демпфера не имеет клапанов. Демпфирующий эффект создается за счет вытеснения масла через отдельный демпфирующий компонент. Такая система позволяет плавно контролировать изменения давления во время ударных воздействий, улучшает ответную реакцию и, в целом, повышает качество демпфирующего эффекта.

Передние 4-поршневые радиальные тормозные суппорты Nissin, рассчитанные на работу в экстремальных условиях гонок высшего класса, обеспечивают высокую эффективность торможения. Поршни изготовлены из нового материала с применением новой обработки поверхности, что повысило их теплоотдачу, а также положительно сказалось на управляемости и обратной связи с райдером. Суппорты работают в паре с тормозным диском диаметром 330 мм и толщиной 5 мм. Задний тормозной суппорт Brembo такой же, как у RC213V-S.

Контроль хода задней подвески (Rear lift control) и управление давлением, воздействующим на поршни суппортов, осуществляемое ABS, оптимизируют торможение в зависимости от угла наклона мотоцикла. Система имеет два переключаемых режима. Режим «SPORT» ориентирован на движение, когда требуется особенно сильное торможение при меньшем уровне раскачивания. Режим «TRACK» предназначен для торможения во время движения на высоких скоростях на гоночном треке.

На задний 17-дюймовый колесный диск устанавливается шина размерностью 200/55-ZR17, что сводит к минимуму необходимость коррекции геометрии шасси, когда на треке требуется замена резины на гоночную. На переднем диске установлена шина 120/70-ZR17.

Аэродинамический пакет и оснащение

  • Обтекатель, ветровое стекло и брызговик уменьшают площадь лобовой поверхности и снижают воздушное сопротивление; низко расположенный кожух топливного бака обеспечивает компактную посадку;
  • Внутренние винглеты обтекателя, заимствованные у RC213V MotoGP, увеличивают прижимную силу при ускорении и улучшают устойчивость при торможении;
  • 5-дюймовый цветной TFT-экран и четырехпозиционный переключатель на левой стороне руля обеспечивают интуитивно понятное управление системами движения;
  • Smart Key повышает удобство пользования мотоциклом.

Агрессивный дизайн обтекателя – это не только элемент стиля: он способствует лучшему в классе Fireblade коэффициенту лобового сопротивления, а также снижает подъемную силу, возникающую при ускорении, и повышает устойчивость во время торможения.

Низко установленный кожух топливного бака сокращает площадь фронтальной поверхности, когда райдер наклоняется максимально вперед. Расположенное под углом 35° ветровое стекло направляет поток воздуха поверх райдера, снижая воздушное сопротивление. Левый и правый верхние отверстия в обтекателе сокращают вероятность возникновения рыскания и сопротивления крену при прохождении поворотов.

Специальные выступы с каждой стороны переднего крыла отводят потоки воздуха от колеса, перенаправляя их по обе стороны обтекателя, что улучшает аэродинамику. Охлаждение радиатора и маслоохладителя оптимизированы за счет аэродинамического управления скоростью и давлением потока воздуха, движущегося от шины.

Нижний обтекатель располагается в непосредственной близости от задней шины и имеет форму, благодаря которой воздух направляется вниз. В связи с этим, когда мотоцикл движется по сухой дороге, на шину попадает меньше воздуха, что снижает воздушное сопротивление, а на мокром асфальте на шину попадает меньшее количество воды, что улучшает сцепление колеса с поверхностью. Чтобы воздушный поток, проходя вдоль ног райдера, создавал минимальное воздушное сопротивление, созданию формы заднего крыла было уделено особое внимание. Верхняя поверхность крыла имеет специальную прорезь, через которую проходящий с обеих сторон маятника воздух направляется вверх, что уменьшает подъемную силу в задней части мотоцикла.

В итоге, Fireblade в стандартной гоночной комплектации отличается лучшим в своем классе коэффициентом аэродинамического сопротивления – 0,270.

В целях создания прижимной силы, а также минимально возможной лобовой площади при движении по треку, обтекатель оснащен винглетами, которые создают такую же прижимную силу, как на гоночном байке RC213V MotoGP 2018 года. Это повышает устойчивость мотоцикла как при ускорении, так и при торможении перед входом в поворот.

Внутри левого и правого каналов обтекателя расположены в вертикальной плоскости три винглета. Они уравновешивают прижимные силы с обеих сторон мотоцикла, предотвращая рыскание, которое может возникнуть на поворотах. При этом, воздух быстро проходит вдоль винглет, не оказывая негативного воздействия на управляемость.

Fireblade оснащается 5-дюймовым полноцветным TFT-экраном с высоким разрешением, обеспечивающим легкое и интуитивное управление электронными системами. Он может быть настроен для отображения необходимой водителю информации. На левой стороне руля расположен удобный в использовании 4-клавишный переключатель. С помощью верхней и нижней клавиш устанавливаются параметры режимов движения, левая и правая клавиши позволяют «пролистывать» информацию на экране.

