Honda представляет CBR1000RR-R Fireblade 2022

Honda \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade 2022 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 30 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430. \u0412\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f 2020 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0430\u0431\u0441\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0442\u043d\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441 \u043d\u0443\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0430. Fireblade 2022 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u0434\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 160 \u043a\u0412\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438 14 500 \u043e\u0431\/\u043c\u0438\u043d: \u0432 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0445 \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0432\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0438\u044f, \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b. \u041a\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0437\u0443\u0431\u0446\u043e\u0432 \u0437\u0432\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0438 \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0438 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430 3 (\u0434\u043e 43) \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0435. \u0412 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0437\u044b\u0432\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432 HRC \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044f \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 (HSTC). \u0412\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0441\u0438\u0442\u044c \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0442\u044f\u0433\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430 \u0438, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435, \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0443 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0441\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432 Nissin \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430. \u0414\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0448\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438 \u2013 \u0430\u043b\u044e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0434\u0438\u0430\u0433\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0430\u043c\u0430, \u043c\u0430\u044f\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438, 6-\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043b\u044c (IMU), 3-\u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0444\u0435\u0440 (Honda Electronic Steering Damper \u2013 HESD) \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430 Showa \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u0437\u0430\u0434\u0438 \u2013 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439. \u0414\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430, \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0439\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0430, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438, \u0432 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043e\u0431\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f MotoGP \u0432\u0438\u043d\u0433\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u043b\u0443. \u041f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 TFT-\u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0443\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043d\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c, \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044f \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 (HSTC), Wheelie Control, \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043e\u043c Start Mode \u0438 ABS. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0443\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447 Smart Key. \u0412\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0421 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 1992 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 Fireblade \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u044f\u0441\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c 1000 \u043a\u0443\u0431. \u0441\u043c. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u043e\u043d \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0432\u0437\u044f\u0442 \u0437\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0430\u0439\u043a\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443 \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0430\u0445 Isle of Man TT. \u041d\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434, \u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442. \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0432 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 CBR1000RR Fireblade 2020 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, Honda \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044e \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u00ab\u0434\u043e\u00bb \u0438 \u00ab\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u00bb. \u0412 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0441 Honda Racing Corporation \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0431\u0430\u0439\u043a\u0430 \u2013 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade \u0438 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u043a\u0430\u0447\u043e\u043a \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434. \u0417\u0430\u0438\u043c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044f \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u0448\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438 RC213V-S \u0438 \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 RC213V MotoGP, \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Fireblade \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0441 \u043d\u0443\u043b\u044f \u0441 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0438 \u0437\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0438. 2022-\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b 30-\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 Fireblade, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 Honda. CBR1000RR-R 2022 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u0440\u044f\u0434 \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044f \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0431\u0430\u0439\u043a\u0430. \u0412 \u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u044e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u044f \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u044f CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP 30th Anniversary \u0432 \u043c\u0433\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0435, \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u043c \u0434\u0430\u043d\u044c \u0443\u0432\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0443 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430 1992 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u041e\u0431\u0437\u043e\u0440 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0420\u044f\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c Fireblade \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c 160 \u043a\u0412\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438 14 500 \u043e\u0431\/\u043c\u0438\u043d \u0438 \u043f\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 112 \u041d\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438 12 500 \u043e\u0431\/\u043c\u0438\u043d. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 2022 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0412 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0438 \u0441 \u044d\u0442\u0438\u043c, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e, \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043e \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u043e \u0437\u0443\u0431\u044c\u0435\u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0437\u0432\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0438 \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0438 \u0441 40 \u0434\u043e 43. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u043b\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043a\u043b\u0438\u043a \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442 \u0440\u0443\u0447\u043a\u0438 \u0430\u043a\u0441\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0432 \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430. \u0412 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0445 \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0430, \u0430 \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430, \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0432\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a\u0430 \u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u041a\u0430\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043a \u043d\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043b\u043e\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0433\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432 \u0442\u043e\u0436\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442 \u0440\u0443\u0447\u043a\u0438 \u0430\u043a\u0441\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0438\u043d\u0443 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0441\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438 Throttle By Wire (TBW). \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0432 \u043e\u0442\u0437\u044b\u0432\u044b, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0442 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u0449\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0430, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0443 Honda HRC World SBK, Honda \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044f \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 (HSTC), \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430 \u0441 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435, \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u043a\u043e\u0440\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e, \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c, \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044f \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0438 Wheelie Control. \u041d\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430 (Start Mode). \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439, \u00ab\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439\u00bb \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0441 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0436\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0448\u043d\u044f, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0443 RC213V-S, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u0446\u0435\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c\u044b\u0441\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u043f\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432, \u0442\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0448\u0430\u0442\u0443\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u0441\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0441 \u0448\u0430\u0440\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u043d\u0438\u0436\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u0430\u0448\u043a\u0438 \u043e\u0445\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u0430. \u0421\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044e \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0443 RC213V-S. \u0412\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0438\u043a, \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u044f\u043c\u0443\u044e \u043a \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0440\u0443, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0434\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0435. \u041a\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044b \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u00ab4-2-1\u00bb \u0438\u043c\u0435\u044e\u0442 \u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0433\u043b\u0443\u0448\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0441 Akrapovi\u010d. \u0412\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0430\u043c\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435. \u041a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0430\u044f\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0436\u0435, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0443 RC213V-S. \u0427\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0445\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0441\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u044c \u0441 \u0440\u0430\u0439\u0434\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u0431\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0441 \u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u0438 \u0433\u0435\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0438\u044f \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0441 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0449\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e. 6-\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043b\u044c (IMU) \u0441 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043e\u0442\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0443 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b. IMU \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 3-\u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0444\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c (Honda Electronic Steering Damper \u2013 HESD). \u041d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0432\u0438\u043b\u043a\u0430 Showa Big Piston Fork (BPF) \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c 43 \u043c\u043c \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u043c\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440 Showa Balance Free Rear Cushion Lite (BFRC-L). \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0435 \u0441 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 Nissin, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0442\u0435\u043f\u043b\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0443 \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0439. ABS \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0443. \u041d\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0430 Fireblade \u0437\u0430\u0438\u043c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b \u0443 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430 Honda RC213V MotoGP. \u041a \u043d\u0438\u043c, \u0432 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u0438\u043d\u0433\u043b\u0435\u0442\u044b, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u043b\u0443 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u0425\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0435 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f. \u041d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0439 5-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 TFT-\u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044b\u043c \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0443\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044b\u043c \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c, \u043e\u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u044f. \u0423\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043c \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f Honda Smart Key. CBR1000RR-R Fireblade \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043e\u043c, \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0431\u0435\u043b\u044b\u043c \u043d\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043c, \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0435 Grand Prix Red. \u041a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0414\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \t\u00ab\u041a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439\u00bb \u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c 160 \u043a\u0412\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438 14 500 \u043e\u0431\/\u043c\u0438\u043d \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 112 \u041d\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438 12 500 \u043e\u0431\/\u043c\u0438\u043d; \t\u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0437\u0432\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0430 \u0441 43 \u0437\u0443\u0431\u044c\u044f\u043c\u0438; \t\u0414\u043b\u044f \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430 \u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438, \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u0432\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u044b \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a\u0430 \u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432; \t\u0414\u043b\u044f \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0433\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u043a\u0430\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u21162 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u00ab4-2-1\u00bb. \u0420\u044f\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c CBR1000RR-R Fireblade \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c 1000 \u043a\u0443\u0431.