Технология Smart Key позволяет выполнить запуск двигателя без ключа зажигания и заблокировать руль. Это делает повседневную эксплуатацию мотоцикла удобнее, а также позволило применить систему впуска, обеспечивающую высокоэффективное наполнение камер сгорания топливовоздушной смесью.

Аксессуары

Для CBR1000RR-R Fireblade 2022 модельного года доступен широкий выбор оригинальных аксессуаров Honda, предлагаемых как по отдельности, так и в составе пакетов «Carbon», «Racing» и «Long Distance»:

  • Карбоновая крышка воздухозаборника;
  • Карбоновая облицовка нижней части мотоцикла;
  • Карбоновое переднее крыло;
  • Карбоновый кожух заднего колеса;
  • Подобранная по цвету облицовка заднего сидения;
  • Квикшифтер;
  • Слайдеры рамы;
  • Защита задней звездочки;
  • Высокое ветровое стекло (обычное или затемненное);
  • Накладка на бак;
  • Сиденье из алькантары;
  • Крышка маслозаливной горловины HRC;
  • Наклейки на колеса;
  • USB-разъем;
  • Сумка на бак объемом 7 л;
  • Сумка на заднее сиденье с регулируемым объемом от 15 до 22 литров;
  • Чехлы для хранения мотоцикла в закрытом помещении и на улице.

Технические характеристики

ДВИГАТЕЛЬ
Тип Рядный, 4-тактный, 4-цилиндровый, 16-клапанный DOHC, жидкостного охлаждения
Рабочий объем 1000 куб. см
Количество клапанов на цилиндр 4
Диаметр цилиндра и ход поршня 81 мм x 48,5 мм
Степень сжатия 13.4:1
Макс. мощность 160 кВт при 14 500 об/мин
Макс. крутящий момент 112 Нм при 12 500 об/мин
Уровень шума Lurban – 74дБ, Lwot – 77дБ
Объем масла 4,0 л
ТОПЛИВНАЯ СИСТЕМА
Тип Система программируемого впрыска топлива PGM-FI
Объем топливного бака 16,1 л
Расход топлива 15,2 км/л (6,6л/100км)
Выброс CO2 по циклу WMTC 153 г/км
ЭЛЕКТРООБОРУДОВАНИЕ
Стартер Электрический
Емкость аккумулятора 12В/6Ач YTZ7S
ТРАНСМИССИЯ
Тип сцепления Многодисковое гидравлическое, в масляной ванне
Тип коробки передач 6-ступенчатая механическая
Главная передача Цепь
РАМА
Тип Алюминиевая диагональная
ШАССИ
Габаритные размеры (Д х Ш х В) 2 100 x 745 x 1 140 мм
Колесная база 1 460 мм
Кастор / Угол наклона вилки 24o
Вылет 102 мм
Высота сиденья 830 мм
Дорожный просвет 115 мм
Снаряженная масса 201 кг
ПОДВЕСКА
Передняя Перевёрнутая телескопическая вилка Showa 43 мм типа SFF-BP с регулятором предварительного натяга пружины и демпфированием отскока/сжатия, ход 120 мм
Задняя Маятник SHOWA BFRC-Lite Pro-Link с 10-уровневым регулятором предварительного натяга пружины, настройкой демпфирования отскока/сжатия, ход 137 мм
КОЛЕСА
Передний диск 17 дюймов x 3.5
Задний диск 17 дюймов x 6.0
Передние шины 120/70-ZR17 M/C (58W)

Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP

Bridgestone RS11
Задние шины 200/55-ZR17 M/C (78W)

Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP

Bridgestone RS11
ТОРМОЗА
Тип ABS 2-канальная
Передние Радиальный 4-поршневый суппорт Nissin, диск диаметром 330 мм
Задние 2-поршневый суппорт Brembo, диск диаметром 220  мм
ПРИБОРНАЯ ПАНЕЛЬ & ЭЛЕКТРОНИКА
Приборная панель TFT-LCD
Охранная система Honda Smart Key
Передние фары Светодиодные
Задняя светотехника Светодиодная
Автоматическое отключение световых сигналов Да
Квикшифтер В качестве дополнительного оборудования

 

 

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
CBR1000RR-R FirebladeHonda
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Какие новшества ждут россиян с новым начальником ГИБДД?

Какие новшества ждут россиян с новым начальником ГИБДД? 6

Hyundai создала новый премиальный суббренд

Hyundai создала новый премиальный суббренд 2

Александр Мойнов уходит из KIA Motors Rus

Александр Мойнов уходит из KIA Motors Rus 0

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.