\u0441\u043c. \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0441 \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b HRC MotoGP. \u041e\u043d \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c 160 \u043a\u0412\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438 14 500 \u043e\u0431\/\u043c\u0438\u043d \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 112 \u041d\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438 12 500 \u043e\u0431\/\u043c\u0438\u043d. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u044d\u0442\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u043f\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432, \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043e \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u043f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c RR-R \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0436\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0445\u043e\u0434 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0448\u043d\u044f \u0438 \u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0436\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440 \u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u0430, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442 RC213V \u2013 48,5 \u043c\u043c \u0438 81 \u043c\u043c \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e. \u0421\u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0441\u0436\u0430\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0441 13,2:1 \u0434\u043e 13,4:1. \u0412\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b ram-air, \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435 \u0432 \u0437\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0441 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c. \u0420\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440 \u0438\u0445 \u0430\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0440 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0436\u0435, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043d\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0431\u0430\u0439\u043a\u0435 RC213V. \u0420\u0435\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b, \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0439, \u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u0445 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440 \u0441\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u043c. \u0423\u0433\u043e\u043b \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b \u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0427\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0435\u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e \u043e\u0442 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0432 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0440, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0432\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b Honda Smart Key, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0443 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0443\u0433\u043b\u043e\u043c 25\u00b0. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0441\u044b\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0441 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c 52 \u043c\u043c. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f Fireblade 2022 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0440\u044b \u0441 \u0435\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u044b, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0441 \u00ab\u0447\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u00bb \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u044b \u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u0441\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430 15 \u043c\u043c \u043a\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044b \u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u21162 \u0438 \u21163. \u0412\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441 \u0442\u0435\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a\u0430, \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0432 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0438, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0441\u0443\u0436\u0435\u043d \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440 \u0432\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u0412 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0438 \u00ab\u0432 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u0430\u0445\u00bb, \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u043e \u0437\u0443\u0431\u044c\u0435\u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0437\u0432\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0438 \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0438 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043e \u0441 40 \u0434\u043e 43. \u0427\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0443\u0431\u044b \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u00ab4-2-1\u00bb \u0438\u043c\u0435\u044e\u0442 \u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435. \u041d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 2022 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043b\u043e\u043f\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044e \u21162, \u043f\u043e \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043a \u043d\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0433\u0430\u0437\u044b. \u041b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0442\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0433\u043b\u0443\u0448\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0439 Akrapovi\u010d, \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u044b \u0438 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0443\u0433\u043b\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0435. \u041a\u043b\u0430\u043f\u0430\u043d \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441 Akrapovi\u010d, \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u00ab\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0445\u00bb \u0438 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u200b\u200b\u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0445. \u0421\u0442\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0440 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043f\u044f\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0442\u0435\u0447\u043a\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043b\u043e\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0433\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0448\u0443\u043c\u0430. \u0414\u0438\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440 \u0432\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u043f\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 32,5 \u043c\u043c, \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u2013 28,5 \u043c\u043c. \u0418\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u0432 \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c\u044b\u0441\u043b\u0430 \u0441 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438. 9-\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0433\u043e\u043b \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0432\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u043f\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043b \u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0441\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0441\u0438\u0442\u044c \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0438. \u0412 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435 Fireblade \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 Honda \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0445 MotoGP.\u00a0 \u0422\u0430\u043a, \u043a\u0443\u043b\u0430\u0447\u043a\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435 Diamond Like Carbon, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0433\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435 \u043d\u0430 35%. Fireblade 2020 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043c, \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f. \u0413\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0446\u0435\u043f\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0436\u0443\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044e. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0446\u0435\u043f\u044c, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u043a\u043b\u0430\u043f\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432. \u041a\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0448\u0430\u0442\u0443\u043d\u044b \u0438 \u0438\u0445 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u043a\u0438 \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0438\u0437 \u0442\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0430 TI-64A (\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 Honda), \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u043d\u0430 50% \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0447\u0435, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0437 \u0445\u0440\u043e\u043c-\u043c\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0431\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438. \u0411\u043e\u043b\u0442\u044b \u0438\u0437 \u0445\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0441 \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043c\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0431\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0438 \u0432\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0434\u0438\u044f HB 149 (\u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 Honda) \u0432\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0448\u0430\u0442\u0443\u043d\u044b \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0433\u0430\u0435\u043a. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u043d\u0430 RC213V-S, \u0432\u0442\u0443\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u043b\u044b\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043a \u0448\u0430\u0442\u0443\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0438\u0437 \u0431\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0437\u044b C1720-HT, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0445. \u041d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0438\u0436\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043a \u0448\u0430\u0442\u0443\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0435\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435 DLC. \u041f\u043e\u0440\u0448\u043d\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0438\u0437 \u0430\u043b\u044e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0430 A2618 (\u043a\u0430\u043a \u043d\u0430 RC213V-S), \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0443 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u044e\u0431\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435 Ober (\u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0444\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0431\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0430), \u0430 \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0446 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435\u0432 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0438\u043a\u0435\u043b\u044c-\u0444\u043e\u0441\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0441\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u0441\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u044b\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u043e\u0445\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u043e \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445. \u041d\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u043b\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0445, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0443\u0436\u0434\u044b \u0432 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0445\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0442, \u0448\u0430\u0440\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u043f\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u0441\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u044f\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0433\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0435. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0435\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u0438\u0445 \u043d\u0438\u0436\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0435\u043c\u0443, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u043e\u0445\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0436\u0438\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0432\u043e\u0434\u044f\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0440\u0443\u0431\u0430\u0448\u043a\u0443 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u0432 \u0442\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0432 \u043d\u0438\u0436\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0445\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0436\u0438\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u0412 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043d\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043f\u0430\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u0430. \u0412 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0448\u0438\u0440\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0435\u0440 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0430\u043b, \u0430 \u0432\u0430\u043b \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0432\u0430\u043b, \u0430 \u0434\u0432\u043e\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0434\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043e\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430, \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0442 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e. \u0418\u0437-\u0437\u0430 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044b\u043c \u0432\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044c\u043a\u0438\u0435, \u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0442\u043e\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0430\u044f. \u0417\u0430\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a\u0430 \u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0442 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0430\u043c\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430. \u042d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \t\u041f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044f \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 (HSTC) \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0442\u044f\u0433\u043e\u0439 (\u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432 HRC); \t\u0414\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442 \u0440\u0443\u0447\u043a\u0438 \u0430\u043a\u0441\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0438\u043d\u0443 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0441\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438 (TBW); \t\u0422\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043b\u044e\u0441 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e, \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c, \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044f \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0438 Wheelie Control; \t\u0420\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c Start Mode \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e. \u0421\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442 CBR1000RR 2017 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c Honda, \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0441\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438 (TBW). \u0421\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0432 RC213V-S, \u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0441\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438 (\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442 \u0440\u0443\u0447\u043a\u0438 \u0430\u043a\u0441\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430), \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u044c \u0441 \u0440\u0430\u0439\u0434\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c. \u041d\u0430 Fireblade 2022 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0438\u043d\u0443 \u0434\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0441\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043e\u0442\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, 9-\u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0430\u044f (\u043f\u043b\u044e\u0441 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c OFF) \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044f \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 (HSTC) \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430. \u0412 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a, \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043b\u044f CBR1000RR 2020 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441. \u041e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043b\u043e \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0442\u044f\u0433\u0443 \u0432\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e. \u041d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 2022 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0435, \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0432 \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430 \u0441 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439. \u0414\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0440\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043a \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0435 \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u043e\u043a, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0442 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u0449\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0430, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432 HRC. \u0414\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430 \u0432 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u043e\u043c. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435\u0439, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0443\u043c\u0443. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c, \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0441\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0435, \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044f, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 Wheelie Control \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430 (\u043f\u043b\u044e\u0441 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c OFF), \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043f\u044f\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0443 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430 \u043e\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 Wheelie Control \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0442 IMU, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u0443\u0433\u043b\u0430 Fireblade, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0430\u0442\u0447\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0442\u0430\u043a, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b \u043c\u043e\u0433 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430 \u043e\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. Fireblade \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043e\u043c Start Mode \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u041e\u043d \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435 6000, 7000, 8000 \u0438\u043b\u0438 9000 \u043e\u0431\/\u043c\u0438\u043d \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0435 \u0440\u0443\u0447\u043a\u0438 \u00ab\u0433\u0430\u0437\u0430\u00bb. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0435 \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c. \u0428\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438 \t\u0412 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430\u0445 Nissin \u0441 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0448\u043d\u0438, \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0437 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043a; \t\u0420\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441 \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0431\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043c \u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0430\u043b\u044e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0430\u043c\u0430 \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u044f\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c; \t6-\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a (IMU) Bosch \u043e\u0442\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c; \t\u041f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0438\u043b\u043a\u0430 Showa Big Piston Fork (BPF) \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c 43 \u043c\u043c \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u043c\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440 Balance Free Rear Cushion Light (BFRC-Lite); \t\u041e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c 3-\u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0444\u0435\u0440 (HESD), \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 IMU. \u041e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0434\u0438\u0430\u0433\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0430\u043c\u0430 \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u200b\u200b\u0438\u0437 \u0430\u043b\u044e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0442\u043e\u043b\u0449\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0439 2 \u043c\u043c.\u00a0 \u041e\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0438\u0437 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043e\u043f\u043e\u0440 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f. \u0420\u0430\u043c\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0447\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0432\u044b\u0447\u0430\u0439\u043d\u043e \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0431\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043c \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e. \u041a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0430 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430 5 \u043c\u043c \u0434\u043e 1 460 \u043c\u043c, \u0443\u0433\u043e\u043b \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0438\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u043b\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 24\u00b0 \u0438 102 \u043c\u043c \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e. \u0421\u043d\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 201 \u043a\u0433. \u0421\u043e\u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u044b \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u2013 53%\/47%. \u0412\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440 \u0442\u044f\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0443. \u0428\u0442\u0430\u043c\u043f\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u044f\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a \u2013 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0436\u0435, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0443 RC213V-S \u2013 \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u0438\u0437 18 \u0430\u043b\u044e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u0449\u0438\u043d\u044b, \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 622,7 \u043c\u043c. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0430\u043c\u0430, \u043c\u0430\u044f\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0431\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043c \u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430. \u0412 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u044b \u0438 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u044b, \u0440\u044b\u0447\u0430\u0433 Pro-Link \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u0443 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043a \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a\u0430 \u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0448\u0442\u0435\u0439\u043d. \u041f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043d\u0438\u043a \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433\u043b\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u043e\u043d\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u043b\u044e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0443\u0431\u043e\u043a. \u041e\u043d \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043a \u0440\u0430\u043c\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u0443, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0443\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0430\u043a\u0430 \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438 \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0443. \u0412\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 830 \u043c\u043c. 6-\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a (IMU) Bosch \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0430\u043d\u0433\u0430\u0436\u0430 \u0438 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0430, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 Fireblade \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d 3-\u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0444\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c (Honda Electronic Steering Damper \u2013 HESD), \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0441\u043e \u0448\u0442\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c, \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432 \u043d\u0438\u0436\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0443 \u043a \u0432\u0438\u043b\u043a\u0435. \u0412 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0435 HESD \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0433\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044b \u0434\u0430\u0442\u0447\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441 \u0438 IMU, \u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0438. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043f\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0438\u043b\u043a\u0430 Showa Big Piston Fork (BPF) \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c 43 \u043c\u043c \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0433\u0438\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0434\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u0436\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0431\u043e\u0435. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043a \u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u043b\u044e\u0444\u0442\u0430 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0444\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0441 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e. \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0442\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0438 \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0444\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0431\u043e\u044f\/\u0441\u0436\u0430\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0432\u0438\u043b\u043a\u0430 Fireblade \u043d\u0435\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0435, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0434\u044b \u0432 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0433\u0435\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0417\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u043c\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440 Showa Balance Free (BFRC-Lite) \u0442\u043e\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0439. \u0412\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0432 BFRC-Lite \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0431\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f: \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043f\u0443\u0441 \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440. \u041f\u043e\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u043d\u0435 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u043f\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432. \u0414\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0444\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0442\u0435\u0441\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0444\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0442. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0443\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0439, \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0438, \u0432 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u043e\u043c, \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0444\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 4-\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u044b Nissin, \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u0432 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043a \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0443\u044e \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041f\u043e\u0440\u0448\u043d\u0438 \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0438\u0437 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e \u0438\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u043f\u043b\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0443, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0438 \u0441 \u0440\u0430\u0439\u0434\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c. \u0421\u0443\u043f\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0435 \u0441 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c 330 \u043c\u043c \u0438 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u0449\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0439 5 \u043c\u043c. \u0417\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442 Brembo \u0442\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0436\u0435, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0443 RC213V-S. \u041a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 (Rear lift control) \u0438 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c, \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0448\u043d\u0438 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u043e\u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0435 ABS, \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0443\u0433\u043b\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430. \u0420\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c \u00abSPORT\u00bb \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435\u043c \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0420\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c \u00abTRACK\u00bb \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0435. \u041d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 17-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0448\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 200\/55-ZR17, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043a \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0443\u043c\u0443 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043e\u0440\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0433\u0435\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0448\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e. \u041d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0448\u0438\u043d\u0430 120\/70-ZR17. \u0410\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442 \u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \t\u041e\u0431\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u0432\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u043e \u0438 \u0431\u0440\u044b\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043a \u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u044c \u043b\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435; \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0443\u0445 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0430\u043a\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0443; \t\u0412\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u0438\u043d\u0433\u043b\u0435\u0442\u044b \u043e\u0431\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u0437\u0430\u0438\u043c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0443 RC213V MotoGP, \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u043b\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438; \t5-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 TFT-\u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d \u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0443\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043d\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f; \tSmart Key \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043c. \u0410\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u043e\u0431\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f: \u043e\u043d \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0432 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435 Fireblade \u043a\u043e\u044d\u0444\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0443 \u043b\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u043b\u0443, \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u043e \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0443\u0445 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0430\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u044c \u0444\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0439\u0434\u0435\u0440 \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434. \u0420\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0443\u0433\u043b\u043e\u043c 35\u00b0 \u0432\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u043e \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0439\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0430, \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0430\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435. \u041b\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0440\u044b\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u0421\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u044b \u0441 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u044b \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430 \u043e\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044f \u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u044b \u043e\u0431\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0443. \u041e\u0445\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u043e\u043e\u0445\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0438 \u0434\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430, \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442 \u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b. \u041d\u0438\u0436\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0438 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443, \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u043d\u0438\u0437. \u0412 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0438 \u0441 \u044d\u0442\u0438\u043c, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0435, \u043d\u0430 \u0448\u0438\u043d\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u043a\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0430\u0441\u0444\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0448\u0438\u043d\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0434\u044b, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e. \u0427\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f \u0432\u0434\u043e\u043b\u044c \u043d\u043e\u0433 \u0440\u0430\u0439\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0430, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u043b \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u044b \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0443\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435. \u0412\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u044f\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0437\u044c, \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0441 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d \u043c\u0430\u044f\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u043b\u0443 \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430. \u0412 \u0438\u0442\u043e\u0433\u0435, Fireblade \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u043c \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u044d\u0444\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u2013 0,270. \u0412 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u044b, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043b\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0443, \u043e\u0431\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d \u0432\u0438\u043d\u0433\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u043b\u0443, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043d\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0431\u0430\u0439\u043a\u0435 RC213V MotoGP 2018 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442. \u0412\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0438 \u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u0431\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u0432\u0438\u043d\u0433\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0430. \u041e\u043d\u0438 \u0443\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0448\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u044b \u0441 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0440\u044b\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0445. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c, \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445 \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0432\u0434\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0432\u0438\u043d\u0433\u043b\u0435\u0442, \u043d\u0435 \u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043d\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. Fireblade \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f 5-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c TFT-\u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0443\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u041e\u043d \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0442\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u041d\u0430 \u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 4-\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0448\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c. \u0421 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u043d\u0438\u0436\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0448 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u044b \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043b\u0435\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0448\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u00ab\u043f\u0440\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u00bb \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435. \u0422\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f Smart Key \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0443\u043b\u044c. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0441\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u0443\u044e \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0435\u0435, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043b\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0432\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440 \u0441\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043c\u0435\u0441\u044c\u044e. \u0410\u043a\u0441\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0443\u0430\u0440\u044b \u0414\u043b\u044f CBR1000RR-R Fireblade 2022 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u043a\u0441\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0443\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0432 Honda, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043f\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u00abCarbon\u00bb, \u00abRacing\u00bb \u0438 \u00abLong Distance\u00bb: \t\u041a\u0430\u0440\u0431\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u043a\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430; \t\u041a\u0430\u0440\u0431\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u0446\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u0438\u0436\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430; \t\u041a\u0430\u0440\u0431\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b\u043e; \t\u041a\u0430\u0440\u0431\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0443\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430; \t\u041f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0443 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u0446\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f; \t\u041a\u0432\u0438\u043a\u0448\u0438\u0444\u0442\u0435\u0440; \t\u0421\u043b\u0430\u0439\u0434\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0440\u0430\u043c\u044b; \t\u0417\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0437\u0432\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0438; \t\u0412\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u043e (\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435); \t\u041d\u0430\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u043a; \t\u0421\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0435 \u0438\u0437 \u0430\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0440\u044b; \t\u041a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u043a\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0437\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u044b HRC; \t\u041d\u0430\u043a\u043b\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430; \tUSB-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u044a\u0435\u043c; \t\u0421\u0443\u043c\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u043a \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c 7 \u043b; \t\u0421\u0443\u043c\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0435 \u0441 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u043c\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0442 15 \u0434\u043e 22 \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432; \t\u0427\u0435\u0445\u043b\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430 \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0443\u043b\u0438\u0446\u0435. \u0422\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0414\u0412\u0418\u0413\u0410\u0422\u0415\u041b\u042c \u0422\u0438\u043f \u0420\u044f\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439, 4-\u0442\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439, 4-\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439, 16-\u043a\u043b\u0430\u043f\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 DOHC, \u0436\u0438\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0445\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0420\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c 1000 \u043a\u0443\u0431. \u0441\u043c \u041a\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043a\u043b\u0430\u043f\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430 \u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440 4 \u0414\u0438\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440 \u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u0445\u043e\u0434 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0448\u043d\u044f 81 \u043c\u043c x 48,5 \u043c\u043c \u0421\u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0441\u0436\u0430\u0442\u0438\u044f 13.4:1 \u041c\u0430\u043a\u0441. \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c 160 \u043a\u0412\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438 14 500 \u043e\u0431\/\u043c\u0438\u043d \u041c\u0430\u043a\u0441. \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 112 \u041d\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438 12 500 \u043e\u0431\/\u043c\u0438\u043d \u0423\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0448\u0443\u043c\u0430 Lurban \u2013 74\u0434\u0411, Lwot \u2013 77\u0434\u0411 \u041e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430 4,0 \u043b \u0422\u041e\u041f\u041b\u0418\u0412\u041d\u0410\u042f \u0421\u0418\u0421\u0422\u0415\u041c\u0410 \u0422\u0438\u043f \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043f\u0440\u044b\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430 PGM-FI \u041e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0430\u043a\u0430 16,1 \u043b \u0420\u0430\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430 15,2 \u043a\u043c\/\u043b (6,6\u043b\/100\u043a\u043c) \u0412\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441 CO2 \u043f\u043e \u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0443 WMTC 153 \u0433\/\u043a\u043c \u042d\u041b\u0415\u041a\u0422\u0420\u041e\u041e\u0411\u041e\u0420\u0423\u0414\u041e\u0412\u0410\u041d\u0418\u0415 \u0421\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0435\u0440 \u042d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0415\u043c\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0430\u043a\u043a\u0443\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 12\u0412\/6\u0410\u0447 YTZ7S \u0422\u0420\u0410\u041d\u0421\u041c\u0418\u0421\u0421\u0418\u042f \u0422\u0438\u043f \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u041c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0433\u0438\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435, \u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u044f\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0435 \u0422\u0438\u043f \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447 6-\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0413\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0430 \u0426\u0435\u043f\u044c \u0420\u0410\u041c\u0410 \u0422\u0438\u043f \u0410\u043b\u044e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0434\u0438\u0430\u0433\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0428\u0410\u0421\u0421\u0418 \u0413\u0430\u0431\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u044b (\u0414 \u0445 \u0428 \u0445 \u0412) 2 100 x 745 x 1\u00a0140 \u043c\u043c \u041a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0430 1\u00a0460 \u043c\u043c \u041a\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440 \/ \u0423\u0433\u043e\u043b \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0438\u043b\u043a\u0438 24o \u0412\u044b\u043b\u0435\u0442 102 \u043c\u043c \u0412\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f 830 \u043c\u043c \u0414\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442 115 \u043c\u043c \u0421\u043d\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 201 \u043a\u0433 \u041f\u041e\u0414\u0412\u0415\u0421\u041a\u0410 \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0451\u0440\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043f\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0438\u043b\u043a\u0430 Showa 43 \u043c\u043c \u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430 SFF-BP \u0441 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0442\u044f\u0433\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0438 \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0444\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043e\u0442\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043a\u0430\/\u0441\u0436\u0430\u0442\u0438\u044f, \u0445\u043e\u0434 120 \u043c\u043c \u0417\u0430\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u041c\u0430\u044f\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a SHOWA BFRC-Lite Pro-Link \u0441 10-\u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0442\u044f\u0433\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0438\u043d\u044b, \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0444\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043a\u0430\/\u0441\u0436\u0430\u0442\u0438\u044f, \u0445\u043e\u0434 137 \u043c\u043c \u041a\u041e\u041b\u0415\u0421\u0410 \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a 17 \u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432 x 3.5 \u0417\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a 17 \u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432 x 6.0 \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b 120\/70-ZR17 M\/C (58W) Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP Bridgestone RS11 \u0417\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b 200\/55-ZR17 M\/C (78W) Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP Bridgestone RS11 \u0422\u041e\u0420\u041c\u041e\u0417\u0410 \u0422\u0438\u043f ABS 2-\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0420\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 4-\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442 Nissin, \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c 330 \u043c\u043c \u0417\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 2-\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442 Brembo, \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c 220 \u00a0\u043c\u043c \u041f\u0420\u0418\u0411\u041e\u0420\u041d\u0410\u042f \u041f\u0410\u041d\u0415\u041b\u042c & \u042d\u041b\u0415\u041a\u0422\u0420\u041e\u041d\u0418\u041a\u0410 \u041f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c TFT-LCD \u041e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 Honda Smart Key \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u044b \u0421\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0417\u0430\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0421\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0433\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0414\u0430 \u041a\u0432\u0438\u043a\u0448\u0438\u0444\u0442\u0435\u0440 \u0412 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f